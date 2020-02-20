Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Marshall takes further legal action against states attempting to use legally debatable method to ratify Equal Rights Amendment 5 hours ago / News
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed advocates for expansion of national-best Alabama First Class Pre-K program 5 hours ago / News
NASA, Boeing complete first phase of testing on Space Launch System 6 hours ago / News
Tua Tagovailoa to hold autograph signing in Huntsville this weekend 9 hours ago / Sports
Two former Auburn football standouts arrested in possession of 157 pounds of marijuana 10 hours ago / News
Univ. of Alabama, Auburn to have black student body presidents simultaneously for first time 10 hours ago / News
Club for Growth poll: Tuberville takes lead in U.S. Senate race 11 hours ago / News
‘Age is just a number’: 91-year-old Alabamian inspires while working out in his ‘comfortable’ overalls 12 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Elisabeth French selected as first black woman to serve as Presiding Judge of an Alabama Circuit Court 13 hours ago / News
Will Sen. Doug Jones vote to protect vulnerable babies? 13 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Alabama Launchpad selects finalists competing for $150K in prize money 14 hours ago / News
7 Things: Doug Jones calls abortion question ‘stupid’, medical marijuana bill advances, Democrats slug it out and more … 14 hours ago / Analysis
Medical marijuana bill clears Alabama Senate committee 15 hours ago / News
Alabamians can buy emergency preparedness items sales-tax free this weekend 16 hours ago / News
Alabama’s Warrior Met Coal announces historic Blue Creek mine development 1 day ago / News
‘Gender is Real Legislative Act’ advanced by Alabama House committee 1 day ago / News
Jessica Taylor ‘appalled and disgusted’ at Doug Jones’ abortion comments — ‘He is unfit’ 1 day ago / News
Reading aldotcom in large doses might affect your perspective, cognitive abilities and reasoning skills 1 day ago / Opinion
2020 Mardi Gras ships to be docked in Mobile February 21-26 1 day ago / News
Recognizing our engineers 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed advocates for expansion of national-best Alabama First Class Pre-K program

Montgomery Mayor Steven L. Reed on Thursday continued his stalwart support of Alabama’s world-class, voluntary First Class Pre-K program.

While visiting Providence Early Childhood Learning Academy East, Reed saw First Class Pre-K in action and called for increased investment in the program.

He was joined by Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education (DECE) Secretary Jeana Ross, DECE Office of School Readiness Director Barbara Cooper and Alabama School Readiness Alliance (ASRA) Executive Director Allison Muhlendorf to promote the expansion of the pre-k programs to all Montgomery families.

First Class Pre-K has been ranked as the nation’s best for 13 consecutive years, and Governor Kay Ivey has called for the Alabama legislature in its ongoing 2020 session to pass a budget that includes a $25 million expansion for the pre-k program. This would add 160 new classrooms and enable enrollment for an additional 2,889 four-year-olds statewide. The ASRA is supporting this expansion effort.

“Our vision for A New Montgomery calls for creating opportunity for everyone in our community – a place where everyone has the freedom to live, learn and earn,” Reed said in a statement. “In doing so, we must invest in programs like this and expand the existing footprint so that all four-year-old children living in Montgomery County have access to Alabama’s First Class Pre-K.”

A recent study has shown that students who participate in Alabama’s First Class Pre-K program are more likely to be proficient in math and reading. Researchers also found that their work indicated “no evidence of fade out of the benefits of First Class Pre-K over time.”

According to Reed’s office, First Class Pre-K slots are currently available for 40% of four-year-old children in Montgomery. The first-term mayor is partnering with ASRA to expand access to and participation in the program and pre-k in general.

Parents whose child will be 4 years old on or before September 1 can find the link to preregister their child here.

Eligible child care providers — and those who want to become providers — whether it is Montgomery Public Schools, universities, faith-based institutions or other community-based programs, can apply for First Class Pre-K grants through March 13 in an effort to increase access to high-quality, voluntary pre-k classrooms for families in Montgomery and around the state. Organizations interested in becoming Alabama First Class Pre-K providers are also invited to attend an informational workshop with Reed on February 27, hosted by the ASRA. Sign-up access is available here.

Reed has constituently been an advocate for increased access to high-quality pre-k, as demonstrated in his inaugural address after being sworn in as mayor.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Marshall takes further legal action against states attempting to use legally debatable method to ratify Equal Rights Amendment

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has redoubled his efforts to ensure the failure of an effort by some states to push through the ratification of the 1972 Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) to the U.S. Constitution.

In December, Marshall joined two other states and took the first step of filing a preventative lawsuit to stop the ERA from being passed.

Recently, Illinois, Nevada and Virginia have launched their own suit, arguing that recent votes by their state legislatures qualify the amendment for ratification.

Marshall this week filed a motion to intervene in the new suit brought by Illinois, Nevada and Virginia.

