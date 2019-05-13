Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Byrne: Stop the crisis — Close the loopholes 6 hours ago / Guest Opinion
State Sen. Chris Elliot: The people of Baldwin County are being treated ‘fundamentally differently’ by ALDOT 6 hours ago / News
Steven Reed accepts money from Bruce Pettway, Donald Watkins, Jr. in Montgomery mayoral campaign 6 hours ago / News
Alabama AARP poll shows need for family caregiving resources 7 hours ago / News
Poarch Creek Indians deny ‘completely erroneous’ story about being under federal investigation 7 hours ago / News
Mandatory vaccine bill now dead in the Alabama legislature 8 hours ago / News
Georgia police sergeant killed in line of duty was Troy University grad 9 hours ago / News
Report: Alabama has most opioid prescriptions per capita 9 hours ago / News
Alabama voters show bipartisan support for Family Caregivers Act 9 hours ago / Sponsored
Lawmakers taking on ALDOT over new I-10 Mobile Bayway-Wallace Tunnel tolls 11 hours ago / News
Alabama offers new license for bait hunting of deer and pigs 12 hours ago / News
Transparency for Alabama’s licensing boards 12 hours ago / Sponsored
FAA awards $20.8 million for improvements at five local Alabama airports 13 hours ago / News
Report: Alabama one of states most at risk as ‘trade war’ with China escalates 14 hours ago / News
7 Things: Alabama is about to get a lot of national attention because of its potential abortion bill, DoD gives $1.5 billion for the wall, potential terrorist training camp in Alabama and more … 14 hours ago / Analysis
Ainsworth urges Alabama Senate to pass HB 314 without amendment 15 hours ago / News
Can we afford higher tax rates? 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
VIDEO: Rep. John Rogers vs. Senator Doug Jones, vaccine exemptions are targeted, more types of gambling are being proposed and more on Guerrilla Politics … 1 day ago / Analysis
Alabama Power Junior Clinic teaches lessons about golf and life 1 day ago / Sports
USA Health’s Ajay Singh honored by Society of Asian American Scientists in Cancer Research 1 day ago / News
7 hours ago

Poarch Creek Indians deny ‘completely erroneous’ story about being under federal investigation

The Poarch Band of Creek Indians (PCI) have forcefully denied what they call “baseless attacks” in two recent reports, now saying they are preparing a lawsuit against the “blogsite” that published the “blatantly false” material.

The Alabama Political Reporter last week alleged the federal government was investigating the PCI, however, their reporting based solely on anonymous sources has not been substantiated by any other outlet or published documentation. Alabama Political Reporter’s articles came in the form of a “news” story from Editor-in-chief Bill Britt and an opinion column by Josh Moon.

A PCI press release on Friday called the two stories “completely erroneous” and “untrue.”

The press release also said that this was not the first time they had been “attacked” by the same blog.

However, this latest instance “went beyond posting sensational, error-filled, click bait to actively trying to sabotage the Tribe’s business dealings,” the press release advised, calling the stories “a step too far.”

PCI Chair and CEO Stephanie Bryan commented, “We cannot stand by and have our Tribe and our business being attacked by politically motivated interests. No company in America would stand for this, and we must protect our people, our employees and our reputation for conducting our businesses with the highest degree of integrity.”

“The Tribe is preparing a lawsuit against Britt, Moon and the Alabama Political Reporter and will no longer allow their baseless attacks on the Tribe’s success to go unanswered,” the release concluded.

An Alabama Political Reporter update on Britt’s story reads, “APR stands by its reporting and the sources cited in the story. Those sources provided documentation and other evidence to support their claims. At no time did APR ‘attack’ the tribe or its business interest or make any claim that PCI or any tribe member had violated the law.”

Yet, Moon’s article as of Monday at noon still explicitly accuses PCI members of “illegal” activity.

Alabama Political Reporter has not published any “documentation” or “other evidence.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

6 hours ago

Byrne: Stop the crisis — Close the loopholes

Since Democrats took control of the House of Representatives, they have turned a blind eye to infanticide, promoted overregulation of American businesses, and sought socialist measures in the United States, oftentimes at the expense of the taxpayer.

They have also made it clear that they stand for open borders by ignoring the ongoing crisis at the southern border.

In the past five months, we have read story after story of illegal immigrants taking advantage of our weakened border and broken immigration system to commit horrendous, preventable crimes.

In March, there was a 230 percent increase in illegal border crossings in the Yuma Sector of Arizona alone.

That same month, a man who had been deported two times made his way back into our country and raped and killed an innocent woman in New Jersey.

And in Southwest Alabama, a beloved educator at Living Word Christian Center Kingdom Academy, Sonya Jones, was killed in a head-on wreck in Mobile by an illegal immigrant who failed to appear at a court date for his immigration case.

Too often our system allows foreigners to come into our country illegally, slip through the cracks, and commit horrific acts.

If Democrat House leadership would stop stonewalling and act, we could prevent these tragedies, and innocent Americans wouldn’t be needlessly put at risk.

I stand with President Trump and his continued calls to fund national security improvements at our border and fix our broken system. We owe it to the American people.

That is why I cosponsored the Fix the Immigration Loopholes Act. Congress must close the loopholes that continue to allow historic numbers of illegal immigrants to enter our country.

This legislation includes three reforms to prevent illegal immigration: fixing the Flores settlement, closing loopholes in the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act (TVPRA), and improving the asylum system.

The Flores case settlement, reached in 1997, states that children who come into the country illegally must be released into the U.S. after only 20 days. This terrible legal settlement, put in place by the Clinton administration, caused the family separation problem last year. This bill will ensure children entering the country illegally are not separated from their parent or guardian while their claim is processed. It also contains measures to ensure that the accompanying adult truly is their parent or legal guardian, reducing the incentive for illegal immigrants to smuggle children to increase their chance of release into our country.

Closing loopholes in the TVPRA will do much to ensure that unaccompanied minors are quickly and safely returned to their home. Current policy only allows expedited action to be taken for children from countries that border the U.S. Children from other countries must go through a long court process, during which time they are released into our country. Oftentimes, they disappear before their court proceeding occurs. This bill will make sure they receive a hearing within 14 days and that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is provided with biographical information about the person or persons they are released to, helping to prevent human trafficking.

Lastly, this bill closes loopholes in the asylum process by tightening the “credible fear” standard which promotes frivolous and fraudulent claims of asylum. It also increases penalties for making false or frivolous claims in asylum proceedings. Currently, only about 20 percent of asylum claims are granted.

Illegal immigrants committing heinous, preventable crimes and smuggling children clearly constitutes a crisis. Our porous border must be secured by eliminating loopholes that incentivize illegality.

While Democrats stand idly by, I will continue to fight for your safety.

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne is a Republican from Fairhope.

6 hours ago

State Sen. Chris Elliot: The people of Baldwin County are being treated ‘fundamentally differently’ by ALDOT

Monday, Republican State Sen. Chris Elliot (R-Fairhope) joined Sean Sullivan of Talk 106.5’s “Midday Mobile” to discuss the proposed I-10 bridge project in Mobile.

Policymakers have suggested tolls as an option, which Yellowhammer News reported Monday, “Dollar figures for the proposed toll that would be levied on those crossing the new Bayway bridge and the existing Wallace Tunnel range from $3-6.”

Elliot pointed out the expense of the project and how little ALDOT is doing to assist with the project.

“The current plan that ALDOT has presented for the capital stack, right, which is the how we make up the funding for this project, has about seven percent of the total project cost coming from the United States Department of Transportation. It is right at about $150 million out of a $2.1 billion project anticipated cost,” he stated.

Elliot went on to say the people of Baldwin County are being treated “fundamentally differently” by ALDOT than other people in the state.

While Elliot said that some sort of toll may be acceptable due to it being “one of the largest” projects contemplated by the state of Alabama, he also pointed out that revenue from the gas tax could be used to offset the high toll cost.

“The current proposed toll rate of $6 for the I-10 Mobile River Bridge for frequent users is a non-starter. ALDOT must increase the public subsidy (down payment) for this project to decrease the toll for local commuters. The new gas tax can absolutely be used to accomplish this.”

Listen to the full interview here.

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

6 hours ago

Steven Reed accepts money from Bruce Pettway, Donald Watkins, Jr. in Montgomery mayoral campaign

MONTGOMERY — Yellowhammer News has confirmed that Montgomery County Probate Judge Steven Reed’s mayoral campaign in April accepted $25,000 from Bruce Pettway and $250 from Donald Watkins, Jr.

