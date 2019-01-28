Priceville Police Department: ‘All crime’ canceled due to snow
One police department in Morgan County has declared that crime needs to take a snow day as winter weather is set to hit parts of Alabama Tuesday.
In a Facebook post, the Priceville Police Department joked, “Due to the extreme cold and heavy snow predictions all crime and doing really dumb things has been cancelled until further notice. #NotinPriceville.”
Latest projections by the National Weather Service expect parts of north Alabama, including Priceville, to see approximately 2.5 inches of snow through Tuesday morning.
There is a winter storm warning active for northern Alabama down to Birmingham and even Tuscaloosa from midnight until noon on Tuesday. A winter weather advisory is in place for most of the state south of those two cities.
Forecast update: forecast snow amounts midnight Tuesday through midday Tuesday. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect, advisories and warnings may be adjusted as needed. Keep checking back for further updates later today. pic.twitter.com/h5E54xtpSB
Jo Bonner: Accepting Ivey chief of staff to set up future run for office ‘did not even enter into my mind’
In an interview with Alabama Public Television’s Don Dailey that aired on “Capital Journal” on Friday, former Rep. Jo Bonner, who is now Gov. Kay Ivey’s chief of staff, dismissed the suggestion that a future run for office was in his future.
Bonner was named Ivey’s chief of staff immediately after her inauguration earlier this month, filling a vacancy left behind by Steve Pelham, who accepted a job with Auburn University.
The former Republican congressman acknowledged he had a good run in politics and said he was looking to serve in fellow Wilcox County native Ivey’s administration.
“I have had an amazing journey on the ballot,” Bonner said. “And if I never see my name on the ballot again, it will be too soon. You know, I love what I’m doing. I love public policy. I love public service. And I wasn’t looking to necessarily get engaged in a public role like chief of staff for the governor, or senior advisor, but Governor Ivey can be pretty persuasive. She actually came to Tuscaloosa on her birthday, back in October, and we had lunch. And she said she would like for me to consider coming to work with her. I was extremely flattered.”
“I did think a little bit about getting in the arena, but I think people who have been blessed with the opportunity to live in this great state, there’s a certain debt that we owe,” he added. “So, I am thrilled and honored to be working with a lady who I not only have the greatest respect for, but I share her passion to make sure our days are in front of us.”
Bonner served as press secretary, then chief of staff for former Rep. Sonny Callahan, and ran for that same seat when Callahan announced his retirement. Bonner said it was not his intention to use the chief of staff role to catapult him into a run for governor.
“We’ll let me assure that did not even enter into my mind,” he replied. “The last few days – I’m not going to exaggerate, Don — everyone is busy, and everyone has a lot on their plate, but coming into this role everyone seems to want to visit, and everyone has an urgent matter that they want to bring to the governor’s attention. Of course, most of them had already talked with Steve [Pelham], or with the governor’s other great staff members that she has got. A lot of people now want to make sure I know what they’ve been telling the other. So, I’ve been pretty busy the past few days.”
“The last thing in my mind, on my mind – and certainly my wife would say if I ever thought about running for office again, I would probably need to hire a good divorce attorney,” Bonner added. “And I’m not looking to do that either.”
Strong reiterated that position today on “The Dale Jackson Show” and made it clear that his job is to represent the people of Madison County and get them the best deal he can by working with state legislators. In Strong’s mind, that does not mean killing the gas tax. It means fighting for the best deal he can get.
“I have no plans to derail it,” Strong said. “I’m going to advocate for the people I’m elected to advocate for.”
He also made it clear that new gas tax dollars should go to areas where there is economic growth and there are dollars being added to the economy.
“There’s 370,000 people that live in Madison County, and my objective is we’ve brought in new companies,” Strong outlined. “Our biggest thing we’ve got to address is infrastructure. And that’s not just in Huntsville and not just in Madison, but we’ve also got to make sure unincorporated Madison County appeals, and so we keep working. But I just don’t believe in going and taxing and then shoveling it somewhere else. We’ve got today’s technology. Let’s go in here and see that the vast majority of it returns to the people who paid it.”
He added, “[I]f the House of Representatives and the Senate pass a gas tax, is that we do everything we can to ensure that those dollars return to the affected area where the people are paying the taxes.”
The conversation highlights the uncertainty of this debate.
Is there any legislation? No.
How much does the state need? A lot.
How much will the gas tax increase be? No one knows.
Where will it go? Check back in March.
Until these questions are answered, there will be no organizable resistance to the idea of a gas tax. This is by design.
