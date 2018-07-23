Subscription Preferences:

45 mins ago

Mobile Bay shellfish area closed due to high levels of bacteria

The Alabama Department of Public Health has closed shellfish growing waters in an area of Mobile Bay.

The order by State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris closed Area II to harvesting as of 3 p.m. on Friday. The area includes Portersville Bay.

ADPH, in a news release, says the order was issued after water samples collected showed bacteria levels too high for harvesting.

The ADPH will continue to monitor bay waters and the shellfish, with plans to resample the area on Monday. Harvesting can be resumed as soon as areas meet acceptable bacteriological criteria.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

2 hours ago

Google to offer digital skills workshops in 3 Alabama cities

Google says it will offer free digital skills workshops in Alabama.

AL.com reports Google announced Monday it’s bringing its “Grow with Google” tour to three cities starting with Birmingham on Aug. 6. The other two workshops are Aug. 8 in Opelika and Aug. 10 in Scottsboro.

Google’s head of community engagement Erica Swanson says the workshops and one-on-one coaching are designed to help job seekers and small businesses. She says Google sees the training as an extension of its existing presence in Alabama.

The Internet company began engaging with some public libraries after announcing that it was building a $600 million data center in Jackson County.

Google says roughly 11,000 Alabama businesses and nonprofits generated more than $700 million in economic activity in 2017 using its search and advertising tools.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

3 hours ago

Rep. Bradley Byrne: Standing up for ICE

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, commonly known as ICE, is the federal law enforcement agency tasked with enforcing our nation’s border control, customs, trade and immigration laws. The agency was formed back in 2002 when Congress passed the Homeland Security Act.

ICE has over 20,000 employees, including over 400 offices in the United States and additional offices in 46 other countries. ICE is responsible for enforcement and removal procedures against those who enter our country illegally. They also play a critically important role in cracking down on human and drug trafficking.

I have deep respect for the work our ICE officials and officers do daily to help keep the nation safe. In 2017, ICE made more than 76,000 drug arrests, arrested 4,818 people in gang-related incidents and stopped 980,000 pounds of narcotics at the border. Similar efforts are already underway this year.

Given the important work ICE does, I am dismayed to see some liberals calling for ICE to be abolished altogether. Instead of supporting these hardworking law enforcement officials, it seems some are truly committed to open borders and reckless behavior.

The “Abolish ICE” movement is not something that just activists are calling for. In fact, several Democrat Senators and Congressmen have also started to call for the law enforcement agency to be shut down. This would be a major mistake that could endanger the safety of the American people.

This is just another example of how the “resistance” movement in our country today seems much more interested in causing problems than solving them. We have serious flaws and issues with our immigration system that need to be fixed and enforced, but the answer is not to simply open our borders.

In an effort to demonstrate strong bipartisan support for ICE, the House held a vote last week on a resolution declaring our support for ICE and their mission. This was a straightforward resolution simply to make sure our ICE officers know the majority of Americans have their back.

I was shocked to see only 18 Democrats vote in support of the resolution. 34 voted against supporting ICE, while another 133 simply voted present. I know there are political differences in our country today, but it is deeply concerning that over 160 Democrats in the House were not willing to say they support ICE and the work they do to keep our country safe.

Despite their opposition, the resolution still passed. I hope all our ICE officers and employees take comfort in seeing a majority in Congress continue to stand up for them and the vital mission they carry out, despite what is often said on the news.

The issue really speaks to the larger problem about the future of immigration laws in our country. I am committed to standing up for the rule of law and ensuring our immigration laws are fully enforced.

To be clear, I support the legal immigration process, but I hear from individuals who have come into our country through the legal process who are incredibly frustrated by the idea that people can break the line, enter our country illegally, and not face any consequences. We must have a process in place that actually works and strongly punishes those who choose to enter illegally.

ICE plays a critical role in implementing and enforcing that process. Without the agency, we would be unable to control the flow of people and products into our country. As I have said before, a nation without borders and the rule of law is destined to fail.

Rest assured, I will keep standing up for ICE and will vehemently fight any efforts to abolish the agency.

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne is a Republican from Fairhope.

4 hours ago

Weather service: Tornado touched down in Opelika

The National Weather Service says a tornado toppled trees and damaged homes in Opelika in eastern Alabama.

AL.com reports it was an EF-0 tornado with winds of 85 miles per hour that touched down on Saturday evening.

No injuries have been reported from the storm.

Officials from the weather service surveyed the damage Sunday and rated the tornado.

Lee County Emergency Management officials say the tornado downed several trees and damaged mobile homes in Opelika.

EF-0 is the lowest rating on the scale. It can go as high as EF-5, and those twisters pack 200 mile per hour winds.

