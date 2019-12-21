Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

UAB faces giant-killer App State in R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl 1 hour ago / Sports
Montgomery highlights record-breaking industrial investments in 2019 at annual Success Starts Here Tour 2 hours ago / News
New redevelopment strategy for Alabama’s largest city 2 hours ago / News
Adams stays on top of Eufaula’s Wintertime crappie 3 hours ago / Outdoors
Sessions rails against ‘radical socialist’ Dems following latest presidential debate; Weighs in on impeachment, USMCA 16 hours ago / Politics
University of Alabama graduate named world’s 10th most powerful woman 18 hours ago / News
Raytheon, Disabled American Veterans partner to bring Christmas cheer to Alabama families 19 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Two more grants awarded through Alabama Broadband Accessibility Fund 20 hours ago / News
Mixed results from Starliner’s Orbital Flight Test 21 hours ago / News
National Cement to build new kiln at Ragland facility with $250M+ investment 21 hours ago / News
Alabama reaches new record low unemployment rate for seventh straight month — ‘Banner year’ 23 hours ago / News
Tuberville vows to fight gov’t dependency on welfare and food stamps; Champions return of prayer in public schools in Florence stump speech 23 hours ago / News
2020 GOP Senate candidates Byrne, Mooney on Dem debate: ‘Made me more confident Donald Trump will win’ 24 hours ago / News
Seth Hammett: Comparing peaches to peaches 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
7 Things: Pelosi seems unsure about impeachment after it passes, best economy in 20 years, government shutdown averted again and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
A rundown of the Alabama victories in the Shelby-negotiated FY 2020 budget 1 day ago / News
Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education awarded $33M federal grant 1 day ago / News
Alabama’s U.S. House delegation unanimously supports Trump’s historic USMCA trade deal 1 day ago / News
Shelby’s leadership will allow Birmingham Northern Beltline construction to resume 2 days ago / News
Ivey commends Shelby for securing potential funds to complete Mobile Harbor improvements 2 days ago / News
2 hours ago

New redevelopment strategy for Alabama’s largest city

A joint effort to redevelop historic portions of downtown Birmingham has been announced.

Urban Impact and REV Birmingham held a news conference Dec. 17 to announce their new Northwest Downtown Master Development Plan, a strategy for redeveloping the city’s Civil Rights District and Innovation District. Ivan Holloway, executive director for Urban Impact, says the plan includes specific, actionable steps to ensure these neighboring districts are growing together intentionally.

“This master plan represents a unified vision throughout the northwest quadrant of downtown, encompassing both the Civil Rights District and Innovation District,” said Holloway. “It will help create transformative redevelopment and revitalization opportunities that will encourage our citizens to connect, build, invest and grow our community.”

Urban Impact, REV Birmingham announce strategy to redevelop northwest Birmingham from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Tuesday’s announcement comes one month after Urban Impact unveiled plans for a new “Freedom Walk” to link the Civil Rights District and the historic 4th Avenue Business District with the Birmingham Civil Rights National Monument. David Fleming, president and CEO of REV Birmingham, said this joint effort to connect those areas with the city’s growing Innovation District helps everyone.

“This plan will help people, who feel a sense of ownership over these areas, benefit from the district’s growth while also allowing room for new stakeholders to become part of the area as well,” said Fleming. “Each district’s growth should complement each other.”

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin released a statement celebrating the partnership after the news conference.

“In Birmingham, inclusion and innovation are two sides of the same coin,” Woodfin said. “This collaboration between Urban Impact and REV Birmingham represents an opportunity to bridge our historic past with our bright future.”

Urban Impact and REV Birmingham are searching for a planning firm to guide this redevelopment process. Businesses wishing to provide consulting services are asked to submit a Request for Proposal (RFP) by Jan. 31, 2020. In addition, citizens are encouraged to share their ideas for future development plans in northwest Birmingham by visiting northwestdowntownbham.com or by sending an email to nwrfp@urbanimpactbirmingham.org.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

1 hour ago

UAB faces giant-killer App State in R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Appalachian State has made its reputation as a giant-killer in college football, including what’s been called the greatest upset in history – its 2007 34-32 victory over Michigan when the Mountaineers were still an FCS program.

