Sign up for Our Newsletter

* indicates required

Newest Stories

Alabama prison system won’t face contempt hearing on staffing 54 mins ago / News
Brooks introduces ‘No Work Without Pay Act’ amid government shutdown 1 hour ago / National Politics
Mac McCutcheon re-elected as Alabama House speaker 2 hours ago / News
Marsh re-elected as Alabama Senate pro tem 3 hours ago / News
State Sen. Livingston previews legislative session, cites four-laning Alabama Highway 35 up Sand Mtn as goal 4 hours ago / News
Aderholt: This gov’t shutdown ‘different from all the rest,’ Could be ‘week or two’ before solution 5 hours ago / News
Cut! Cut! Cut! Alabama PSC announces another tax cut for consumers 6 hours ago / News
Sewell cosponsors bill to allow voting by mail 6 hours ago / News
Alabama asks federal officials to investigate Senate race 7 hours ago / News
Byrne: What’s ahead in 2019 7 hours ago / Guest Opinion
ESPN’s Jay Bilas: ‘AHSAA statement on Maori Davenport contains false and misleading assertions’ 9 hours ago / News
7 Things: Trump to take shutdown fight to the airwaves, AG calls on FEC to investigate 2017 Alabama U.S. Senate special election, tax returns will go out during the shutdown and more … 9 hours ago / Analysis
Rogers cosponsors ‘Life at Conception Act of 2019’ 11 hours ago / News
Ivey visiting pre-k classrooms across Alabama as Inauguration Day approaches 12 hours ago / News
Playing chicken? Spilled chicken causes traffic problems 1 day ago / News
Marsh, Ainsworth call on AHSAA to immediately reinstate Maori Davenport 1 day ago / News
Of course the Democrats’ shenanigans in Alabama’s 2017 U.S. Senate special election played a role in the outcome 1 day ago / Opinion
Byrne wagers six-pack of beer on Tide championship 1 day ago / News
Alabama Democratic operative claims using Russian tactics for Doug Jones was ‘a moral imperative’ 1 day ago / News
Environmentalists to foot bill for Decatur crane event amid shutdown 1 day ago / News
3 hours ago

Marsh re-elected as Alabama Senate pro tem

MONTGOMERY – Tuesday, the Alabama Senate re-elected President Pro Tempore Del Marsh (R-Anniston) by a vote of 32-0, with Marsh gaining strong bipartisan support from both Republicans and Democrats.

Marsh will serve as pro tem for a third consecutive term and is the only person to serve in the role since Republicans took control of the State Senate in 2010.

In a press release, Marsh noted that despite heavy turnover in the leadership at the state level, the Alabama Senate has been a place that has worked together across party lines to pass legislation that benefited all Alabamians.

“The Senate has worked smoothly over the past several years and I believe today’s bipartisan vote reflects that,” Marsh said. “I am proud of the work we have done to improve the lives of the people we represent and will continue to operate the Senate in that way.”

He continued, “I would like to thank the body for their confidence and support by reelecting me as Pro Tem of the Alabama Senate. It is an honor to serve the people and the state in this capacity and not something I take lightly.”

Marsh outlined that he is eager to work with great leadership in Montgomery to continue moving Alabama forward.

“I look forward to working with Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed, Senate Minority Leader Bobby Singleton and all of my colleagues in the Legislature as well as Governor Ivey and Lt. Governor Ainsworth as we tackle the tough issues facing Alabama and continue passing balanced budgets and conservative pro-growth policies that have led to an unprecedented record-setting economy,” Marsh said.

This is the first year of a new quadrennium. Tuesday kicked off the 2019 organizational session of the Alabama Legislature in which the body convenes to elect leadership positions, vote on operating rules and confirm committee assignments.

In November, Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed was unanimously re-elected by the 27 members of the Senate Republican Caucus. In the same meeting, the caucus unanimously nominated Marsh for re-election as Pro Tem.

Marsh has a new chief of staff this session – Derek Trotter.

State Senator Bobby Singleton (D-Greensboro) is the new minority leader, having been elected by the Democratic Caucus in December. State Senator Billy Beasley (D-Clayton) is deputy minority leader.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

54 mins ago

Alabama prison system won’t face contempt hearing on staffing

Alabama will not face possible federal court sanctions for failing to meet mental health staffing targets after attorneys told a judge Monday they have reached a temporary agreement.

A scheduled Monday contempt hearing was canceled after lawyers for the Alabama Department of Corrections and state inmates said they have agreed how to measure compliance with his order to boost mental health staff in state prisons.

300
Keep reading 300 WORDS

U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson must approve the agreement.

Attorney Maria Morris, who represents the inmates, said they believe the state is short of the staffing requirement of 263 full-time positions.

Morris said the shortages are the highest in positions with the most advanced training such as psychiatrists and nurse practitioners.

“It is our position that they failed to meet the deadline,” Morris said.

However, Morris said they agreed to drop their request to hold the state in contempt in exchange for the agreement which more concretely spells out what is compliance and how to handle disputes moving forward.

The prison system had acknowledged that its health care vendor was having trouble filling all of the positions, but disputed it was in contempt.

“In sum, the state is not contending that it has fulfilled every requirement of the staffing remedial order. But it has made in good faith all reasonable efforts to do so, and those efforts have resulted in substantial progress,” attorneys for the state wrote last month.

Judge Thompson last year ruled that mental health care was “horrendously inadequate” in state prisons and created unconstitutional conditions.

The ruling came after the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Alabama Disabilities Advocacy Program filed a class-action lawsuit over health care in state prisons.

The first inmate to testify at the trial killed himself days after describing past suicide attempts and a lack of psychiatric treatment while in state custody.

The two sides had disputed whether compliance with the staffing order should be measured by the number of positions filled or the number of hours worked.

Attorneys told Thompson they had settled on an hours worked model.

Plaintiffs agreed not to seek another contempt motion on staffing levels until June.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

Show less
1 hour ago

Brooks introduces ‘No Work Without Pay Act’ amid government shutdown

On Tuesday, Representative Mo Brooks (AL-5) introduced H.R. 271, the No Work Without Pay Act, which requires the federal government to timely pay all employees who work during a government shutdown.

“During a federal government shutdown, federal employees are treated in two different ways. Roughly 380,000 federal workers[1] are ‘furloughed’ (sent home without pay until the shutdown ends). Roughly 420,000 other federal employees (like TSA agents or border patrol agents) are ordered to work without timely pay or even the guarantee of getting paid,” Brooks stated, per a news release. “Ordering a federal employee to work without timely pay is morally wrong and runs counter to every economic principle on which a free enterprise system is based. I have today introduced the No Work Without Pay Act to correct this wrong by requiring that federal employees who are ordered to work are timely paid for their work.”

Brooks then outlined the H.R. 271 bill and explained what it included. He also urged House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to look into the bill.

258
Keep reading 258 WORDS

“H.R. 271 is a straight-forward, one-page bill that is the right thing to do for the roughly 420,000 federal employees at nine federal departments and dozens of independent agencies who are currently working without pay. This Friday, working federal employees will miss their paycheck unless Washington elected officials either pass H.R. 271 (or similar legislation) or the partial shutdown ends. I encourage House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to immediately take up H.R. 271 (or similar legislation) so paychecks will go out Friday to federal employees who worked for them during this partial shutdown,” he outlined.

In concluding his speech, Brooks made the case for the $5 billion border wall request made by President Donald Trump, calling it a “paltry investment.”

“Frankly, Washington should never have put federal employees in this position,” said Brooks. “When you consider that illegal aliens are a net tax loss of $116 billion annually and that each year there are thousands of Americans who are dead at the hands of illegal aliens, $5 billion for a border wall is a paltry investment and a significant compromise down from the $25 billion needed to help secure America’s porous southern border. Unfortunately, too many Washington elected officials have made it clear that their thirst for political power is more important than the lives of American citizens.”

He continued, “In a similar vein, I hope Democrats will rise to the occasion and treat federal workers better than they have treated American victims of illegal alien criminal conduct.”

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

Show less
2 hours ago

Mac McCutcheon re-elected as Alabama House speaker

MONTGOMERY — Speaker of the Alabama House of Representatives Mac McCutcheon (R-Monrovia) on Tuesday was re-elected in a resounding, bipartisan 98-1 vote.

Upon his re-election, McCutcheon delivered the following remarks from the well of the chamber:

810
Keep reading 810 WORDS

Let me begin by thanking you for the trust and confidence you have placed in me with this election as speaker of the House. Since first assuming this office a few years ago, I have tried hard to preside in a manner that is as fair and impartial as the good Lord above will allow me. You have my promise that the same fairness and impartiality will be in evidence over the next four years.

Before I became speaker, I served as the House Rules chairman, a position that I enjoyed. It was also one that taught me a deep respect for the legislative process and instilled in me a determination to let it work as it was intended.

As a legislator you have two choices before you. You can choose to be guided primarily by your own ambitions, desires, and personal interests, or you can choose to be led by a desire to make Alabama a better place for the constituents you represent.

In other words, you can choose to be a flash in the pan, or you can build a lasting legacy of goodwill, trust, integrity, and sound policy. I’ve made my decision and hope you make the same choice.

The members in this chamber will not always agree on everything, and there will be moments of tension and discord. At those difficult moments, do not turn your back and walk away in anger. Instead, come to the table, negotiate in good faith, and help work out the differences.

To the new members who will cast their first vote today, let me give you a piece of advice. It’s the key to success in this body, and it can be summed up in one word – relationships. Get to know your fellow members, develop a foxhole friendship during the legislative battles that are sure to come, always have their back and ask that they always have yours in return.

If you develop these relationships, do your homework on the issues, and ask questions you think are in need of being asked during debates – you will be successful in this body.

I want this quadrennium to be defined by four simple words – Building a better Alabama.

That’s not just a phrase. It’s not just a goal. I want it to be our mission.

Our state is already great in many ways, but we are going to use the next four years to literally build a better Alabama for all of its citizens.

Building a better Alabama means building better roads and better bridges so Alabamians can travel safely and conveniently and businesses can transport their goods without needless delay. Our sister southeastern states have already taken action to address their transportation needs, and we will quickly fall behind them if we do not act now.

Building a better Alabama means building an even better economy with even more jobs and opportunity so every individual who is able to work can work. Alabama already ranks among the nation’s leaders in industrial recruitment and job growth, but I believe we can do even better.

Building a better Alabama means building a better education system so all of our children and grandchildren can reach their full potential and one day compete for high-paying, long-lasting 21st Century jobs.

Building a better Alabama means building a better standard of ethics that embraces commonsense guidelines while ensuring officials who violate the public trust feel the firm hand of justice and the sharp pain of punishment.

The items I have outlined offer us a difficult, complicated, and ambitious mission, but as I look out at all of you today, I am confident it is one we can accomplish together. So let us all agree – Republican and Democrat alike – that the mission to build a better Alabama begins right here, right now, in this chamber.

In closing, let me say that I am a man of faith and grace. I believe each of us has been put in a position of leadership to accomplish God’s will, and each one of us has been chosen for a purpose.

We are here to govern with honor, and we are here to follow the rule of law.

We are here to serve the people of Alabama to the very best of our abilities…so help us God.

Thank you for this honor you have given me today.

Other housekeeping on Tuesday

During the first day of the 2019 organizational session on Tuesday, the House also re-elected Speaker Pro Tem Victor Gaston (R-Mobile) in a bipartisan vote of 84-13. Gaston defeated state Rep. Mary Moore (D-Birmingham).

Then, in a 99-0 vote, the House re-elected Jeff Woodard as clerk.

McCutcheon announced House committee leaders last month.

The speaker is back to work leading the chamber just weeks after being hospitalized with a heart issue while returning home from the legislative orientation session in Montgomery.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
4 hours ago

State Sen. Livingston previews legislative session, cites four-laning Alabama Highway 35 up Sand Mtn as goal

In an appearance on Huntsville radio’s WVNN on Monday, State Sen. Steve Livingston (R-Scottsboro) previewed this year’s upcoming legislative session.

Livingston cited a lottery bill and attention to the state prison system, in addition to addressing infrastructure.

The Scottsboro Republican noted that the area he represents was bordered by Tennessee and Georgia, which are places that have the lottery.

340
Keep reading 340 WORDS

“We all knew that we would see some sort of infrastructure bill in the first year of the quadrennium,” Livingston said on Monday’s “The Jeff Poor Show.” “I think there are probably some other things that are maybe just as important as that. We got other issues with prison systems and corrections that we got to take care of. They’re all equally important. But I do believe we’ll see some sort of lottery bill. That’s very important to the folks up where I’m at in the three corners where we’re surrounded by a lottery.”

Livingston recounted a visit from Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Tuscaloosa), who had inquired about the needs of his senate district. One project was the completion of Alabama Highway 35 as a four-lane highway, which exits Scottsboro from the south across the Tennessee River.

“He said, ‘Of course, I’ve got the money – we’ve arranged to get the money over the past few years to have Alabama Highway 35 finished up over there. We had to remind him there’s about a three-mile segment from the Tennessee River, up the mountain to Section that’s just three lanes. We need to get that four-laned. We need to take care of our farm-to-market roads from there, and our bridges. We have some bridges that need repaired.”

Map of Alabama Highway 35 near Scottsboro (ALDOT)

The stretch of Alabama Highway 35 climbs out of the Tennessee River valley to Sand Mountain and could be a massive undertaking.

“It has some engineering challenges,” Livingston said. “I think that’s what [Alabama Department of Transportation director John] Cooper would call it. We’ve had several slides, and we’re looking at how to engineer that. I think they had that in their plan two years ago when they tried to get a bill passed. I think they had $40 million in that little three-mile stretch. It’s pretty pricey.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Show less
5 hours ago

Aderholt: This gov’t shutdown ‘different from all the rest,’ Could be ‘week or two’ before solution

In an appearance on Huntsville radio’s WVNN on Monday, Rep. Robert Aderholt (R-Haleyville) warned it could be some time before a solution comes for the current federal government shutdown.

The cause of the partial shutdown, which is in its third week, is the debate over funding for President Donald Trump’s proposed wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, which was part of his 2016 presidential campaign.

Aderholt told WVNN that as things stand now, Congress is still at least “several more days” away from a potential solution.

288
Keep reading 288 WORDS

“We’re still at a stalemate,” he said on Monday’s “The Jeff Poor Show.” “There’s been some overtures of maybe going toward a steel wall … but I don’t see anything as significant that will come down on any of this. So, I think it’s going to be well into several more days – another week or two before we see any solution to this, and of course, it could be longer.”

The representative for Alabama’s fourth congressional district noted the distinction between this shutdown and others, which he said centered around one item — the border wall.

“The one thing that makes shutdown so different from all the rest is usually you have several issues on the table,” Aderholt explained. “And they’re able to finally say, ‘OK, we’re going to have to find a compromise on this and find some common ground. So, we’ll let you win on these three or four issues, and we’ll win on these three or four issues. We’ll try again and come back when we do an appropriation bill next year and try to get the things we didn’t get.’”

“This time, it’s really only about the wall,” he added. “And its either one side wins and one side loses, or vice-versa. It’s one of those things that can’t be on and off. It can’t be black and white. It can’t be yes and no. And so, it’s one of those real dichotomies here that they’re dealing with. And I think that’s why one side is going to have to give in for there to be a real solution to this.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Show less