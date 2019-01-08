Marsh re-elected as Alabama Senate pro tem
MONTGOMERY – Tuesday, the Alabama Senate re-elected President Pro Tempore Del Marsh (R-Anniston) by a vote of 32-0, with Marsh gaining strong bipartisan support from both Republicans and Democrats.
Marsh will serve as pro tem for a third consecutive term and is the only person to serve in the role since Republicans took control of the State Senate in 2010.
In a press release, Marsh noted that despite heavy turnover in the leadership at the state level, the Alabama Senate has been a place that has worked together across party lines to pass legislation that benefited all Alabamians.
“The Senate has worked smoothly over the past several years and I believe today’s bipartisan vote reflects that,” Marsh said. “I am proud of the work we have done to improve the lives of the people we represent and will continue to operate the Senate in that way.”
He continued, “I would like to thank the body for their confidence and support by reelecting me as Pro Tem of the Alabama Senate. It is an honor to serve the people and the state in this capacity and not something I take lightly.”
Marsh outlined that he is eager to work with great leadership in Montgomery to continue moving Alabama forward.
“I look forward to working with Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed, Senate Minority Leader Bobby Singleton and all of my colleagues in the Legislature as well as Governor Ivey and Lt. Governor Ainsworth as we tackle the tough issues facing Alabama and continue passing balanced budgets and conservative pro-growth policies that have led to an unprecedented record-setting economy,” Marsh said.
This is the first year of a new quadrennium. Tuesday kicked off the 2019 organizational session of the Alabama Legislature in which the body convenes to elect leadership positions, vote on operating rules and confirm committee assignments.
In November, Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed was unanimously re-elected by the 27 members of the Senate Republican Caucus. In the same meeting, the caucus unanimously nominated Marsh for re-election as Pro Tem.
Marsh has a new chief of staff this session – Derek Trotter.
State Senator Bobby Singleton (D-Greensboro) is the new minority leader, having been elected by the Democratic Caucus in December. State Senator Billy Beasley (D-Clayton) is deputy minority leader.
Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn