McCutcheon endorses Chris Lewis in AL-05 GOP primary — ‘Time to make a change’
Alabama Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon (R-Monrovia) on Thursday announced his endorsement of Congressman Mo Brooks’ (AL-05) Republican primary challenger, Chris Lewis.
In a brief video filmed outside the State Capitol and released by Lewis’ campaign, McCutcheon explained his support.
“Many people and organizations across North Alabama have discussed with me that it is time to make a change in our congressional seat,” the speaker said. McCutcheon represents parts of Madison County and Limestone County.
He further spoke to Lewis’ service in the United States military.
Lewis is a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and the U.S. Naval War College. He retired as a commander from the Navy after 23 years of service. His extensive experience reportedly includes multiple combat tours in Afghanistan and Iraq, service as a strategic analyst for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), a decade of defense acquisition experience and Contract Transition Team Lead for Arnold Engineering Development Complex at Arnold Air Force Base.
“Chris has proven his commitment to our nation through his military service,” McCutcheon remarked.
The speaker also highlighted some of the groups who have endorsed Lewis’ bid, including the Alabama Farmers Federation’s political arm.
“I believe Chris has the heart of a servant leader and would be a fine congressman for North Alabama,” he concluded.
Brooks has been endorsed for reelection by President Donald Trump.
The primary will be held on Tuesday, March 3.
UPDATE 12:15 p.m.
Responding to the McCutcheon endorsement, Brooks told Yellowhammer News in a statement, “I love the endorsement contrast!”
He continued, “I have the strong endorsement of President Trump, a man I worked hard with to CUT TAXES on American families and secure America’s borders! In contrast, Chris Lewis has the endorsement of legislator Mac McCutcheon, whose greatest expertise has been RAISING TAXES on struggling Alabama families!”
“Personally, I wouldn’t want the endorsement of a tax hiker! But, hey, if Chris Lewis wants to go to Washington to raise taxes, he picked the right endorsement to get! Similarly, Chris Lewis has ALFA’s backing,” Brooks added. “No surprise there. ALFA is a special interest group that intensely lobbies me for open borders, more welfare, and taxpayer payments for capital improvements on ALFA members’ land, greatly enriching ALFA members at taxpayer expense. Again, I stand with President Trump and border security. Chris Lewis stands with special interest groups that support open borders and prefer to hire cheap foreign labor rather than pay American workers a living wage. I will take that border security contrast any day of the week!”