These days, App State is among the giants. It is No. 20 in the College Football Playoff ranking, is a two-time champion of the Sun Belt Conference and is the defending champion of the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl.

That leaves UAB playing the role of David as it faces the Mountaineers in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome at 8 p.m. Saturday on ESPN.

512
Keep reading 512 WORDS

“It’s almost like it’s flipped for us if you look at them being a top-25 team and what they’ve done, beating South Carolina, North Carolina and winning their division and conference again,” Blazers coach Bill Clark said, calling the first meeting between UAB and App State a preview of next season for his two-time Conference USA West Division champions.

“I was sitting there yesterday and asked the seniors to raise their hands, and it’s a small number of guys,” Clark said. “We want to see what our group does next year. Obviously, we’ll get a few guys back that have been injured.

“We’re really excited about our recruits,” he continued. “I think this has kind of been a preview of next year’s team, with us going up against a top-25 team. It’s a huge deal for us. What a great job done in that program through the years.”

The UAB Blazers talk about their New Orleans Bowl face-off with Appalachian State from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

The Blazers are 9-4, coming off a 49-6 loss to Florida Atlantic in the Dec. 7 Conference USA championship. Clark and his players say they are eager to make it clear that loss doesn’t represent who they really are.

“It didn’t go like we wanted it to, but it’s also good for us that we have an extra game to redeem ourselves and show the world that wasn’t us that game,” junior linebacker Kris Moll said. “This is a good team, so we have a great chance to show a lot of people otherwise.”

Appalachian State is 12-1 this season, with its lone loss a 24-21 defeat at the hands of conference foe Georgia Southern. Coach Shawn Clark said it all goes back to tradition, what App State was built on and what coach Jerry Moore built there. Moore stepped down after the 2012 season.

And as App State welcomed word of its bowl location, it said goodbye to the man who had been its head coach. Eliah Drinkwitz took over a year ago and guided the Mountaineers to the Sun Belt championship before becoming the head coach at the University of Missouri.

“We take a lot of pride in what we do, and we expect to win every football game,” Clark said. “I don’t care who we’re playing. If we were playing the Dallas Cowboys, we expect to win. We don’t go anywhere to be second fiddle, so that’s what makes us special.”

UAB’s ninth-ranked defense will be tested by Appalachian State’s offense that ranks ninth nationally in scoring, at 39.4 points per game, and averages 435.5 yards per contest. Darrynton Evans is the Sun Belt’s second-leading rusher, with 1,323 yards and 17 touchdowns, while quarterback and Hewitt-Trussville product Zac Thomas has thrown for 2,576 yards and 26 touchdowns.

UAB wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr. is just  67 yards away from joining Roddy White and Derrick Ingram as the only players in Blazer football history to amass 1,000 receiving yards in a season. Watkins enters the bowl game with 47 catches for 933 yards and five touchdowns.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less
2 hours ago

Montgomery highlights record-breaking industrial investments in 2019 at annual Success Starts Here Tour

The Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce recently held its tenth annual Success Starts Here Tour, highlighting the new and expanding Montgomery industries that have invested in record-breaking numbers this year. The $1,013,568,764 in industrial capital investments marks the second-largest number ever for Montgomery County, surpassed only by the 2002 original Hyundai announcement.

In addition, these companies announced the creation of 1,214 jobs and have helped secure 7,784 existing local jobs. A total of 31 companies have new and expanding investment this year.

243
Keep reading 243 WORDS

Success Starts Here attendees included elected officials, community business leaders and local media. Following a news conference at the Business Resource Center, attendees traveled by bus to three of the 31 expanding industries, including a ribbon cutting at Conner Industries, an industrial wood cutting plant; Hartzell Engine Technologies, a manufacturer of airframes and engine components; and a groundbreaking at Hager Companies, a manufacturer of hinges and accessories.

“With the success of our record-breaking year, we confirm our support and commitment to companies in the Montgomery area. These industries employ more than 7,700 local citizens. By investing in our local plants, these companies are creating and even more importantly preserving jobs in our community,” said Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed.

“Partnership is key to the recruitment and retention of business in Montgomery. Partnerships between the countycity, chamber and the business community position companies like those we celebrate today to invest and grow here – keeping vital jobs and attracting new talent to our area,” said Montgomery County Commission Chairman Elton Dean.

“The Success Starts Here tour showed first-hand the power of business at work. Creating and retaining jobs is at the heart of the mission of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce, and we are proud to say since 2010 more than 250 new and expanding industries have announced over 11,917 jobs in Montgomery County,” said 2019 Montgomery Area Chamber Chairman Willie Durham.

For more information about Montgomery and its business climate, visit www.choosemontgomery.com.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less
3 hours ago

Adams stays on top of Eufaula’s Wintertime crappie

Of all the outdoor experiences my mother, now 86, enjoyed the most, it was watching a cork disappear as a slab crappie grabbed the minnow at the end of the line.

As is normal procedure, I check in on her every few days, and she wanted to know what I’d been doing.

“Catching crappie,” I said.

1211
Keep reading 1211 WORDS

“I didn’t think you could catch crappie this time of year,” she responded.

“Well,” I said, “You haven’t been crappie fishing with Tony Adams.”

Adams is the fish-catching wizard who can catch crappie any time of year on his home impoundment – Lake Eufaula.

Although Eufaula is known as the “Bass Capitol of the World,” Adams spends most of his time on the water catching crappie.

When most folks in the outdoors community are in the woods chasing whitetails or cottontails, Adams is locating the likely spots where crappie congregate this time of year. He uses his Humminbird Helix 12 bottom machine (manufactured in Eufaula) to locate the fish on the spots he has found over the years. He uses the side-scanning feature to locate the spot and then switches to down-scanning to pinpoint where the fish are located on the structure.

“I find structure in 15 to 20 feet of water,” said Adams, who manages the Eufaula Marvin’s building supply store when he’s not catching crappie. “When I see the fish on the Humminbird, I’ll drop down a minnow anywhere from 8 to 10 to 12 feet, depending on where the fish are holding.”

Adams uses 10-foot B&M poles and spinning reels with 6-pound-test, high-viz line. When the fish are deeper in the winter, he uses a No. 2 gold hook and a split-shot pinched 12 to 18 inches above the hook. If it gets a little windy, he’ll use a second split-shot to keep the bow out of his line.

The reason he uses the high-viz line is because it’s a lot easier to watch during the sunny, clear days.

“Obviously, you watch your rod tip, but I also watch that line,” Adams said. “Sometimes crappie will bite and come up with it. You can tell by the slack in the line that you’ve got a fish.”

When Adams hits the lake, he always has a bait bucket or two with plenty of minnows.

“In the summer, I’ll tip a jig with a minnow and bounce it off the bottom,” he said. “In the winter, I just use a minnow.”

Adams prefers to hook his minnow through the bottom lip and through the hard cartilage on the front of the head to allow more action from the bait.

“In the wintertime I try to keep the bait right at about the depth the fish are holding,” he said. “Then we just wait to see that rod tip bounce or go down and then pull in a slab.”

Of course, the weather plays a significant role in his fishing success during the winter, especially the wind. The cold doesn’t bother him. He just adds more clothes. It’s the wind that dictates his strategy.

“During the winter, the less wind there is, the better the fishing I can do,” he said. “You have to keep the bait in front of the crappie most of the time. The fish are in big schools on the structure. The more time you can have that minnow in front of the crappie, the better your chances of catching them.”

Adams said the wintertime pattern kicks off on Lake Eufaula around the first of December, and crappie will remain on structure until the weather starts to warm in February.

