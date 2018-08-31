Subscription Preferences:

4 hours ago

Police storm Alabama Democratic state representative’s home in overnight raid

Law enforcement raided the home of state Rep. Louise Alexander (D-Bessemmer) before dawn on Thursday morning in the process of executing a search warrant.

Alexander told CBS 42 the police received a tip to search for drugs. After the raid, Alexander’s son was arrested on two counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.

Bessemer Police Chief Mike Roper said the raid followed a three-month investigation that is still ongoing, per NBC 13.

However, the Democratic state legislator called the raid “a political witch hunt.”

Alexander said her daughter last week was the target of a threat left at her business. In the note, Alexander’s daughter – Kimberly – was warned to drop out of her local city council race.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

24 mins ago

Lohr North America bringing plant, 140 jobs to Alabama

A vehicle transportation company is bringing its business to Alabama and with it, 140 jobs.

AL.com reports Lohr North America is converting a building in Lincoln’s 160-acre (64-hectare) industrial park into a plant where it plans to employ about 140 people.

Salary details were not immediately available.

Mayor Lew Watson says he expects the plant to be up and running in about six to eight months.

Earlier this week, Lincoln’s City Council approved a slate of tax abatements for the company, based in France.

Watson says the plant will manufacture car carriers.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

24 mins ago

Protesters demand Arab City Schools reinstate fight song — ‘Put prayer and Dixie back in the game’

Two weeks after John Mullins, superintendent of schools in the rural Alabama city of Arab, announced his decision to quit playing the song “Dixie” at football games, approximately sixty people showed up at the local board of education meeting Thursday night to strongly protest the change.

Per ABC 31, Mullins is standing by his controversial decision even after the crowd at the meeting showed they want the fight song reinstated. The superintendent and Arab City Schools attorney Clint Maze also shot down residents who were urging the board to allow prayer at school and at games.

One protester brought a sign declaring, “Put prayer and Dixie back in the game!”

The superintendent is not surprised by the unpopularity of his “Dixie” decision, but is standing behind it because of the connotations associated with the now-banned song.

“It is a song that unfortunately has been tied to people and events that are divisive,” Mullins said.

Yet, even one Arab High School teacher publicly disagreed with the superintendent.

“I truly believe the vast majority of people in this community love ‘Dixie’ for the right reasons, as a school tradition and anthem of Southern heritage,” teacher Russ Williams explained, per WHNT.

Mullins claimed that the number of people trying to get the board of education, and him personally, to change their minds about the song does not matter.

“Our plans are to move forward. Our plans are to let our students at Arab High School select from a variety of songs, possibly even us compose a song,” Mullins outlined.

The protesters were organized by Arab resident Stacy Lee George, who announced a run for governor as a Republican last year but dropped out to endorse incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey.

George explained that “plan b” is now to petition the Arab City Council – which appoints the board of education members – to appoint members who will reinstate the song.

George warned if they do not, “[W]e will just defeat everybody that stands against us on this issue.”

He is prepared to register people to vote and mobilize them around the issue.

“I will not back down. I will not go away,” George concluded.

ABC 31 reported that this story is “far from over.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

35 mins ago

Save the date: Oct. 25, 2018 Yellowhammer Power of Service reception

Yellowhammer Multimedia announced today that the 4th annual Power of Service reception will take place Thursday, October 25th at the Renaissance Birmingham Ross Bridge Golf Resort & Spa.

For the last seven years, Yellowhammer has released an annual list of the most powerful and influential people in Alabama business and politics. The 2018 list will be released October 1, and the Power of Service event will celebrate these individuals who leverage their power and influence to better the Yellowhammer state.

In previous years, the event has attracted a who’s who of Alabama political and business leaders, including the governor, lt. governor, speaker of the house, pro tem of the Senate, numerous members of Congress, dozens of state legislators and many of the state’s top executives, lobbyists, opinion leaders and political activists.

Ticket sales will begin today. Stay tuned to Yellowhammer News for event details and mark your calendar now to ensure you do not miss this exciting event.

47 mins ago

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin under fire for ‘sanctuary city’ remarks — ‘Didn’t he pledge an oath to uphold the laws?’

Birmingham Mayor Randall L. Woodfin is drawing heavy criticism after Yellowhammer News reported on his interview with NPR’s “Code Switch” from last week, in which Woodfin said that becoming a sanctuary city would not be going far enough and instead declared Birmingham a “welcoming city.”

Woodfin is under fire from outraged Alabamians on social media and talk radio, and Alabama Republican Party Chair Terry Lathan made her thoughts clear on Twitter.

“[T]he Bham mayor condoning the breaking of our laws and demanding our law enforcement to do the same. Didn’t he pledge an oath to uphold the LAWS?” Lathan said.

In another tweet, Lathan told Yellowhammer Radio’s Ford Brown, “Apparently [Woodfin] wants to see government break our laws. That will make for an interesting city brochure.”

The city council unanimously approved a resolution designating Birmingham a sanctuary city in January 2017, however, nothing binding has ever been put in place.

Last week, Woodfin made it clear that the city will go beyond the bounds of what it means to be a sanctuary city, per Alabama Today.

“We’re not going to use our police to do anything around what I call rounding up people,” Woodfin told NPR.

He continued, “We just don’t believe in that. I don’t believe in that as mayor. I’ve had a clear, direct conversation with my police chief. I’ve had a clear and direct conversation with my chief of our city jail. We’re not in that business.”

Woodfin then said Birmingham police would never ask for someone’s immigration status.

The mayor also explained that he is past the decision-making part of the process and that Birmingham is a “welcoming city.”

