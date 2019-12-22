Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

VIDEO: Former AG Jeff Sessions talks impeachment, Alabama wins in budget agreement, U.S. Senate race heats up and more on Guerrilla Politics 25 mins ago / Analysis
Oliver Henry Candle Company is an Alabama Maker leaving a lasting impression 2 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Christ, Christmas and counseling 4 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Senate poll shows Doug Jones ‘in deep trouble’ against three leading GOP contenders 5 hours ago / News
Iron Tribe Fitness helps Alabamians get in shape with the 2020 28-Day Challenge 5 hours ago / Sponsored
‘No Place Like Home’ is a celebration of Auburn’s architecture 7 hours ago / Faith and Culture
UAH alumna Jessica A. Gaskin leads NASA Lynx X-ray Observatory Mission 9 hours ago / News
UA engineers help find site to drill for Antarctica’s ancient ice 9 hours ago / News
Mobile APSO gives gifts to children, seniors 10 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Pete Turnham epitomized the Greatest Generation 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
UAH SMAP and Nursing join in Jackson County Schools mini-mass casualty training event 1 day ago / News
Shelby County Sheriff John Samaniego named metro Birmingham’s Crime Stopper of the Year 1 day ago / News
‘Tipping point’ for University of South Alabama research funding 1 day ago / News
Homegrown treats sweeten the 2019 Made in Alabama Holiday Gift Guide 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
UAB faces giant-killer App State in R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl 1 day ago / Sports
Montgomery highlights record-breaking industrial investments in 2019 at annual Success Starts Here Tour 1 day ago / News
New redevelopment strategy for Alabama’s largest city 1 day ago / News
Adams stays on top of Eufaula’s Wintertime crappie 1 day ago / Outdoors
Sessions rails against ‘radical socialist’ Dems following latest presidential debate; Weighs in on impeachment, USMCA 2 days ago / Politics
University of Alabama graduate named world’s 10th most powerful woman 2 days ago / News
2 hours ago

Oliver Henry Candle Company is an Alabama Maker leaving a lasting impression

Located in downtown Opelika, Oliver Henry Candle Company makes soy-blend wax candles with amazing fragrances that will surely leave a lasting impression.

Oliver Henry Candle Company started about three years ago as a way for interior designer Stacey Jordan to leave clients with a small token of appreciation. It did not take long for Jordan’s candles to grow in popularity, so she and her husband, Andy, decided to turn the company into more than a hobby. Since then, Oliver Henry, which is named for their two sons, has grown to more than 25 retail boutiques across the country as well as online.

The Jordans have since started the Shine Your Light Project, using profits from their company to help their community overcome energy poverty.

“You buy light to give light,” Jordan said. “We are really excited about that and that’s something we really feel led to do.”

Oliver Henry Candle Company

The product: Handmade candles

Take home: 11 oz. Egyptian Cotton ($26)

Oliver Henry Candle Company can be found online, on Facebook, Pinterest and Instagram.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

25 mins ago

VIDEO: Former AG Jeff Sessions talks impeachment, Alabama wins in budget agreement, U.S. Senate race heats up and more on Guerrilla Politics

Radio talk show host Dale Jackson and Dr. Waymon Burke take you through this week’s biggest political stories, including:

—Will Democrats really hold up impeachment further?

—Does the creation of the Space Force and massive defense spending in the latest budget agreement mean the deal is a big win for Alabama?

—Who gets credit for Alabama’s booming economy?

82
Keep reading 82 WORDS

Jackson and Burke are joined by former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions to discuss impeachment, his time in the Trump administration and his 2020 U.S. Senate campaign.

Jackson closes the show with a “parting shot” directed at the people pretending they aren’t thrilled to be impeaching the president; Jackson believes they should just own it.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

Show less
4 hours ago

Christ, Christmas and counseling

We call it “the most wonderful time of the year,” but for many, it simply is not.

Those who suffer from depression or anxiety often struggle more during the holiday season than at any other time of the year. The loss of loved ones seems magnified when we are faced with the rituals of the season without them. The consumerist American version of Christmas generates financial stress. The relentless promotion of a saccharin, Hallmark-movie ideal leaves even those with relatively good lives feeling as though they aren’t experiencing the “magic” as intended.

These realities are the reasons I flinched when I saw a tweet last week from a prominent (50k+ followers) Christian. It simply read, “You don’t need a therapist. You need Jesus.”

656
Keep reading 656 WORDS

What a reckless thing to say to people in pain.

I understand what the writer’s intent was: to point people toward addressing the spiritual poverty that often lies beneath emotional brokenness. But the terse tweet was a swing and a miss for several reasons.

First, it shames people who do have faith in Christ yet are still in deep psychological or emotional pain. It suggests that those who suffer from seasons of despair are themselves to blame for these valleys because they haven’t “found Jesus.” I’ve got news: you can be walking closely with the Lord and still need help.

Additionally, this attitude essentially spits on the calling and ministry of legions of Christian counselors and mental health workers. People who have been called and gifted to be the hands and feet of Christ to those who are hurting. People who have dedicated their lives to the selfless carrying of others’ burdens, and the patient nurturing of the wounded.

God uses us to represent Jesus to one another. To hand-deliver his love and healing to those around us.

He uses pastors to illuminate the truth of his word and help us understand how to apply it to our lives.

But no one ever says: You don’t need a pastor. You need Jesus. I mean, you have a Bible. Isn’t Jesus sufficient to make it clear to you? What are you, stupid?

He uses doctors to help bring physical healing to those who are sick or in pain.

Yet no one ever says: You don’t need a cardiologist. You need Jesus. All healing ultimately comes from him so you might as well just cut out the middle man.

He uses teachers to help us understand information and apply that learning to our lives.

But I’ve never heard anyone say: You don’t need a teacher. You need Jesus. After all, Christ is where all the treasures of wisdom and knowledge are kept. Why are you looking elsewhere?

Scripture is clear about the wisdom of multiple counselors and explains how we each use our gifting in the Body of Christ for the good of the whole. So who in their right mind could flippantly discount the valuable contributions of godly mental health professionals?

Who could be cruel enough to deny a brother or sister in Christ the healing that God often uses therapists to bring?

It’s a blind spot in the reasoning of some in the faith community that is rooted in a dual ignorance: ignorance of what a mental health crisis is made up of, and ignorance of what therapists, psychiatrists, and others do to address it. They view it as a cultural band-aid slapped on cancer, when it is more like chemotherapy designed to eradicate lies that have been believed, and to repair neurological pathways. Sometimes it even involves a dual solution: a medical intervention to address a naturally-occurring chemical imbalance plus cognitive therapy to complement the healing. (Much like the dual process of healing an orthopedic injury: surgery to correct the structural problem, and physical therapy to restore strength and flexibility for more complete recovery. No one ever accuses you of being a bad Christian when you go to PT.)

But this is ignorance that — if left unchallenged — can do real harm. So challenge it we must.

If you have diabetes, pray for healing and go see your endocrinologist.

If your marriage is falling apart, pray for God’s help and seek the advice of a godly marriage counselor.

If you have a legal problem, pray about it and seek the advice of a principled attorney.

These are not either/or situations. They are often both/and situations. Don’t let someone else’s flawed doctrine strip you of all that God — in his mercy and wisdom — has provided for your care.

We all need Jesus. And sometimes we need therapy, too.

Dana Hall McCain, a widely published writer on faith, culture, and politics, is Resident Fellow of the Alabama Policy Institute, a non-partisan, non-profit research and educational organization based in Birmingham; learn more at alabamapolicy.org.

Show less
5 hours ago

Senate poll shows Doug Jones ‘in deep trouble’ against three leading GOP contenders

New independent polling released on Sunday provides insight into Senator Doug Jones’ (D-AL) 2020 reelection prospects.

John Couvillon of Louisiana’s JMC Analytics conducted a general election survey from December 16-18 using a combination of robocalls to landlines (49%) and texts to cell phones (51%). There were 525 respondents, with the poll having a margin of error of 4.30%. Respondents were varying degrees of likely voters, all having at least voted in the 2016 general election.

The first question asked was whether respondents believed President Donald Trump should be reelected. 54% indicated “yes,” while 42% said no and 3% were undecided.

The same question was then asked about Jones, Alabama’s junior senator who was elected in a December 2017 special election.

841
Keep reading 841 WORDS

Only 34% of respondents supported Jones’ reelection, while 48% opposed and 18% were undecided.

The third question saw 39% responding that they supported impeaching Trump, while 54% opposed and 7% were undecided.

The next five questions were hypothetical general election matchups between Jones and his major GOP challengers.

Former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville fared best against Jones in the survey, although former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) were also up against Jones within the margin of error of Tuberville’s lead.

When asked if they would vote for Sessions or Jones (with party identifications being given in all matchup questions), 46% preferred Sessions, 41% answered Jones and 13% were undecided.

Next, 47% chose Tuberville, 40% responded Jones and 13% were undecided.

Byrne, who has lower name identification than Tuberville, Sessions and Jones, received 44% against Jones’ 40%, with 16% being undecided.

However, not all well-known Republicans matched up well against Jones. Former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore, who lost to Jones in 2017, has been polling a distant fourth in the 2020 GOP primary.

While it may thus be purely academic, Moore would likely face the same fate against Jones this time around. 47% would vote for Jones if they were running against each other in 2020, while only 33% would choose Moore. 20% were undecided.

Finally, State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-AL), who has by far the lowest name identification of any of the candidates in the poll, received 34% compared to Jones at 40%, with 25% being undecided.

The final questions were demographic. 56% of respondents described themselves as an evangelical Christian, while 32% would not describe themselves that way. 11% were undecided.

54% of respondents were female, compared to 46% male.

Regarding the age of respondents, 14% were 18-34, 29% were 35-54, 21% were 55-64 and 37% were 65 or older.

Analyzing the poll

Yellowhammer News reached out to renowned political data analyst and strategist Jim McLaughlin of McLaughlin & Associates regarding Couvillon’s survey.

McLaughlin, who is considered one of the nation’s best pollsters (including in Alabama, where he is considered the “gold standard”), then scrutinized the poll, including its methodology, cross tabs and takeaways.

In an email to Yellowhammer News, he explained that the combination of robo-landline calls and cell phone texts utilized are considered a “low budget” survey in the industry.

For independent, media polls like this one that are not paid for by a candidate or interested entity, these types of surveys are utilized because live callers are more expensive.

McLaughlin advised, “The most accurate surveys these days are cell phone surveys, folks don’t do them for media polls because they are expensive… because we can’t use auto-dialers, we have to dial the cells by hand, it’s the law and it’s expensive.”

Another methodology-related issue should be noted.

“They didn’t ask party or ideology which are staple questions for any voter so it’s tough to see if this is really representative of the Alabama voter universe,” McLaughlin outlined. “When I normally get a survey back the first things I check are things like Party, Ideology and race to make sure it matches with the electorate.  It’s an important quality control.”

The JMC Analytics poll did report the racial breakdown of respondents: 73% white and 25% black. That breakdown is closely in line with the 2016 general election breakdown. McLaughlin did also note that the survey sample was on the older side, as far as the age breakdown goes.

In the publicly released survey memo, Couvillon, the pollster, wrote, “There are two main takeaways from this poll: (1) While absolute majorities still support President Trump, his support has softened some relative to his 2016 numbers, and (2) Senator Doug Jones faces a challenging re-election.”

“While Donald Trump carried Alabama by an overwhelming 62-34% margin in 2016 (against Hillary Clinton), his re-election numbers are noticeably less at 54-42%,” he added.

McLaughlin took issue with this Trump-related conclusion.

“They create a false equivalency between a re-elect question and Trump’s 2016 performance. Re-elect questions are used to gauge intensity. They needed to ask ballot questions for Trump like they did for the US Senate race. My guess is Trump would be beat any of the Dems similar to what he did to Hillary. Heck, he would probably beat most of them by as much, if not more than Hillary,” he stated.

What McLaughlin is explaining here can be compared to Jones’ numbers in the JMC Analytics survey. While only 34% of respondents first answered that they wanted to see Jones reelected, Jones’ vote percentage went up when respondents were given an option between him and specific Republicans on the ballot tests.

“I have seen numbers in Alabama where Trump’s job rating is over 60% STATEWIDE, Alabama is one of the President’s best states,” McLaughlin added.

However, he did not disagree on Couvillon’s takeaway about Jones.

“When you are an incumbent and you are under 50%, let alone losing, you’re in deep trouble,” McLaughlin concluded.

View the JMC Analytics polling memo and cross tabs here.

RELATED: Poll: Demographic barriers to Doug Jones re-election bid

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
5 hours ago

Iron Tribe Fitness helps Alabamians get in shape with the 2020 28-Day Challenge

Already dreading the inevitable holiday weight gain? Wondering how you’re going to get back in shape after weeks of Christmas parties and sugary desserts? If this sounds familiar, Iron Tribe Fitness has the perfect solution for you: the 2020 28-Day Challenge.

Challenge participants will have access to three cutting-edge workouts a week at an Iron Tribe gym, a personal accountability coach, world-class online support and a custom meal plan that includes a grocery list, individualized food-prep instructions and 42 recipes.

Forrest Walden, Iron Tribe’s founder and CEO said the challenge is more than just a workout — it’s a life-changing experience.

191
Keep reading 191 WORDS

“It’s truly astounding! So many people have walked through our doors this past year and have had their lives completely transformed by the program. Blending proper nutrition and high-intensity exercise training is a game changer,” Walden said.

Founded locally in Birmingham, Alabama, the nationally acclaimed group fitness program is ranked as one of America’s top five best workouts, with thousands of locals swearing by it.

With new workouts every day, Iron Tribe members can look forward to their time at the gym. In addition to exciting programming, those who join the challenge will drop weight, gain muscle and see their confidence improve.

“It’s so easy to get burnt out or bored at the gym. That’s not the case with Iron Tribe. We have members who have been doing the program since we opened our doors years ago, and they’re still seeing results,” Walden said.

Ready to kick-start your New Year’s resolutions and weight-loss goals? Sign up today to join the Iron Tribe 28-Day Challenge. Act fast, as spots for this popular program tend to fill up quickly.

And, while you’re at it, you can download a free copy of Iron Tribe’s holiday survival guide here.

Show less
7 hours ago

‘No Place Like Home’ is a celebration of Auburn’s architecture

Auburn’s rich history and architectural structures are worth celebrating.

“No Place Like Home: An Architectural Study of Auburn, Alabama” is a record of the first 150 years of buildings that have helped make Auburn into the place it is today.

The book looks at rooflines, windows, doors and different styles of bricks. But it also goes deeper into stories about the structures and about what happened inside. The builders and the architects are credited for their lasting legacies.

113
Keep reading 113 WORDS

“No Place Like Home” recognizes the buildings and places of Auburn from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Co-authors Delos Hughes, Ralph Draughon Jr., Emily Sparrow and Ann Pearson present Auburn’s architecture in a way that anyone can have a special connection to the city and its places. The book will be released by NewSouth Books next month.

“I really hope it would encourage them – architects and builders – to think about: What is my place? Where do I fit into the built-in environment in Auburn? And what will someone say about my work 50 years from now or 100 years from now?,” Sparrow said.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less