Mo Brooks: Ocasio-Cortez ‘somewhat nutty,’ ‘has a low respect’ in DC by GOP and Dems

In a Wednesday interview on Talk 99.5’s “Matt & Aunie Show,” Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-5) criticized freshman Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), calling her “somewhat nutty” and advising that lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have “low respect” for her.

Host Matt Murphy asked Brooks to respond to remarks Ocasio-Cortez made following President Donald Trump’s Tuesday night Oval Office address. Ocasio-Cortez said those coming across the United States’ southern border illegally were “acting more American than any person who seeks to keep them out ever will be.”

The Republican from north Alabama did not hold back in his criticism of the Bronx Democrat.

“I’m not sure who she is referring to,” Brooks told Murphy. “She is somewhat nutty. She has a low respect in Washington, DC by both parties, I might add.”

Brooks continued, “However, she does have influence with a significant segment of the American public, particularly the far left-wing radical segment of the Democratic Party. And so, you cannot ignore her voice. She is also very symbolic of where the Democratic Party as a whole is headed nationally.”

“If you want people up here who care more about illegal aliens than dead Americans, and higher taxes on Americans to support through welfare illegal aliens and their families, then Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is who you want to elect. Apparently in New York – those folks up there, they care more about illegal aliens than they do about Americans,” he said.

“And here’s the problem – we can’t afford it,” Brooks added. “We don’t have enough money to support the entire world. But that is the mindset of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and virtually every Democrat congressman and senator I’m aware of. There may be an exception, but if so that person is low in the foxhole because they don’t want the radical elements of the Democratic Party to know about it because they might lose their next Democrat primary.”



This came the same day that Brooks delivered a fiery House floor speech on border security, saying that ongoing negotiations over funding for a physical barrier on the United States’ southern border is a matter of life or death for “thousands of Americans each year.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn