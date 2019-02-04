 Left ACLR Right ACLR

Sign up for Our Newsletter

* indicates required

Newest Stories

Byrne: Supporting our military, repaying our veterans 15 mins ago / Guest Opinion
Alabama state senator seeking to privatize state liquor sales 2 hours ago / News
Military aims to help Alabama ease its teacher shortage 3 hours ago / News
When is the time to fix Alabama’s congested roads, bad bridges? 3 hours ago / Sponsored
Auburn exhibit features US Supreme Court cases 3 hours ago / News
Program trains high school officials to give naloxone 4 hours ago / News
7 Things: Trump hints at emergency declaration in pre-Super Bowl interview, blackface Democrat feels no need to resign as Hillary Clinton calls for it, Alabama Republican seeks possible Medicaid expansion and more … 5 hours ago / Analysis
Emmy award-winning chef, Ivey inaugural co-chair among headliners for Alabama Women’s Summit 7 hours ago / Faith & Culture
State Sen. Orr: ‘The idea of just giving something for nothing in our society is something I think we need to change’ 8 hours ago / News
VIDEO: A deal with no wall, Bentley/Collier saga has a new twist, Alabama’s auditor loves attention and more on Guerrilla Politics … 23 hours ago / Analysis
Keeping competitive advantage for Alabama, infrastructure key targets for economic developers 1 day ago / News
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey: Workforce development is ‘very clear need’ that requires attention 1 day ago / News
Spreading hope of a future for impoverished children is catalyst for UAB grad student’s success 1 day ago / News
‘I saw God at work today’: Madison County Commission chair saves man’s life 1 day ago / Faith & Culture
State Sen. Jabo Waggoner: ‘We’re going to take a lot closer look’ at Medicaid expansion this year 2 days ago / News
Senate Minority Leader Bobby Singleton: Look beyond just gas tax for road and bridge funding sources 2 days ago / News
Alabama looks to add to manufacturing gains along with tech, biotech growth in 2019 2 days ago / News
UAB researchers discover new biomarker for age-related macular degeneration 2 days ago / News
Paul W. Bryant Museum to close for renovations 2 days ago / News
Alabama Maker Leldon Maxcy shows us the art in wood 2 days ago / Faith & Culture
3 hours ago

Military aims to help Alabama ease its teacher shortage

The military is aiming to ease Alabama’s shortage of teachers.

Military officials are leading two efforts designed to increase the number of teachers in the state’s public schools, The Montgomery Advertiser reported .“In order to replace teachers that are retiring and those that are choosing not to go into the field, it’s almost becoming a crisis to find good, qualified teachers in Alabama, especially where we are,” said James Carter, superintendent in rural Greene County.

About 15 percent of its teacher positions in the district are open, the Montgomery newspaper reported.

“There’s not a lot of people that want to come and live in areas that are isolated from the urban centers,” Carter said.

One of the initiatives designed to help schools like his is a Department of Defense program that was established in 1993 as a means to ease transition of military service members into civilian life.

The program has put more than 20,000 veterans into classrooms nationally.

The program used to be administered by the Department of Education. Stillman College became the education department’s first community partner in Alabama to handle the Troops to Teachers program.

The college chose to focus its efforts on staffing Greene and Hale counties schools, and in October 2018, it was awarded a $400,000 grant to do so, the newspaper reported.

Military veterans who go through the program are offered a stipend to cover the costs of education courses and licensing fees.

They also get an incentive bonus for those that sign a three-year contract in a hard-to-staff school, up to a combined $10,000.

“I think it can be a game-changer for the Black Belt and these schools,” said Derwin Dubose, executive director of military and veteran programs at Stillman.

The college, he said, felt it was imperative to serve Stillman’s local communities.

“We are looking forward to working with Stillman and the Troops to Teachers program,” Carter said. “We are certainly hoping this will give us a head start on next year’s recruiting, and we can utilize some of their experiences, and they can serve as role models for our students here.”

There are also legislative efforts aimed at certifying former Community College of the Air Force instructors to teach in K-12 schools.

“CCAF’s faculty development programs are closely aligned with the learning theory and instructional strategies found in colleges of education. The state recognizing CCAF’s teacher training program would allow qualified airmen to begin teaching without sacrificing GI Bill benefits or paying out of pocket for an additional education credential,” Dubose wrote in a letter to Gov. Kay Ivey’s office this month.

Dubose and other Air Force leaders are meeting with the education department and the governor’s office in early February to discuss the legislation’s details and potential.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

15 mins ago

Byrne: Supporting our military, repaying our veterans

One of the highest honors from my time in Congress has been the many interactions I’ve had with members of our nation’s armed forces and our veterans.

Throughout the long history of the United States, countless Americans have served our country honorably in the military. Many made the ultimate sacrifice.

There is no greater way to say “thank you” to our fighting men and women and our veterans than by ensuring they are taken care of both during and after their service, with the most up-to-date weapons systems and funding to carry out their missions, and with commonsense solutions to veterans issues.

499
Keep reading 499 WORDS

I am proud to once again serve on the House Armed Services Committee, Subcommittee on Seapower and Projection Forces and Subcommittee on Strategic Forces. These are two important roles that directly impact the state of Alabama and our country.

My work on the Seapower and Projection Forces Subcommittee is important to the 4,000 people working at Austal shipyard in Southwest Alabama and the 2,000 Alabamians who work at Huntington Ingalls in Pascagoula, Mississippi. These two shipyards are crucial to the U.S. Navy’s goal of a 355-ship fleet.

My work on the Strategic Forces Subcommittee is crucial for Alabama as many of the missile defense systems are designed and built in places like Huntsville and Troy. Having a strong missile defense program is obviously vital to the security of our entire nation.

Not only is it necessary to take care of our servicemembers while they are on active duty, but it is our responsibility to care for our veterans as well. A career of service never ends for members of the armed forces, and we cannot fail them.

One of the ways I am continuing to advocate for our veterans is by supporting policies that will get them the benefits they deserve. For example, I am proud to support the Retired Pay Restoration Act to ensure all military retirees with service-connected disabilities get their military retirement and disability payments concurrently.

Currently, veterans with under a 50 percent service-connected disability rating have their disability pay deducted from their retirement pay, even though they are completely different benefits. I will continue to fight for this legislation until our veterans get all of their disability and retirement compensation.

I continue to fight for veterans who were exposed to the toxic herbicide, Agent Orange, during the Vietnam War. The Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans Act allows the thousands of veterans of the Vietnam War who served in “blue-water” Navy posts off Vietnam’s shoreline to receive benefits for this service-connected disability.

And last Wednesday, I joined 20 of my colleagues in sending a letter to the Superintendent of Arlington National Cemetery and the Secretary of the Army to allow American flags to be carried by visitors in Arlington Cemetery.

It only makes sense that in one of the most sacred places in the United States Americans should be able to represent their patriotism openly and clearly through the display of an American flag. It is just a small way we can express our gratitude for those who paid the ultimate price for the freedom our flag represents.

Ensuring our service members can adequately defend and protect our nation both at home and abroad, taking care of our veterans, and honoring those who have given their all is the least we can do as Americans.

Alabama’s role in the defense of our nation, both past and present, is something we should all take immense pride in, and I am glad to know that our great state is paving the way for a safer world and a stronger America.

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne is a Republican from Fairhope.

Show less
2 hours ago

Alabama state senator seeking to privatize state liquor sales

State Senator Arthur Orr (R-Decatur) is once again trying to shake up the state’s liquor retail sales.

According to WHNT, Orr is drafting a bill to file in the legislature’s upcoming regular session that would phase out Alabama’s 170 state-run ABC stores over a period of several years by privatizing the retail function of the Alcoholic Beverage Control board.

“Why are we in the liquor business to start with?” Orr told the television network. “We would wind up the liquor sales at the retail level. It would take time to do, but we wind it up and just let the private sector compete and sell liquor wherever they want to sell.”

He added, “To me, it makes no sense why we are competing head-to-head with the private sector in this space in government. It’s a legacy from the 1930’s and prohibition. But most all other states are now out of the retail sales of liquor. It seems to me we ought to be able to get out.”

283
Keep reading 283 WORDS

Orr, the chair of the Senate’s committee on the Education Trust Fund and a member of the committee on the general fund, recognizes that the state gets a significant amount of revenue from alcohol-related taxes and wants to keep those in place.

“If you leave the markup and the taxes the same, then let the market compete as they will,” Orr outlined. “But you lose the overhead, you lose the labor costs, you lose the expenses with the leases. All that goes away.”

The state senator said he has been working with the Legislative Fiscal Office to crunch the numbers and research the cost savings.

“Their estimates on the savings to taxpayers are anywhere from $12 to $15 million a year,” Orr advised.

He has drafted similar bills like this before, but they have not made it to the floor during a legislative session for a vote. However, Orr said things could be different this year.

“One thing we are doing differently this year is we are working with the ABC representatives on, ‘Ok, we’ve had a bill in past years. What do we need to do differently that you would recommend? You’re the experts. Give us your suggestions,'” he explained. “They’ve been responsive thus far.”

The general concept of privatization for the state’s retail liquor business is one that would be good for the state’s budget and the consumer, Orr emphasized.

“I’ve been working on this for years and I think it’s good policy for our state. And when I see the cost savings, it makes it more compelling for me,” he said.

The Alabama legislature’s regular session kicks off on March 5.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
3 hours ago

When is the time to fix Alabama’s congested roads, bad bridges?

“Our interstates are congested, our bridges are structurally deficient, and our roads are crumbling and unsafe. This is a serious problem that demands a serious solution. No more band-aid approaches or short-term fixes. It’s time to take action and rebuild Alabama’s roads!” #FixALroads

1

Show less
3 hours ago

Auburn exhibit features US Supreme Court cases

An exhibit at Auburn University is recognizing important U.S. Supreme Court cases linked to Alabama as the state marks its bicentennial year.

Political scientist Steve Brown says he installed the exhibit at the university’s main library to highlight cases including The New York Times v. Sullivan, which arose from Montgomery and established an important standard on libel laws.

91
Keep reading 91 WORDS

Brown tells the Opelika-Auburn News he came to teach at Auburn in 1998 and was surprised to learn about important Supreme Court decisions that originated in Alabama.

He says the display is user-friendly for all ages. It includes information on panels and has an iPad kiosk with additional information.

Librarian Liza Weisbrod says the exhibit will travel around the state after it is removed from the Auburn library on Thursday.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

Show less
4 hours ago

Program trains high school officials to give naloxone

Alabama high school officials may soon be able to administer a life-saving drug if a student overdoses on opioids.

The Alabama State Department of Education and the Alabama Department of Public Health announced that naloxone, a drug that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose, will be available in Alabama public high schools.

90
Keep reading 90 WORDS

A state program will train school officials, such as administrators and coaches, how to administer the drug.

The program is available to all public high schools, but it is not mandatory.

The state agencies said Alabama is one of only a few states to develop a training program that allows naloxone to be given by people other than school nurses.

State Superintendent Eric Mackey said the program could save lives.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

Show less