2 hours ago

On this day in Alabama history: First woman graduated from UA medical school

May 26, 1925

In September 1923, Jimmie Ethel Montgomery entered the University of Alabama‘s medical school in Tuscaloosa as its first full-time female student. Two years later, on May 26, 1925, Montgomery received a bachelor’s degree in medicine from the two-year basic sciences program at the university, becoming the first female graduate of the University of Alabama medical school. In 1928, Montgomery received her M.D. from the University of Minnesota. She went on to work as a general practitioner in Bibb County. Montgomery died in 1982. The recently renovated Hilton Birmingham, located in the heart of the University of Alabama at Birmingham campus, features the Montgomery Room, honoring Jimmie Montgomery’s historic accomplishments and educational endeavors.

Read more at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.

Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter

26 mins ago

Mobile APSO, partners install rain barrels in Prichard

Several Mobile-area groups are teaming up to help residents in the Three Mile Creek Watershed better manage storm water impacts.
Alabama Power Service Organization (APSO) members from Mobile Division, members of the Plant Barry Environmental Stewardship Team(BEST), local land management company Grief LLC and the Mobile Bay National Estuary Program recently worked together to install rain barrels in the Toulmin Springs Branch Watershed in the Prichard community. The rain barrels are being installed in flood-prone areas to help collect water and reduce the impacts of localized flooding and storm water runoff. Residents can also use the stored water for their lawns or gardens.

Grief LLC donated the rain barrels to the Mobile Bay National Estuary program to help the organization continue its important work in the Toulmin Springs Branch Watershed, which feeds into Three Mile Creek. As a part of a comprehensive management plan, the national estuary program is working to restore Three Mile Creek and the surrounding neighborhoods. Find out more about the plan here.

Coastal Alabama receives more than five feet of rain per year. In urban areas, most of this water washes across hard surfaces, picking up and carrying pollutants into waterways. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency considers storm water runoff to be the greatest threat to water quality in the United States.

Rainwater harvesting, the practice of collecting and storing storm water runoff from roofs and other hard surfaces for future use, is one practical way to reduce impacts associated with residential storm water runoff.

An inch of rain falling on a typical 1,000-square-foot roof yields over 600 gallons of water. Installing a rain barrel at your home is an inexpensive way to capture and store some of this water for later use. With a rain barrel, you’ll not only help reduce storm water runoff, but also have a supply of free, non-chlorinated, soft water for washing your car, watering plants and many other household uses.

The Mobile Bay National Estuary Program promotes wise stewardship of water quality and resources throughout the Mobile Bay water system. The group brings together local citizens, state and government agencies, businesses and industries, conservation and environmental organizations, as well as academic organizations to meet the environmental challenges that face coastal resources.

Plant Barry’s BEST Team is made up of employee volunteers who enjoy volunteering their time to help the local environment. The group meets monthly for stewardship projects. Chemical Technician Whitney Corgill leads the team.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

41 mins ago

VIDEO: Lottery fails again in Alabama House, abortion ban continues to get national attention, APTV comes under-fire for gay wedding and more on Guerrilla Politics …

Radio talk show host Dale Jackson and commercial real estate agent James Lomax take you through this week’s biggest political stories, including:

— Is the lottery really dead?

— Is the abortion bill killing Alabama’s business recruitment opportunities?

— Should Alabama Public Television air a gay wedding on a children’s cartoon?

Jackson and Lomax are joined by FM Talk 106.5’s Sean Sullivan to talk about Alabama’s U.S. Senate race, the “Arthur” controversy and more.

Jackson closes the show with a “parting shot” calling for liberal and conservatives to come together to defund Alabama Public Television.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

4 hours ago

Former Alabama QB and NFL great Bart Starr dies at 85

With tragedy already rocking the Alabama sports world this weekend, the state took another hit with the loss of former University of Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bart Starr’s passing on Sunday.

Starr, an NFL Hall of Fame inductee who played for the Green Bay Packers, died at age 85 in Birmingham. Since suffering a stroke in 2014, he had been fighting health problems.

Starr was selected by the Packers out of Alabama with the 200th pick in the draft in 1956. He went on to lead Green Bay to five NFL championships and wins in the first two Super Bowls.

