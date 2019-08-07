Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

5 hours ago

On this day in Alabama history: Astronaut Jan Davis launched her last space flight

Aug. 7, 1997

Astronaut Jan Davis boarded her last flight into space on the Discovery, completing 189 orbits and traveling 4.7 million miles. She joined NASA in 1979 as an aerospace engineer after receiving her bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Auburn University, and earned a master’s (1983) and Ph.D (1985) in mechanical engineering from the University of Alabama in Huntsville. Before retiring, Davis logged a total of 11 million miles in space, circling the earth 445 times for 673 hours.

Read more at the Encyclopedia of Alabama

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

2 hours ago

Lake Guntersville ranked nation’s second-best for fishing by Bassmaster

Lake Guntersville was recently ranked by Bassmaster as one of America’s best lakes for fishing.

WAFF reported that the popular magazine ranked Lake Guntersville second in its national top-100 list.

While the Alabama lake has been on the list every year Bassmaster released the rankings, this is Lake Guntersville’s highest ever spot.

131
Dave Precht of Bassmaster explained to WAFF, “We try to tell the readers of Bassmaster the very best places they can go and catch fish and big fish, so that’s what it’s based on, numbers and size of fish.”

Lake Guntersville has a large economic impact on the surrounding area.

“They come in and buy all their stuff, their gas, their supplies, they spend the night, they eat out and so we really appreciate the anglers that come in and utilize our lake,” Guntersville Mayor Leigh Dollar told WAFF.

This is expected to be magnified when Lake Guntersville hosts the 50th Bassmaster Classic’s fishing competition in 2020.

RELATED: Bassmaster Classic expected to lure economic boost to Birmingham region

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

3 hours ago

Sears closing in Alabama’s largest mall

Sears is closing its last full-size store in Alabama.

The company announced Tuesday it will shut down 26 full-size Sears stores and Kmart locations nationwide in late October.

That includes the Sears at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, which is Alabama’s largest shopping mall.

76
Traditional retailers are being battered by online sellers, and Sears says it has to reduce the number of its largest stores.

Sears will still have smaller locations it calls “hometown stores” in eight cities statewide.

Sears filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last fall.

The company has closed hundreds of stores in recent years.
 (Associated Press, copyright 2019)

4 hours ago

Tennessee Valley Authority ups nuclear output, cuts carbon

The Tennessee Valley Authority says it’s completed a $475 million upgrade at its oldest nuclear power plant in a move that helped boost the amount of electricity it produces without carbon emissions.

The Times Free Press reports modifications to reactors at Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant in Alabama added power and expanded service to almost 300,000 more homes.

96
CEO Jeff Lyash said the upgrades, coupled with increased use of solar power, will help TVA reduce carbon emissions by 70% of 2005 levels by 2030.

The newspaper reports solar energy is a small part of TVA’s overall generation.

Although nuclear power is expected to produce about 40% of TVA’s electricity, its plan for the next 20 years shows about 15% of power will still come from coal and 20% from natural gas.
 (Associated Press, copyright 2019)

4 hours ago

Trump’s Alabama approval rating highest in the nation for third consecutive month

Alabama once again has the highest approval and net approval of President Donald Trump’s job performance in the nation.

According to a poll released this week by Morning Consult, Trump has a net approval rating of 26% in the Yellowhammer State, with 61% of respondents approving and 35% disapproving. The survey covered the entire month of July.

These results mean Alabama has held Trump’s highest approval rating for three consecutive months. Wyoming edged Alabama out for this distinction in April by one percentage point. These two states, along with West Virginia, have alternated throughout Trump’s term for the number one spot.

82
From June to July, Trump’s net approval rating increased 2% in Alabama.

This past month, Mississippi climbed into the second place spot in the highest approval rating category, passing Wyoming with a 4% net leap.

The president’s net approval rating in the Yellowhammer State is down 10% from his inauguration high in January 2017.

Massachusetts, followed by California and Vermont, in July had the lowest net approval rating of Trump.

Sean Ross is the editor for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

5 hours ago

New absentee voting law takes effect in Alabama — ‘Easier to vote and harder to cheat’

Secretary of State John Merrill on Tuesday outlined the impact of Alabama Act 2019-507, which became effective on August 1 and establishes new requirements for voters casting absentee ballots in the state.

Prior to this law taking effect, voters requesting an absentee ballot were not required to present a valid form of photo identification with their application, making it difficult for absentee election managers to verify a voter’s identity.

Now, a copy of a voter’s valid photo identification must be submitted along with every absentee ballot application. Merrill’s office advised that this will ensure that only eligible voters receive ballots for the election in which they are qualified to vote.

“Now more than ever, we are making it easier to vote and harder to cheat! By streamlining the process to verify absentee voters, we are making the submission of an absentee application easier and more efficient for all who are eligible,” Merrill emphasized in a statement.

226
Additionally, absentee election managers are no longer required to publish the list of absentee voters, their addresses and their polling places in each county courthouse. This protects voter privacy and keeps information from being compromised by those looking to influence elections, according to Merrill’s office.

The new law also introduces two more instances in which voters can receive an absentee ballot: If a voter is the caregiver to an immediate family member or if a voter has been incarcerated but has not been convicted of a disqualifying felony.

Act 2019-507 further provides that a voter may apply for an emergency absentee ballot while serving as the caregiver to someone who requires medical treatment or if an immediate family member has passed away within five days of an election.

Finally, in order to ensure absentee ballots are returned in a timely manner in a way that is convenient, voters now have the option to return ballots by commercial carrier in addition to U.S. mail.

All of these updates are reflected in the information provided on the secretary of state website.

“In the Office of the Secretary of State, we are working to make the electoral process more efficient and accommodating for the people of Alabama!” Merrill added.

RELATED: Merrill provides update on record voter registration numbers

Sean Ross is the editor for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

