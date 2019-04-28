Palmer on 2020 US Senate run: ‘Praying about it,’ Won’t make decision ‘based on polls’

During an appearance on Alabama Public Television’s “Capitol Journal” on Friday, U.S. Rep. Gary Palmer (R-Hoover) reiterated where he was on a potential 2020 U.S. Senate run for the seat currently occupied by Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook).

Palmer, as he said a month ago, told APT host Don Dailey he and his wife were still praying about it.

“My wife and I are praying about it, and for now, we’re still in that praying about it stage,” Palmer said.

Palmer downplayed his position in a recent Mason Dixon poll, which showed the Jefferson County Republican among the top contenders.

“We don’t make decisions based on polls,” he replied. “Our attitude is we don’t want to pursue anything. We want to be where we are supposed to be, and if we don’t feel like we’re not supposed to do something, we don’t do it. I think that’s one of the problems in politics: People get caught up in titles, and their aspirations get a little bit ahead of them. I think that doesn’t lend itself to quality leadership in many respects.”

“So, we try not to make decisions based on anything we would be interested in,” Palmer continued. “We try to make our decisions based on where we’re supposed to be, where we can be most effective. That’s just how we go about things. So, I don’t really feel pressured one way or the other to do anything right now, other than do my job that I’ve been elected to do.”