Ivey issues State of Emergency ahead of projected winter weather
Governor Kay Ivey declared a State of Emergency effective at 3:00 p.m. Monday for all Alabama counties in preparation for winter weather expected to hit the state overnight.
The declaration came after the National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning or Winter Weather Advisory for most of Alabama in anticipation of rain, snow and freezing temperatures.
By issuing a State of Emergency, Ivey is ordering the activation of the Alabama Emergency Operations Center in Clanton and the Alabama National Guard to assist with emergency transportation needs. The governor is also directing the appropriate state agencies to exercise their statutory authority to assist communities and entities affected by the winter storm.
“This winter storm has the potential to affect a large portion of our state. Citizens in the northern half of the state should be especially mindful of the changing weather conditions,” Ivey said in a statement. “Travel conditions could be negatively impacted Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Please avoid travel if possible, and be very careful if you do have to get out on the roadways.”
Motorists are encouraged to use extreme caution while driving, check road conditions before departing, allow for increased travel times and adjust arrival and departure times accordingly. Motorists are also urged to limit travel to emergency travel only.
The governor’s office wrote, “As always, keep an emergency supply kit in your vehicle with a blanket, a few bottles of water, snacks, phone charger, and a first aid kit.”
“Now is a good time to prepare for the inclement conditions winter weather may bring in the coming days,” Alabama Emergency Management Agency Director Brian Hastings advised. “Although the storm is fast-moving with short but heavy bursts of snow fall, it is the freezing temperatures after the front passage and especially at night that will create dangerous driving conditions where residual water on roadways freezes.”
For real-time road conditions, the Alabama Department of Transportation is encouraging individuals to click here.
You can also text “ALALERT” to 888777 to receive information for winter weather effects from the Alabama Emergency Management Agency.
Yellowhammer Multimedia founder Cliff Sims teases Doug Jones 2020 challenge amid book tour
Yellowhammer Multimedia founder Cliff Sims has been making the interview rounds ahead of his new book’s Tuesday release, with the Enterprise native managing to throw even more intrigue into the mix at the last minute.
With Team of Vipers set to hit the bookshelves, Sims has embarked on a whirlwind tour of national print and television outlets, including appearances on “Good Morning America” and “The View,” as well as one with Stephen Colbert’s “The Late Show” set for Monday night.
However, amidst all of the flashing lights, it may have been Sims’ interview with The Atlantic’s Elaina Plott that added a new dimension to all of the excerpt-happy pieces populating the country’s biggest print publications, from The New York Times to The Washington Post.
Plott, herself a Tuscaloosa native, certainly mixes some eye-popping excerpts from Team of Vipers into her piece, but it is the focus on Sims himself – his background, his role in the Trump campaign and then White House, his unique perspective and where he goes from here – that really makes it a must-read. And while political junkies will get their fix from start-to-finish, there was one entertaining line above the rest specific to Alabama: Sims just might be considering a run for political office in his home state soon, specifically a challenge to Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) in 2020.
When it came to discussing his future, Sims told Plott that he is still weighing his options. He has reportedly considered everything from going to graduate school to becoming a missionary overseas. He and his wife are also currently in the process of adopting a baby from Colombia.
Though he is “deeply conflicted” about his next career move, Sims teased that he is mulling the idea of running for office. He reminded Plott “with a shrug” that Jones is up for reelection in 2020, and that he would be old enough to challenge Alabama’s vulnerable junior senator.
“I do think what Washington is lacking are people whose identity is not wrapped up in Washington. And so that makes me want to do it sometimes,” Sims told her.
After Plott’s article was published, Yellowhammer News confirmed with Sims that his comment about a potential Jones challenge was tongue in cheek. So, while Alabamians might not see Sims on the 2020 ballot as a candidate for the United States Senate, speculation will continue to run rampant on what is next for the Wiregrass son turned ex-White House staffer (and now, quite possibly, bestselling author).
Plott concluded her piece, “Because Trump’s imprint, he seemed to suggest, is still very much on him. In spite of it all, he does not think of his White House experience, like [former Chief of Staff John] Kelly, as ‘the worst f—ing job’ he’s ever had. In fact, Sims said, if he were to ever run for office, his former boss would probably serve as a guidepost. ‘I mean, it would be like a very Trumpian approach. Like, I’m going to go blow things up for four or eight years or whatever.’ He laughed. ‘I feel like that sometimes.'”
“Good Morning America” has published the prologue to the book, which is a good preview in Sims’ own words.
He wrote, “I want to show readers how it really was as I saw it firsthand—the highs and lows, the triumphs, struggles, outrages, and embarrassing failures. I experienced them all. And now you can, too.”
Team of Vipers will be released Tuesday and is available here.
Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn
