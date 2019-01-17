Marsh donates to border wall construction fund

As a demonstration of his commitment to border security, Alabama Senate President Pro Tempore Del Marsh (R-Anniston) has personally donated to an online campaign to fund the construction of a wall on America’s southern border.

“It is obvious that we cannot rely on politicians in Washington to do their job,” Marsh said in a statement to Yellowhammer News. “I have always believed that controlling our borders and our national security is of the utmost importance which is why I supported immigration reform in Alabama in 2011 and why today, I am putting my money where my mouth is and personally donating to build the wall.”



The state senate leader cited a distrust of the current system and its impact on Alabama as part of his decision to donate.

“As we have seen twice just this month in Alabama, our nation’s immigration system is broken,” said Marsh. “While Washington politicians bicker and accomplish nothing, our national security remains vulnerable.”

President Donald Trump’s effort to fund the border wall remains at the center of the standoff over the government shutdown, a controversy which continues to escalate.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) renewed her call to cancel Trump’s State of the Union address and took the opportunity to reiterate her opposition to fortifying the country’s border.

“I’m not for a wall,” Pelosi said.

In a column recently published on Yellowhammer News, Marsh wrote pointedly of what he sees as one of the biggest obstacles to a secure border.

Excerpt as follows:

Over the past several weeks, squabbling over the border wall has filled the airwaves and newspaper pages. Washington politicians have bickered endlessly about how much our sovereignty and our security is worth, but outside of the Washington bubble the need for the wall, and an immigration system rooted in the rule of law, is clear.

…

Washington politicians are to blame for the massive failure. They have played politics with our national security, and the American people have suffered because of it.

The online effort to which Marsh contributed has raised millions of dollars to help fund the border wall, according to the Hill. The money raised through GoFundMe has been transferred to a non-profit corporation led by wall supporter Brian Kolfage.

Tim Howe is an owner and editor of Yellowhammer News.