Newest Stories

Trump planning on attending Alabama vs. LSU game this weekend in Tuscaloosa 4 mins ago / News
‘Mockingbird’ courthouse gets preservation grant 56 mins ago / News
National Peanut Festival opens in southeast Alabama 2 hours ago / News
Alabama’s Jimmy Rane, Great Southern Wood honored as ‘models of how to run a business’ 2 hours ago / News
Another Alabama-built littoral combat ship completes acceptance trials 4 hours ago / News
Blind spots on Alabama’s Workforce Super Highway 5 hours ago / Sponsored
National college football pundit pegs Malzahn as best fit for Florida State job 6 hours ago / Sports
Tuberville: ‘Who would have thought Alabama fans would vote for a guy from Auburn for a political position?’ 7 hours ago / News
7 Things: Whistleblower to be interviewed, Brooks and Sewell talk impeachment, new Alabama Democrat leadership (maybe) and more … 7 hours ago / Analysis
Merrill: ‘Not one time’ has Sessions mentioned to me that he might run for his old Senate seat 8 hours ago / News
NBC’s Chuck Todd: ‘Some hints’ that Trump favors Tuberville in Alabama’s GOP Senate primary 8 hours ago / Politics
Yellowhammer Legacy Series: Matchmaking by actor Jim Nabors led to life on Pursell Farms 9 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Watch: Jeff Coleman launches AL-02 campaign video 10 hours ago / News
State Rep. Steve Clouse: Medicaid expansion in 2020 not likely 23 hours ago / News
VIDEO: Democrats finally vote on impeachment, Jeff Sessions considers running for Senate, AL abortion ban blocked and more on Guerrilla Politics 24 hours ago / Analysis
Longtime Alabama state school board member Ella Bell dies 1 day ago / News
Ivey announces Alabama’s participation in 2020 Girls Go CyberStart Challenge 1 day ago / News
Preventing a big hack attack 1 day ago / News
UAB doctors find biomarker of early beta cell death before onset of Type 1 diabetes 1 day ago / News
Did we win the trade war? 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
2 hours ago

National Peanut Festival opens in southeast Alabama

An event that bills itself as the world’s largest celebration of the peanut is under way in Alabama.

The National Peanut Festival opened Friday in Dothan and continues through next Saturday with rides, exhibits, music and agricultural competitions.Now in its 76th year, the festival began in 1938 as a three-day event with an appearance by agricultural scientist George Washington Carver of Tuskegee.

It has been held each year since except during the 1940s, when organizers took a break for World War II.

The festival now lasts 10 days and draws an estimated 200,000 people annually.

The festival site isn’t hard to find if you make it to Dothan: a 24-foot-tall peanut marks the entrance.
 (Associated Press, copyright 2019)

4 mins ago

Trump planning on attending Alabama vs. LSU game this weekend in Tuscaloosa

Multiple sources on Monday confirmed to Yellowhammer News that President Donald Trump is planning on attending the University of Alabama’s home football game against Louisiana State University (LSU) on Saturday in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

BamaCentral.com was the first to publicize the president’s intentions on Monday afternoon.

A source informed Yellowhammer News that Trump will be a guest in a box. Because of security concerns Yellowhammer is not publishing the exact box location or its owner.

The visit, if the plans hold, will come as Louisiana prepares for a gubernatorial runoff election. Early voting in that contest has commenced between incumbent Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards and Republican businessman Eddie Rispone. The runoff is November 16.

Trump has been vocal in his support of Rispone on social media and has also cut an ad for the Republican.

Trump attended the first half of the Crimson Tide’s national championship victory over Georgia in January of 2018.

Bama vs. LSU kicks off at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday. The game will be televised on CBS. ESPN’s College GameDay will also be in town for the game.

The president’s Tuscaloosa trip would follow Donald Trump, Jr.’s Thursday visit to Birmingham. Additionally, the qualifying deadline in Alabama’s 2020 GOP U.S. Senate primary is Friday at 5:00 p.m.

