Police close investigation of nine-year-old Alabama girl’s suicide

As reported by The Tuscaloosa News, the Linden Police Department has closed its investigation of nine-year-old McKenzie Adams’ suicide, with authorities unable to substantiate claims made by her family that bullying factored into her death.

Chief Robert Alston said that after speaking with several teachers and faculty members at U.S. Jones Elementary School in Demopolis, the department was unable to confirm any reports that Adams, who passed away at her home on December 3, had been bullied at the school in Marengo County.

“The only thing that is concrete and evident is that she did commit suicide,” Alston said.

From his perspective, the case has reached its conclusion. However, it is unclear if Adams’ family will feel the same way.

The Tuscaloosa News’ efforts to reach Adams’ mother and one of her aunts to comment on the latest news had been unsuccessful as of Thursday morning.

However, Alston, who reportedly knows Adams’ family through her sister, said he does not have any reason to disbelieve the family’s claims that she was being bullied. He just has not been able to find evidence outside of their word backing up the allegations.

“I’m not saying they’re making false allegations,” Alston explained. “They may have made reports to the school; we just don’t have anything in writing.”

The police chief outlined that part of the investigation involved speaking to nine faculty members at U.S. Jones, which included Principal Tori Infinger as well as several teachers and coaches at the west Alabama elementary school.

“We didn’t get any report from any of them saying that a report was made to them, so that’s where we’re at,” he said.

Alston said the department also interviewed several students, both inside McKenzie’s classroom and out, in an attempt at verifying bullying claims. However, police could not find anyone who admitted to witnessing her being bullied.

During the case, the Linden Police Department worked alongside the Demopolis Police Department. Additionally, Alston detailed that agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) reviewed his department’s work on the Adams case.

“They took a look at my file and said, ‘You’ve done pretty much the same thing we would have done,’” Alston commented.

Right now, it is the word of Adams’ family against the word of the school and some of her classmates. Barring anything new coming to light, the criminal investigation is over.

“At this standpoint, the school is denying any report was made to them of bullying and, so far, we haven’t been able to prove that there was any report made to them,” he summarized.

Alston also advised that it is important for the public to let Adams’ family grieve in peace.

“What is most important is not to spread malicious stories that have no truth to them and without any proof,” he said. “You must be careful with that because you have to take into consideration this family. Regardless of what people might think may have happened or may have caused it, refrain from spreading rumors and let this family be in peace as much as possible.”

After Adams’ death, Demopolis City Schools also reportedly conducted an investigation of the family’s claims. On December 11, as the Linden Police Department was still looking into the case, the school system released a statement claiming they were unable to find any evidence that Adams had been bullied.

“We have concluded our internal investigation to the allegations of bullying which led to this senseless death. There have been no findings of any reports of bullying by either the student or family. The findings of this internal investigation are consistent with the results of the investigation of the Linden (Alabama) Police Department at this point in time,” according to the school’s statement at the time.

Adams’ family said after her death that much of the bullying was sparked by the girl being friends with a white child and riding to school with a white family. Students allegedly began harassing Adams, accusing her of trying to be white. Her mother alleged Adams was even told, “Why you riding with white people, you’re black, you’re ugly. You should just die.”

More about the family’s specific allegations can be found here.

Adams was in the fourth grade. The story of her death, and the allegations of bullying and racial abuse, made international news.

Since Adams’ tragic death, her aunt Eddwina Harris has started a group called “The McKenzie Foundation” to advocate for better laws and policies against bullying. Since it was started in December, the foundation has already raised over $11,000 through a GoFundMe page.

“God has blessed me to help others with my platform, and now it’s time to help. There are so many voiceless kids,” Harris told The Tuscaloosa News. “God is opening great doors for justice for my niece.”

Additionally, an online petition was recently started to encourage Attorney General Steve Marshall to investigate Adams’ death and how the school system dealt with the alleged bullying against her. That petition has garnered more than 48,000 supporters to this day.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn