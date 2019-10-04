Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

PETA wants mascot hit by Auburn player to retire

An animal rights group wants Mississippi State to retire its live bulldog mascot named Jak after he was crashed into by an Auburn University player making a mad dash for the end zone.

News outlets report People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals has sent a letter to the Mississippi college, saying it was sheer luck that Jak wasn’t severely injured or killed in the Saturday clash with tailback JaTarvious Whitlow.

Whitlow scored the first touchdown of the game, entering the end zone with a momentum that carried him past the goal line and out of bounds, where he crashed into Jak, who then briefly left the sidelines.

Jak’s official Twitter account says his chin and right hind leg were bruised, and he’ll return to mascot duties next week.
 (Associated Press, copyright 2019)

Your data is everywhere, is it secure?

Operating in the digital information age, the capabilities of bad actors to do grave and sometimes irreparable damage are numerous. Gray Analytics wants to help our country, its businesses and organizations improve security in the cyber realm.

Each day during National Cyber Security Awareness Month Gray Analytics will be posting new information to better arm you against potential threats.  Videos, giveaways and more can be found online Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn as well as daily blog posts.

Workforce development identified as most pressing issue at Yellowhammer small business panel

TRUSSVILLE — Workforce development drove the conversation at this week’s Yellowhammer News Shapers event at the Trussville Civic Center. The panel of small business experts quickly reached a consensus that developing a qualified, skilled workforce is the top issue facing Alabama’s job creators now and in the future.

“We have a significant shortage of qualified workers,” explained panel participant Rosemary Elebash, Alabama state director for the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB).

And Elebash is in a position to know.

She outlined her group’s process for determining its agenda, revealing that individual members vote on which issues the group pursues and that developing a qualified workforce was far and away the pressing issue for them.

Elebash warned that the worker shortage problem “is looming and it does not matter the industry.”

Mike Milam, owner of Milam & Co. construction company, agreed with Elebash’s assessment on Alabama’s workforce needs and said it is something his business has had to deal with on a consistent basis.

Milam said he is also focused on retaining his current workforce.

“We have to make our place of business a place where they want to stay there,” he remarked.

Citing a recent initiative by Governor Kay Ivey, Elebash said there will be a need for 500,000 new workers in the next five years in order to meet the needs of Alabama’s economy.

She disclosed that this has already been felt by small business owners as a result of people retiring and leaving the workforce during the same period of time when businesses are attempting to grow.

“Our businesses are not able to grow because we can’t find the people to work,” she said.

State Rep. Danny Garrett (R-Trussville) stressed the urgency with which the state must bolster its job training programs.

A member of Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth’s workforce development council, Garrett said the work the group has done with a special consultant has allowed them to gain a better understanding of the direction policy makers need to go.

“What you find out is that there are a lot of workforce development initiatives going on all across the state but they are all being done in individual silos and not necessarily connected,” Garrett said. “It’s hard to determine if we’re all moving in the same direction. We want to bring them all together and determine what is the best way forward.”

For Garrett, the best way forward involves being mindful of how technology will impact jobs.

He pointed to a study presented to the Lt. Gov.’s workforce council which concluded 40% of workers today are likely to be displaced by 2030, either through automation or technology.

Garrett used the example of ordering kiosks in restaurants as a way automation will change the way business is done.

“The food service industry will be dramatically impacted,” he said.

That’s why he sees careful planning as vital to the overall effort.

“Not only do we need to develop our workforce for current jobs, we’ve got to get out front and understand where we are going,” advised Garrett.

Whichever direction the state ends up going with its workforce, the clear consensus of the panel was that it will take significant collaboration among all stakeholders in Alabama’s economy.

Elebash said NFIB was partnering with the Alabama Community College System (ACCS) to address the issue. ACCS chancellor Jimmy Baker and vice chancellor Jeff Lynn are meeting with groups of small businesses to discuss workforce needs, she said.

One example, Elebash mentioned, of how this partnership has led to a curriculum change occurred at the Alabama Aviation College in Ozark. She said the commercial driver’s license program adopted a training program based on the needs of local businesses, with those businesses helping to provide the equipment in which the drivers-in-training could learn.

RELATED: Small businesses, job-seekers set to benefit from reforms to unemployment law

“We are fortunate in this respect: Dr. Baker understands who the customer is,” remarked Elebash. “And the customer is the business owner who hires the product who is the student. The school is the provider.”

As vice chairman of the education budget committee, Garrett shared in the belief that the community colleges are playing a crucial role in workforce development.

“There has been a concerted effort in the last three sessions to look at funding for the community colleges because that’s really where the bulk of this training is going to come from,” he explained.

He emphasized further that having the community colleges being separated out from the state school board has had a positive impact on workforce training because they are now “laser focused” on that effort.

As a member of the Jefferson County Industrial Development Board, Milam said he is just now gaining an understanding of the job training programs that are out there, particularly those administered through AIDT. He feels more people should take advantage of AIDT’s programs to go out and help small businesses with their workforce needs.

Another workforce development initiative discussed by the panel was the state’s burgeoning apprenticeship program established through the Alabama Department of Commerce.

Milam remarked that participating in an apprenticeship program could be helpful to a business like his.

“Some of our most successful hiring has come through the co-op program,” he said. “I could see where we would hire two or three people immediately [through the apprenticeship program].”

Efforts to streamline the administration of the apprenticeship program will benefit small business, according to Elebash. She worked with state agencies to cut some of the excess paperwork and red tape originally associated with the program.

Apprenticeships can pay dividends in the construction industry, Milam believes.

“In our business, it’s in the ditch where you learn and then you go to the next phase and then the next phase,” he said. “We have to develop them internally.”

RELATED: Shift to knowledge-based economy driving Birmingham’s workforce development efforts

Elebash provided those in the audience with a final recommendation moving forward, and that was to continue electing leaders who understand the challenges facing small business.

She highlighted the pristine voting records of Congressman Gary Palmer (AL-06), State Senators Shay Shelnutt and Dan Roberts and Garrett. She said each had a 100% voting record for small business.

Tim Howe is an owner of Yellowhammer Multimedia

Byrne, Rogers support formal censure of Adam Schiff — ‘We have to fight back’

Congressmen Bradley Byrne (AL-01) and Mike Rogers (AL-03) have joined a resolution to officially condemn and censure House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) for misleading the public during a hearing last week with a false retelling of a conversation between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Zelensky.

The resolution was filed by Congressman Andy Biggs (R-AZ).

In a statement, Byrne outlined the background behind the censure effort.

“Last week, Adam Schiff used his opening statement to pass off as real a completely fabricated retelling of President Trump’s phone conversation with the Ukrainian President,” Byrne explained.

“His imagined conversation is clearly and entirely contradicted by the transcript of the call – the same transcript House Democrats did not wait to receive before launching their phony impeachment efforts,” he continued.

Byrne then said, “Adam Schiff’s scheme to mislead the American people through lies and deception is just a further example of why this whole impeachment charade is a sham. The American people are sick of this political posturing, and the House should do all in its power to protect what integrity remains of this institution by formally condemning his behavior and ending this politically-motivated impeachment inquiry.”

In an exclusive comment to Yellowhammer News, Byrne added, “The Democratic Party is losing any credibility they had left with Adam Schiff as their mouthpiece. The Democrats’ unjustified, politically-motivated impeachment inquiry is just an attempt to hurt President Trump ahead of the 2020 election. We have to fight back against these attacks against our President— censoring Schiff and putting an end to all of the lies is the first step.”

Rogers made his thoughts clear on Twitter.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News.

Mary Windom seeking reelection to Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals

Judge Mary Windom, who presides over the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals, on Thursday announced that she will seek reelection for Place 1 on the court in 2020.

Windom has been elected by her fellow judges to serve as the court’s presiding judge since 2012.

First elected in 2008, Windom has served the people of Alabama for 11 years on a platform based upon conservative principles with fairness to every citizen.

“I have been honored to serve the people of Alabama on the Court of Criminal Appeals,” Windom said in a statement. “I will continue to stand by the two promises I made when I first ran for office. I will apply the law as it is written and not make law from the bench. I will look after the rights of all, most importantly the victims of crime.”

