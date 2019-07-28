Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Vulcan will be mascot for World Games 2021 20 mins ago / Sports
Olympic gold medalist Lillie Leatherwood helping others achieve in Tuscaloosa 2 hours ago / Faith and Culture
University of South Alabama awarded $3.8 million for ionic liquid research 4 hours ago / News
Shelby County Arts Council will open new Old Mill Square Arts Center in August 7 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Interstate anniversary showcases Alabama industry 8 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Rep. Aderholt: ‘The Democrat Party has been imploding really before our eyes over the last couple of months’ 21 hours ago / News
Why limited-government conservatives should participate in the Census 22 hours ago / Guest Opinion
State of addiction: How UAB is making an impact on the opioid crisis 24 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Teaching teachers Alabama’s civil rights stories 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
Children’s of Alabama patients paint car from Talladega Superspeedway 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
Roby: Summer interns served the Second District with distinction 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
Improved Cahaba River access site coming to Leeds 1 day ago / News
Snapper Check data supports season extension 1 day ago / Outdoors
Alabama officials react to Roby retiring from Congress 2 days ago / Politics
Merrill: Alabama’s voting system secure 2 days ago / News
Martha Roby not seeking reelection in 2020 2 days ago / News
Ivey ceremonially signs four key education bills 2 days ago / News
Report: Pit bulls maul 29 cats at Dothan Animal Shelter 2 days ago / News
On this day in Alabama history: Sparkman named Adlai Stevenson’s running mate 2 days ago / Faith and Culture
Tuscaloosa’s first African-American police chief to retire 2 days ago / News
2 hours ago

Olympic gold medalist Lillie Leatherwood helping others achieve in Tuscaloosa

The following is the latest installment of the Alabama Power Foundation’s annual report, highlighting the people and groups spreading good across Alabama with the foundation’s support.

 

Having Olympic gold and silver medals would be a crowning achievement for nearly anyone. Two-time medalist Lillie Leatherwood is no exception. But the former track and field star will tell you that being a champion in life isn’t simply about the races you’ve won. It’s also about the people you help along the way.

It’s about young people transformed by athletic effort, a place to work and play and the right kind of coaching. Leatherwood’s Olympic career culminated in 1988 with her silver medal in Seoul for the 4×400 meter relay. But, in a few short years, she found herself back in her hometown of Tuscaloosa, where she would become an agent of truly medal-worthy change.

Leatherwood joined the police department. In 1995, she was assigned to the Tuscaloosa Police Athletic League (PAL) that works crime from a preventive angle. Now, almost 25 years later, she is transforming young people through a combination of life coaching, athletics and education.

“I always knew I wanted to work with children, and this has given me an opportunity to do that,” said Leatherwood, who became director of PAL in 2013. “To come back to my hometown and do something like this, it’s just a dream job. It just makes me feel great.”

Lillie Leatherwood is an Olympic medalist competing for the lives of at-risk youth from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

PAL programs pair at-risk youths with police officers under whose guidance they take part in athletic, educational and cultural programs, along with activities that promote self-esteem, drug awareness, community cleanup and mentoring.

About 200 students are part of the Tuscaloosa PAL – one of four in Alabama affiliated with the National Association of Police Athletic/Activities Leagues. The kids participate in transformative programs, play basketball, learn life lessons and, of course, do their homework in study hall.

PAL is designed to give students an alternative to hanging out on the streets and getting into trouble. Does it work? Ask Demario Pippen, who grew up on the west side of Tuscaloosa, where PAL is based.

“I can vividly remember when they first built the gym. I went when I was in elementary school and stayed all the way through high school,” Pippen said. “Being a young kid and having access to a gym was great. It was just a safe haven to get away, to hang out with some friends, play sports. They did little field trips for us, too, sometimes to the movies or the bowling alley. All that stuff was always cool to me.”

Pippen, now 29, mentors kids as a coach at Westlawn Middle School in Tuscaloosa. He said the PAL program saved his life. He lost an older brother – murdered on the streets of Tuscaloosa at 19 years of age – who he says was “more interested in what happened outside the gym than what happened inside the gym.”

What goes on inside the PAL gym is transformative. But, it is in the study hall that the Alabama Power Foundation has been able to make a difference – thanks in part to the vision of the former Olympian. Leatherwood saw that many kids don’t have access to computers – tools that could make a difference in completing their studies. So, with a grant from the foundation, she opened a computer lab for PAL participants.

From the time construction began on the lab, students were eager to use the improved space. For them, the cubicles, printer and 10 computers loaded with educational games and software represent a huge opportunity. Leatherwood is proud of the program.

Pippen feels the same way. He remembers the difficult lessons he learned, times when PAL coaches sat him down and talked about destructive behaviors. He remembers the long days playing sports, channeling his youthful energy into healthy efforts. The experience transformed him from at-risk youth to an adult determined to give back to his community.

“I always saw myself as someone who would give back. That was always a big thing to me, and I saw at PAL people who were doing that. The program’s main focus is giving back, and that’s one of my main focuses as an adult.”

Leatherwood shows off her Olympic hardware from time to time. Pippen remembers seeing the medals when he was younger. “Honestly, I would see the pictures and stuff of her running in the Olympics, but I didn’t understand it all at that age. The older I got, I realized, ‘Man, this is not only state or national, this is the world.’ It made me appreciate her even more. The way she carried herself and she was always so humble, down-to-earth and approachable. She was and is such a role model. I’m aspiring to be the same kind of role model.”

Champions aren’t just found on the courts and fields of international competition. They walk among us, changing the lives of those around them for the better.

For more information on the Alabama Power Foundation and its annual report, visit here.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

20 mins ago

Vulcan will be mascot for World Games 2021

Birmingham’s iconic Vulcan statue will serve as the mascot of The World Games 2021 in Birmingham.

“Just as Vulcan was our ambassador to attendees of the 1904 World’s Fair in St. Louis, he will once again serve as our welcoming ambassador to those who are coming to our city and those who will watch from around the world,” said Jason Eppenger, secretary of the board of directors for Vulcan Park and Museum. “He stands for all of Birmingham and has long stood as a symbol of inspiration and pride for our city.”

641
Keep reading 641 WORDS

Mascot, new sponsor announced for The World Games 2021 from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

The World Games 2021 shared the news Wednesday during a news conference at Vulcan Park and Museum. DJ Mackovets, CEO of The World Games 2021, also announced Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama will be the foundation sponsor for “Live Healthy, Play Global,” a new education program tied to the games. Mackovets said the program will be test-launched in Birmingham City Schools during the 2019-2020 academic year and then will be rolled out to include a wide range of schools across the state.

“It takes everybody to make this happen positively,” Mackovets said. “It doesn’t matter what ZIP code you’re in, everybody needs to be involved in this effort to make it successful.”

“Sponsoring The World Games 2021 education program is an ideal partnership since teaching healthy habits at an early age will help lead to a healthier Alabama,” said Tim Vines, president and CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama. “We are proud to serve with other foundation partners and we look forward to being a part of this historic event that will be a legacy for our great city of Birmingham and for the state of Alabama.”

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama joins Alabama PowerProtectiveRegions, and Shipt as official Foundation Partners of The World Games 2021. Additional support has been provided by the City of BirminghamJefferson County and Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The World Games 2021 is scheduled to begin July 15, 2021. Mackovets said the next 721 days will be very busy, with volunteer recruiting scheduled to begin in May 2020 and ticket sales scheduled to begin around July 15, 2020.

“As the IWGA continues to remind us, and rightfully so, time passes very quickly,” Mackovets said. “A lot has been done, but clearly there is a lot of work to be taken care of before we welcome the world two years from now.”

Eppenger said a special representation of Vulcan is being developed to be the mascot. Mackovets said that design should be complete and unveiled to the public this fall.

History of The World Games*

  • 1981 – Santa Clara, California, was the host city for the first World Games. The United States won more medals than any other country.
  • 1985 – The host city for the second World Games was London, Great Britain. Italy led all countries in total medals and gold medals won.
  • 1989 – Karlsruhe, Germany, hosted the next World Games. Once again, Italy led all countries in medals won.
  • 1993 – The Hague, Netherlands, was the next host city. Germany was awarded more medals than any other country.
  • 1997 – Lahti, Finland, hosted the World Games. The United States led in the number of medals won for this World Games.
  • 2001 – Akita, Japan, was the host for the World Games. Russia was awarded more medals than any other country.
  • 2005 – Duisburg, Germany, hosted the World Games. Russia and Germany led all countries in medals won, but Russia won more gold medals.
  • 2009 – Kaohsiung of Chinese Taipei was the next host. Once again, Russia was the leader in medals won.
  • 2013 – The next World Games was hosted in Cali, Colombia. This was the first time the games were held in South America. Russia won the most medals again in these World Games.
  • 2017 – These World Games were hosted in Wroclaw, Poland. More than 3,200 athletes competed in 31 sports, from 111 different countries.
  • 2021 – Birmingham, Alabama will host the 2021 World Games. The Opening Ceremony is July 15 and competition begins the next day.

*According to: theworldgames.org

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less
4 hours ago

University of South Alabama awarded $3.8 million for ionic liquid research

Ionic liquid researchers at the University of South Alabama are reaching for the stars with a NASA grant of $1.1 million, while keeping their focus earthbound with a $2.7 million grant from the Department of Energy. The two grants total almost $4 million, the largest funding awards for ionic liquid research in the University’s history.

