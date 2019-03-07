Mike Rogers’ report from Washington: What’s going on in Washington
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Washington has been a busy place since the 116th Congress convened in January. With the House of Representatives now under Nancy Pelosi’s leadership, every single day is an uphill battle to preserve our rights and values.
Border security, which used to be a bipartisan issue, has been a huge fight. With the national security and humanitarian crisis at our border you would think now would be the time to work together.
Instead of working to secure our border for the good of our country, whatever President Trump is for, the socialist Democrats are against.
After President Trump’s Declaration of National Emergency at our Southwest border with Mexico, Democrats ignoring reality voted to block it.
I held a live tele-town hall call last week and polled those participating to see if they support President Trump’s Declaration of National Emergency. Overwhelmingly, over 90 percent of the participants do support it.
As if the fighting over America’s security is not enough, the left is coming after our guns. The House passed without my support, H.R. 8 and H.R. 1112. Luckily for those of us that support the Second Amendment, the bills aren’t going anywhere in the Senate, but it shows folks where this new majority stands on gun ownership. The bills would both make it tougher on law-abiding gun owners.
The Second Amendment is important to me and our right to bear arms is something I will continue to make sure is preserved.
Liberals are also making me sick with their stance on the most innocent. Republicans have repeatedly asked for unanimous consent to bring the Born Alive Abortion Survivor Protection Act to the Floor for a vote.
This legislation would keep the babies born after a botched abortion safe from being murdered after they have taken their first breath. Democrats have blocked this bill from coming to the Floor 13 times as of writing. It is unconscionable. If they are not willing to bring this bill to the floor, then Democrats are supporting infanticide.
I will continue to fight for our conservative values and our nation’s security here in Congress.
As always, I want to hear from you on this or any issue.
