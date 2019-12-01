Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Farm Bowl + Juice Co. amps up Alabama freshness 3 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Pastor Ed Hurley is an Alabama Bright Light leading interfaith Thanksgiving service 3 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Tide takeaways — Iron Bowl postgame 13 hours ago / Sports
Tiger takeaways — Iron Bowl postgame 13 hours ago / Sports
Tua Tagovailoa at Iron Bowl: Hip ‘a lot better than it was last week’ — ‘Wish I could play today’ 17 hours ago / Sports
Alabama’s Cook Museum of Natural Science educates and entertains all ages 20 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Watch: Auburn AD Allen Greene discusses Iron Bowl with Pat Dye, Craig Ogletree 22 hours ago / Sports
Flowers: Players are in place for next year’s election 22 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Alabama Power Foundation shares strategies for securing best investments to support communities, workforce growth 23 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Corps of Engineers grants preliminary approval to higher winter pools at two Alabama lakes 1 day ago / News
Quentin Riggins wins Auburn’s Walter Gilbert Award 1 day ago / News
Hunting and fishing boost Black Belt economy 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
A former Bama football star and his Auburn wife: How love won out 2 days ago / Sports
Reality check – Gus Malzahn among college football’s best 2 days ago / Opinion
Limited edition holiday cards arrive, custom for the Rocket City 2 days ago / News
UA System Trustee Evelyn VanSant Mauldin fills 4th Congressional District position 2 days ago / News
ALFA’s Parnell: ‘We feel very good about the slate of candidates we have endorsed’ 2 days ago / News
As Alabamians prepare to watch ‘It’s a Wonderful Life,’ a reflection on the unabashedly patriotic films of Frank Capra 2 days ago / Guest Opinion
Ala. State Sen. Livingston: Bellefonte Nuclear Plant could save City of Memphis $1 million a day when online 2 days ago / News
Vestavia Hills Mayor Ashley Curry signs proclamation declaring city ‘TraffickingFree Zone’ 2 days ago / News
3 hours ago

Pastor Ed Hurley is an Alabama Bright Light leading interfaith Thanksgiving service

If Thanksgiving is a time of love, charity and removing what separates us, then South Highland Presbyterian Church in Birmingham is living out that theme.

The Birmingham faith community came together Nov. 26 for a Community Thanksgiving Service at the church. The service included faith leaders from Jewish Temple Beth-El and Temple Emanu-El, as well as 12 other churches of different denominations, including Greek Orthodox, Methodist, Baptist, Episcopal, Church of Christ, Presbyterian, Universalist, Episcopal, Catholic and Community of Christ.

Senior Pastor Ed Hurley of South Highland Presbyterian led the service, which was sponsored by the Southside Faith Community.

“We do this to give thanks,” Hurley said. “As people of different faiths, we are all thankful to God and to the privileges we have in this nation. Many people do not enjoy the blessings we have.”

An offering taken up during the service benefited One Roof Ministries.

The service featured the different faith leaders and the Community Chancel Choir, which began the service with “Now Thank We All Our God.”

Hurley has been at South Highland for 19 years, after a journey through a few Southern churches.

“The first Thanksgiving after 9/11, this service began and it was the perfect service for that troubled time,” Hurley said. “It brought people together, so we continued doing it year after year. We are a nation of many different faiths but certain things, such as Thanksgiving, can bring us together.”

For Hurley, the Community Thanksgiving Service is the perfect way to be thankful for all of the blessings people enjoy. The message of the service hits on a deep level with him.

“When I see all of these different faiths coming together, I sense the innate unity that brings people of different faiths closer,” he said. “I believe we all bring different strengths, and to see that compiled around a time like Thanksgiving brings me so much joy.”

Alabama Bright Lights captures the stories, through words, pictures and video, of some of our state’s brightest lights who are working to make Alabama an even better place to live, work and play. Award-winning journalist Karim Shamsi-Basha tells their inspiring stories. Email him comments, as well as suggestions on people to profile, at karimshamsibasha@gmail.com.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

3 hours ago

Farm Bowl + Juice Co. amps up Alabama freshness

Andrea Snyder is all about healthy, convenient and local dining – whether that’s a full, family meal; an easy, nutritious breakfast; a cup of coffee with a friend; or a quick, vitamin-rich juice shot on the way to a gym.

