Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

There’s no debate: Slocomb has some of Alabama’s and the world’s best tomatoes 9 mins ago / Faith and Culture
NOAA’s Gallaudet gets tour of Alabama coastal culture 2 hours ago / Outdoors
Celebrate the good in life with Yellowhammer’s new lifestyle contributor 15 hours ago / Lifestyle
Ivey calls public meeting on proposed Mobile Bay Bridge toll — ‘Many legitimate questions have been raised and deserve answers’ 16 hours ago / News
Jim Zeigler should run for Congress 17 hours ago / News
Central Alabama Electric Cooperative ramps up broadband push — ‘Alabama’s best days are ahead of us’ 18 hours ago / News
On this day in Alabama history: Constitutional Convention delegates finish work 19 hours ago / News
7 Things: Bipartisan spending bill passes, Jones has to defend Alabama from his fans, Birmingham police officer stages attack and more … 23 hours ago / Analysis
Tuberville to ‘immediately’ introduce constitutional amendment protecting school prayer if elected 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
Yellowhammer Multimedia taps Sean Ross to serve as editor of Yellowhammer News 2 days ago / News
11 brothers from Alabama, 158 years of US military service 2 days ago / Faith and Culture
Sabans’ ‘Nick’s Kids’ awards $560,000 to 130 non-profits 2 days ago / Faith and Culture
Longtime Tuscaloosa mayor, Al DuPont, dies at 94 2 days ago / News
Dismukes announces AL-2 congressional bid — Says someone needed ‘to battle these socialists, communists and the big-government politicians’ 2 days ago / News
Doug Jones: ‘I couldn’t stand to live in New York City’ 2 days ago / Politics
Flowers: Those who bake the pie get to eat it 2 days ago / Guest Opinion
Aerospace, defense industry leaders praise Alabama at Yellowhammer ‘News Shapers’ event: ‘I wouldn’t be anywhere else’ 2 days ago / News
7 Things: Night two of the Democratic presidential debate, Alabama Democratic civil war, anti-Christian group targets DeKalb County schools and more … 2 days ago / Analysis
Merrill rebuts SPLC claim that voter fraud is ‘non-existent’ — Cites six recent Alabama convictions 3 days ago / News
Hightower endorsed by Club for Growth in AL-01 GOP primary 3 days ago / News
2 hours ago

NOAA’s Gallaudet gets tour of Alabama coastal culture

One of the top officials from the U.S. Department of Commerce, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) recently received a grand tour of the Alabama Gulf Coast during one of the busiest weekends of the summer.

Rear Admiral Tim Gallaudet, who holds a doctorate in oceanography and currently serves as Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Oceans and Atmosphere and as Deputy NOAA Administrator, was the guest of Dauphin Island Sea Lab Executive Director John Valentine.

Chris Blankenship, Commissioner of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR), joined Admiral Gallaudet’s visit, which included stops at the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo (ADSFR), the world’s largest saltwater fishing tournament, as well as the Weeks Bay Reserve, the Dauphin Island Sea Lab and an oyster aquaculture operation.

“We appreciated the opportunity to get Admiral Gallaudet down to the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo and showcase what great fisheries we have in Alabama and further offshore,” Blankenship said. “He’s the man who supervises the Assistant Administrator of NOAA Fisheries. He was able to see many big red snapper, tuna, king mackerel and inshore species like red drum and spotted sea trout and to talk with Marine Resources Director Scott Bannon. We were able to talk to him about our artificial reef program, state management of red snapper and the need for more timely stock assessments that come through the NOAA Fisheries Southeast Science Center. Having him at the rodeo and seeing how much fishing means to the economy and culture in Alabama helped to show him the importance of quality management and why we need them to do their part on the stock assessments.”

The 86th annual ADSFR definitely made a big impression on Gallaudet.

