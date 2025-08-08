Politics

New chief executive officer taking the lead at UAB St. Vincent’s Birmingham

Austen Shipley

(UAB, YHN)

UAB St. Vincent’s Birmingham will soon be under the leadership of a new chief executive officer with more than a decade of health system leadership. In a press release published Thursday, UAB announced that Kenny Shafer, most recently the CEO of Johnson City Medical Center, will begin his duties on September 2.

According to UAB, Shafer will be responsible for overseeing daily operations and guiding the integration of St. Vincent’s into the UAB Health System. Integration will be an area of increased importance for Shafer, given that St. Vincent’s was purchased only a year ago by UAB in a $450 million acquisition.

“I am honored to join the UAB Medicine team and to lead a hospital that has such a rich legacy of service to the community,” Shafer said. “My family and I are excited about this adventure and to make Birmingham our new home. I look forward to working alongside the talented team at UAB St. Vincent’s Birmingham to build on its strong foundation and continue enhancing the experience for our patients, caregivers, and community.”

RELATED: Ascension St. Vincent’s officially becomes UAB St. Vincent’s

Dawn Bulgarella, CEO of the UAB Health System, believes Shafer possesses the traits and pedigree needed to guide the hospital and its 5,000 employees towards success.

“Kenny Shafer is a thoughtful and strategic leader with a proven ability to elevate care, strengthen teams, and deliver results,” Bulgarella said. “His experience and his commitment to operational excellence and patient-centered care make him a strong fit for UAB St. Vincent’s Birmingham.”

Shafer has held key operational roles, including chief operating officer at the Indian Path Medical Center in Tennessee. He has overseen initiatives to expand access in interventional radiology, trauma and critical care, neurosciences, orthopedics, and cardiovascular surgery. Additionally, Shafer helped create the Ballad Health Trauma Network.

Austen Shipley is the News Director for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on X @ShipleyAusten