The NASA grant is for the use of ionic liquids in development of the next-generation carbon dioxide scrubber for the International Space Station, as well as for future space travel to Mars. The DOE grant focuses on developing more energy efficient technologies for use on earth.

423
Keep reading 423 WORDS

Ionic liquids are salts in a liquid state, and they are frequently referred to as “solvents of the future,” or “designer solvents” because of their potential to replace environmentally unfriendly liquids used to dissolve other substances.

The two grants mark a significant milestone in the recognition of research conducted at South, according to Dr. Matthew Reichert, assistant vice president for research and associate professor of chemistry.

“This means that South is becoming a nexus for ionic research,” Reichert explained. “Our research track record and the talent we have attracted here in the field of ionic liquids has led to these grants.”

Dr. James Davis, professor of chemistry, agreed, saying “We believe that South has the highest concentration of tenure track people working on ionic liquids of any university in this country.” He added that the DOE grant “will have a much broader scope” than the NASA scrubber grant and, hopefully, a positive impact on the planet’s energy use.

“For example, much of the energy we presently use is for separating chemical compounds, such as with refining, which uses enormous energy. We hope that by using ionic liquids we can do it without so much energy expenditure,” Davis said.

Davis and Reichert are researchers on both grants, along with Dr. Kevin West, professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering. Dr. T. Grant Glover, associate professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering will join them on the NASA grant research. Dr. Christy West, associate professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering, and Dr. Brooks Rabideau, assistant professor of chemical and biomechanical engineering, will work with them on the DOE grant research.

Aboard the International Space Station, the existing carbon dioxide scrubber, which is about five-and-one-half feet tall, takes up a great deal of precious space. But, without it, the astronauts would die from the carbon dioxide they exhale. NASA wants a much smaller and more efficient unit that not only scrubs carbon dioxide, but breaks the carbon compounds down more efficiently to be used in other ways, such as feedstock.

Besides the space station, the new scrubber could also have applications in other closed environments, such as submarines.

“We still have a lot of fundamentals to do as well as test evaluations, but I think we are confident in our technology,” said West.

The research project will bring new learning opportunities for both undergraduate and graduate students. Several students in one of Glover’s classes have already developed an early-stage prototype.

“It will be a completely different approach to air revitalization,” Glover said.

(Courtesy the University of South Alabama)

Show less
7 hours ago

Shelby County Arts Council will open new Old Mill Square Arts Center in August

Shelby County’s art community is about to be centerstage – and a brand new stage at that – with the opening of the $11 million Shelby County Arts Center at Old Mill Square.

The 30,000-square-foot facility is set to open Aug. 24 with a performance by Three on a String.

Of the 30,000 square feet, 20,000 is devoted to the Shelby County Arts Council (SCAC) to use for performance, visual, music and other arts.

422
Keep reading 422 WORDS

SCAC partnered with the city of Columbiana and Shelby County to make the project happen. Additional support came from the Alabama Power FoundationEbsco Industries, the Altec Foundation, the Daniel Foundation of Alabama, the Community Foundation of Greater Birmingham and others.

Opening night approaches for Shelby County Arts Center from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Among the space’s uses will be:

  • A 200-seat black box theater for music, dance, drama and other performing arts.
  • An outdoor amphitheater and park open to the public all day, every day.
  • A fine art gallery sponsored by Ebsco with exhibits changed out periodically.
  • A metal arts foundry with sculptured art and an artist in residence to create and educate.
  • A pottery and sculpture studio with classes for artists at all levels, along with kilns and a drying room.
  • A visual arts studio for teaching artists to work in a variety of mediums including drawing, painting, printmaking, graphic design and jewelry making.
  • Music studios and practice rooms to teach students to work with piano, guitar and voice, among other instruments.

The remaining 10,000 square feet will be used as a municipal multipurpose venue. It can be used for additional arts and entertainment space or outfitted for 500 seats for any number of uses.

Bruce Andrews, SCAC executive director, said the facility is needed.

“We believe it can be an entertainment destination, an arts and culture destination for central Alabama,” Andrews said. “It makes a statement that the building is all about the arts and the community.”

Jonathan Porter, vice president of Alabama Power’s Birmingham Division, believes Columbiana now has a jewel to boost the arts.

“The new Shelby County Arts Center will be a great addition not only to the Columbiana community, but an even greater tool to promote culture and the arts in this state,” Porter said. “Alabama Power is proud to support this worthwhile project, as Columbiana is an integral part of moving our region forward.”

Andrews said the Shelby County Arts Center is meant to complement and collaborate with other arts venues in the county.