Alabama has boasted the nation’s highest approval rating of President Trump for the past five consecutive months.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

56 mins ago

‘Mockingbird’ courthouse gets preservation grant

The South Alabama courthouse linked to Harper Lee’s novel “To Kill a Mockingbird” is receiving a preservation grant.

The program Partners in Preservation says the old Monroe County Courthouse in Monroeville is receiving $125,000 to repair serious structural problems in a wall.

Recipients were announced following an online vote.

The 115-year-old old courthouse is now a museum that tells the story of Lee and fellow writer Truman Capote, who were both from Monroeville.

Lee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning book used the red-brick courthouse as the model for a pivotal trial scene in her story of racial injustice.

The two-story courtroom was then recreated as a Hollywood set for the 1962 movie based on Lee’s novel.

Partners in Preservation is a project of the National Trust for Historic Preservation and American Express.
 (Associated Press, copyright 2019)

2 hours ago

Alabama’s Jimmy Rane, Great Southern Wood honored as ‘models of how to run a business’

Alabama’s Jimmy Rane has once again been recognized for his prowess as a business executive and integrity as a leader.

Last week, the Newcomen Society of Alabama honored Rane and his Abbeville-based Great Southern Wood Preserving Inc. at the society’s annual awards ceremony in Birmingham.

Founded in 1937, the Newcomen Society of Alabama was a chapter of the prestigious Newcomen Society of the United States, which celebrates free enterprise and is modeled after the Newcomen Society of England.

In a statement, society chairman Raymond Harbert said, “Jimmy Rane and Great Southern Wood are models of how to run a business successfully and with both longevity and people in mind.”

Founded in 1970, Great Southern Wood is now an international leader in lumber product manufacturing and distribution. Its footprint has expanded from the original Abbeville facility to 13 additional facilities across the country. The company, best known for its YellaWood brand pressure-treated pine, services 28 states and the District of Columbia.

“As the company prepares to celebrate half a century in business next year, it was the perfect time to celebrate its many achievements, as it has grown from a small-town Alabama business to one of the country’s most thriving lumber companies,” Harbert added. “We celebrate the accomplishments of both Great Southern Wood and its dynamic leader, Jimmy Rane, and wish the company another 50 years of success.”

Other recent honorees include the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) and its president, Dr. Ray Watts, in 2018; Coca-Cola Bottling Co. UNITED chairman Claude Nielsen and president and CEO John Sherman in 2017; Stan Starnes, chairman and CEO of ProAssurance Corp., in 2016; Harbert, as chairman and CEO of Birmingham’s Harbert Management Corp., in 2015; and M. Miller Gorrie, chairman, and James Gorrie, president & CEO of Brasfield & Gorrie LLC, in 2014.

At the society’s 2019 annual ceremony, Rane delivered an address that will be published and distributed to members, libraries, colleges and universities.

“It is an honor to be recognized this year by the Newcomen Society of Alabama and to join the ranks of some of the strongest, most successful companies in the state who have also been honored,” Rane said.

“When the company was founded nearly 50 years ago, there was no way to tell how successful it would become. We owe our success to hard work, a great product and associates that feel more like family than coworkers, and I am very appreciative that the Newcomen Society of Alabama has chosen us this year to celebrate,” he concluded.

RELATED: Jimmy Rane: ‘I love Alabama, and I want to see it win every time’

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

4 hours ago

Another Alabama-built littoral combat ship completes acceptance trials

The future USS Kansas City (LCS 22) has now successfully completed acceptance trials in the Gulf of Mexico, according to a Monday announcement by Austal USA.

LCS 22 is the 11th Independence-variant littoral combat ship (LCS) built by Austal in Mobile to reach this important milestone.

“I take great pride in how our LCS team has elevated this program to be an example of manufacturing excellence,” Austal USA president Craig Perciavalle said in a statement.

Acceptance trials involve the execution of intense comprehensive tests by the Austal-led industry team, which demonstrate to the U.S. Navy the successful operation of the ship’s major systems and equipment.

This the last significant milestone before delivery of the ship to the Navy. LCS 22 will be the third ship Austal delivers in 2019 alone.

“This is the 11th LCS sea trials completed successfully and more to follow,” Perciavalle concluded. “I am excited that this ship will be joining the fleet soon further strengthening our great Navy.”

The USS Montgomery (LCS 8) and USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) were recently deployed to Singapore and seven other Independence-variant LCS are homeported in San Diego.

The LCS program is currently at full-rate production and continuing its momentum at Austal’s Mobile manufacturing operations, with five ships currently under construction in addition to the Kansas City now awaiting delivery.

The future USS Oakland (LCS 24) has launched and is itself preparing for acceptance trials. Final assembly is well underway on the future USS Mobile (LCS 26) and USS Savannah (LCS 28). Modules for the future USS Canberra (LCS 30) and the future USS Santa Barbara are under construction in the module manufacturing facility.

The Independence-variant LCS is a high-speed, shallow-draft focused-mission ship capable of operating independently or in a group. These ships are designed to defeat growing littoral threats and provide access and dominance along coastal waters. A fast, maneuverable and networked surface-combatant, LCS provides the required warfighting capabilities and operational flexibility to execute focused missions such as surface warfare, mine warfare and anti-submarine warfare.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

5 hours ago

Blind spots on Alabama’s Workforce Super Highway

Have you ever been traveling down the highway, about to change lanes when you look over your shoulder and see there is a car in your blind spot? How long was it there? Why didn’t you notice it before?

It’s critical to the situation at hand, and all it took was a different perspective to notice it. When traveling the Workforce Super Highway there are several population segments that are crucial to solving our workforce needs, but we have failed to look at them from a different perspective.

A quick glance around shows an untapped labor source right in front of us, living in our communities and across each of the seven workforce regions. They are shopping with you at the grocery store, sitting in the stands at the Friday night ball games and very much qualified to work in most of the jobs open in Alabama.

They are people who simply need an opportunity and training to become key travelers on the Alabama Workforce Super Highway.

So, who are these potential workers? They are Alabama citizens who are deaf/hard of hearing, have vision loss, or have an intellectual or physical disability and require accommodations to obtain or maintain employment. Each day, the Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services (ADRS) works with Alabamians with disabilities to provide vocational evaluations, recommend accommodations or assist with training to ensure employee success.

ADRS also works with employers at no cost, providing pre-hire screening and disability-related training and recommending worksite accommodations needed to retain valued employees.

Families, friends and recovering addicts affected by the Opioid Crisis are another group of potential workers in the blind spot. You may have seen all the attention given to this topic…this is a crisis, but with the right intervention, an addict can be rehabilitated. With the help of professionals, they can find their place in our workforce.

It is fixable and Governor Ivey has appointed some brilliant people who are working diligently to help our state with strategies to reverse the situation. Today, a large number of these affected individuals could be your next employee.

State and federal prisoners in Alabama represent a future workforce segment of very capable and skilled individuals. There are many re-entry programs across the state involved with assisting soon-to-be-released prisoners with a means to employment.

One of those organizations is the Alabama Community College System (ACCS). ACCS has several dedicated programs looking for opportunities to connect these men and women back into the workforce.

The Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR) works to connect individuals with training and social skill development to provide opportunities to enter the workforce. Many of DHR’s clients receive SNAP and TANF federal dollars and face economic, transportation and childcare barriers preventing them from working.

DHR works closely with Family Resource Centers across the state to help these potential workers overcome barriers to employment.

In essence, workforce sources that are often overlooked or forgotten are extremely important and valuable to Alabama’s growing workforce demand. These sources are not “mainstream” and sometimes require a little more work and effort, but typically these individuals when given a chance to prove themselves are extraordinary, loyal and committed.

None of these sources is the complete answer to our workforce challenges, but they are great sources of untapped potential to be used in
tandem.

Contact each of these agencies for more information or simply go to AlabamaWorks.com for contact information and motor onto the Workforce Super Highway.

Ed Castile is the Deputy Secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce, Workforce Development Divison and Director of Alabama Industrial Development Training

