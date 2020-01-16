Preventing preventable crimes

It seems like every time I look at the news there is another case of a missing person. Every one of these cases is heartbreaking, and, in fact, many are preventable. I don’t know about you, but every time I read about one of these cases, I find myself thinking about the ways in which we can prevent another unnecessary crime against one of our children.
As I travel around my district talking with people this is an issue continues that to be talked about, we can and should be doing more to protect our young people.
Like many of you, I have been shocked as we learn more about those responsible for many of the disappearances and murders. These people should have never been on the streets to begin with as they were out on bail and awaiting trial for another violent crime which they committed.
That is why I plan on filing legislation that would strengthen our bail laws and prevent those who are accused of especially heinous crimes such as rape, murder, human trafficking or other violent offenses which cause harm to others from getting out on bail and killing again. It is clear that we have a select number of rouge judges who will not implement tough rulings to keep these criminals off of our streets while they await trial to answer for their crimes. These people should be in jail, not released into communities free to victimize another innocent person.
Let me be clear, I fully support our criminal justice system and strongly believe we have the best system in the world. However, we should also not allow needless crimes to happen to innocent victims at the hands of violent offenders who are using loopholes in the system.
This has to stop. It is past time that we protect our citizens from violent offenders who should be in jail and not free to roam the streets preying our friends and family. If this legislation prevents one more person from being abducted and killed at the hands of a known criminal, it will be worth it.
Cam Ward represents District 14 in the Alabama State Senate, which includes all or parts of Shelby, Bibb and Chilton counties. He serves as Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Follow him on Twitter: @SenCamWard
7 Things: Impeachment on its way to the Senate, Alabama Commerce Secretary on hand to see China trade deal signed, NAACP tries to stop Trump’s confirmations and more …
7. Booming economy helps Birmingham International Airport
The Federal Aviation Administration has released data for 2018 to show the travel traffic at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth Airport, Alabama’s largest airport.
The data shows that 1.46 million people flew out of Birmingham. The Huntsville International Airport was second with around 581,000 people flying out of it. Airport Authority President Ronald Mathieu of Birmingham said he expects to see more growth from the 2019 numbers and added the growth is due to the healthy economy.
U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) has a campaign event scheduled next week in Birmingham. It has been announced that a senior advisor to former President Barack Obama, Valerie Jarrett, will be headlining the event.
Jones’ campaign slogan is “One Alabama.” Jarrett is going to lead a “Women for One Alabama” discussion at the event.
5. Alabama not allowed to refuse refugees
U.S. District Judge Peter Messitte has blocked President Donald Trump’s executive order that would give state and local officials the ability to refuse refugees, but faith-based organizations like Church World Service Inc., HIAS Inc. and Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Services had requested the preliminary injunction.
The executive order was issued in September. The order said that “State and local government are best positioned to know the resources and capacities they may or may not have available to devote to sustainable resettlement.”
4. Iran is still making threats
Iran President Hassan Rouhani said that European soldiers still in the Middle East “could be in danger,” making this the first direct threat made to Europe throughout the high tensions with Iran.
Rouhani’s statements were made during a cabinet meeting that was broadcast. The president also said that Iranians “were lied to” in the days immediately following the Ukrainian passenger jet that was shot down by the Islamic Republic which killed 176 people.
3. Alabama groups want the president’s confirmation stopped
President Donald Trump has nominated Judge Andrew Brasher for the Middle District of Alabama federal court, but now the Alabama NAACP and about 30 other organizations are asking the Senate halt confirmation due to the pending impeachment trial.
The Senate Judiciary Committee is meant to vote on Brasher’s confirmation Thursday, but the organizations are arguing that Brasher has “engaged in aggressive efforts to oppose political participation by voters of color” and that Trump’s judicial nominations shouldn’t be confirmed since he was impeached in the House and has the potential to be removed from office.
2. Alabama Commerce Secretary visits the White House
While President Donald Trump was signing Phase 1 of the trade deal with China, Alabama Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield was in attendance of the signing at the White House.
The Phase 1 part of the trade deal includes that China must purchase an additional $200 billion in United States goods within the next two years. Canfield stated that this “begins a process to establish a framework from which to create a pathway to more normalized trade on a fair basis between these two nations.”
1. Articles of impeachment have been sent
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has signed the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump over to the Senate so the trial can take place. Pelosi said that this is “so sad, so tragic for our country.”
Pelosi added that Trump “will be held accountable” and “no one is above the law.” She also called this a “somber” moment while laughing, posing for pictures and demanding that the United States Senate finish their investigation for them on a case they claim is overwhelming.
In a statement, University of Alabama Director of Athletics Greg Byrne said, “We are pleased to secure another home-and-home for our future football schedules with the addition of Georgia Tech for the 2030 and 2031 seasons.”
“The Crimson Tide and Yellow Jackets were regulars on each other’s calendars from 1902 to 1984, and we look forward to renewing the series between our two programs,” he added.
The Crimson Tide owns a 28-21-3 edge in the history of games between the programs, however Georgia Tech won the last meeting 16-6 in 1984, with the Tide prevailing the prior season 20-7. The two teams first met in 1902 with Alabama emerging victorious 26-0. The programs were Southeastern Conference opponents from 1933-1964, when the Yellowjackets left the conference.
With the addition of Georgia Tech, Bama has added eight home-and-home series to future schedules recently, including: Texas (2022 & 2023), Wisconsin (2024 & 2025), Florida State (2025 & 2026), West Virginia (2026 & 2027), Notre Dame (2028 & 2029), Oklahoma (2032 & 2033) and Virginia Tech (2034 & 2035).
“We are excited to announce the addition of another outstanding home-and-home series,” Tide head coach Nick Saban commented. “Our administration has made it a point over the past several years to continue to improve our schedule and this is another great example. Georgia Tech and Alabama have a long history of great football games and we are looking forward to continuing that tradition.”
A known terrorist is now eliminated, and I strongly stand with President Trump on his bold and decisive actions.
But Democrats have been quick to rush to Iran’s defense. Can you believe that?
Because Democrats are so blinded by their complete hatred for President Donald Trump, they cannot even acknowledge the death of this terrorist was done in the interest of the United States’ national security.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi even brought a war powers resolution to the House floor in an attempt to tie the hands of our president.
As a senior member of the House Armed Services Committee and the ranking ember on the Committee on Homeland Security, I strongly opposed this blatant politically-driven move.
Making it harder for any president to keep our homeland and citizens safe is irresponsible and just plain dangerous.
As I said in my speech last week on the House floor, “This resolution maligns our President, undermines our national security and makes a martyr of a man who killed nearly 600 Americans.”
Democrats can’t bring themselves to acknowledge that President Trump was right to take out Soleimani or support the Iranian citizens protesting for their freedom. Instead, they continue their attempted coup in the form of the sham impeachment process.
President Trump’s record of accomplishments is clear and irrefutable. Unfortunately, Speaker Pelosi and Democrats just can’t put America first.
Byrne: Hunter Biden should be ‘very first name’ on impeachment trial witness list
Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) on Wednesday took to the U.S. House of Representatives floor, implying Democrats will regret demanding that Senate Republicans bring in more witnesses for President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial than the House interviewed during its impeachment inquiry.
While speaking on the floor, Byrne stood next to a poster showing a picture of former Vice President Joe Biden, Hunter Biden and Devon Archer on a golf outing.
Archer served as a board member along with Hunter Biden at Burisma, a Ukraine energy company. Trump’s interactions with the Ukrainian president regarding potential wrongdoing by the Bidens related to Hunter’s foreign business dealings in the country are at the center of the impeachment case.
Democrats, including Senator Doug Jones (D-AL), have been calling on Senate Republicans in the majority to hold an impeachment trial featuring witnesses not heard from by the House. Jones in an op-ed recently named names he wants to hear from and has especially harped on the importance of former Trump administration National Security Advisor John Bolton testifying.
Jones stated, “The evidence we do have may be sufficient to make a judgment, but it is clearly incomplete.”
“There are four witnesses who could help fill those gaps: the president’s former national security adviser, his acting chief of staff, the senior adviser to his acting chief of staff and a top national security official in the Office of Management and Budget (OMB). Each has direct knowledge regarding the charges against the president and should testify under oath at a Senate trial,” he added.
However, Jones has supported the original impeachment whistleblower remaining secret and not having to testify in the Senate. The whistleblower did not testify in the House process.
Additionally, while Jones has maintained in recent months that the Bidens do not need to be investigated for Hunter’s foreign business dealings, Byrne has consistently called for increased scrutiny on the Biden family. Byrne even recently introduced a House resolution directing three House committees to begin investigating Hunter Biden’s business dealings during his father’s tenure as vice president.
That trend continued in Byrne’s Wednesday floor speech.
“After a long, embarrassing month, the House will finally transmit the articles of impeachment against President Trump to the United States Senate,” Byrne remarked. “Yet, I understand Speaker Pelosi and her managers will continue to push for witnesses in the Senate trial because, in their words, they want the facts.”
Referencing the poster, he continued, “That claim is nonsense! House Democrats blocked the testimony of the whistleblower, DNC staffer Alexandra Chalupa, Nellie Ohr with Fusion GPS, and of course the two gentlemen pictured to my left, Devon Archer and Hunter Biden!”
“I remind my friends in the majority, what’s good for the goose is good for the gander. I predict House Democrats will not fare as well blocking these witnesses in Mitch McConnell’s Senate,” Byrne added.
In a statement to Yellowhammer News later in the day, Byrne emphasized that if Democrats want more witnesses during the Senate impeachment trial, Republicans should oblige by calling Hunter Biden to the stand.
“If Democrats are going to demand all these witnesses, then Republicans should do the same and the very first name on the list should be Hunter Biden,” Byrne said.
“Democrats have manufactured this entire conspiracy to overturn the results of the 2016 election, but they ignore the blatant corruption with the Biden family. If they want answers, let’s start with Hunter Biden,” he concluded.
Byrne is running in Alabama’s crowded GOP Senate primary field. Along with former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville, former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore and State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs), Byrne is vying to face Jones in the November general election.