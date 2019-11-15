Mo Brooks: Give Baby Trump balloon-popper a ‘patriotism medal’ … after prosecution as the law requires

Last week at the University of Alabama shortly before the Alabama-LSU football game, Hoyt Hutchinson slashed the so-called “Baby Trump” balloon that was on display because President Donald Trump would be in attendance for the game.

Hutchinson was charged by local authorities with criminal mischief and awaits judicial proceedings.

On Friday, U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) offered his thoughts on Hutchinson’s deed with a post on social media.

In Tuscaloosa, Hoyt Hutchinson pops Baby Trump balloon! I believe in law & order, so Hutchinson should be prosecuted as law requires. I believe in America, so afterwards Hutchinson should be given a patriotism medal for fighting evil Socialism!

Hutchinson through GoFundMe had $40,000 pledged for his legal defense. However, GoFundMe does not allow campaigns for legal defense and Hutchinson said the donations would likely be refunded.