“While he may always be best known for his success as the Packers quarterback for 16 years, his true legacy will always be the respectful manner in which he treated every person he met, his humble demeanor, and his generous spirit,” Starr’s family said in a statement released by the Packers.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

4 hours ago

Byrne: Getting federal money for new Mobile Bayway Bridge not a ‘priority’ for ALDOT, ‘Focused on tolling’

The most significant political controversy that has consumed Southwest Alabama in recent days is not the abortion ban or the Alabama legislature’s failure to work toward a lottery like much of the state, but the threat of a toll on the proposed new I-10 Mobile Bayway Bridge connecting Mobile and Baldwin Counties.

According to reports, the toll could be as high as $6 each way for commuters making the trek from Mobile over the Mobile River, across the Mobile Bay and into Spanish Fort.

However, U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope), a candidate for U.S. Senate in 2020 and an opponent of the toll, has said there are other funding alternatives to a toll to which the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) and other state officials do not appear to be receptive.

During an appearance on “Midday Mobile” on Mobile’s FM Talk 106.5, Byrne explained he and other federal officials were working on getting federal money. However, he said ALDOT did not seem to share the same enthusiasm for obtaining federal money as he and others are.

“Well, you know we were working with the state Department of Transportation on getting what’s called an INFRA [Infrastructure for Rebuilding America] Grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation,” Byrne said. “We’re still working on it. But the state Department of Transportation said they would be fine if they got it, but it wasn’t a high priority for them. We’re continuing to work on it. Don’t worry. We’re trying to get this grant, and hopefully, we will. But the state wants to pay for this by putting tolls on the bridge, and it’s their decision. We at the federal level can’t make them not do tolls, or not make them do financing in a particular way.”

“I’m not saying they wouldn’t take it,” he added. “I think they would. But, they told me it’s just not a priority for them — that they’re just totally focused on tolling.”

The Baldwin County Republican argued state officials seemed to be more focused on tolls and said that in his role as a federal official, there was little he could do about it.

“[T]he state has been just adamant and consistent: ‘We do not want to do that. We want to use tolls,” he said. “So, at some point when you’re a federal official and not a state official, you just got to realize, ‘Hey, I’ve sort of run out my string here. That’s all I can do.’ Now, I’m not changing my mind. I think we can do this without tolls, or certainly buy down the tolls for people from Alabama by using this GOMESA [Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act] money.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

5 hours ago

UAB Hospital lauded for seventh year in a row as one of America’s great hospitals

UAB Hospital has been listed on Becker’s Hospital Review’s 2019 list of 100 Great Hospitals in America. UAB has earned this distinction every year since 2013 and is the only hospital in Alabama to make the annual list published by Becker’s Healthcare, a leading source of cutting-edge business and legal information for health care industry leaders.

According to Becker’s, the hospitals included on this list have been recognized nationally for excellence in clinical care, patient outcomes, and staff and physician satisfaction. These institutions are industry leaders that have achieved advanced accreditation and certification in several specialties. The list also includes industry innovators that have sparked trends in health care technology, hospital management and patient satisfaction.

Becker’s 100 Great Hospitals website describes UAB Hospital as a 1,157-bed institution associated with UAB Medicine. The health system’s UAB Callahan Eye Hospital was one of the first level 1 ocular trauma centers in the country, and is the only level 1 ocular trauma hospital in Alabama. Founded in 1945, the health system comprises five facilities and more than 1,000 physicians. UAB Hospital was recognized as top-performing in various specialties, such as rheumatology and cardiac surgery, by U.S. News & World Report in 2018-19.

“We are honored to be named as one of the great hospitals in America for the seventh consecutive year,” said Will Ferniany, Ph.D., CEO of the UAB Health System. “UAB is a national leader in research, clinical care and medical education, which are the building blocks of a truly outstanding hospital. Every person who touches UAB Medicine in any way can take pride in this designation.”

Becker’s Healthcare selected hospitals for inclusion based on analysis of ranking and award agencies, including U.S. News & World Report’s 2018-19 rankings, CareChexHealthgradesCMS star ratings, Leapfrog grades and IBM Watson Health top hospitals. Becker’s also sought nominations for this list. Organizations cannot pay for inclusion on the list.

This story originally appeared on the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s UAB News website.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