As Yellowhammer News reported in December:

The ERA was initially passed by both Houses of Congress in 1972 and went to the states for ratification. The amendment needed to be ratified by 38 state legislatures to become officially enshrined in the U.S. Constitution. In the proposing clause of the amendment’s passage through the House and Senate, Congress attached a seven-year deadline for ratification, a deadline that was later extended from 1979 to 1982.

The amendment did not receive the required amount of ratifications by 1982. As far as Marshall is concerned, that should have been the end of the issue.

Additionally, Marshall believes that five states validly rescinded their ratifications before the 1982 deadline. The question of whether a state can rescind a vote to ratify a constitutional amendment is not considered settled by legal scholars.

Proponents of the ERA believe that not only are the rescissions invalid but also the entire congressional deadline for ratification is constitutionally irrelevant.

Since that reporting, the Virginia legislature has voted in favor of the ERA, becoming the 38th state to do so. In the minds of the feminist movement pushing the amendment, this makes it eligible for passage.

The question of whether it will ultimately be ratified is currently tied up in a legal imbroglio that Marshall entered with the new suit this week.

Marshall said of those who disagree with his interpretation of the legal process, “There are some states who want to advance these policies, and they are free to do so through lawful political processes. But they are not free to illegally rewrite the Constitution by inserting a provision the American people long ago rejected.”

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

NASA, Boeing complete first phase of testing on Space Launch System

NASA and Boeing tested the structural integrity of Space Launch System (SLS), according to a release from Boeing.

Simulating the pressure placed on SLS on its way to space, electric motors and impulse hammers shook and pounded the rocket’s core stage as part of the rigorous testing procedure.

Assessing how the rocket performs under the rigors of launch is one part of the overall test program called the Green Run.

Green Run will conclude with the “hot fire” test of all four engines simultaneously. The 8.5-minute test of the engines will replicate the 2 million pounds of thrust required at launch.

Alabama’s aerospace industry has led the effort to build the most powerful rocket ever built.

The SLS program is managed out of Marshall Space Flight Center. Developed by Boeing in Huntsville, and powered by four Aerojet Rocketdyne RS-25 engines, SLS stands 212 feet high and 27.6 feet in diameter.

Watch the complex transport and installation of SLS:

Tim Howe is an owner of Yellowhammer Multimedia

Tua Tagovailoa to hold autograph signing in Huntsville this weekend

Former University of Alabama star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has announced an upcoming public appearance in the Yellowhammer State.

In a tweet, Tagovailoa stated that he will hold a public autograph signing on Saturday, February 22, at the Parkway Place Mall in Huntsville.

Tagovailoa is currently recovering from the hip injury he suffered late last season. He has declared for April’s NFL Draft.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Two former Auburn football standouts arrested in possession of 157 pounds of marijuana

According to a report by WOIO 19News in Cleveland, former Auburn football players Greg Robinson and Jaquan “Quan” Bray were arrested near the U.S. border with Mexico after police found 157 pounds of marijuana in the vehicle they were riding in.

The drugs were reportedly discovered after a trained police dog alerted authorities.

According to a complaint filed by the U.S. Attorneys Office for the Western District of Texas, the two men have been charged with “conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute marijuana and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.”

The drugs were allegedly stashed in duffel bags in the back of the 2020 Chevy Tahoe which both Robinson and Bray were occupying.

Robinson, 27, is an offensive tackle currently with the Cleveland Browns. He earned an All-SEC selection while at Auburn before being selected by the St. Louis Rams with the second overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft.

Bray, 26, signed with the Indianapolis Colts after going undrafted but did not earn much playing time in his brief stint in the NFL.

An Uber driver was also in the vehicle with Bray and Robinson at the time of the arrest. The complaint says, “Robinson asked the third individual to claim the marijuana and that Robinson said he would pay the third individual to do so.”

The Uber driver refused Robinson’s request and was not charged with any crime after assuring law enforcement he would not have been driving if he knew his passengers were carrying drugs.

The two ex-athletes each face up to 20 years in a federal penitentiary if found guilty.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

Univ. of Alabama, Auburn to have black student body presidents simultaneously for first time

The University of Alabama and Auburn University will both have black student government association presidents at the same time, marking a historic first for the Yellowhammer State.

Earlier this month, Ada Ruth Huntley became the first black woman to be elected as Auburn’s SGA president.

Now, The Crimson White reported on Thursday that Demarcus Joiner will run unopposed to serve as UA’s next student body president.

Joiner, a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., currently serves as the SGA’s vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion.

Joiner will be the third black SGA president at the Capstone in the last five years. He will officially be elected on March 3 and inaugurated later this spring.

In 1987, current Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold Melton was elected as the first ever black SGA president at Auburn. Cleo Thomas made history in the same manner at the University of Alabama in 1976.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