“I believe in welcoming cities,” Woodfin outlined. “That is something that we are past exploring. That is something we’re going to actually do.”

Woodfin said that he considered declaring Birmingham a sanctuary city, but decided to go even further after researching the issue.

“They put a paper in my hand and said, sign it,” he said, talking about the sanctuary city paperwork. “That’s not how I necessarily govern. I read it. I turned it over to my legal department.”

“But I also turned over to my legal department welcoming cities. And when we look at both of those, I think not only protecting our immigrant community but making sure we do things beyond ICE is important,” Woodfin advised.

He spoke about the difference between “sanctuary” and “welcoming” cities.

“I think sanctuary city is narrowly tailored and isolated towards don’t have your police enforce certain things of rounding up and hurting people, which I agree with. We’re not going to do that.”

Woodfin continued, “But welcoming cities is more broad about, how do we help our immigrant community? And as I go to Birmingham city schools, I can tell you our immigrant community continues to grow. So it’s – for me it has a broader positive impact, whereas sanctuary – it’s don’t do this. Welcoming is … what we’re going to do.”

When pressed, Woodfin confirmed Birmingham will not cooperate with ICE.

An illegal alien attempted to kidnap multiple Alabamians last week, and Jasper law enforcement needed ICE’s assistance to properly identify the suspect.

ICE also arrested “approximately 30” illegal immigrants across northern Alabama this week alone.

 

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

2 hours ago

Governor Ivey highlights Alabama ranking among top states for manufacturing

Governor Kay Ivey on Friday released a statement highlighting Alabama’s ranking atop “Global Trade” magazine’s list of the best nine states for manufacturing in the nation.

“Alabama has a strong heritage in manufacturing, which remains a key pillar in the state’s growing economy,” Ivey said. “Alabama workers have shown the world that they have the expertise to manufacture high-quality products that set industry standards, and this ranking is more confirmation of that fact.”

There are over 270, 000 manufacturing workers in the state, representing over 13 percent of Alabama’s workforce. That’s the fifth highest concentration in the country, according to data from the National Association of Manufacturers.

“Alabama’s manufacturing workers bring energy and passion to their jobs, and they’re always willing to learn new skills that will enhance productivity,” outlined Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.

He continued, “These qualities set them apart from their counterparts in other states and allow them to manufacture a sweeping variety of top-flight products that are in demand all over the world.”

The states named in the “Global Trade” rankings have a “combination of factors, like an existing industrial base, the availability of talent, investment incentives, and favorable tax and regulatory environments.”

Besides Alabama, the states that made the cut were Florida, Texas, Georgia, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee and Ohio.

Alabama received a glowing write-up from “the authority for U.S. companies doing business globally.”

“The state has seen a continued influx of manufacturing investment—much of it from the international auto industry—and it’s not hard to understand why,” the magazine wrote.

It continued, “Alabama ranks fifth in the nation in auto production, with Toyota, Mazda, Mercedes, Hyundai, and Honda all locating factories here. Vehicles are now Alabama’s number-one export.”

The new Toyota-Mazda plant announcement proved Alabama’s prowess.

“When Toyota and Mazda chose Alabama for a new plant, the state’s package of incentives was reportedly worth over $350 million. The package included jobs and investments credits, capital costs reimbursements, sales- and property-tax abatements, and the building of a training center at the site a state agency,” explained “Global Trade.”

Alabama also has government agencies that understand how to help job creators instead of creating excess red-tape.

“The Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) expedites investments by coordinating the work of state and local economic development agencies at the project outset,” the magazine outlined. “Barring any serious issues, all permitting can be completed in 120 days.”

Site selection opportunities are key to Alabama’s ranking, and the Economic Development Partnership of Alabama (EDPA) plays a key role in these efforts.

EDPA coordinates AdvantageSite, which is jointly sponsored by the Department of Commerce, the Alabama Power Company, Spire, the North Alabama Industrial Development Association and PowerSouth Energy Cooperative.

Since 2008, AdvantageSite has fostered 35 projects totaling $1,419,670,000 in capital investment, which has grown 6,435 jobs in the state.

“Pre-certifying development sites tend to attract major projects,” emphasized the magazine, as it highlighted the AdvantageSite program.

Alabama has world-class workforce development initiatives, too.

The magazine noted, “AIDT, Alabama’s workforce development agency, initiates training programs to attract new industries. Training is often provided in mobile training units that meet specific company needs. Honda, Hyundai, Mercedes, Navistar, and Airbus are among the companies that have benefited from AIDT training.”

While the automotive industry in the state is well-known, Alabama’s aerospace industry is also set to take off, especially with a possible role in the coming Space Force. The magazine pointed out that Alabama already “enjoys a leadership position in aerospace production.”

The selection of Alabama in the ranking of top manufacturing states comes one month after “Business Facilities,” an economic development focused publication, named the Yellowhammer State as the best in a business-climate ranking.

A 2017 Gallup poll also found that Alabama has the highest percentage of “highly involved and enthusiastic” workers in the nation.

All of these rankings come at a time when the state is moving to streamline and improve its comprehensive workforce development program, with many of these functions centralized in the Alabama Department of Commerce. New initiatives include AlabamaWorks and Apprenticeship Alabama.

Earlier this year, Ivey launched Success Plus – a new strategic workforce development initiative that ambitiously targets the addition of 500,000 high-skilled employees to Alabama’s workforce by 2025 – in response to increasing employer demands for the higher levels of talent needed in modern workplaces.

Success Plus aims “to improve access to educational opportunities, create pathways and defined routes that show people how to advance a career, and encourage collaboration among private and public entities.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

