Nick Saban on birthday plans: ‘It’s going to be whatever Miss Terry tells me to do’

University of Alabama head football coach Nick Saban’s 68th birthday is today (yes — on Halloween).

Ahead of the special occasion, Saban spoke with reporters on Wednesday as the No. 2 Tide continue their bye-week ahead of a November 9 clash versus No. 1 LSU.

One brave soul asked the legendary coach about how he planned to spend his birthday-eve and the big day itself.

“You know, I’m really kind of focused on what I’m going to do when this press conference is over — which is talk to recruits, watch practice film, get more ready for LSU so we can have good practice relative to that tomorrow,” he responded.

“And then when that’s all over, it’s going to be whatever Miss Terry tells me to do, alright,” Saban continued. “Which is how it is when I get time off. You know, around here I get to tell people what to do. But when we’re off, I get told what to do.”

“And I’m OK with that,” he emphasized. “Really. I think I’ll enjoy it for a day or two.”

Watch:

.@AlabamaFTBL head coach Nick Saban was asked yesterday about plans for his birthday (which is today)… 🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/lVbcPBfYxy — Sean Ross (@sean_yhn) October 31, 2019

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn