Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Hyundai’s Alabama manufacturing plant registers production gain in 2019 2 hours ago / News
Tuberville calls for changes in education, warns of ‘socialism talk’ in schools — ‘We’re not going to have any more conservatives in Washington, D.C.’ 4 hours ago / News
Mo Brooks ‘very pleased’ with how Alabama GOP U.S. Senate primary is proceeding — Says national 2020 election crystal ball is ‘foggy’ 5 hours ago / News
Great Alabama 650 returns in 2020 with changes 7 hours ago / Faith and Culture
WFF’s Rut Map gives hunters useful planning tool 9 hours ago / Outdoors
Byrne hits Omar over Soleimani reaction: ‘We have to wonder what side is she on?’ 22 hours ago / Politics
Police rescue Alabama woman held captive at knifepoint 22 hours ago / News
Sessions: Doug Jones ‘a foot soldier in support of the team dedicated to a leftist, socialistic future’ 23 hours ago / News
Veterans home to be built in Enterprise 23 hours ago / News
Alabama elected officials react to killing Iran’s Qasem Soleimani 1 day ago / News
Trump officially sends 11th Circuit nomination of Alabama’s Andrew Brasher to U.S. Senate 1 day ago / News
Watch: Amazing video of historic Starliner launch 1 day ago / News
Troy King releases first video ad in AL-02, touts strong ties to district 1 day ago / Politics
Bama’s win over Michigan announced as one of most-watched Citrus Bowl games ever 1 day ago / Sports
Marshall: Alabama’s law ‘already offers’ same concealed carry protections in churches as Texas 1 day ago / News
7 Things: Iran terrorists killed, Alabama’s GOP congressmen want Roe v. Wade overturned, a judge will decide an Alabama Twitter beef and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
Federal judge to decide whether Ala. Secretary of State Merrill can block Twitter users 1 day ago / News
Alabama’s GOP U.S. House delegation signs legal brief seeking to overturn Roe v. Wade 1 day ago / News
Where Yellowhammer got it right (and wrong): How high should Bama have been ranked? 1 day ago / Sports
History in the making: Alabama-managed SLS rocket for Artemis I on the move 2 days ago / News
5 hours ago

Mo Brooks ‘very pleased’ with how Alabama GOP U.S. Senate primary is proceeding — Says national 2020 election crystal ball is ‘foggy’

During an appearance Friday on Huntsville radio’s WVNN on Friday, U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) said thus far he was pleased as to how the contest for the Republican Party nod for U.S. Senate in Alabama was advancing toward the March 3 primary.

Brooks told WVNN’s “The Jeff Poor Show” he perceived the back-and-forth barbs between the candidates in the current field as not a threat to divide the party in a way that would put the ultimate nominee at a disadvantage in November against incumbent Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook).

“As long as we come out of the Republican primary in March and runoff, whenever that may be, in a position where we can rally behind the Republican nominee, then Doug Jones is going to be defeated,” he said.

“That is the key,” Brooks continued. “And to date, I think the little barbs that the candidates have tossed at each other are not going to create a schism that prevents us from rallying behind our nominee and getting Doug Jones in November. So in that context — yes, I am very pleased with the way the Republican primary is being conducted.”

“We’ve still got two months left, and there’s always a risk that as you get closer to the primary election day or when it gets to be one-on-one when we get closer to the runoff election day that the long knives come out,” he added. “And the scorched-earth campaign tactics erupt. I hope that will not happen. I hope each of our candidates will put their best foot forward, talk about public policy issues that they distinguish themselves from their opponents, and they do so in an honest way. And as long as we have a professional, high-level debate about who our nominee ought to be, then we’ll come out of this smelling like roses, and we will win in November, thereby giving us another confirmation vote for the next Supreme Court chief justice and all those judges at the lower court level.”

Beyond Alabama, Brooks said there was a lot of uncertainty as to what might happen in November and warned the outcome in the general election could go either way.

“My crystal ball is foggy, as it is with most people,” Brooks said. “We’re still talking 10 months away. A lot can happen between now the November general election. There is a possibility if things go well that Donald Trump will get reelected, that we will keep the Senate and we will capture the House and be in a better position to promote, protect and preserve America’s traditional values that have made us the greatest nation in world history.”

“On the other hand, there is still a chance that things go south, and the Democrats capture the White House, capture the Senate and keep the House,” he added. “There’s a broad spectrum of possibilities, and at this point in time, it’s too early to know who is going to prevail. The only thing I know for certain is both sides are going to fight and fight hard to help the American people understand which philosophy of government is best for our country long-term.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

2 hours ago

Hyundai’s Alabama manufacturing plant registers production gain in 2019

Hyundai’s Alabama auto assembly plant produced 336,000 vehicles in 2019, the company announced Thursday, a total output that rose about 4 percent over the previous year.

The Santa Fe SUV was the primary contributor to the production increase at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama, as consumer preferences have shifted toward sport utilities.

Workers at the Montgomery facility also build the Sonata and Elantra sedans, and they launched a redesigned Sonata in November. The updated model features a new sporty design, along with improvements in safety, technology, performance and fuel efficiency.

“We are optimistic the 2020 Sonata will draw more consumers, who want to purchase a midsize sedan, to the Hyundai brand in 2020,” said Robert Burns, HMMA spokesman.

238
Keep reading 238 WORDS

Another upcoming development for Hyundai in Alabama is a $410 million, 200-job expansion that will add the all-new compact utility vehicle, the Santa Cruz, to the assembly lines in 2021.

The project is expected to bring an additional 1,000 jobs to the Montgomery area at supplier and logistics operations.

“Hyundai continues to make great strides in Alabama, adding new, high-quality products, jobs and investments at a truly impressive pace,” said Greg Canfield, Secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.

“At the same time, current production is growing, which underscores the skill and dedication of the workforce in Montgomery and across the River Region.”

Earlier in 2019, HMMA celebrated the grand opening of its new cylinder head engine plant, a $388 million, 50-job project.

Last year’s total engine production was 472,254, Burns said.

During the year, he said, each of HMMA’s engine shops had downtime due to retooling to begin building the next generation four-cylinder engines. Engine 1 was down from January to mid-May, while Engine 2 was down during November and December.

Engine 2 retooling is expected to be complete by May. The project annual engine capacity of HMMA after all projects are complete will be about 670,000 units.

Elsewhere in Alabama’s auto industry, Honda Manufacturing of Alabama estimated its 2019 output at 351,708 minivans, SUVs and pickups, along with the V-6 engines that power them. Mercedes-Benz has not announced production totals for its plant in Tuscaloosa County.

(Courtesy of Made in Alabama)

Show less
4 hours ago

Tuberville calls for changes in education, warns of ‘socialism talk’ in schools — ‘We’re not going to have any more conservatives in Washington, D.C.’

One consistent theme of former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville’s bid for U.S. Senate in Alabama has been not to dwell on the minutiae of the day-to-day political struggle playing out in Washington, D.C. and on cable news.

Instead, he has put some of his focus on broader issues, including faith, family and education, as he has made his way around the state on the campaign trail.

During an appearance on Huntsville radio WVNN’s “The Jeff Poor Show” on Friday, Tuberville once again visited the issue of education. He referred to education as one of the necessary “fundamentals” needed to prevent the creep of socialism in the country.

331
Keep reading 331 WORDS

“I’m a builder,” Tuberville said. “I always was. Most every football program that I took over was a disaster, and I had to build it back. You have to build it back with people believing what you’re doing, and you’ve heard me say this — we’ve lost our fundamentals in this country. If we don’t get that straightened back out and get back to our fundamentals, we’re going to lose the United States of America as we all love it. It will be here. We’ll have some freedoms, but we’ll start losing some of it. The Constitution has kept us on the strait and narrow as long as we don’t change that, and we’re not going to do that, hopefully.”

“But the fundamentals — we’ve got to get God back in the schools for kids,” he continued. “We replaced God in the 1960s with metal detectors. I mean, it is just embarrassing what we’ve done. We’re a Christian nation. We’ve got to continue to remember that. The other one is to build back families. And you’ve heard me say this, and I’m going to tell people this right now — I don’t care what we do with the economy or our military, or how good things are looking — if we don’t change education in the very near future and get our kids away from this socialism talk, we’re not going to have any more conservatives in Washington, D.C. We’re not going to have a president. We’re going to have all socialistic people that will be elected by our Millennials that are all being brainwashed in our universities, all universities, and a lot of our high schools.”

“We have got to get back to basics and start teaching our fundamentals in our schools,” Tuberville added.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Show less
7 hours ago

Great Alabama 650 returns in 2020 with changes

Registration opens Jan. 1 for the second annual Great Alabama 650, a grueling 650-mile non-motorized paddle race across some of the most scenic lakes and rivers in Alabama.

The Alabama Scenic River Trail said registration will open at noon CST on PaddleGuru. The race will be held Sept. 26-Oct. 6, starting at Weiss Lake in northeast Alabama and finishing at Fort Morgan in Mobile Bay.

279
Keep reading 279 WORDS

Great Alabama 650 paddle race showcases state’s beauty, racers’ endurance from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Organizers have made a few changes for 2020. Participants must have competed as a solo or two-person tandem racer in a qualifying race within the past five years. The event will also be capped at 20 boats.

Racers who have not competed in a qualifying race will be given an opportunity to compete in a 65-mile race in June on a section of the Great Alabama 650 course. The winner of that race will get an automatic spot into the 2020 Great Alabama 650.

The first Great Alabama 650 was held in September. Of the 12 entrants, only the three winners completed the course. Florida resident Bobby Johnson won the race in seven days, eight hours, one minute and 55 seconds, despite trailing for the first 500 miles. Johnson covered more than 85 miles per day on the course, which includes several Alabama Power dams and waterways.

Not far behind Johnson was Salli O’Donnell, the only female solo competitor. O’Donnell, who lives in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, led for the first 500 miles of the race but finished six hours behind Johnson.

Tandem paddlers Ryan Gillikin of Bay Minette and Susan Jordan of Mississippi finished on the ninth day of the race. The finishers, as the top male, top female and top tandem, split a $22,500 prize equally among those three divisions.

To learn more about the Great Alabama 650, including a detailed list of rules and requirements, visit al650.com.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less
9 hours ago

WFF’s Rut Map gives hunters useful planning tool

Depending on where they pursue white-tailed deer, hunters in Alabama may be experiencing a wide range of deer breeding activity from pre-rut, and peak rut to post-rut.

Studies by wildlife professionals indicate that rutting activity is most closely associated with the heritage of the deer in a particular area. The diversity of breeding activity, known as the rut, is a result of stocking efforts early in the 20th century, when deer populations in Alabama were in dire straits. Overharvest and a lack of game management had isolated deer to pockets around the state, mainly in southwest Alabama.

1126
Keep reading 1126 WORDS

Restocking efforts included trapping and relocating deer from southwest Alabama, mainly from the Clarke County area, as well as bringing in deer from other parts of the United States. Deer were transported from Arkansas, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Texas and Wisconsin.

For the most part, the transplanted deer maintained their native rutting activity, which means Alabama hunters can hunt the rut in one part of the state or another for most of deer season.

The Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) Division has developed a resource that provides a quick guide for expected rutting activity in your particular area. The Alabama Deer Rut Map, available at www.outdooralabama.com/sites/default/files/Hunting/Deer%20Hunting/2019%20Alabama%20WFF%20Deer%20Rut%20Map.pdf provides a user-friendly way to find the timetable for rutting activity around the state.

WFF Director Chuck Sykes said the rut map was produced by WFF staff under the direction of Deer Program Coordinator Chris Cook and Assistant Wildlife Chief Amy Silvano.

“The map is based on historic stocking information, the herd health assessment we do in the spring and our fetal collections,” Sykes said. “Basically, you can look at that map, and, unlike most other states, we have multiple ruts based on our historic stocking. If you go hunt in Illinois, every deer in the state will be rutting the first 10 days to two weeks of November, depending on where you are in the state and the gene source of that herd. In Alabama, you can hunt the rut in November, December, January and February.”

Sykes said that provides Alabama hunters a unique opportunity to hunt the rut for most of deer season if they follow the map and are willing to travel to different parts of the state. Although hunters may have their own definition of the rut, whether it’s building scrapes or bucks chasing does, Sykes said the map is based on fetal studies that pinpoint when the does were actually bred.

“That map corresponds with a ton of public hunting land,” he said. “Some of the WMAs (wildlife management areas) have bonus bucks where it doesn’t count against your state three-buck limit. Some of the WMAs that have that early rut will actually have a couple of days of gun season before regular gun season comes in. There’s a lot of opportunity for someone. Honestly, you can use that map to plot your hunting for next year. You can look at the map and see when the rut is expected at the Oakmulgee and Choccolocco WMAs or Bankhead National Forest, and you can plan you some time off to hunt those WMAs during that time period. You don’t have to all your time off during January. You can take some in November, some in December and a little more in January, and you can hunt three different peak ruts.”

I received an email recently from a hunter who, after looking the rut map, wondered if he could have deer on his hunting property with different genetic backgrounds. The answer is yes.

Sykes has a perfect example of one location where deer rutted at different times on the same piece of property. Before he became WFF Director, Sykes managed a hunting plantation in Lee County on the Georgia border.

“On one piece of the property, the deer had come over from Georgia and rutted the first week of December,” he said. “Across the road on the other side of the property, it was the traditional, late-rut Alabama deer. So you could hunt the peak rut on that one 5,000-acre piece of property multiple times. You had the rut the first week of December. Then the does that didn’t get bred during that first cycle came back in during the first 10 days of January. Then the Alabama deer kicked in about the 15th to 20th of January. Even before the February extension, we could actually hunt three different phases of the rut on that one piece of property.”

Social media has once again this season been filled with photos of huge bucks that have been taken across the state, several from some of the more popular WMAs.

Sykes said most likely those big deer were taken in areas other than food plots.

“From my personal experience, we had a bumper acorn crop,” Sykes said of his hunting land in west central Alabama. “Until last week when the (Tombigbee) river came up, the deer weren’t using the food plots much. They were staying in the woods because they had plenty to eat. From what I understand, it was hit or miss throughout the state. In the areas with really good acorn crops, the people who went in the woods to hunt killed some really good deer.”

Sykes said he wouldn’t be surprised if the deer activity shifted toward the wildlife openings in the next few weeks.

“We’ve had so much water lately, and the acorns are being thinned out, so I think the activity around the food plots will kick in a little stronger,” he said. “But I’m excited about that tremendous acorn crop. The turkeys ought to be fat as pigs come springtime because they had plenty of acorns to fatten up on. And the wood ducks too. In fact, I took Syd (his dog) and killed a limit of wood ducks on a water oak flat that was under water. It was full of acorns and full of ducks.”

Thankfully, very little news has developed on chronic wasting disease (CWD) in deer so far this season. CWD-positive deer have been confirmed in Mississippi and Tennessee, but Alabama is making every effort to keep the disease out of the state through strict enforcement of the ban on the importation of deer carcasses.

Alabama hunters still have the opportunity to have their harvested deer sampled at locations around the state. WFF has set up freezers in strategic locations to accept the samples. Visit https://www.outdooralabama.com/cwd-sampling for a list of freezer locations.

The instructions to have the animal tested are:

  • To prepare the sample for drop off at one of the self-service locations, hunters must first remove the deer’s head leaving 4-6 inches of neck attached.
  • Once the head is removed, place it in the provided plastic bag and tie it closed. For bucks, antlers can be removed at the base of each antler or by removing the skull plate before bagging the head.
  • Complete all sections of the Biological Sample Tag and attach it to the bag with a zip tie.
  • Remove and retain the bottom receipt portion of the Biological Sample Tag before placing the bagged head in the freezer.

Hunters will receive the results of the samples within three to four weeks.

David Rainer is an award-winning writer who has covered Alabama’s great outdoors for 25 years. The former outdoors editor at the Mobile Press-Register, he writes for Outdoor Alabama, the website of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

Show less
22 hours ago

Byrne hits Omar over Soleimani reaction: ‘We have to wonder what side is she on?’

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (AL-01) on Friday reacted strongly to Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) tweeting that she is “outraged” over the American military killing Qasem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force, a U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization.

Omar on Thursday evening, after the news of Soleimani’s death broke, tweeted, “So what if Trump wants war, knows this leads to war and needs the distraction? Real question is, will those with congressional authority step in and stop him? I know I will.”

Apparently ignoring Soleimani’s designation (by the Obama administration, no less) as a foreign terrorist and the fact that he is responsible for the death of over 500 Americans, Omar on Friday doubled down, backing Soleimani as an assassinated “foreign official.”

445
Keep reading 445 WORDS

“We are outraged the president would assassinate a foreign official, possibly setting off another war without Congressional authorization and has zero plan to deal with the consequences,” she claimed.

It is unclear why Omar would assume the administration, including the Department of Defense, Department of State, intelligence agencies and the national security apparatus, does not have a “plan to deal with the consequences.”

The administration has said that is has evidence Soleimani was actively planning the deaths of more Americans and that the strike was conducted to avoid a war, not start one.

In an exclusive statement to Yellowhammer News, Byrne pushed back on Omar’s claims while outlining this is not the first time she has seemed to downplay radical Islamic terrorism.

Omar infamously last year described the September 11, 2001 terror attacks and their terrorist perpetrators as “some people who did something.” She has also made headlines for her fiery opposition to Israel, which has been viewed as anti-Semitic by many. According to The Washington Post, Israel considered Soleimani as “the mastermind behind decades of terrorism directed against their country.”

Byrne told Yellowhammer News, “Ilhan Omar diminished 9/11, opposes Israel, and now she is upset that President Trump took out a murderous terrorist – at this point we have to wonder what side is she on?”

“Maybe she wishes Obama were still here to bow before the Ayatollah, but here in America we serve the Constitution of the U.S. first and swear in front of God to defend this country and its people. And that’s exactly what President Trump is doing,” he concluded.

This comes after the Alabama Republican Party in August passed a resolution calling for Alabama’s congressional delegation to seek Omar’s expulsion from Congress.

The author of that resolution, State Rep. Tommy Hanes (R-Bryant), said at the time, “This woman is continuously spewing anti-American rhetoric, anti-Semitism. She is un-American. She came from a war-torn country in Somalia to seek protection under Lady Liberty’s hand.”

“Folks, she constantly talks about the U.S. military – I put the U.S. military here,” he continued, raising his right arm. “If it weren’t for the U.S. military, we wouldn’t be here today. I put them here, and she continuously talks down on our veterans. Folks, she continuously talks about one of our most faithful and loyal allies, which is Israel.”

RELATED: Byrne not convinced Congress can ‘get rid’ of Omar — ‘The standards for expulsion are pretty high’

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less