Montgomery Zoo announces unexpected passing of Connye, a popular giraffe
The Montgomery Zoo and Mann Wildlife Learning Museum on Tuesday announced the sudden passing of Connye, a beloved member of their giraffe herd.
The giraffe was born at the Montgomery Zoo on March 23, 2015.
A statement outlined that zookeepers noticed Connye in an unusual position in the early morning hours of Monday via the zoo’s web camera monitoring system.
The animal care and veterinarian teams were immediately mobilized to provide medical assistance. However, they were not able to stabilize her condition and she passed away shortly thereafter. Connye had not displayed any signs of illness in the days and weeks prior, according to the zoo.
Veterinarians at the State of Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries’ Thompson Bishop Sparks Diagnostic Laboratory will perform a necropsy (animal autopsy) in an attempt to determine the cause of death. Additional information will be made available to the public after the necropsy findings are received from the lab.
In an emotional Facebook post, a member of the Montgomery Zoo staff wrote that Connye “was near and dear to the hearts of our staff.”
7 Things: Alabama hates tolls, Schumer doesn’t understand the illegal immigrant threat, Tennessee following Alabama’s lead on abortion and more …
7. Warden reassigned, staffers placed on leave
After Jeffery Epstein’s apparent suicide, the warden of the federal detention center has been reassigned and the two staffers on duty at the time tasked with monitoring Epstein’s unit have been placed on administrative leave amid reports indicating that staffers slept through checks and falsified their records after his death.
The Department of Justice said that additional action will be taken if necessary. Attorney General William Barr has called the situation with Epstein at the Metropolitan Correctional Center a “failure” as well as citing unspecified “irregularities” in the facility.
President Donald Trump has decided to call off a series of tariffs on Chinese goods and cited the upcoming Christmas shopping holiday and the impact it could have on consumers as the reason. This is a departure from his normal refrain that Americans don’t pay for tariffs.
The stock market really liked this decision. The tariffs were ready to go into effect on September 1, but cellphones, laptops, video game consoles, clothing, shoes and toys will not see the increase in tariffs until December 15 — that could obviously change.
5. We should talk about the rhetoric
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking into “targeted attack” where an individual fired into an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and a contractors office. The agent in charge said, “Political rhetoric and misinformation that various politicians, media outlets and activist groups recklessly disseminate to the American people regarding the ICE mission only serve to further encourage these violent acts.”
Last month, United States Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) referred, and defended referring, to facilities holding illegal immigrants as “concentration camps.” Since that time, at least four ICE facilities have come under attack from domestic terrorists.
4. Birmingham church opens its doors to illegal immigrants
In Birmingham, a group of church members has decided to welcome in illegal immigrants due to the raids at the Mississippi food processing facilities, but they’re ignoring facts of the situation.
The group, “Concerned Clergy, Faith Leaders, and Faith Communities of Birmingham,” released a statement saying that they would protect the illegal immigrants that came to their church for refuge, and while they want to protect and help the children whose parents were picked up during the raid, they missed the part where the parents who are the main caretaker of their children were released and the fact that the illegal immigrants arrested also committed crimes of identity theft and fraud.
3. Tennessee is following Alabama’s lead
This week, Tennessee lawmakers will be considering a bill that will ban abortion at the earliest detection of pregnancy. It’s also hoped that this will go on to become a Supreme Court challenge.
While it will be argued that the bill is unconstitutional, that’s kind of the point of the bill, as State Senator Kerry Roberts (R-TN) said that they want “a vehicle to lead the Supreme Court to consider, I hope, overturning or at least chipping away at Roe v. Wade.”
2. Never let a crisis go to waste
On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) announced that he’s going to ask President Donald Trump to use the $5 billion in funds the president has requested for the border wall for gun control and fighting white supremacy. Schumer’s office has said that the money would be used for gun violence research by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, counter violent extremism programs at the Department of Homeland Security and domestic-terrorism investigations at the FBI.
Schumer said in a statement that the “scourges of gun violence and violent white supremacist extremism in this country are a national security threat,” even though the number of deaths caused by white supremacists is dwarfed by the number of people killed by illegal aliens every year.
1. No surprise: people hate the toll
A new poll conducted by WT&S Consulting shows that 77% of voters in Baldwin and Mobile county are against the toll plan for I-10 Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project.
Dean Young, who paid for the poll to be conducted, said that the results send a clear message to Governor Kay Ivey to stop the toll from happening. The poll had 1,149 people opposing the toll and only 346 people in support of the toll.
Alabama Democratic Party officer: Doug Jones, DNC ‘plan to strip voting rights from blacks’
In an open letter released on Tuesday night, Alabama Democratic Party Secretary Val Bright slammed Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) for ongoing attempts to overhaul the state party’s bylaws and leadership structure, saying the “true target” is “blacks.”
This whole saga started last August, when Jones led a failed coup of the Alabama Democratic Party during its election of officers, including an unsuccessful attempt to unseat Chairwoman Nancy Worley. Worley was the preferred choice of the Alabama Democratic Conference (ADC), which is known as the “black political caucus” of the state party.
Since then, formal challenges about that election were filed with the DNC, which is now attempting to force the state party to hold a new election of officers and drastically change the structure of the State Democratic Executive Committee (SDEC) in a manner which would include less African Americans.
Worley has previously referred to the DNC’s call for a new election as “racial.”
Now, Bright is doubling down on that sentiment as the DNC-imposed Saturday deadline to hold the new election looms. This August 17 deadline is an extension past the 90-day window originally handed down to the state party, which has also already had its initial proposed bylaw changes rejected by the DNC.
In her open letter, which was released by the ADC on Facebook, Bright said, “I am so saddened, insulted and outraged at the DNC for their plan to strip voting rights from blacks elected to serve on the SDEC in order to give Doug Jones the ability to control the outcome of an election he has conspired to have in order to control the majority of blacks presently serving.”
Speaking specifically of Jones, Bright continued, “He attempted to replace those black officers in last year’s election with an almost entirely white slate and failed because black members voted his slate down. His insistence in this effort, aided by the DNC, speaks volumes to me and echoes what many of us have long understood.”
She then said that black Americans have historically been taken advantage of after being integral in a political movement’s success, comparing black support that aided Jones’ 2017 special election victory to the efforts to end “slavery” and “Jim Crow.”
“Although blacks have been faithful to the Democratic Party and are largely responsible for electing Doug Jones and any white seeking office in this state, once elected on the backs of blacks, the urgency to remove black leadership begins,” Bright stated.
“In other words, as long as we’re working in the fields all is well, but when we move to positions of authority, a challenge begins,” she added. “From slavery through Reconstruction, Jim Crow and the Civil Rights movement, we are constantly being shown how little respect blacks receive for being hard working and loyal.”
Bright went on to say the electoral challenge to Worley is “a smoke screen to make it appear that Jones and the DNC is not attacking his true target, blacks.”
“This is a huge taint on the national Party and the Senator (Jones) who depends on our vote to get re-elected,” she concluded.
Our houses of worship will be sanctuary for those seeking refuge. We will not allow immigration authorities to enter into our houses of worship without a warrant signed by a judge.
Those of us who cannot safely offer sanctuary will actively and intentionally support those who do open the doors of their houses of worship to provide sanctuary to those who are being targeted by immigration enforcement operations.
Following the lead of the communities who are most impacted, we will take action and speak out when ICE raids target our neighbors.
We will challenge xenophobic, racist, and white nationalist rhetoric both inside and outside our places of worship. We will seek to create intentionally inclusive and accepting worship spaces that protect the rights and dignity of all human beings.
Delightful.
But stuff like this completely misses the point, and these entities join the long list of American institutions that once again place the needs of illegal immigrants over the needs of American citizens.
Americans are tired of this.
First, these illegal immigrants did more than just enter our country illegally. They also committed identity theft and fraud.
Second, parents were released if they were the main caretaker of their children.
That’s right. If you are in this country illegally and have children with you, we will let you out of confinement and let you continue breaking our laws.
All this does is incentivize people entering our country and using children as their “get out of jail free” card.
Third, there are people who want these jobs.
The jobs that were taken by these lawbreakers could and should be filled by Americans. There was a job fair that proves Americans showed up to fill those jobs.
Lastly, with this news and the news of the Trump administration using a President Bill Clinton-era law to potentially deny green cards to immigrants in the country, we are finally putting American citizens and taxpayers first.
These are good things that should be applauded for helping Americans better their lives. It would be nice to see our leaders be as concerned for Americans as they are for illegal immigrants.
Alabama announces two additional days of red snapper season for private anglers
After completing a review of the 2019 private angler red snapper season through August 5, the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has determined two additional days can be added to the private angler recreational season. The additional days will begin 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019, and run until midnight on Sunday, September 1, 2019.
Landing estimates are derived from mandatory angler reports submitted through Alabama’s Snapper Check Program. Anglers are reminded that greater amberjack is available for voluntary reporting through the Snapper Check app.
The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources promotes wise stewardship, management and enjoyment of Alabama’s natural resources through four divisions: Marine Resources, State Lands, State Parks, and Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries. To learn more about ADCNR, visit www.outdooralabama.com.