The Birmingham entrepreneur has all that covered.

Snyder and her husband, David, first brought us Urban Cookhouse, a farm-to-fire-to-table fast-casual restaurant, in 2010.  They now own a licensee group that includes the Homewood, Summit, downtown Birmingham and Tuscaloosa locations, and Urban Cookhouses are in three other Alabama cities as well as four other states.

“We were one of the first concepts to bring local food to the fast-casual segment and figure out how to do it at that price point, which is $10 to $12 a meal,” she says.

Farm Bowl + Juice Co., which the Snyders founded in Homewood in January 2018, is just as forward thinking.

1048
Keep reading 1048 WORDS

The small, bright storefront with an Instagrammable abstract mural outside and charming rope swings on the porch, is a neighborhood wellness stop specifically designed to promote a lifestyle of clean eating.

Farm Bowl came about because the Snyders recognized a need and had a place for it.

When they outgrew their original Urban Cookhouse location in downtown Homewood, they moved to a new building up the street. There was a sliver of extra space in the new location, so they decided to create another brand that complemented Urban Cookhouse but didn’t compete with it. From traveling, they were familiar with the juice bar and wellness café concept. They have since opened a second location in Tuscaloosa.

“We wanted it to be a wellness brand, and so we decided that we would be plant-based,” Snyder says.

“We have no animal products. We want you to always feel good. So we make cold-pressed juices. All of our smoothies are exactly what’s listed on the menu with whole ingredients like almond milk and coconut milk. We have overnight oats and coffee. It’s just a good place to come for clean eating,” she adds, whether that’s a snack or meal replacement or breakfast or lunch or something in between.

Acai berry bowls are at the center of the colorful, healthy menu, which includes oatmeal bowls, cold-pressed juices and smoothies, juice shots, toasts, juice cleanses and a kids’ menu featuring acai and oatmeal bowls and a strawberry smoothie.

Some of the ingredients, like acai berries and mango, are tropical but the Snyders source Alabama ingredients as much as possible. The same area farmers and makers who supply Urban Cookhouse also deliver here. This not only insures the restaurants have fresh, flavorful foods, but there’s also an economic impact and a sense of social responsibility in supporting the farms. “We’ve partnered with these farmers for a long time,” Snyder says, “So it was easy to … just get them to come next door and drop off another batch of something.”

There are in-season strawberries, blueberries and blackberries from Smitherman Farms; kale, spinach, honeydew and watermelon from Southern Oaks Farm; and year-round honey from Eastaboga Bee Co.; wheatgrass from Southern Organics; and coffee roasted locally at Seeds Coffee Co. Framed photos of these trusted partners line the walls of the restaurants.

The ingredients are made into things like the popular Nutty Professor, a bright, satisfying acai bowl. It has Sambazon Açai Berry Sorbet as the base, and then they add strawberries, almonds, granola, peanut butter and local honey. The staff can recommend add-ons, like sliced bananas, pumpkin seeds, chia seeds or cacao nibs.

Oatmeal bowls, with Farm Bowl’s blend of overnight oats, come topped with a variety of things, such as almond butter, local honey, chia seeds, hemp seeds, blueberries, strawberries, apples, nutmeg, cinnamon, toasted quinoa, walnuts and pecans.

The Power Up smoothie is a blend of almond milk, coconut water, avocado, blueberry, spinach, banana, coconut butter, cocoa nibs, chia seeds, hemp seeds, local honey and cinnamon. Recommended add-ons include vegan protein, nutmeg, spirulina or freshly made Seeds coffee ice cubes. The Bounce Back has kale, chard, almond milk, banana, local honey; chia seeds, cinnamon, vegan protein and ginger can be added.

There are cold-pressed juices for every need.

The Refresh is made with watermelon, mint, cucumber and beets; Hydrate works with coconut water, pear, cucumber and honeydew; Gym & Juice is a mixture of honeydew, apple, spinach, spirulina, lemon and celery.

Wellness shots, which Andrea showcased at a chef’s demo at The Market at Pepper Place this summer, are made to order like all the smoothies and bowls and avocado and honey toasts.

The Limelight is turmeric, lime, wheatgrass and cayenne. Cider is made with apple cider vinegar, apple and turmeric. The OG juice shot, with wheatgrass, lemon, ginger and cayenne, is especially tasty. So is the Fireball combination of lemon, ginger and cayenne.

Juice cleanses are daily combinations of juices and shots that cost $40 and $50. The “summer cleanse challenge” is popular with Farm Bowl’s Instagram followers.

“Our most loyal customers, the ones who spend the most money here, are actually men,” Snyder says. They are fitness-minded folks who like to order online and utilize the stores’ drive-thru for pre- and post-workouts in the afternoon. Her regulars include Samford and UAB students, moms looking for a nutritious after-school snack for their kids, and people just stopping by for a casual meeting over a bite of something healthy.

“Our customer base is very diverse, but they also are very educated,” she says. “They know exactly what kind of food this is.” The store draws plenty of visitors from out of town. “We’ve had a lot of celebrities here,” Andrea says. Courteney Cox is one of them. Lots of people in town with HGTV from the West Coast or New York City stop in, too, she says. “This is the way they’ve been eating for 15 years. They Google a juice spot and find us.”

The Farm Bowl staff is educated, too.

“We try very hard at that,” Snyder says. “We have an advanced menu test they have to take.”

Each item offers specific health benefits and some, like wheatgrass, have multiple benefits. The staff is educated on these uses and can steer customers toward foods that will, for example, fuel a workout or help with recovery.

Farm Bowl + Juice Co. provides a fresh, fun and convenient way to consume optimum nutrition, but Snyder wants it to be a place of fellowship, too. She has been pleasantly surprised by the social media following Farm Bowl has inspired. The store features photos of #farmbowlfamous fans online and in stores.

“I want people to make this a part of their lifestyle, to realize that this is convenient. It is a good value. We’re always going to take care of our customers. We also love for them to think of us as an alternative to your coffee shop. I want more of this,” she says, pointing to two young women deep in conversation at a nearby table. “Come and have something healthy besides a muffin. We have great Wi-Fi, and we’d love for you to just come and hang out all day.”

Farm Bowl & Juice Co.

1920 29th Ave. S.

Homewood, Alabama 35209

205-848-2929

1470 Northbank Parkway #170

Tuscaloosa, Alabama 35406

205-710-2990

HOURS

Monday-Friday

7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday

8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

https://www.farmbowlandjuiceco.com

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less
13 hours ago

Tide takeaways — Iron Bowl postgame

The No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide fell to No. 15 Auburn on Saturday in the 85th edition of the in-state rivalry. Here are some quick postgame takeaways:

Big Picture: Not that anyone needed a reminder, but Tua Tagovailoa is a generational player. The two pick sixes thrown by quarterback Mac Jones were so big, even with Jones otherwise playing well. The talent Alabama trotted out on the outside is also collectively generational. However, Auburn never seemed to panic at any point in the game. The Tide lacked that sense of invincibility brought by a Tua-led team.

402
Keep reading 402 WORDS

Player of the game: Mac Jones. We’re going to hand the player of the game nod to Jones over some other worthy candidates. Jaylen Waddle had 86,000 people holding their breath every time the ball was kicked to him. He totaled four touchdowns as part of a career day. That’s big time. Najee Harris had 146 yards on 27 carries and allowed Tide fans to reminisce about the old days of rushing domination. Nevertheless, someone had to get the ball to all those playmakers, and Jones was up to the task. He finished the day with 335 yards passing in his first real start — which happened to be the biggest game of the year. By no means was he perfect, but Jones never flinched under the brightest of lights.

Best decision: Offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian and his offense taking advantage of Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele’s propensity for playing man-to-man. The touchdown pass to Waddle in the fourth quarter was the result of Sarkisian seeing the matchup he wanted and taking advantage of it. There was no second read for Jones on that play. He had man-to-man on the outside and Sarkisian knew he had what he wanted. While not a specific play call, we saw also Alabama capitalize on Auburn playing man-to-man again on Jones’ fourth and seven scramble for a first down late in the game. Steele learned his craft from Alabama head coach Nick Saban, who also employs a man-heavy scheme. So there’s no doubt Jones was coached in the week leading up to the game to take off when everyone’s backs were turned in coverage.

Worst decision: Greg Sankey. The commissioner of the SEC denied Alabama’s waiver asking for Tagovailoa’s presence on the sideline to not count toward the Crimson Tide’s 70-man limit for the game at Jordan-Hare. Sankey, an Auburn (New York) man, has taken heat this year for the decline in the quality of officiating. In response to the criticism of league officiating, Sankey issued a strange manifesto outlining the conference’s approach to the issue. Now this. With Tua on crutches and out of uniform, it should have been an easy decision to allow Tagovailoa to attend the game without hindering his team. Tua embodies everything one would think the SEC would want to represent. It should have been an easy decision for Sankey — until it wasn’t.

Tim Howe is an owner of Yellowhammer Multimedia

Show less
13 hours ago

Tiger takeaways — Iron Bowl postgame

The 85th edition of the Iron Bowl was a wild game from start to finish, with the No. 15 Auburn Tigers ultimately taking down the No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide.

Here are some quick postgame takeaways:

Big picture: Earlier this week, we wrote about the fact Malzahn was among the nation’s elite coaches. This game cements him at the top of the mountain for all-time best Auburn head coaches. The ride has not been without its bumps, but Malzahn is the best who has ever roamed the sidelines at Jordan-Hare. He has now won three games head-to-head with Alabama head coach Nick Saban in addition to a long list of wins against top 10 teams. That’s rarified air in which to travel. Alabama hovered around the college football playoff picture going into this game, but Malzahn stood toe-to-toe with the legend on the other side of the field and proved he belongs in college football’s upper echelon.

256
Keep reading 256 WORDS

Best decision of the game: Gus Malzahn’s game management. It became apparent with a little more than seven minutes to go in the second quarter that Malzahn had a feel for the this game. Facing a third and long inside Alabama territory, he made the smart decision to take the three points. Malzahn called a run play, picked up a few yards and then saw his kicker tie the game at 10. Usually ultra-aggressive in big games, Malzahn took the long view of what ended up being a game that will go down as one of the classics in the series. He had taken in the first quarter and a half and assessed what he had on defense and what Alabama had in an offense led by newly-minted starter Mac Jones. Malzahn’s measured approach to decision-making continued throughout the game, and it paid off.

Worst decision of the game: Seth Williams’ unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. Williams getting into what really appeared to be a one-sided scuffle inside the red zone could have been even more costly. Williams took offense to some seemingly incidental contact from an Alabama defensive back, and it drew a 15-yard penalty. It could have had a much bigger impact on the game.

Player of the game: Anders Carlson. The Tigers’ kicker nailed all four of his kicks, including a 52-yarder. He was clutch. More importantly, he gave Malzahn the confidence to take three points in several situations knowing his defense was going to keep Auburn in the game.

Tim Howe is an owner of Yellowhammer Multimedia

Show less
17 hours ago

Tua Tagovailoa at Iron Bowl: Hip ‘a lot better than it was last week’ — ‘Wish I could play today’

Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is out for the season after having hip surgery last week, however he still traveled with his teammates to Jordan-Hare Stadium for the Iron Bowl on Saturday.

In fact, it was reported by Cecil Hurt that Tagovailoa counted against the Tide’s 70-player game day roster because the SEC did not give Bama an injury waiver allowing him to travel with the team and be on the sideline without being one of the players eligible to play. Head coach Nick Saban, though, clearly wanted his star quarterback in the locker room with the team.

Arriving to the stadium on crutches, Tagovailoa was interviewed by CBS’ Jamie Erdahl ahead of the rivalry contest against Auburn.

She first asked him how he was doing after the surgery.

200
Keep reading 200 WORDS

“I’m feeling good,” Tagovailoa responded. “I mean, it’s a lot better than it was last week.”

He continued, “But, I can’t stress enough how appreciative me and my family are for the amount of love and support that we’ve been getting from the fans and just people worldwide. I also want to thank the doctors. They’ve done a tremendous job in helping me on my road to recovery.”

“At this point, I wish I could play today,” Tagovailoa added.

He then detailed that his recovery plan begins with six weeks of zero weight-bearing on his right hip. After that time period, he said, they will let him know what comes next.

Watch:

Dr. Lyle Cain, Bama’s team orthopedic surgeon from Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Clinic at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Birmingham, has previously said that Tagovailoa’s “prognosis is excellent” after the surgery, which the doctor called “successful.”

“[W]e expect him to make a full recovery,” Cain added.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
20 hours ago

Alabama’s Cook Museum of Natural Science educates and entertains all ages

Fifty years ago, it was a humble bug collection. Today, it’s a multimillion-dollar, state-of-the-art, hands-on, fully immersive museum, with more than 62,000 square feet of space dedicated to the study of all aspects of nature.

This is the Cook Museum of Natural Science in Decatur, which opened in June after being closed for three years while the new location was being planned and built. The nonprofit museum allows visitors to learn about nature through a vast array of exhibits and interactive experiences, designed to captivate kids of all ages.

In the late 1960s, John Cook Sr. of Cook’s Pest Control started opening his private collection of insects – which until then had been used primarily for employee training – by appointment to various groups in north Alabama. The collection grew to include mounted wildlife, and the original museum opened in 1980 with additional displays of rocks, minerals, fossils and insects.

641
Keep reading 641 WORDS

In more than 30 years of existence, what was the Cook’s Natural Science Museum welcomed more than 750,000 visitors. But the Cook family was at a crossroads about the future of the old museum after Cook died in 2009.

“The Cook family had the museum for so long that they did not want to close it, but they were not sure what to do,” marketing and public relations manager Mike Taylor said.

After extensive market research, in 2015 the decision was made to build a new museum. After closing the old museum in 2016, the Cook family began moving their collection into the new museum while acquiring additional artifacts.

The biggest challenge the new attraction faces is describing the number of new features to those familiar with the original Cook Museum. “It is hard to put the museum into words,” Taylor explained. “You have to come see it.”

All about nature

There are 11 themed galleries dedicated to the diverse habitats of Alabama, the Southeast and North America, including a life-size replica of a cave and a mesmerizing collection of rocks and minerals from different parts of the world.

North Alabama’s space industry is represented by a meteorite in the new museum. Visitors in the Rivers and Streams Gallery can learn about the whooping crane, common at nearby Wheeler Wildlife Refuge. The Arctic and Desert Gallery helps the visitor compare and contrast wildlife from those regions.

Cook’s original insect collection, along with hundreds of new species of insects, is available for viewing in the Wonderful World of Insects.

Giant aquariums hold different types of jellyfish and saltwater fish in the Oceans Gallery, while a large beehive stores as many as 60,000 Italian honey bees. There are even live baby alligators acquired from an alligator reservation in south Alabama, along with displays of other reptiles from North America.

Trained staff members, including an on-site veterinarian, are tasked with humanely treating the live animals. Once the animals outgrow their space in the museum, they are released back into appropriate habitats.

Keeping kids interested

The museum’s different hands-on exhibits, which include a virtual game that involves balancing the Earth’s atmospheric conditions and a station where you can digitally design a seashell, allow visitors various ways to discover the planet.

“We put a lot of thought and money into the different types of learning showcased in the different types of exhibits,” said Kara Long, manager of collections and gallery experience.

Children can burn off energy by peering inside a life-size beaver lodge, walking on a rope bridge above a replica of a Southeastern forest or crawling around an insect-themed playground.

To get students interested in nature, classrooms feature various programs to encourage careers in science, technology, engineering and math. “Using a child’s internal motivation to explore and learn, we can help them develop an early appreciation, sense of wonder, love and respect for the natural world that is so awe-inspiring,” Taylor said.

The museum will host field trips, birthday parties and sleepovers to encourage children and young students to visit the attraction. “There is already interest from across Alabama who want to take their students on a field trip to our museum,” Taylor said.

The museum is a community center for Decatur, with a cafe and meeting space for events, and a regional attraction for north Alabama and the Southeast.

“This museum is a rising tide for north Alabama,” president and board chairman Brian Cook said. “We see this museum as being a significant part of regionalism and are thankful for the many sponsors in north Alabama and beyond who made this museum possible.”

Cook is thankful his grandfather’s legacy lives on with the new museum.

“I recently asked my grandmother if she ever imagined that opening the doors to a few small school groups or Boy Scouts back in 1968 would lead to this,” Cook said. “She laughed and said, ‘No, I never saw this happening.’”

For more information, visit www.cookmuseum.org.

(Courtesy of Alabama Living magazine)

Show less