Pettway, a Birmingham-area resident, is the brother of the Jefferson County sheriff and recently was met with statewide controversy over obtaining an electronic bingo permit from the city of Graysville in that jurisdiction. Electronic bingo has been affirmed as illegal by the Alabama Supreme Court. Pettway’s permit has since been canceled and refunded by the city.

Watkins, Jr. and his father were recently found guilty in a federal, multimillion-dollar investment and bank fraud trial. Sentencing is set for July 16.

When convicted in March, the Watkins father and son were called “financial predators who truly represent pure greed” by the local FBI special agent in charge.

An assistant attorney general called Watkins, Jr. and his father “frauds, plain and simple.”

When asked by Yellowhammer News about the contributions, Reed campaign spokesman Chip Hill said in a statement, “Judge Reed is grateful to have the support of so many including his lifelong friend Donald Watkins, Jr. and Bruce Pettway, the brother of the Jefferson County Sheriff.”

“But, we certainly understand that as the favorite to win this race, Judge Reed will be the target of smears by our opponents’ floundering campaigns, like Artur Davis who only has a thousand dollars in the bank, negatives in the mid 30’s and enough personal baggage to sink a boat,” Hill added, speaking of former Congressman Artur Davis, who was running second to Reed in a recent poll. Yellowhammer News did not mention Davis in its inquiry to the Reed campaign.

The Montgomery mayoral race features a crowded field, with Reed and Davis enjoying the most name recognition due to their prior political runs.

Reed raised $70,111.52 total in April. You can view his campaign finance report here. His office, as the Montgomery County Probate office, is in charge of administering and overseeing the very mayoral election he is running in. This is a conflict of interest, according to Davis.

In response to Hill’s statement, Davis campaign spokesman Scott Stone told Yellowhammer News, “Steven Reed’s campaign is practicing the oldest rule in politics: when under pressure, lash out at the biggest threat, whom they know is Congressman Davis, who by the way has not said a word about Reed’s contributors.”

“While Artur Davis may not be table to match Reed in money, he is cleaning his clock every day when it comes to clarity of vision, substantive policy proposals, and a commitment to take his message to every single part of the city,” Stone continued. “And when voters learn more about just how Steven Reed runs the probate office, and how he and his associates have misused that office for political and personal gain, we will see just where this race stands.”

Stone also pointed to what he views as questionable campaign finance activity by Reed’s campaign for re-election as probate judge in 2018.

“And we won’t be lectured on how much money we have or don’t have by a candidate who claims he ran up a $100,000 in debt in a Probate Judge race when he was unopposed and used that debt to raise money for the mayor’s race through the backdoor,” Stone concluded.

Reed in April also accepted a contribution from his father, longtime Alabama Democratic Conference boss Joe Reed.

Other candidates include Air Force Gen. Ed Crowell (Ret.), attorney JC Love and local FOX affiliate WCOV owner David Woods. Montgomery County Commission Chairman Elton Dean was the first to declare his candidacy but has struggled to pick up steam.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

7 hours ago

Alabama AARP poll shows need for family caregiving resources

Polling released Monday by AARP Alabama explains the need for SB 376, pending state legislation regarding family caregiving.

The recent survey of 1,000 Alabama registered voters ages 40-plus found that the vast majority (82.3 percent) of current caregivers said that they will provide future caregiving or assistance on an unpaid basis to an adult loved one. It also found that 82 percent of respondents think that it is very important to have more community resources and training for family caregivers.

Additionally, the polling found that current caregivers are feeling stressed (70.4 percent) and current working caregivers are stressed trying to balance work and family (61.1 percent).

This is not an issue that affects a small amount of Alabamians, either. The polling said that 48 percent of respondents were current or former caregivers and 61 percent will be likely caregivers in the future.

According to AARP, Alabama’s 761,000 family caregivers spend 708,000,000 hours each year caring for loved ones – a contribution totaling approximately $7.7 billion annually in unpaid care. These caregivers perform tasks such as managing finances, providing transportation, helping with bathing and dressing and cooking meals.

According to the survey, some family caregivers even take on complicated medical (58 percent) and managing medications (81 percent). Once only done by doctors and nurses in hospitals, these tasks are now performed by family caregivers at home, most with little to no training.

A press release accompanying the polling said, “AARP is fighting to support America’s 40 million family caregivers who help make it possible for older Americans to live independently at home—where they want to be. One measure being considered this week in the Alabama Statehouse will bring needed support to Alabama’s 761,000 caregivers.”

AARP Alabama is supporting the bipartisan Alabama Family Caregivers Act (SB 376), sponsored by State Sens. Steve Livingston (R-Scottsboro) and Vivian Figures (D-Mobile). This legislation has already been enacted in 39 states.

AARP calls the bill “commonsense legislation based on three proven practices supporting the family caregiver” that “works to prevent hospital readmissions and helps reduce caregiver stress.”

The three provisions of the legislation are as follows:

1. IDENTIFY – The name of the caregiver is recorded when a loved one is admitted into a hospital
2. INFORM – The caregiver is notified if the loved one is to be discharged to another facility or back home
3. INSTRUCT – The facility provides instruction on basic tasks – such as medication management, injections, wound care and transfers – that the caregiver will perform at home.

SB 376 is pending action in the Senate Healthcare Committee. The bill’s fiscal note explains SB 376 “will not affect state or local funding.”

AARP Alabama State Director Candi Williams stated, “Family caregivers take on tasks that are exhausting, overwhelming, and stressful. And the Alabama Family Caregivers Act is a no-cost, commonsense step to make these big responsibilities a little bit easier while, also, saving taxpayers money by lowering hospital readmissions.”

The polling showed resoundingly bipartisan support for SB 376.

This included 95 percent of respondents feeling hospitals should be required to explain and demonstrate any medical or nursing tasks family caregivers will need to perform after the patient returns home; 92 percent believing hospitals need to keep a family caregiver informed of major decisions, like transferring or discharging the patient; and 85 percent favoring requiring hospitals to record the name of a patient’s family caregiver in the medical record upon admission.

Williams explained, “More than half (58 percent) of current and former caregivers are taking care of parents, meaning that many have to balance the demands of work, their own children and other needs. That is why there is such strong support for this simple measure that will make their labor of love less stressful and demanding.”

Examine the poll yourself here.

View a write-up on SB 376 from AARP Alabama here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

8 hours ago

Mandatory vaccine bill now dead in the Alabama legislature

It turns out that Alabama does not have a measles case yet, as was suspected last week.

There are still about 82 open cases and there have been over 250 investigations into possible measles cases, but so far, Alabama is still sitting at zero measles cases.

Because there is no measles case in the state yet, there will be no sense of urgency in the Alabama legislature to change Alabama’s vaccination laws. Currently, Alabama is one of the states that allow religious exemptions with no questions asked.

Obviously, this is being abused by parents who don’t want their children vaccinated. There are currently 3,587 people in the state using those exemptions — the most being 420 in Madison County.

State Representative Scott Stadthagen (R-Hartselle) proposed a bill to eliminate all exemptions except the medically necessary ones. Nationally, this move has widespread support with 72 percent of Americans supporting mandatory vaccines.

An attempt to change that exemption has run into a brick wall in the Alabama legislature.

One of the co-sponsors of Stadthagen’s bill has pulled her support and e-mailed a constituent to tell them that the bill was not well researched and thought out. Rep. Terri Collins (R-Decatur) also said that the bill she once co-sponsored infringed on “religious and family rights.”

Copy of that e-mail below:

The kicker here is that are really only two religious sects who are plausibly against vaccinations in the United States, Church of Christ and the Dutch Reformed Church.

The larger of these two, Church of Christ, makes up only three percent of the faithful in the state of Alabama, as of 2016.

This exemption is unnecessary, it is being abused.

Reached for comment, Stadthagen said that his bill is dead for this legislative session, but it will be back.

He told Yellowhammer News, “It will come out strong next year.”

My takeaway:

It seems unlikely that this bill will get any sort of actual consideration given the framing Collins is bringing to this conversation. She has clearly been contacted by many using the religious freedom argument when in reality this entire conversation is an anti-vaxxer movement. The religious nature of the argument will doom the debate because lawmakers don’t want to be seen as anti-religion.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

