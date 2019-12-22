Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Mobile APSO gives gifts to children, seniors 26 mins ago / Faith and Culture
Pete Turnham epitomized the Greatest Generation 14 hours ago / Guest Opinion
UAH SMAP and Nursing join in Jackson County Schools mini-mass casualty training event 15 hours ago / News
Shelby County Sheriff John Samaniego named metro Birmingham’s Crime Stopper of the Year 16 hours ago / News
‘Tipping point’ for University of South Alabama research funding 18 hours ago / News
Homegrown treats sweeten the 2019 Made in Alabama Holiday Gift Guide 20 hours ago / Faith and Culture
UAB faces giant-killer App State in R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl 22 hours ago / Sports
Montgomery highlights record-breaking industrial investments in 2019 at annual Success Starts Here Tour 23 hours ago / News
New redevelopment strategy for Alabama’s largest city 24 hours ago / News
Adams stays on top of Eufaula’s Wintertime crappie 1 day ago / Outdoors
Sessions rails against ‘radical socialist’ Dems following latest presidential debate; Weighs in on impeachment, USMCA 2 days ago / Politics
University of Alabama graduate named world’s 10th most powerful woman 2 days ago / News
Raytheon, Disabled American Veterans partner to bring Christmas cheer to Alabama families 2 days ago / Faith and Culture
Two more grants awarded through Alabama Broadband Accessibility Fund 2 days ago / News
Mixed results from Starliner’s Orbital Flight Test 2 days ago / News
National Cement to build new kiln at Ragland facility with $250M+ investment 2 days ago / News
Alabama reaches new record low unemployment rate for seventh straight month — ‘Banner year’ 2 days ago / News
Tuberville vows to fight gov’t dependency on welfare and food stamps; Champions return of prayer in public schools in Florence stump speech 2 days ago / News
2020 GOP Senate candidates Byrne, Mooney on Dem debate: ‘Made me more confident Donald Trump will win’ 2 days ago / News
Seth Hammett: Comparing peaches to peaches 2 days ago / Guest Opinion
26 mins ago

Mobile APSO gives gifts to children, seniors

The Mobile Division Chapter of the Alabama Power Service Organization (APSO) has stepped in for Santa in Bayou La Batre this holiday season.

APSO members are making Christmas brighter by providing gifts for Vietnamese-American seniors and children living in the community.

“There is a large Vietnamese-American population in Bayou La Batre, and many of the people are fishermen,” said Sharon Murrill, community relations manager in Alabama Power‘s Mobile Division. “Because the fishing in Bayou La Batre is not what it once was due to the oil spill in the Gulf several years ago, I thought that perhaps our chapter could help those families.”

To that end, Murrill reached out to Boat People SOS (BPSOS)-Bayou La Batre, a nonprofit organization that provides direct services and resources to Vietnamese-Americans in Mobile County. Murrill learned that some of the Vietnamese-American children in Bayou La Batre would not receive Christmas presents. She asked BPSOS to provide the Mobile APSO Chapter with a wish list, limiting the gift amounts to $75 to $100 per child.

“I told the kids they could pick out anything they wanted, within this limit. They were really excited,” said Dave Do, program coordinator, BPSOS-Bayou La Batre. “They don’t usually get to pick the present of their choice.”

With the list in hand, Murrill shopped online, buying everything from tennis shoes and clothes to keyboards, Paw Patrol toys and bicycles.

Mobile Division APSO bought gifts for 28 children with the $2,500 that had been set aside for the project.

Do said BPSOS is planning to give the presents from APSO at a Christmas party.

Meanwhile, Murrill learned about another need facing the community.

“When I was delivering the presents to Dave, he mentioned that the seniors living in one of the apartment complexes down there had no way of getting to the store to buy groceries, and BPSOS could not afford to buy them a vehicle,” Murrill said. “He wondered if we could help them get bicycles equipped with baskets for their groceries.”

The Mobile Chapter stepped up to meet this need as well. The chapter worked with the Delta Bike Project in Mobile to get five bicycles for the seniors.

“Our APSO members volunteered at the Delta Bike Project’s annual Gears and Beers fundraiser about a month ago, so they allowed us to use those volunteer hours to earn bicycles for the boat people,” Murrill said.

BPSOS-Bayou La Batre is part of a national organization established in the 1980s to rescue Vietnamese boat people who were escaping across the ocean to seek freedom in the United States. Since then, the organization has rescued more than 35,000 people. Along with rescues, BPSOS provides academic support and educational resources, helps point Vietnamese-Americans to healthcare services, and assists victims of domestic violence.

“I’m really grateful that Miss Sharon and APSO offered to help our seniors and our kids,” said Do. “The economy is really bad down there, and we couldn’t afford to buy cars for the seniors or enough presents for all the kids.”

Murrill said APSO was thrilled to help these families.

“With me taking on this new role as community relations manager, it has afforded me the opportunity to reach out on behalf of the Mobile Chapter to populations we haven’t served in the past,” said Murrill. “Helping the children and seniors in this community is important because it lets them know they’re not forgotten.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

14 hours ago

Pete Turnham epitomized the Greatest Generation

Famous former television news anchor, Tom Brokaw, wrote an iconic book entitled “The Greatest Generation.” The 1998 book chronicles the unique character of a generation of Americans. Brokaw attempted to capture the unselfish contribution of our World War II Americans who built our marvelous country.

As Brokaw says, “They will have their place in the ledgers of history, but no block of marble or elaborate edifice can equal their lives of sacrifice and achievement, duty and honor as monuments to their time.”

Pete Turnham of Auburn passed away on September 30, 2019. Mr. Pete epitomized the best of the Greatest Generation. He was three months shy of 100 when he transitioned to be with his maker and his beloved wife, Kay, who preceded him in death in 2016. While on Earth, he lived every day to the fullest. He truly made a difference during the century he was here.

Mr. Pete represented Auburn and Lee County in the Alabama House of Representatives from 1958 to 1998. This is the longest tenure in state history. Due to his longevity and tenure in the legislature, Mr. Pete became known as the “Dean of the House.”

600
Keep reading 600 WORDS

Like many of the Greatest Generation, Pete served in World War II. Pete shipped off to Europe during the war earning distinction in battle as a Bronze Star Medal and Valor award winner under the command of the famed General George Patton in the Third Army. His assignment at the end of the war was as a company commander of troops guarding the priceless art stolen and stored by the Nazis at Neuschwanstein Castle. This story was the subject of a famous movie entitled, “The Monuments Men.” You might say that George Clooney played the part of Pete.

Pete came home, raised his family and built a legacy in his beloved Auburn. Like many ambitious men of the Greatest Generation, Pete became successful in business. However, Mr. Pete is best known for his 40 years of service in the Alabama legislature. Most of that time he was on the Ways and Means Committee, which appropriates the state education dollars. He made sure that Auburn University got their fair share of these dollars. He retired as the dean of the House in 1998.

It was one of the greatest privileges and experiences of my life to sit beside Mr. Pete in the legislature for 16 years. We became best friends for life. When I arrived as a freshman, 30-year-old legislator in 1982, Pete had already been a representative for 24 years. He had known me as a youngster when I spent my summers paging in the House. When I arrived, Pete took me under his wing and told me I was going to sit by him. Therefore, I immediately left the other freshmen on the back row and went to a prime seat near the front of the chamber next to the Dean of the House.

You get to know someone well over 16 years. Pete Turnham was the consummate gentleman. I never heard him say a harsh word about anyone or use any profanity.

He loved his wife, Kay, his children, his Baptist Church in Auburn and Auburn University. He also loved his vegetable garden. True to his agricultural roots, he grew his own produce in his six acres behind his house. Pete’s favorite place was in his vegetable garden where for 65 years he personally attended the planting and harvesting. He had quite a green thumb. His garden was famous and he shared the bounty with friends and neighbors.

Like many great men of that generation, he genuinely loved and cared about people and helping his fellow man. He helped and cared for his folks in Lee County on a daily basis, especially assisting students at Auburn University.

I closely watched Pete helping aspiring students and his constituents. He helped a lot of folks in Lee County and he did it without fanfare, whether it was giving someone down on their luck vegetables from his garden or getting their road fixed. Everything he did was with humility, helpfulness, peace-making efforts and a positive attitude. Pete Turnham was a true Christian gentleman.

Pete Turnham served under nine different governors and nine different House speakers. He was the only legislator to serve during all the Wallace administrations. Passing at nearly 100 years old in the year of Alabama’s Bicentennial 200th Anniversary, Mr. Pete lived half of Alabama’s history and participated in making much of it.

Pete Turnham was one of the greatest of the Greatest Generation.

Next week we will commemorate the other Alabama political legends who passed away this year.

Steve Flowers is Alabama’s leading political columnist. His weekly column appears in over 60 Alabama newspapers. He served 16 years in the state legislature. Steve may be reached at www.steveflowers.us.

Show less
15 hours ago

UAH SMAP and Nursing join in Jackson County Schools mini-mass casualty training event

An all-day mini-mass casualty training event is planned for Jackson County school personnel on Jan. 6 at the Earnest Pruett Center of Technology in Hollywood.

The event is part of a preparedness program being coordinated by the University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) Systems Management and Production Center (SMAP Center) and the university’s College of Nursing.

School nurses, teachers, principals and school resource officers from all 17 schools in the Jackson County School System will participate. The event is similar to a full-scale training scenario that was conducted by the UAH College of Nursing in November. Medical personnel, school staff and students will be assigned different roles that represent a real-world situation.

578
Keep reading 578 WORDS

Select students in the Jackson County system will also participate, especially those considering a nursing career.

The training is being supported and funded by the SMAP Center. The College of Nursing will lead the training and provide mass casualty response expertise and a realistic simulated environment. The SMAP Center is working with College of Nursing to provide 3D printed training aids and other technology.

The event is part of an ongoing prevention and preparedness effort by the SMAP Center in Jackson County schools.

“The SMAP Center’s School Safety Initiative began in 2013 as a response to the Sandy Hook massacre,” says Gary Maddux, SMAP Center director. “Our initial efforts focused on helping the school system collect and input data into the state-required school safety plan. We ramped up efforts in 2018 following the Parkland shooting with a new focus on prevention technologies and new ideas that address issues before engagement.”

The training event will focus on how and when to use Stop Bleed Kits that are being provided free to Jackson County schools by the SMAP Center.

Designed to be used to quickly stop loss of blood in the event of a shooting or other injury, the kits include a tourniquet, compression bandages, multiple configurations of QuikClot bandages impregnated with clotting powder, trauma shears, gloves and other needed items.

The SMAP Center has provided three Stop Bleed Kits to each school – so that they can be located at various places within a campus in the event of a lock-down situation.

In addition to the Stop Bleed Kit, the SMAP Center is working with the College of Nursing to provide free first aid kits to every Jackson County School System classroom including the EPCOT Center by Jan. 6.

“The most important variable in establishing the work in Jackson County is a shared vision of what we can do, rather than a focus on what can’t be done,” Dr. Maddux says. “While the SMAP Center initial effort was focused on prevention of an event, we realized that all events cannot be prevented. We realized that working together, we could address both prevention and response.”

The College of Nursing and the SMAP Center have been collaborating for about two years on a number of projects to enhance the development of cost-effective training devices. The two have consulted on multiple SMAP staff and student projects to create, envision and mentor biomedical engineering solutions and enhance and perfect prototypes and communication.

Those projects have included:

  • 3D printing of multiple healthcare models and disposable equipment;
  • multiple sclerosis lesion mapping and printing with engagement of the human brain through augmented reality;
  • injection task trainers and printing realistic tattoo wounds to decrease preparation time for clinical training in the simulation lab;
  • development of silicon prosthetic wounds to decrease training costs and increase realism.

“It’s amazing to be able to provide community focused interventions that can truly keep our communities safer through the multi-profession collaboration,” says Dr. Lori Lioce, executive director of the College of Nursing Learning and Technology Resource Center. “It’s such a refreshing and energizing collaboration. The synergy gets us out of our silos and truly sparks creative interprofessional solutions.”

Also involved in leading the effort are Dr. Marsha Adams, dean of the College of Nursing; Dr. Kim Budisalich, clinical instructor at the College of Nursing; Kevin Dukes, Jackson County superintendent; Jason Davidson, principal at Skyline High School; Pam Vernon, head nurse for the Jackson County School System; and Rocky Harnon, chief deputy at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

(Courtesy of University of Alabama in Huntsville)

Show less
16 hours ago

Shelby County Sheriff John Samaniego named metro Birmingham’s Crime Stopper of the Year

Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama on Friday named Shelby County Sheriff John Samaniego as the winner of its 2019 Crime Stopper of the Year Award.

The honor is awarded annually for exemplary dedication to fighting crime and for support and commitment to Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama, which covers an eight-county area of metropolitan Birmingham.

Samaniego will be presented the award at a luncheon on Wednesday, February 19, from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at The Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover.

Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama board chairman Frank Barefield said in a statement, “We want to thank Sheriff Samaniago for his great service to our state, and in particular to the expertise he brings in law enforcement to one of Alabama’s fastest-growing counties and to the entire metro Birmingham area.”

247
Keep reading 247 WORDS

“John has committed himself to fighting crime and has been highly supportive of our organization’s efforts here in central Alabama. Crime Stoppers exists to work with both law enforcement agencies and the community to improve the quality of life for our citizens, and it’s an honor to recognize him in this way,” he added.

A 40-year law enforcement veteran, Samaniego was elected sheriff in 2014 and reelected in 2018. Prior to serving as sheriff, he served 12 years as the Shelby County chief deputy.

Earlier in his distinguished law enforcement career, Samaniego served in both the Tuscaloosa Police Department and the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department. He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy, Drug Commanders Academy, U. S. Secret Service Executive Protection School, the FBI National Executive Institute and the National Sheriff’s Institute. He also has a Juris Doctorate degree from the Birmingham School of Law and a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Work and Criminal Justice from the University of Alabama.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall will deliver the keynote address at the February 19 luncheon, which is the nonprofit’s main fundraiser for the year.

Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama executive director Bob Copus explained, “Crime Stoppers depends on corporate and public support to offer this anonymous crime tip resource to the community. Already, we’ve helped resolve almost 7,000 felony cases in our existence.”

Table sponsorships are available by calling (205) 586-2038 or emailing director@csmetro.onmicrosoft.com.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
18 hours ago

‘Tipping point’ for University of South Alabama research funding

Researchers and scholars at the University of South Alabama received more than $87 million in external and contract funding in 2019, university officials said, a dramatic 43% increase from the year prior.

“This year was the tipping point,” said Lynne Chronister, vice president for research and economic development at USA. “We went up $25 million in one year. It puts us in a different level of research.

“We have some fantastic researchers and scholars on this campus. It’s our job to support them so they can be creative.”

Under President Tony Waldrop, South Alabama has invested in graduate programs and recruited faculty who are capable of drawing grant money.

259
Keep reading 259 WORDS

“Five years ago, we developed three internal grant funds for research,” Chronister said. “It’s been incredibly successful. Our return on investment has been 30-to-1. And you can’t grow research without growing graduate programs, and vice versa. Research is absolutely dependent upon graduate students.”

Examples of research at South Alabama includes work with ionic liquids – salts in a liquid state – with applications that could include a next-generation carbon dioxide scrubber for the International Space Station. Researchers at South received a $2.7 million grant from the Department of Energy and a $1.1 million grant from NASA.

“This means that South is becoming a nexus for ionic research,” said Dr. Matthew Reichert, assistant vice president for research and associate professor of chemistry. “Our research track record and the talent we have attracted here in the field of ionic liquids has led to these grants.”

In marine science, university researchers have monitored snapper populations and studied neurotoxins in the Gulf of Mexico. Work on the latter has been led by Dr. Alison Robertson, senior marine scientist at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab, who received more than $5 million in grants from sources such as the National Science Foundation.

“She was brand-new faculty who had the right project at the right time,” Chronister said. “And we gave her some internal support.”

The 2019 increase came after years of steady growth in research funding. Chronister said that kind of prospect for growth and progress will help the University draw young, ambitious researchers.

“You can make a difference here,” she said.

(Courtesy of the University of South Alabama)

Show less
20 hours ago

Homegrown treats sweeten the 2019 Made in Alabama Holiday Gift Guide

Whether you live far away or down the street from Mom and Dad, there’s nothing that creates the warm feelings of the holidays quite like a taste of home.
Alabama-made food and beverages have long been popular Christmas gifts. And these days, tried and true favorites share shelf space with newer flavors.

“Alabama’s makers are incredibly talented, and they excel in a wide range of fields,” said Greg Canfield, Secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce. “This includes foods and beverages that are made in Alabama and represent some of the best products that can be found anywhere.”

698
Keep reading 698 WORDS

As part of the 2019 Made in Alabama Holiday Gift Guide, here’s a list of those tasty products, offered by farmers, chefs, brewers and entrepreneurs across the state:

Kettle Brothers Gourmet Kettle Corn: Brothers Brandon and Jordan Greer’s search for a fun snack for their family has become a growing business that is stretching across Southeast.

They created a standout snack that’s popped the old-fashioned way, in a kettle filled with hot oil and pure cane sugar. Then it’s mixed with other ingredients, with flavors that include Heavenly Cake, Cookies and Cream, Cinnamon Roll and Smokin’ White Cheddar.

Gadsden-based Kettle Brothers treats can be found in stores all over Alabama and in surrounding states.

Fox Point Farm’s goat milk caramels:  These treats are also made the old-fashioned way, slow cooked in a copper kettle and stirred with a wooden paddle.

Christie and Patrick Jamison began selling the caramels – made from the milk of goats on their farm – at an Alexander City farmer’s market five years ago. Today, the business has grown into sales across the U.S. and a variety of flavors such as Sea Salt Pecan and Southern Peach.

Over the years, Montgomery’s Fox Point Farm has expanded its lineup of products made with goat milk to soaps, essential oil sprays and a creamy caramel sauce called Cajeta.

Blue Spring Living Water: This bottled water comes from a centuries-old natural spring known as “The Great Blue Spring of Blount County.”

It’s a stunning blue-green pool that has generated stories of healing properties among locals and travelers to the area for generations. A small bottling operation was started 20 years ago, and it was expanded in 2017 when former filmmaker Cameron Cardwell took over the operation in Blountsville.

Blue Spring has a notable clean water pedigree. It has a neutral pH balance, and it comes through limestone aquifers that are naturally enriched with magnesium, calcium and silica, just like the world’s healthiest waters on record.

Billy’s Seafood: This won’t exactly fit under the tree, but a delivery of fresh seafood is the perfect gift for those who crave a taste of Alabama’s Gulf Coast.

Billy’s Seafood is a market that has been doing business in Bon Secour for nearly 45 years, serving up local catches like snapper, mahi, crab and more.

“If It Swims, We’ve Got It,” is the motto at Billy’s, and thanks to overnight and second-day air delivery, you can get a plate of Alabama oysters or Royal Red Shrimp for faraway loved ones.

Birmingham Candy CompanyNeed sweets for a sweet tooth? The Birmingham Candy Company can help you with that sugar fix.

2019 has been a big year for the company, which opened a store in downtown Birmingham at the Pizitz Food Hall, an innovative lineup of culinary adventures from Ethiopian fare to chicken and waffles.

Birmingham Candy uses local ingredients to handcraft chocolates, caramel apples, candied nuts and other treats.

Folklore Brewing & MeaderyFolklore Brewing & Meadery is helping pioneer the modern-era brewing industry in southeast Alabama.

With beer names like Front Porch Ale, Snipe Hunt IPA and Wiregrass Wheat, the brewery also pays homage to its rural Southern roots.

It’s located on an old family farm with a tasting room that has more than 14 varieties of beer and eight or more house-made meads to sample and order. Two years ago, a 5,000-square-foot annex doubled the size of the operation and added a new brew system, fermenters and tanks and an in-house canning line.

Barbecue sauce: No Alabama-themed food list is complete without a nod to barbecue, and there’s plenty of distinct options to choose from.

There are the tangy white mayonnaise-based sauces, along with vinegar-based and mustard varieties and the more traditional reds. Buy a bottle of your favorite or buy several different ones in a gift basket offered by Homewood retailer Alabama Goods.

And if you think Alabama barbecue is only a big thing inside the state, think again.

Consider the success of food celebrities like Chris Lilly, world champion barbecue pitmaster from Big Bob Gibson’s in Decatur and an award-winning chef and author. Lilly travels all over the U.S. for cooking contests, TV shows and other culinary events, where he rubs shoulders with a who’s who list of Food Network Stars.

(Courtesy Made in Alabama)

Show less