Windom graduated Magna Cum Laude from the Jones School of Law and is admitted to practice in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Alabama, the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit and the Supreme Court of the United States.

Prior to joining the Court of Criminal Appeals, Windom served as an assistant United States attorney and deputy state attorney general. She presently serves on the Alabama Supreme Court’s advisory committee on the rules of criminal procedure. She has also served on the chief justice’s commission on professionalism. Additionally, Windom has served as a special justice for the Alabama Supreme Court.

The Republican primary election will be held on March 3 and the general election will be held on November 3, 2020.

More information about Windom’s campaign can be found online here.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News.

7 Things: Trump wants impeachment vote, Alabama Republicans defend Trump, Byrne wants Schiff censured and more …

7. More money to hospitals for Medicaid

  • Governor Kay Ivey has allowed $22 million additional state dollars to go to Alabama hospitals, which will increase the federal funding to $56 million, totaling to $78 million for Medicaid beneficiaries.
  • Alabama Medicaid Commissioner Stephanie Azar has said that this additional funding is going to “help hospitals provide vital services,” and that it “supports Governor Ivey’s goal of ensuring access to quality health care in the state but also her goal of assisting rural health care.

6. Tuberville circles back to praising Trump

  • A day after saying President Donald Trump placed a noose on farmers’ necks, former Auburn football coach and 2020 U.S. Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville did some messaging clean-up on the radio when he suggested that Trump is “probably the best president of our time,” and that’s part of why the far-left doesn’t like him — because he’s “disrupting their little game up.”
  • Tuberville then compared Trump to an offensive line as he is “the only thing standing between socialism and this country…He’s trying to knock them out, keep them out of the backfield…and they keep coming. They make stuff, and they lie.”

5. The Bidens likely made millions and influenced investigations

  • More documents have been released that suggest Hunter Biden made “millions” while working on the board of a Ukrainian natural gas firm. Also, former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Geoffrey R. Pyatt told Ukrainian prosecutor Victor Shokin to handle an investigation into the firm “with white gloves.”
  • Shokin was also told not to investigate Burisma by former Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko since “it was not in the interest of Joe and/or Hunter Biden,” and that Joe held “up to one billion dollars in U.S. aid to Ukraine” due to the investigation.

4. Alabama’s prisons have no easy fix

  • The third meeting of the Governor’s Study Group on Criminal Justice Policy focused on the adequate funding of programs to keep offenders out of prison but under surveillance while noting the number of paroles has slowed after a parolee murdered three people last year.
  • Interestingly enough, the percentage of violent and serious offenders in prison goes up as the population goes down over the last five years and there are currently only 536 people in jail for drug possession (although few are first time offenders). However, that gets a lion’s share of media coverage.

3. Byrne wants Schiff censured

  • Alabama U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) took House Judiciary Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) to task for his attempts to deceive the American people and a disinterested media, saying, “Adam Schiff’s scheme to mislead the American people through lies and deception is just a further example of why this whole impeachment charade is a sham.”
  • Schiff is under fire for his failure to disclose his committee’s contact, his knowledge of the whistleblower complaint and withholding that complaint from his colleagues.

2. Alabama Republicans (and Americans) pound Biden

  • Every election is going to be nationalized if there is a real attempt to impeach President Donald Trump. Alabama Republicans are more than willing to jump into the fight by pointing out the flaws of former Vice President Joe Biden.
  • While the media and their Democrats demand you accept that there is nothing to see with Hunter Biden, Joe Biden, Ukraine and Russia, double the amount of Americans think there is something worth investigating versus there being nothing there.

1. Trump: Impeach me

  • The White House is expected to send a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) all but daring her to hold a vote by telling her that his administration will ignore Democrat lawmaker’s demands until they formally vote on his impeachment, which further pushes the point that he believes vulnerable Democrats will pay a price for this impeachment.
  • Another issue at hand is whether Republicans can participate in the investigation if there is not a formal vote on the matter. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) says Republicans have been shut out of the process by design, saying, “The swiftness and recklessness with which you have proceeded has already resulted in committee chairs attempting to limit minority participation in scheduled interviews, calling into question the integrity of such an inquiry”

