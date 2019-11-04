NBC’s Chuck Todd: ‘Some hints’ that Trump favors Tuberville in Alabama’s GOP Senate primary

NBC’s “Meet the Press” moderator Chuck Todd on Friday spoke with WVTM, the Birmingham media market’s network affiliate, about Alabama’s 2020 U.S. Senate race.

In the almost seven-minute segment, Todd touched on Roy Moore’s candidacy and the potential of Jeff Sessions jumping into the race in the last week of qualifying (qualifying closes this coming Friday).

During his remarks about the former attorney general, Todd advised that a key to a hypothetical Sessions bid would be whether President Donald Trump vocally/publicly opposes his candidacy or not.

The answer to that question remains up in the air, Todd said, before sharing what he is hearing on the ground in Washington, D.C. about the current Sessions-less GOP field.

“There seems to be some hints that if he’s got a favorite in the race, it’s Tommy Tuberville,” Todd said of Trump. “Though, I know that Bradley Byrne’s trying everything possible to keep the president as neutral as possible.”

Watch:

This comes after Trump reportedly asked Congressman Gary Palmer (AL-06) last week in the White House whether Tuberville was the favorite to win the primary.

Other qualified GOP candidates include Secretary of State John Merrill and State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs).

Sunday marked one year to the day when Alabama voters will go to the general election polls in 2020. The state’s primary will be held on March 3.

RELATED: Trump Jr.: Alabama ‘knows better’ than to toy with the ‘craziness’ of Roy Moore again

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn