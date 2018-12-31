Sign up for Our Newsletter

6 hours ago

Outgoing Trump chief of staff: Sessions ‘instituted the zero-tolerance’ illegal immigration policy

According to President Donald Trump’s outgoing chief of staff General John Kelly, former Attorney General Jeff Sessions was responsible for the administration’s “zero-tolerance policy” for immigration law violations.

In an interview with the LA Times, Kelly asserted that Session’s announcement in May of the hardline stance caught the White House by surprise. U.S. officials already had begun to put the enforcement policy into practice, reportedly resulting in hundreds of migrant children being separated from their parents.

“What happened was Jeff Sessions, he was the one that instituted the zero-tolerance process on the border that resulted in both people being detained and the family separation,” Kelly told the LA Times. “He surprised us.”

Sessions has long been known for his law-and-order bonafides, with Kelly’s comments affirming that this did not waver during Sessions’ tenure as attorney general before he resigned last month.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

1 hour ago

Iron Tribe Fitness helps Alabamians get in shape with the 2019 6 Week Challenge

Already dreading the inevitable holiday weight gain? Wondering how you’re going to get back in shape after weeks of Christmas parties and sugary desserts? If this sounds familiar, Iron Tribe Fitness has the perfect solution for you: the 2019 6 Week Challenge.

Beginning January 14 and ending February 25, Iron Tribe’s 6 Week Challenge is a highly regarded fitness program that combines group workouts with personalized coaching and nutrition guidance.

Challenge participants will have access to three cutting-edge workouts a week at an Iron Tribe gym, a personal accountability coach, world-class online support and a custom meal plan that includes a grocery list, individualized food-prep instructions, and 42 recipes.

Forrest Walden, Iron Tribe’s founder and CEO said the challenge is more than just a workout — it’s a life-changing experience.

“It’s truly astounding! So many people have walked through our doors this past year and have had their lives completely transformed by the program. Blending proper nutrition and high-intensity exercise training is a game changer,” Walden said.

Founded locally in Birmingham, Alabama, the nationally acclaimed group fitness program is ranked as one of America’s top five best workouts, with thousands of locals swearing by it.

With new workouts every day, Iron Tribe members can look forward to their time at the gym. In addition to exciting programming, those who join the challenge will drop weight, gain muscle and see their confidence improve.

“It’s so easy to get burnt out or bored at the gym. That’s not the case with Iron Tribe. We have members who have been doing the program since we opened our doors years ago, and they’re still seeing results,” Walden said.

Ready to kick-start your New Year’s resolutions and weight-loss goals? Sign up today to join the Iron Tribe 6 Weeks Challenge. Act fast, as spots for this popular program tend to fill up quickly.

Show less
3 hours ago

Fish found in Alabama called endangered

Federal officials are putting a fish whose habitat is threatened by development in southern states on the endangered species list.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is adding the trispot darter fish to the list.

The trispot darter can be found in the Coosa River watershed in northern Alabama, northern Georgia and southeastern Tennessee.

It also survives in the Conasauga River watershed, above the confluence with the Coosawattee River in Georgia and Tennessee, according to the Arizona-based Center for Biological Diversity.

Development along the Coosa River in Alabama, Tennessee and Georgia threatens the fish’s water quality due to stormwater runoff, AL.com reported.

The fish was believed to be extinct in Alabama for more than 50 years until it was discovered in Little Canoe Creek in 2008, according to the Center for Biological Diversity.

Being placed on the endangered species list makes it illegal for the freshwater fish to be caught or sold.

“Protecting the trispot darter under the Endangered Species Act will safeguard this colorful little fish for future generations and help protect water quality for nearby communities,” said Tierra Curry, a senior scientist at the center.

The wildlife service proposed a rule to put the trispot darter on the endangered species list in October 2017.

The fish was first identified as needing federal protection in 1982, and the center sued the agency in 2015 to get a legally binding date for such protection.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

5 hours ago

Shelby on shutdown negotiations: ‘We’ve got to move away from the blame game’

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) advised that the government shutdown made lawmakers look “silly” and that leaders on both sides of the aisle need to “move away from the blame game” in order to find a resolution. He also reaffirmed his support for securing the nation’s borders.

Shelby is the powerful chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee and has been praised for his historic leadership this year that led to most of the government being funded through regular order for Fiscal Year 2019. However, the final piece of the appropriations puzzle is currently being held hostage over partisan disagreements on immigration and border security policy.

“Our negotiations are at an impasse at the moment,” Shelby explained. “I wish it were not so.”

He continued, “We’ve got to move away from the blame game of blaming the president, blaming the Democrats, Pelosi, Schumer and others, and get back to doing what we’re sent there to do, fund the government. That’s been my mandate. That’s what we’ve been working [on] hard this year in a bipartisan way on the Appropriations Committee. Senator Leahy, the senator from Vermont, he is the ranking Democrat on the committee. I believe if people would help us along, [we] would do what we did with the 75 percent that we’ve funded to the government. Fund it all, the sooner the better.”

The senior senator from Alabama said that he had lunch with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence on the subject last Saturday.

“[W]e talked at length about it, how to bring it to a close. How to fund the government. And the president made some proposals through the vice president. I made some proposals to Senator Schumer, the night before. But right now we’re at a standoff, and I think that’s not good for the Senate, the House, or America. We can do better and we’ve got to figure out a way, Margaret, to get to yes. If we blame each other this could last a long, long time,” Shelby outlined.

He also emphasized, “[M]y goal is to secure the borders.”

“I believe the president does not want a shutdown,” Shelby advised. “I think we- he wants to secure the borders which he should and we should help him do that. But there are a lot of ways to do it. Sometimes names get in the way of good work.”

Shelby explained, “[W]e’re one of the great nations of the world that don’t secure the borders. Democrats and Republicans have worked together toward that end before, it’s going to take us working together to get it done. And that’s what I want to do as chairman of the Appropriations Committee to reach out to the Democrats, get the president on board, get the Democrats on board and let’s move on and quit fighting and quit blaming each other.”

“It’s a question when do we get off the blame game and we get to serious negotiations. At the end of the day, all of this will end—we don’t know when—in negotiations. It’s not a question of who wins or loses. Nobody’s gonna win this kind of game. Nobody wins in a shutdown. We all lose and we kind of look silly,” Shelby concluded.


Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

6 hours ago

The ‘7 Things’ year-end rewind: What Alabamians talked about in 2018

7. President Donald Trump’s treatment of Alabama’s Jeff Sessions

— Trump’s treatment of the former attorney general started in 2017 and never stopped. He blamed him for Robert Mueller’s investigation. Sessions finally ended his tenure in late 2018.

— Even though he was treated poorly, Alabamians disagree on whether it was appropriate. Sessions told a Mobile crowd he still supported the president and was proud of his service as attorney general.

6. Revelations that a tech billionaire and his minions meddled in the 2017 election of Doug Jones comes to light

LinkedIn billionaire Reid Hoffman helped fund a deceptive social media campaign to impact the 2017 U.S. Senate special election. Now, Hoffman, Senator Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) and Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall have called for an investigation into the matter.

— While the group involved attempts to downplay the impact the deceptive ploy had, an internal report for “Project Birmingham” said it “had enormous effect“.

5. The Riverchase Galleria shooting and the fallout from the protests finally give some in Alabama their “Black Lives Matter” moment

— A 12-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man were allegedly shot in the Hoover mall on Thanksgiving evening by Erron Martez Dequan Brown. In the chaos that followed, law enforcement shot and killed Emantic Bradford, Jr., mistakenly identifying him publicly as the shooter immediately afterward.

— In the protests that followed, Carlos Chaverst, Jr. emerged as a controversial leader by calling for escalations, joining with national figures like attorney Benjamin Crump. Meanwhile, the attorney general has taken over the entire investigation.

4. An Alabama politician is involved in a corrupt scheme to harm his constituents, goes to jail and takes his accomplices with him

— Former State Representative Oliver Robinson pleaded guilty in federal court for bribes from a Birmingham lawyer and an Alabama coal company in return for opposing EPA actions in north Birmingham. He received a sentence of 33 months in prison, $169,151 to the IRS and the forfeiture of $390,783.

— Robinson’s cooperation led to the sentencing of Joel Gilbert, a former partner at Balch & Bingham, and David Roberson, the former Drummond Company VP of government affairs, to prison sentences and fines.

3. Alabama is still open for business

— As the American economy boomed in much of 2018, Alabama did as well. In January, Alabama secured a 1.6 billion dollar Mazda-Toyota plant for Huntsville. It was such good news that Senator Doug Jones tried to take credit for it.

— It wasn’t just auto manufacturing. Alabama also picked up multiple data centers, an Amazon fulfillment facility and expansion of existing aircraft production.

2. Alabama’s 2018 elections

— While the nation saw a “blue wave” that took 40 Congressional seats from Republicans, ruby red Alabama actually became even more ruby red, as all statewide offices stayed in the Republican column. They also kept all six of their U.S. House of Representivates seats.

— Alabama Republicans already had a supermajority in the State House and State Senate, but they still picked up one seat and five seats, respectively.

1. Alabama’s Democrats continue to remain in irrelevancy with the mainstream media joining them

— If you followed Alabama’s elections in 2018 by reading newspapers or watching television, you probably thought that Democrats were poised to elect a slew of Democrats, in spite of the polling. That obviously did not happen.

— Failed Democratic gubernatorial candidate Walt Maddox was promoted as the next Doug Jones, but the dysfunction in the Alabama Democratic Party continued to render the party feckless and a non-factor in state politics.

8 hours ago

Bradley Byrne’s 2018 year in review

2018 was a landmark year in many ways for Alabama and the United States. From defense funding to town halls, agriculture to red snapper, there was much to celebrate this year and much to anticipate in the next. Join me as we take a look back at the past year.

I kicked things off in January by celebrating my 100th town hall meeting in Grove Hill. I always enjoy meeting the folks in our area and hearing about the issues that matter most to them. This year, I hosted 25 town hall meetings throughout Southwest Alabama.

We made real strides in 2018 when it comes to our national defense, including passing much-needed funding for Alabama’s many defense priorities. I was proud to vote in favor of a funding bill that allows for the construction of three Littoral Combat Ships (LCS) and one Expeditionary Fast Transport (EPF), which are built by Austal USA in Mobile. This funding helps us move toward a 355-ship Navy.

This marked the first time in ten years that we were able to fully fund our military on time, and in a bipartisan way. We funded critical Alabama defense priorities like the Austal shipyard; additional UH-60M Black Hawk, Lakota and Apache helicopters, which are critical to the Army aviation mission at Fort Rucker in the Wiregrass; $22.4 million went to the Stryker Upgrade program, which supports the work at the Anniston Army Depot; we increased funding to address cyber threats to our missile defense systems, which is critical to Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville.

This year, we were able to celebrate great developments for our local fishermen and coastal communities. In April, a 47-day red snapper season for recreational fishermen was announced. And just this December, NOAA Fisheries published a new rule to increase the annual catch limits and annual catch targets for the red snapper fishery in the Gulf of Mexico. These latest numbers further drive us forward in the fight for greater state control over the red snapper fishery.

Thanks to bipartisan reforms to our career and technical education programs, we are better able to give students tangible skills that help them succeed in real-world careers. In July, the House passed the Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act, which made reforms to the Carl D. Perkins Career and Technical Education Act to ensure more Americans enter the workforce with the skills they need.

In 2018, we made real progress on infrastructure. We passed critical legislation to support our nation’s water infrastructure, including the Port of Mobile. We are also closer than ever before to building the I-10 Bridge.

And lastly, we were able to reach a bipartisan agreement on the 2018 Farm Bill to benefit our farmers and foresters in Alabama. The Farm Bill will allow for improved crop protections and loan options for farmers, incentivize rural development, support animal disease prevention and management, and will continue our nation’s commitment to agriculture and farmers. I am especially pleased to see the substantial resources provided to improve rural broadband access to communities.

The many victories we were able to secure for the American people cannot be condensed into this brief article, but rest assured that this year, Alabama and America are better off for the accomplishments made by the 115th Congress.

The next year will bring many changes with the Democrat majority in the House, but my New Year’s Resolution is simple: I will continue to fight for the people of Alabama each and every day.

From all of my staff, my family, and myself, we wish you a Happy New Year!

U.S. Rep. Bradley Bryne is a Republican from Fairhope.