“I was very impressed with the Jaycees,” he said. “They were opening up the whole rodeo to science. That’s really important from a conservation standpoint. Then there is the contribution to the local economy. But it was their ethic of service that impressed me. They were just a bunch of great guys.”

Gallaudet was also able to enjoy working hands-on with the Gulf sea life.

“I held a barracuda and a huge black drum. There were speckled trout and the red snapper. They were all beautiful to me,” he said. “It was really, really interesting and fun.”

Commissioner Blankenship said the department had two main goals for the NOAA administrator’s visit.

“One of the main reasons Dr. Valentine wanted Admiral Gallaudet to see the rodeo during his visit was to see all the research that was being done at the rodeo by the Sea Lab and Dr. Sean Powers and the University of South Alabama’s Fisheries Ecology Lab,” Blankenship said. “We have the opportunity to get data on a lot of species and different sizes of those species at the rodeo. The event is a real treasure trove of data collection and scientific opportunities. I think the admiral was really impressed with Dr. Powers’ team and the students. Another area Admiral Gallaudet is responsible for is the national estuarine reserves, including Weeks Bay Reserve and Grand Bay Reserve. State Lands Director Patti McCurdy and her staff took him out in a boat on Weeks Bay to show him some of the work that’s being done to protect those areas as well as the research being done on those critical habitats. He asked a lot of good questions about the work and value of the reserve system and especially what was happening in and around Weeks Bay. It was very informative. I learned a lot too. Our staff is great!”

Blankenship also discussed how the funds from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill settlement are being used to enhance marine habitat all over the Alabama coast.

“It was great for him to come for a visit so that we could talk about specifics for the needs for our area from NOAA and the Department of Commerce to help to continue to grow the $15 billion outdoor recreational and commercial fishing interests in Alabama,” Blankenship said. “We also got to talk about the burgeoning oyster aquaculture in Alabama and why we need NOAA’s support as we try to grow that industry. He was extremely interested in oyster aquaculture. One of the tenets of the ‘Blue Economy’ is aquaculture. I think he saw the possibilities and room for expansion of oyster aquaculture here on the Gulf Coast.”

Admiral Gallaudet ended his visit to Alabama with a public meeting at the DCNR Five Rivers Delta Resource Center where he talked about a myriad of issues relevant to the work taking place at NOAA.

“I want to give a shout out to Senator (Richard) Shelby (R-Alabama) for his leadership in the Appropriations Committee,” Gallaudet said. “He has taken great, great care of my organization, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. He is a partner and fan, and we are grateful for his service. I would also like to thank Dr. Valentine for his leadership in the Mobile Bay area and really nationally. He gets all around, advocating for science and conservation. He is a great partner and key ally.”

A retired rear admiral who spent 32 years in the U.S. Navy, mainly in oceanography, Gallaudet also directed the Navy SEALs during the insurgency in Iraq and served as deck watch officer on the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Kitty Hawk.

“I am having more fun in this position as deputy administrator at NOAA and Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Oceans and Atmosphere than in the service, which I loved,” he said. “I love the Navy. But what we do is so interesting and fantastic – weather, information about fisheries and ecosystems, charts and data and information services that affect every American life every day. We also affect one-third of the U.S. GDP (Gross Domestic Product) directly.”

Gallaudet mentioned the recent celebrations around the nation of the 50th anniversary of Neil Armstrong’s first steps on the moon and how that era of the 20th century became known as the Space Age.

He believes the world is moving into a new era in the 21st century that is a lot closer to home.

“I will wager that if you look at all the activity in the maritime domain, our oceans and coasts for our states and territories, the activity is increasing so much – 400 percent over the last two decades – that I think this first half of the 21st century will heretofore be regarded as the Ocean Age,” Gallaudet said. “In this Ocean Age, our main effort is growing the ‘Blue Economy.’ This is the area I own for NOAA.”

The ‘Blue Economy’ is the contribution from the oceans, coasts and Great Lakes to the nation’s economic health. That effort has been divided into five categories – seafood production, tourism and recreation, ocean exploration, marine transportation and coastal resilience.

