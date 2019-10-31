Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

AHSAA Thursday ‘Game of the Week’ changed to Auburn at Park Crossing 32 mins ago / Sports
2019 DrunkAubie Spooktacular 57 mins ago / Podcasts
Nick Saban on birthday plans: ‘It’s going to be whatever Miss Terry tells me to do’ 2 hours ago / Sports
Rand Paul endorses Arnold Mooney for Senate — ‘True freedom-loving conservative’ 3 hours ago / News
Rogers’ report from Washington: The price Americans are paying for sham impeachment 5 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Tuskegee University selected by NASA for exclusive aerospace manufacturing program 6 hours ago / News
7 Things: Impeachment vote happening today, ‘whistleblower’ identified, Shelby is all about Sessions getting in the Senate race and more … 7 hours ago / Analysis
Jeff Coleman kicks off AL-02 campaign 8 hours ago / News
Birthday boy Nick Saban: The scariest coach in America 9 hours ago / Sports
Uh-oh — LSU said they want Bama … 22 hours ago / Sports
University of Alabama highlights successful fundraising year 22 hours ago / News
Brooks: Impeachment process is ‘corrupt’, ‘purely partisan’ 23 hours ago / Opinion
Tuberville: Our mental health plan is broken — Let’s fix it 23 hours ago / Guest Opinion
EXCLUSIVE: Trump Jr. on Alabama’s Senate race, impeachment, his favorite Ala. memory & more 24 hours ago / News
If faith practices are ‘discriminatory,’ do we really still have free speech? 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
Will Dismukes dropping out of AL-02 race 1 day ago / News
Report: Shelby would endorse Sessions for Senate if he runs 1 day ago / News
Ivey: ‘Progress is what we’ve gotten from President Trump’ 1 day ago / News
Christopher Columbus replica ships coming to Alabama 1 day ago / News
Episode 32: SEC referee boot camp, LSU holds Auburn off in Baton Rouge 1 day ago / Podcasts
University of Alabama head football coach Nick Saban’s 68th birthday is today (yes — on Halloween).

Ahead of the special occasion, Saban spoke with reporters on Wednesday as the No. 2 Tide continue their bye-week ahead of a November 9 clash versus No. 1 LSU.

One brave soul asked the legendary coach about how he planned to spend his birthday-eve and the big day itself.

“You know, I’m really kind of focused on what I’m going to do when this press conference is over — which is talk to recruits, watch practice film, get more ready for LSU so we can have good practice relative to that tomorrow,” he responded.

“And then when that’s all over, it’s going to be whatever Miss Terry tells me to do, alright,” Saban continued. “Which is how it is when I get time off. You know, around here I get to tell people what to do. But when we’re off, I get told what to do.”

“And I’m OK with that,” he emphasized. “Really. I think I’ll enjoy it for a day or two.”

Watch:

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

This week’s Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) “Game of the Week” will be broadcast Thursday evening on WOTM’s affiliate TV stations, as well as on the subscriber-based NFHS Network online.

Originally, the televised matchup was set to be Pickens County at Gordo, however that game was moved to Friday at the last minute.

Instead, viewers can watch Auburn High School travel to Montgomery to play Park Crossing High School.

The game begins at 7:00 p.m. CT on Thursday.

Auburn is a 7A school while Park Crossing is 6A.

This will be the seventh in the 2019 “Game of the Week” series. You can view a statewide map of WOTM cable station affiliates here.

A total of 53 Alabama high school football games will be live streamed online through the NFHS Network between Thursday and Friday of this week.

Because of the postponement, Pickens County at Gordo will not be televised on Friday. That game will still be available to subscribers online.

You can watch the latest AHSAA weekly show, which broadcast live on Wednesday, below.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

This special Halloween episode is a live commentary of the 2019 SEC Halloween Party featuring some of the league’s biggest names and personalities.

Podcast (drunkaubiepodcast): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS

U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) on Thursday endorsed State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs) in Alabama’s 2020 Republican Senate primary.

In a statement to Yellowhammer News, Paul said, “Alabama deserves a true freedom-loving conservative who supports President Trump and can win this race. I believe Arnold Mooney is the man who can do it, and I’m proud to endorse him today.”

This comes after Mooney was endorsed earlier this week by former U.S. Senator Jim DeMint (R-SC), who also has served as president of the Heritage Foundation and founded the Senate Conservatives Fund (SCF). The SCF previously endorsed Mooney in the race.

In addition to Paul and DeMint, Mooney already boasts the endorsement of U.S. Senator Mike Lee (R-UT).

The gaze of keen political observers will likely now turn to U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX), as he, Paul, Lee and DeMint frequently back the same candidates in races across the country. DeMint’s SCF actually helped elect Cruz, Paul and Lee early this decade.

Mooney has also been endorsed by conservative pundit and talk radio host Mark Levin in Alabama’s Senate race, as well as Republican Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-05).