“In the middle of February, they’ll start moving into the mouths of the creeks to do some pre-spawning,” he said. “We’ll start catching a lot more fish in the creeks. Then when they move up to spawn, we’ll catch a lot of fish in the creeks. That’s when I start throwing jigs around the grass, the rocks and bridge pilings. I’ll be shooting (casting underneath) docks because the fish are getting shallow. On Lake Eufaula, it seems the bigger fish come up first. In the spring, sometimes they’re in 12 inches of water all the way down to 5 feet of water. Some of them spawn in 5 feet of water. Sometimes they’ll spawn deeper than at other times.”

Adams will do two things while the crappie are in their transition period from spawn to summer. He catches plenty of catfish, but he also makes sure plenty of structure will be available to fish for the summertime and wintertime patterns.

“While the fish are spawning, I’ll put structure out in deeper water,” said Adams, who uses mainly bamboo but will also sink crepe myrtles and small cedars. “I’ll take a 5-gallon bucket, fill it about halfway with water. I’ll pour in some concrete mix. I’ll have the bamboo already trimmed at the bottom and start sticking it into the concrete. I’ll make sure the bamboo is sticking in every direction. Then I’ll look for spots where the new structure will cover about half the water column. If I’m going to put it out in 20 feet of water, I’ll have the bamboo about 10 feet tall. ”

“Right about Memorial Day is when the crappie are back on that heavy structure in the middle of the lake,” he said.

On our trip last week, we hit the lake with a cold front approaching. It was the kind of day a bass fisherman dreams of – cloud cover with mild temperatures and the barometer falling. Those conditions usually put the bass species into a feeding frenzy.

We found out that doesn’t translate to crappie fishing. With a light fog and heavy cloud cover, the fish weren’t really in a biting mood. We’d catch two or three fish in one spot and then have to move to find a few more.

Then – cue the Hallelujah Choir – the sun broke through the clouds, and the bite began in earnest. Within six or seven minutes, we had put 10 nice keepers in the boat. That trend continued until the approaching front forced us back to the boat ramp.

“My favorite time to fish is when the sun is shining,” Adams said. “I think the fish get tighter to the structure. I also think maybe the sun shining may give that minnow a different kind of look in that deep water. That sunshine seems to kick off the bite. We definitely did a lot better when the sun was shining.”

Back to the wind, which will determine whether it’s worth launching the boat on certain days.

“On a real windy day, it’s hard to crappie fish,” he said. “Based on where you are in the lake, if you have 6- to 7-mile-per-hour winds, it could be white-capping. That will mean 15-inch to 2-foot waves. That minnow is moving up and down with the waves, which is not natural. With the crappie not as aggressive in the wintertime, they’re not going to bite something moving like that. I’m looking for 5 miles an hour or less. Calm is even better. Cold is not a problem. You can drop that minnow right in front of his face. It may take him a few minutes to hit it, but he will eventually hit it.”

Although we didn’t use any types of bobbers to catch the fish, I’m sure my mom won’t mind when I fry her up a batch of fillets from the 38 crappie we put in the ice chest.

David Rainer is an award-winning writer who has covered Alabama’s great outdoors for 25 years. The former outdoors editor at the Mobile Press-Register, he writes for Outdoor Alabama, the website of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

Show less
16 hours ago

Sessions rails against ‘radical socialist’ Dems following latest presidential debate; Weighs in on impeachment, USMCA

In a statement to Yellowhammer News about the latest 2020 Democratic primary debate held on Thursday night, former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions suggested that the “radical socialist” ideas spouted on the debate stage are prime evidence of why Republicans need to win Alabama’s Senate race this election cycle.

Sessions, himself a 2020 candidate for that Senate seat which he once occupied, said, “As moderator Judy Woodruff noted early on in the debate, every Democratic candidate on that stage has proposed raising taxes on Americans. In fact, the Democrats were busy trying to out-do each other in how many taxes they would raise.”

394
Keep reading 394 WORDS

Senator Doug Jones (D-AL), who will face the GOP’s eventual Senate nominee in November 2020, has spoken out against President Donald Trump’s historic Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, and Jones actually voted to undo part of the legislation this year.

Sessions, continuing his statement regarding the debate, advised, “These radical socialistic policies have failed Venezuela, and they’ve been a failure wherever they’ve been tried. America’s economy is booming, and that’s because President Trump has cut taxes, rolled back regulations, negotiated fairer trade deals, and made America energy independent.”

“Three of the seven Democratic presidential candidates on that stage are members of the U.S. Senate,” he added. “Alabama’s Senate seat cannot be held by a foot soldier for the radical left. We must send an effective conservative fighter to the Senate who can help President Trump on day one. It’s time to stand up and fight for what’s right, and I’ll always stand for Alabama values in Washington.”

Of the candidates on the debate stage, Jones has endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden in the primary, however Jones has pledged to back whomever the Democrats ultimately nominate against Trump, no matter how radical that individual is.

Speaking of Thursday night, Sessions appeared on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” criticizing House Democrats’ actions regarding impeachment and praising Trump for his work on the United States-Mexico-Canada-Agreement (USMCA) trade deal that would replace NAFTA.

Tucker Carlson, the show host, reminded the audience that the USMCA was approved by the House on Thursday and asked Sessions if it is a good deal for the United States.

“It’s so much better than NAFTA,” Sessions explained. “And I traveled with President Trump all over this country (on the 2016 campaign trail), and I saw him hammering NAFTA. You remember? He said it was the worst trade deal in history [and that] he can’t believe they negotiated such an abomination. Now, he alone had the courage to take it on. Nobody else was saying that. And he’s pushed [USMCA] through Congress, it’s a great victory for him. He did the right thing for America. It wouldn’t have happened if he had not led.”

The USMCA now heads to the Senate, where it is expected to be overwhelmingly approved on a bipartisan basis.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
18 hours ago

University of Alabama graduate named world’s 10th most powerful woman

Two University of Alabama alumni have made Forbes’ annual list of the world’s 100 most powerful women.

Capstone “Legends” Marillyn Hewson was ranked No. 10, while Vicki Hollub is No. 47.

Hewson currently serves as chairman, president and CEO of Lockheed Martin Corp., which has a strong presence in the Yellowhammer State. This year marks the second consecutive year she has appeared in the top 10 of Forbes’ annual list.

This comes after Hewson was named the most powerful woman in business by Fortune magazine in 2018 and one of the most powerful people in the world by Forbes earlier this year. Hewson and her husband, James, last year gave the University of Alabama’s its largest ever donation.

She earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration and her master’s degree in economics from UA. Under her incredible leadership, Lockheed Martin’s stock has risen more than 300%.

265
Keep reading 265 WORDS

“I was also proud to represent my alma mater, the University of Alabama,” Hewson stated upon being named the 2018 Chief Executive of the Year by Chief Executive magazine. “I am deeply thankful for the strong business education I received at the university.

“That education helped prepare me for many of the challenges and opportunities I’ve encountered throughout my career – from the day I joined the company as an industrial engineer to my current role as CEO,” she added.

Hewson, while named the world’s 10th most powerful woman in the world in 2019 by Forbes, was the sixth highest-ranking American on the list.

Hollub is a major power player and groundbreaker in her own right. Now the president and CEO of Occidental Petroleum, she became the first woman chief executive of a major U.S. oil and gas company when she assumed the role in 2016. Hollub studied mineral engineering at the University of Alabama, graduating in 1981.

She made waves across the globe earlier this year when Occidental acquired Anadarko Petroleum after an intense competition with several other heavy-hitting oil and gas companies.

“Graduating from The University of Alabama instilled in me a passion to win,” said Hollub in a statement released by the university. “I think a lot of Alabama graduates have that, and I look for that now in employees. That passion to be successful, that passion to help your team succeed and win.

“I took that with me throughout my whole career, and it still works for me today,” she concluded.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less