“Two of these really relate to me as far as this weekend – tourism and recreation and seafood production,” Gallaudet said. “Tourism and recreation is really about protecting our natural resources and places so that people can use them sustainably. But the main element of this is recreational fishing. I definitely got an eyeful of that this weekend at the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo. That was really, really a joy. We do a great deal to support the recreational fishery in the Gulf and nationally. It’s big business.”

Gallaudet said commercial sales alone in recreational fishing account for $208 billion annually, generating about $62 billion in personal income. Other indirect impacts are valued at $97 billion.

Gallaudet said recreational anglers caught more than 1 billion fish last year with 65 percent of those released back into the wild.

Seafood production presents unique challenges, according to Gallaudet, because of the amount of foreign seafood the nation imports.

“We actually import 90 percent of the seafood we consume,” he said. “Half of that has been growing in a foreign fish farm. Those foreign fish farms practice some pretty sketchy protocols, which make that seafood not the most healthy or most ethical. But that is a lot of the shrimp you see in stores.”

Gallaudet said NOAA is focusing on turning that trend around in seafood production in three ways.

“First, for wild-caught, commercial fisheries, is maximizing yields in a sustainable way,” he said. “We have restored more than 45 fish stocks since 2000. This is something for the best managed fishery in the world.”

Gallaudet said NOAA is also working to streamline regulations that will make it easier for commercial fishermen to increase yields.

“We’re also trying to promote aquaculture,” he said. “This is an incredible opportunity. We have no aquaculture going on in our federal waters. Most of it is happening in state waters. I saw Andy Duke’s great (Mobile Oyster Company) farm. We basically want to clone what Andy is doing. We want a lot more of that going on, not only in state waters but federal waters. We have several successful companies who are doing their aquaculture overseas because permitting in federal waters is a mess. As many as four national agencies are involved. We are seeking to put (NOAA) as the central, one-stop-shop for aquaculture permitting. We have some of the best science in the world, so we can do this sustainably. And there’s also the export-import imbalance. We’re $16 billion in the red annually. With aquaculture, we can turn that around.”

David Rainer is an award-winning writer who has covered Alabama’s great outdoors for 25 years. The former outdoors editor at the Mobile Press-Register, he writes for Outdoor Alabama, the website of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

9 mins ago

There’s no debate: Slocomb has some of Alabama’s and the world’s best tomatoes

There’s an ongoing debate about the Slocomb tomato. Is it something in the soil or is it when they are picked that makes tomatoes grown in this little patch of southeast Alabama the “world’s best”? Like the Vidalia onion, the reputation of the Slocomb tomato has been developed and protected by the dozen or so farmers committed to maintaining the quality that is associated with the name.

And make no mistake, Slocomb tomatoes might just be the world’s best. Tomato connoisseurs eagerly await the season each year: Many attend the annual Slocomb Tomato Festival, the community’s tribute to the crop that has put it on the map.

Held in the town’s Centennial Park each June, the festival has grown over its 31 years to a two-day event that features music, vendors, a children’s play area, good food and, of course, the Slocomb tomato.

299
Keep reading 299 WORDS

Slocomb High School’s Band Boosters have cornered the market on what is perhaps the two festival favorites – fried green tomatoes and an old-fashioned tomato sandwich. Janet Hovey, one of the festival coordinators, approached the band group a few years ago when she realized none of the other food vendors would be offering these delicacies.

“You can’t have a tomato festival without fried green tomatoes,” she said. “I talked to the band boosters and they agreed to have a booth. It is the most popular booth in the festival now.”

Band Boosters president Stephen Smith said not only is it their largest fundraiser, it is their only fundraiser. “Of course, we use only Slocomb tomatoes and we only have the two menu items, so we’ve gotten really good at making both,” he said with a laugh. “We do a great business.”

What makes the best tomato sandwich? “You use only the freshest, softest white bread, just the right amount of mayo, only ripe Slocomb tomatoes and, if desired, a dusting of salt and pepper,” Hovey said. “Makes my mouth water just talking about it.”

Festivalgoers in June were treated to a music lineup that included performances by Chad Street, the Goat Hill String Band, Restless Heart and the Lacs.

Local businesses do their part each year by donating money to bring in top performers and keep the festival growing. Volunteers from the Alabama Power Foundation manned the ticket booths and a donation from the Foundation allowed the Kids Zone to be free of charge.

If you missed out on this year’s summer crop of Slocomb tomatoes, don’t despair. The farmers are busy planting their fall crop – which is just as tasty as summer’s. And if you missed the festival this year, plans are already being made for next year’s event.

(Courtesy Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less
15 hours ago

Celebrate the good in life with Yellowhammer’s new lifestyle contributor

Yellowhammer Multimedia is excited to announce the addition of lifestyle content to its flagship website, YellowhammerNews.com.

Erin Brown Hollis, host of Yellowhammer Podcast Network’s “Cheers to That” podcast, invites you to grab a cup as she toasts the good in life, love and motherhood through this new content offering.

256
Keep reading 256 WORDS

Yellowhammer’s lifestyle content will be distinct from its traditional news coverage, showcasing the individuals, businesses, attractions, events and eccentricities that make Alabama such a “Sweet Home.”

Hollis is an author, speaker, lawyer and mother of two. In addition to building an online following on her Rising and Shining blog, Hollis has published two books in the past six months, Cheers to the Diaper Years and The Remarkable Housewives of the Bible, with the third on the way.

It was not until after she had children that Hollis began writing professionally.

“I realized that I really wanted to leave a legacy for my girls because if I was going to teach them to chase their dreams then I needed to show them how,” Hollis recently told Yellowhammer News. “So I just started writing.”

She explained that one of her goals is to allow the reader to know they are on a journey together.

“If you can captivate an audience and make them feel as if you are sitting on the couch and talking with them and not talking at them, that is so key for my writing style,” Hollis said. “I never want the reader to feel like I know more than them. I’m the writer that says, ‘Hey, I’m right there with you. We’re on a team. We’re together. I’m just opening this conversation for us to chat.”

Follow Erin on Instagram ErinBrownHollis or Twitter @ErinBrownHollis

Download the new and improved Yellowhammer News App to get all of your favorite content delivered straight to your smartphone.

Show less
16 hours ago

Ivey calls public meeting on proposed Mobile Bay Bridge toll — ‘Many legitimate questions have been raised and deserve answers’

Governor Kay Ivey on Friday sent a letter to the members of the Alabama Toll Road, Bridge and Tunnel Authority to call a public meeting for Tuesday, September 17 regarding the Mobile River Bridge and Bayway Project.

This comes amid a social media and press firestorm about the project’s proposed use of a toll for partial funding of the approximately $2.1 billion estimated price tag.

In the letter, Ivey wrote, “In recent weeks, there has been significant feedback regarding this proposal in the press and social media. Many legitimate questions have been raised and deserve answers.”

“Unfortunately, a few urban myths have also been spread which are simply not true,” she added.

481
Keep reading 481 WORDS

The project includes a new cable-stay bridge over Mobile River, replacement of the existing I-10 Bayway Bridge and modifications to multiple interchanges across I-10. Ultimately, the new Bayway will provide eight lanes of travel across the Mobile Bay. The new Mobile River Bridge will have more than 215 feet of vertical clearance to carry I-10 across the Mobile Channel, permitting all types of maritime traffic in the Port of Mobile. The Federal Highway Administration regulations state that the Bayway needs to be raised above the 100-year storm surge level. Since the existing bridge cannot be raised, it must be replaced with a new structure. Given this change, the cost of the project increased from $850 million to the approximate $2.1 billion total.

The project was recently awarded a $125 million Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant by the Trump administration. However, in the letter, she noted this was only about six percent of the project’s estimated cost, which could always rise during the construction process. Ivey also said that the state does not anticipate more “significant” federal funding for the project “for the foreseeable future,” despite a federal infrastructure package clearing a Senate committee this week.

Alabama’s federal delegation is invited to the upcoming public meeting.

“I am sensitive to concerns of what a toll would do to working families, lower and middle-class individuals, small businesses and students and the elderly, as I am sure you are,” Ivey wrote to the Alabama Toll Road, Bridge and Tunnel Authority members. “I am also concerned about the cost of doing nothing which is what some of the opponents to a toll are suggesting.”

She explained that the purpose of the public meeting on September 17 will be “to receive an update from ALDOT, to hear from other stakeholders who may wish to propose viable options for financing the project, and to consider any other business that may properly come before the Authority.”

Ivey further noted that she looks forward to hearing of “constructive alternatives and solutions.”

Concluding the letter, she seemed to take a shot at State Auditor Jim Zeigler, who is leading a grassroots social media effort against the proposed toll, and perhaps even some members of the Coastal Alabama state legislative delegation, too.

“I will also be inviting… all other state and constitutional officers, at least some who seem to believe there is an easy solution out there if we would just look for it,” Ivey concluded. “In the end, I remain hopeful we can work together to find a way to move this project forward.”

Earlier on Friday, Ivey during a press gaggle in Prattville said this embrace of a seemingly fictional “easy solution” extended to certain individuals running for other offices right now, too. She said some of these individuals were complicit in generating rumors and “misinformation” about the project.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
17 hours ago

Jim Zeigler should run for Congress

Alabama State Auditor Jim Zeigler told WVNN’s “The Dale Jackson Show” that he has no plans as of right now to run for higher office.

This seems like a mistake on his part.

The guy is a bit of a kook. As a politician, he consistently finds himself in the middle of controversial issues in Alabama by nakedly pandering to the populist movement of the moment. And he is good at it.

361
Keep reading 361 WORDS

When asked a question about what he would do with Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang’s $1,000 Universal Basic Income, Zeigler went after the toll issue in Mobile.

He said Friday, “$1,000, I would still be $80 short of the annual toll to cross Mobile Bay. It’s going to cost $1,080 per car for people to go back and forth on interstate 10, supposed to be an interstate, a freeway, so I’d have to save that money and get 80 more to go with the 1000 and that would pay my years’ worth of tolls per car.”

Most respondents answered with talk of new cars, lake houses, “hookers and blow,” but Zeigler was on message.

It is that issue that has Zeigler in the news again.

Zeigler is up on radio stations across the state running commercials imploring people to call Governor Kay Ivey to demand she does something to stop this toll.

That could be having some impact.

Zeigler is also running a Facebook page that has accumulated over 40,000 likes in three months.

The 40,000+ people in the group are likely dialed into what is going on in their community and state. They are voters.

Those voters could be activated for an election. Should he run for Senate? What about the race for Alabama’s 1st Congressional District?

His anti-toll activism is something that will motivate people even more if the tolls actually happen on the Mobile Bay bridge and other roads in the area.

Zeigler noted later in the interview, “The next one could be I-565, or it could be the new bridge over the Tennessee River towards Decatur, it could be Highway 280.”

He gets what people are talking about.

If Zeigler is leading this fight, he can capitalize.

This is not to say that I think Zeigler would/should/could win any of these seats. But I truly believe he could be a player in these elections because he understands the same thing as President Donald Trump: Things that bother people motivate them. And this toll talk is bothering people.

Listen:

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

Show less
18 hours ago

Central Alabama Electric Cooperative ramps up broadband push — ‘Alabama’s best days are ahead of us’

PRATTVILLE — High-speed broadband access is on the way to Alabamians in Central Alabama Electric Cooperative’s (CAEC) primarily rural 5,000 square-mile service territory.

At a packed announcement event on Friday, the cooperative explained that it has formed a wholly owned subsidiary, named “Central Access,” to construct a 400-mile fiber optic ring that will connect CAEC’s 24 electric substations and six offices.

This is Phase 1 of a plan approved by CAEC’s board of trustees last year to expand broadband access to their customers.

Construction for this initial phase will begin on Monday and is estimated to take approximately 15 months to complete. Central Access’ first activations are expected by January 2020.

739
Keep reading 739 WORDS

After Phase 1 is proven to be financially viable for the company, the next phase can begin. This would entail additional infrastructure being built beyond the 400-mile core so Central Access could reach even more people with broadband access.

Speeds are expected to exceed the FCC definition of broadband, starting with 200 Mbps up and down (no data caps) and up to 1Gbps. Additional options will be made available to business customers.

Alabamians in CAEC’s service area can click here to see if they fall into Phase 1 or to pre-register for service.

At the Friday event, CAEC President and CEO Tom Stackhouse and Central Access Executive Vice President Chris Montgomery were joined by members of the community and leaders in state government, including Governor Kay Ivey, to celebrate the start of Phase 1.

However, Stackhouse emphasized that while well worth it, the process would not unfold overnight.

After reiterating how “critical” expanding broadband access to rural Alabamians currently is, much like connecting them to electricity was last century, Stackhouse said, “Just like [how long] that electric system took to build, this will not be done quickly.”

“There’s not a magic wand, I can’t wave the fiber over [the service territory] and everybody be connected,” he continued. “But we are going to get started. And our goal is to get to that very end person that’s on our (power) lines. That is our goal. And our goal is not to rest until we get there … every day we’re going to be closer than we were.”

During her remarks, Ivey identified two bills she signed this past regular session as being key to rural broadband expansion efforts like Central Access: SB 90 by State Sen. Clay Scofield (R-Guntersville) and HB 400 by State Rep. Randall Shedd (R-Fairview).

“What an exciting day this is for Central Access, for rural counties and the entire state of Alabama,” the governor said. “Y’all, broadband is just essential for our students’ education, for our economy, for recruiting business and industry, for improving our healthcare and for the overall, general quality of life of our people.”

Reaffirming broadband as a modern “necessity,” she noted that access is a widespread problem throughout the state that many take for granted.

“Currently, there are some 840,000 Alabamians without access to high-speed internet,” Ivey advised.

She added that efforts like Central Access will greatly help bring that number down.

“Y’all, we have many reasons to celebrate today,” Ivey stressed, calling the start of Central Access’ fiber optic installation “a momentous occasion.”

“Let’s just remember that Alabama’s best days are ahead of us,” the governor concluded.

‘Extremely important’

Additionally, State Sen. Clyde Chambliss (R-Prattville) and State Rep. Ed Oliver (R-Dadeville) were both on hand for the announcement.

Chambliss hailed Ivey’s vision on issues like rural broadband, saying she is governing with a focus on a better future for all Alabamians.

A local official who is looking to join Chambliss and Oliver in the state legislature was also in attendance.

Autauga County Commissioner Van Smith, who is a member of the CAEC board of directors and a Republican candidate in the House District 42 special primary election, spoke with Yellowhammer News after the event.

Smith said that as a career educator and farmer, he understands the vital need for rural broadband in HD 42, CAEC’s service territory and rural areas like them all around the state.

“I see a lot of our rural areas losing population,” he explained. “And, in an effort to keep population, we really want to have all the infrastructure that people need … those infrastructure needs are extremely important — broadband being one of the major ones.”

“When young people want to be able to do their homework — and we talk about students having access to i-Pads instead of books, that’s a great idea but without broadband… they can’t do that,” Smith outlined. “The other thing is, too, there’s a growing population of our people who want to work from home. They can’t do that without adequate up and down speed. Also, our rural healthcare will benefit from this, as well.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less