“We want to be synergistic and a sort of symbiotic relationship with other arts organizations,” Andrews said, noting Montevallo and Alabaster have strong art scenes and active organizations.

The corporate community and major foundations stepped up to make the facility go from talk to reality, he said.

Andrews said the Columbiana City Council was bold to believe in the project.

“We’re extremely proud of our collaborators and we want to really thank the city council of Columbiana for really stepping up and being visionary.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less
8 hours ago

Interstate anniversary showcases Alabama industry

This is the centennial anniversary of a historic trip that changed the American economy.

In a test of military mobility, a cross-country 80-vehicle convoy left Washington, D.C., on July 7, 1919, and 61 days later arrived in San Francisco, California.

324
Keep reading 324 WORDS

Among the 24 officers and 258 enlisted men was Lt. Col. Dwight D. Eisenhower. Years later, he would see the military effectiveness of the German autobahn.

As President in 1956, Eisenhower lobbied for and Congress funded the first projects that eventually grew into the Interstate Highway System, which today carries Eisenhower’s name. It was built to military standards concerning width, height, and weight capacities so that it could rapidly deploy all types of military equipment.

And of course, it transformed interstate commerce and opened up much of the nation for economic development, similar to the advances of the transcontinental railroad a century earlier.

None of this would be possible without iron or steel or without American ironworkers. Iron and steel reinforces the roadbeds and crosses the ravines and rivers making possible this visionary and transforming public works infrastructure.

Despite daunting challenges presented by illegal practices of foreign competitors, America’s iron and steel manufacturing sectors are as robust as ever, and iron and steel remain the bedrock of our transportation and infrastructure systems. Alabama’s iron and steel products are the foundation of our roads, bridges, structural, energy, and water infrastructures, as well as the primary components of many vehicles that Americans drive every day.

The Alabama Iron and Steel Council and Manufacture Alabama are grateful for that propitious 61-day trek and the visionary leadership of Lt. Col. Eisenhower.

Maury D. Gaston is Manager of Marketing Services at AMERICAN Cast Iron Pipe Company in Birmingham, Alabama, and current Chairman of the Alabama Iron & Steel Council (AISC). The AISC operates as an independent industry council of Manufacture Alabama, the state’s only trade association dedicated exclusively to manufacturers and their supplier/vendor partners. AISC member companies include AM/NS Calvert, AMERICAN Cast Iron Pipe Company, CMC Steel, McWane, Inc., Nucor Steel, Outokumpu Stainless USA, SSAB Americas, U.S. Pipe & Foundry, United States Steel, Alabama Power Company, Colburn Construction, Inc., ERP Compliant Coke, OMI-Bisco Refractories, O’Neal Manufacturing Services, Reno Refractories, Southeast Gas and Southern Alloy Corporation.

Show less
21 hours ago

Rep. Aderholt: ‘The Democrat Party has been imploding really before our eyes over the last couple of months’

CULLMAN — On Saturday afternoon, U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt (R-Haleyville) offered a briefing of the happenings in Washington, D.C., specifically the Democrat-controlled U.S. House of Representatives, to a meeting of the Alabama Republican Party’s 4th Congressional District members.

On the heels of former Department of Justice special counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony before the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees and the rise of “The Squad,” a foursome of so-called progressive freshman Democrats led by U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), the Haleyville lawmaker summed it up as “surreal.”

“Of course, you know Congress is in session this past week because of all that’s went on in Washington,” Aderholt said to the group assembled at The Top of the Town restaurant on the third floor of Cullman Savings Bank Building. “And we had, of course, a crazy week. But this whole year has been crazy. It has actually been surreal.”

240
Keep reading 240 WORDS

“Between the Mueller investigations and hearings, between AOC and ‘The Squad,’ between the start of the presidential campaign and all the other unusual things that’s happening in Washington, D.C. with the Democrats now controlling the House, it has really just been a surreal type of year and just bizarre of what goes on in Washington these days,” Aderholt continued. “It’s been fascinating to watch the Democrat Party and how the Democrat Party has been imploding really before our eyes over the last couple of months.

“Of course, we’re approaching the presidential race. You see all the infighting between the presidential candidates, what they’re doing, and just seeing how far to the left they’re going. And I’m reminded every day that when something goes on in the Democrat Party, it’s just helping Donald Trump be reelected. This has been a fascinating year, to say the least. To be up there with what’s going on, these new members like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and with [Rashida] Tlaib and [Ilhan] Omar – just how hard to the left they are presenting this country, and the Democrat Party has to accept them. So it’s just fascinating to sit back and watch.”

Aderholt was accompanied by Conservative Party British Member of Parliament Martin Vickers of Cleethorpes, who was in Alabama participating in a legislative exchange program.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Show less