The Saturday tornado was part of a line of storms that moved through eastern Alabama on Saturday. High winds and hail were reported throughout the area.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

5 hours ago

Birmingham offering amnesty for traffic ticket holders, misdemeanors

Birmingham is offering amnesty for those facing traffic tickets or misdemeanor court cases.

Mayor Randall Woodfin says anyone with traffic or parking tickets or misdemeanor cases through Municipal Court can now get a “fresh start.”

AL.com reports Birmingham’s “Fresh Start” Amnesty Program began earlier this week and continues through Sept. 17.

During the two-month period, tickets can be paid without late fees or arrest. Misdemeanor cases can also be settled without fear of arrest.

Woodfin says there’s no limit to how many cases that can be paid during the amnesty period. Cash, debit or credit cards, cashier’s checks and money orders are accepted Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. On Friday, the offices close at 4:30 p.m.

For more information, call 205-254-2161 or visit www.birminghamal.gov.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

5 hours ago

7 Things: Carter Page’s FISA warrant gives everyone an angle, cartels are operating in Alabama as Democrats demonize ICE, Alabama coal executive and lawyer convicted, and more …

1. For the first time ever, a FISA warrant has been released and both President Donald Trump and his enemies both claim it validates them

— President Donald Trump tweeted out that the entire investigation was a scam: ‘Congratulations to @JudicialWatch and @TomFitton on being successful in getting the Carter Page FISA documents. As usual they are ridiculously heavily redacted but confirm with little doubt that the Department of “Justice” and FBI misled the courts. Witch Hunt Rigged, a Scam!’

— Others claim the FISA memo was fine due to the fact it was disclosed that it was opposition researched (even though its source was not shared), reasoning that it was a valid use of government resources.

2. Mexican cartels are wreaking havoc on Alabama

530
Keep reading 530 WORDS

— In the last two weeks, Alabama has seen a 13-year-old beheaded and a pair of meth dealers connected to the cartel sentenced to prison sentences, and earlier in the year, a cartel-connected hitman claimed he killed 13 people and was planning a hit on a police officer.

— Meanwhile, national Democrats continue to act as if Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is the problem. The latest is wanna-be presidential candidate Sen. Kristen Gillibrand, who called ICE a “deportation force” and thinks Democrats should abolish the agency once they take back Congress.

3. Alabama coal executive and an Alabama attorney are found guilty of bribing a legislator who has already plead guilty

— Balch & Bingham lawyer Joel Gilbert and Drummond Company’s David Roberson were convicted of conspiracy, bribery, honest services wire fraud and money laundering involving a series of schemes to halt the federal government forcing a clean up of polluted sites.

— State Representative Robinson cooperated with the government after pleading guilty to the conspiracy, bribery, wire fraud and tax evasion. He awaits sentencing.

4. Sen. Lindsey Graham thinks President Trump doesn’t understand the difference between “collusion” and “meddling”

— Sen. Graham says President Trump’s unwillingness to strongly call out Russian meddling requires you to believe Trump is confused on what is meddling and what is collusion.

— There appears to be plenty of evidence of meddling, yet still none of any actual collusion. Congressman Trey Gowdy said,  “I have not seen one scintilla of evidence that this president colluded, conspired, confederated with Russia, and neither has anyone else, or you may rest assured Adam Schiff would have leaked it.”

5. Republicans somehow thought Trump killed it in Helsinki — Democrats and Independents do not

— After a rough week for President Trump, an Axios/SurveyMonkey poll finds that Republicans really approve of how Trump did (70 percent approve of the job he did), Democrats hated the meeting (91 percent disagree), as did Independents (62 percent disagree).

— Another poll found that the Russia issue isn’t resonating all that much with Americans in the build-up to 2018 midterms. Less than one percent believes relations with Russia are the most important, while 22 percent believe illegal aliens are. 19 percent cite poor leadership, and 14 percent believe the economy is.

6. Walt Maddox unveils an anti-corruption plan, continues to whine about debates that are never happening

— His anti-corruption plan is more of an open-government pledge than anything, calling for more press conferences and public visitor logs. He wants the legislature to ban loaned employees from private entities from working in the governor’s office.

— Maddox has also unveiled a plan for four debates: one on public education and economic development, one on heath care, mental health, public safety and infrastructure, one “town hall meeting,” and one “town hall meeting” in a rural county.

7. Roseanner Barr continues to be a terrible person, conservatives continue to defend her for no reason

— Roseanne continues to claims she was fired from her show because she and her characters were Trump supporters instead of acknowledging it is because she tweeted racist stuff.

— The left lost one this weekend after James Gunn was fired from Guardians of the Galaxy for old jokes. He thought firing Roseanne was OK.