Serving his second term in the Yellowhammer State’s House of Representatives, Mooney represents a portion of Shelby County. He is the only candidate in the race to have run television advertisements as of yet.

With former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore set to qualify on Thursday, all of the major GOP candidates who have announced bids for the Senate have qualified.

Recent polls have shown former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville leading by double digits, followed by Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01), Moore, Secretary of State John Merrill and Mooney. However, a poll has not been made public since Mooney started his TV advertising.

Rumors remain rampant that former Attorney General Jeff Sessions may join this already crowded field and attempt to win back his old seat.

It should be noted that while Club for Growth’s president has publicly urged Sessions to run, the endorsements Mooney has now racked up — especially of Paul, DeMint and Lee — could cause some conflict within the traditionally overlapping donor and supporter networks of the Club for Growth and the SCF.

Qualifying ends Friday, November 8.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

WASHINGTON, D.C. — As most folks have seen on the news lately, House Democrats are continuing their behind closed doors drive toward impeachment.

As they try to tear down and remove our president from the highest office in the world, every day Americans are left in the dark, only to hear bits and pieces that the Democrats leak to the media. Democrats refuse to share any of their findings or testimony with other members of Congress. This sham witch hunt is making a mockery of fairness and the rule of law.

I recently wrote Chairman Adam Schiff, who’s running the secret meetings, to obtain a copy of one of the witnesses’ testimony, but I have yet to receive an answer.

House Democrats’ lack of transparency to their colleagues and the American people, leaves around 234 million Americans – including everyone across East Alabama – represented by a member of Congress who doesn’t have access to what’s going on. It’s ridiculous.

On top of the partisan and unfair investigation, House Democrats are so focused on trying to keep President Trump from being reelected that they’ve forgotten why they are here.

The price America is paying for this witch hunt will ultimately damage our country.

For example, the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) could pass the House of Representatives with bipartisan support and be a huge win for our economy. In our great State, over 23,000 jobs depend on this, but it’s now at a standstill.

Or, lowering the cost of prescription drugs is another issue Congress should be working on, but it’s not impeachment, so it’s not prioritized.

And one especially important to me is the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). The past few days, our brave men and women in uniform have taken down two of the top leaders in ISIS. They put their lives on the line every day to keep our nation safe and secure, but House Democrats cannot focus long enough to fund our troops? Instead, Congress’s real work has come pretty much to a halt as House Democrats spend every waking minute obsessed with this sham impeachment.

I will continue to stand with President Trump, and I am hopeful that Democrat Leadership will realize instead of trying to hurt President Trump, what they are really doing by wasting time on this witch hunt is hurting the American people.

U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers is a Republican from Saks. 

Alabama’s Tuskegee University is one of three universities across the country that have been selected for a NASA program to provide students at minority-serving institutions the education and experience needed to help address manufacturing needs in the American aerospace sector.

The agency on Wednesday announced that the Minority University Research and Education Project (MUREP) of NASA’s Office of STEM Engagement is partnering with the agency’s Aeronautics Research Mission Directorate to manage the MUREP Aerospace High-Volume Manufacturing and Supply Chain Management Cooperative.

This program will provide almost $1.5 million to fund curriculum-based learning, research, training, internships and apprenticeships at Tuskegee, as well as the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) and Virginia State University in Petersburg, to meet the growing demand for expertise and techniques in high-volume aerospace manufacturing.

During the next two years, these three institutions will develop innovative opportunities for students to learn about designing and building aerospace parts using high-volume manufacturing practices, as well as supply chain management of those parts, according to a NASA release.

Tuskegee’s involvement in the program focuses on 3D printing, otherwise known as additive manufacturing.

Tuskegee’s funded proposal is entitled, “Impact of Additive Manufacturing on Aerospace High-Volume Manufacturing and Supply Chain Management: Workforce Alignment through Research and Training.”

The proposal was described as follows:

In recent years, the U.S. aerospace industry has struggled to meet the growing global demand for aircraft and parts, resulting in all-time-high order backlogs, unsustainable spare parts inventories, and lost opportunities for growth. TU (Tuskegee) will work with Bell Helicopter and NASA to accelerate the integration of 3D printing into high-volume aerospace manufacturing and supply chain management for helicopters and uncrewed aerial vehicles, also known as drones.

Bell will identify critical helicopter parts and work with TU to develop a complete business case for the use of 3D printing in the manufacture of these parts – from analyses of current manufacturing and supply chain practices, to development of executable 3D manufacturing plans. In the drone track, TU teams will incorporate 3D printing into the design, build, and test phases of drone development to improve the functionality and performance of these aircraft. The work will be conducted in increments to allow for continuous assessment of the quality performance of 3D-printed parts.

Bell operates an assembly facility in Ozark.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

