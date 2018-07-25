Subscription Preferences:

57 mins ago

Man electrocuted while working on Thompson High School

A man has died after he was electrocuted while working on an Alabama high school.

Shelby County Coroner Lina Evans told news outlets that 35-year-old Ladarius Williams of Birmingham was on a ladder at Thompson High School in Alabaster working on an electrical line in the ceiling around 3 p.m. Tuesday.Evans says Williams was taken to Shelby Baptist Medical Center where he died.

She says his body will be sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery.

No one else was hurt.

The coroner and Alabaster police are investigating.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

27 mins ago

7 Things: The president’s lawyer turns on him, tariff war brings on socialism, Walt Maddox answers simple questions but wants a gubernatorial debate, and more …

1. President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen released a tape of the president discussing paying off a Playboy playmate

— Cohen’s attorney, former Clinton confidant Lanny Davis, says that the tape is his client hitting the “reset button” and he is preparing to tell the truth.

— Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani argues that the tape says something it clearly doesn’t, but is correct when he says there is not a crime on the tape. The damage is not criminal, but it is another hit to the president’s credibility.

2. Tariff war brings on literal socialism and not all Republicans are happy, but Alabama Congressman Robert Aderholt is

— As the president tweets about tariffs being the “greatest” and then ending all tariffs and winning a trade war, the White House has proposed a $12 billion dollar handout to farmers negatively impacted by tariffs and a trade war.

— Republicans in Congress are using this as an opportunity to highlight the $11 billion dollars in trade losses the tariffs cause and how this “temporary” program will offset it. Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse called tariffs “gold plated crutches” for victims of a “war of choice”.

3. Alabama was noticed for having the best “business climate” in a magazine focusing on site selection for business relocation and has 200,000 e-subscribers

— Alabama’s reputation for being a low-cost, low-tax, low-regulation state continues to attract the attention of business people around the world. “Business Facilities” named Alabama the number one state for overall “business climate” and number four in “economic growth potential”.

— The editor of the magazine wrote, “In Alabama, they’ve nailed the economic development fundamentals: maximizing resources with regional cooperation, a diverse growth strategy and good, old-fashioned relationship building.”

4. Walt Maddox wants to debate the governor but Kay Ivey thinks Maddox is debating himself

— Mayor Maddox continues to pound away on an issue that has absolutely no legs or impact, but he continues upping the stakes with personal attacks on the governor.

— He keeps stumbling as Gov. Kay Ivey asks him simple questions about abortion and his support for Supreme Court nominee Bret Kavanaugh. Instead of answering questions, and calling on her to do the same, he rambles and says, “In the end, the United States Senate is not interested in what the next governor or gubernatorial candidate thinks about the next chief justice [sic.] ”

5. Democrats’ war on ICE is intensifying. Their hatred is far more worse than GOP’s dislike of FBI

— In light of all the bickering over the 2016 election and the FBI’s role in it, Republicans have soured on the organization. Just 49 percent of Republicans view the agency as favorable and that is down from 65 percent before the inauguration.

— While this dislike of the FBI is blamed on Trump’s rhetoric, not much is made of the fact that only  20 percent of Democrats view ICE favorably and that number is plummeting.

6. Pearls clutched as Attorney General Jeff Sessions chuckles at high school students chanting “lock her up

— Sessions laughed and said “lock her up” and “I heard that a long time over the last campaign.” It was a light-hearted moment and Sessions hasn’t taken any steps to “lock her up,” much to the chagrin of his boss.

— CNN’s Chris Cillizza, feigning all the outrage he can as he fights the battle for media and the Democrats, opines hilariously that it “politicizes” the office. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries says Sessions isn’t fit to serve as attorney general.

7. Roy Moore is suing someone else about something that happened in the U.S. Senate race

— Even though the Alabama electorate rejected Judge Roy Moore in December of 2017, he is not done in the public eye yet. He as a press conference tomorrow where he will announce he is suing someone else for issues surrounding his election loss.

— Moore is already suing five people for defamation, claiming there was an organized conspiracy to keep him from being elected. It is unlikely that he will win any of these cases.

32 mins ago

Congressman Mo Brooks calls out AL.com columnist for not disclosing payments from his opponent’s campaign

Does a media outlet have a requirement to disclose if a writer is an employee or a contributor? This question was raised by Congressman Mo Brooks after a series of negative, and he argues inaccurate, columns by AL.com featured columnist Clete Wetli. Wetli has been a columnist for years at AL.com, but recently received a payment from Brooks’ Democrat challenger Peter Joffrion.

Congressman Brooks’ campaign’s press release lays out the argument that the payment may be affecting Wetli’s topic selection:

Former Democrat Party Chairman Clete Wetli writes weekly guest editorials for AL.com and The Huntsville Times. AL.com discloses Wetli’s partisan bias by stating, “Clete Wetli is a liberal political activist living in Huntsville and a regular contributor to AL.com.”

Through May 22 of this year, Wetli wrote 20 AL.com editorials. As would be expected of a left-wing activist and former Democrat Party chairman, Wetli’s 20 AL.com editorials regularly attack conservatives, Republicans or President Trump. None of Wetli’s first 20 editorials in 2018 attacked Alabama GOP Congressman Mo Brooks.

In stark contrast, since May 29, 75% of Wetli’s columns (six of eight) attack Congressman Brooks.

Why this matters:

Credibility matters. The former owner of Yellowhammer News once said, “AL.com is a sports blog with a liberal bias,” so it shouldn’t come as any surprise that most of their columnists lean to the left. The problem is when there appears to be a conflict that is not disclosed.

I have repeatedly noted that Congressman Mo Brooks helped me in my legal battle with former Attorney General Troy King, that he performed my wedding ceremony in 2016 and I will mention here that he and his wife attended my son Grant’s Baek-il last week. Those disclosures are not required as there is no direct payment for services. According to Brooks, the same cannot be said for Wetli and Joffrion.

No one believes that Wetli shouldn’t be able to write, or write on these particular issues.  But, at a minimum, AL.com should disclose Wetli’s relationship to the Joffrion campaign.

Listen to the interview with Congressman Mo Brooks here:

@TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a conservative talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

40 mins ago

If Walt Maddox wants a debate with Kay Ivey, maybe poll in the high-30s first

In a perfect world, Alabama’s gubernatorial contest in the November election would be more than a ceremonial formality. Things would be heating up. The two nominees would be barnstorming every nook and cranny of Alabama for the next three-and-a-half months.

It is not a perfect world. We don’t look to be getting that any time soon.

If it were a possibility, it would have started with Alabama’s Republican primaries. Instead, it was an exhibition contest for incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey to show off her political might.

And here we are with a gubernatorial matchup between Republican nominee Ivey and Democratic nominee Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox.

Does anyone care? Are people clamoring for a contentious race? That doesn’t appear to be the case.

Keep in mind that with the daily distraction of Donald Trump and the Washington, D.C., there isn’t a lot of political bandwidth remaining for the public to dedicate to this gubernatorial race.

Nonetheless, Maddox issued a letter to Ivey on Tuesday with the ambitious challenge of four events – two debates and two town halls.

She replied with a statement by mocking the 45-year-old and suggested he debate himself.

That tells us a lot of what we need to know. First, a formal public request instead of some negotiation behind the scenes reeks of a desperate stunt, something a candidate with an uphill climb might offer. Second, Ivey’s response shows she doesn’t see him as a legitimate threat.

If you believe the sparse polling on the contest, Ivey’s likely assumption is valid. She leads Maddox by a 53-to-28 percent margin, according to an Atlantic Media & Research survey.

Even if that poll is an outlier, one would have to assume Ivey has a sizable lead. She is the Republican nominee in a Republican state and dominated her primary contest by avoiding a runoff against three well-funded challengers.

Now that we’re at the general election stage, we’re going to hear Ivey is obligated to debate Maddox from the purveyors of political thought that dominate Alabama’s left-leaning political coverage. (Keep in mind, they tried this before in the primary, and it failed.)

The only way Ivey will get on a debate stage with Maddox is if he gives her a reason. Since she is dominating the contest, there is no incentive for Kay Ivey to debate. The best outcome the Ivey campaign could hope for by showing up for a debate is to what, move ahead of Maddox and win by 50 points?

With or without a debate, polling will likely tighten. Some Alabama Democrats think they can ride the momentum from the 2017 U.S. Senate special election. That might be worth a few votes here and there in some precincts around the state.

Even with a tightening of the race, Kay Ivey is a big favorite. Maddox needs her to be a not-quite-as-big favorite.

He still has time, and it’s not like there won’t be an open stage somewhere in Alabama through November 5 to host a gubernatorial debate if the opportunity presented itself.

If Maddox wants to make up ground to better his chances for a debate, he’ll have to sway Republican voters to vote for a Democrat. That means looking beyond the friendly confines of the Alabama Press Association convention or Scottsboro’s 5th Congressional District Democrats town hall meeting — two of his last public appearances.

He probably already has those voters locked up. That’s his solid 28 percent.

My advice to Walt Maddox: You don’t have to make it all up to get to the debate stage, meaning it doesn’t have to be a 50-50 tie. However, you will at least need to be within striking of 40 percent. Even then, that’s 60-40 split, which is still a textbook definition of a landslide.

Don’t be fooled by the political pundits and reporters that write for AL(dot)com or The Montgomery Advertiser. They may sing your praises for your bold challenge to Kay Ivey. Winning the media in this state won’t get you to 1142 South Perry Street.

Furthermore, Kay Ivey won’t be shamed or guilted by the media into debating you. We learned that lesson months ago.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and is the editor of Breitbart TV.

2 hours ago

Mobile street named to honor Jim Crow-era murder victim

A Mobile street will be named in honor of a victim of a racially motivated Jim Crow-era murder.

Al.com reports the agenda item calling for Tennessee Street to also be named in honor of Rayfield Davis was initially listed under resolutions being introduced, which means it would have been held over for a week for consideration.

But District 3 Councilman C.J. Small asked that it be reclassified as a consent resolution, meaning it could be approved immediately, which the city council unanimously did Tuesday.

Davis was a janitor at Mobile’s Brookley Air Force Base.

On March 7, 1948, Davis and a mechanic argued.

Davis reportedly told the man that equality was coming for whites and blacks, which enraged the man to the point that he beat Davis to death.

Davis’ body was left in a ditch on Tennessee Street.

In 2015, the Civil Rights & Restorative Justice Project at Northeastern University School of Law began a re-examination of racially motivated killings in the South between 1930 and 1970.

The History Museum of Mobile has worked as a partner with the group to develop exhibits about such killings in the Mobile area.

A March 1948 account published in The Chicago Defender suggests a substantially different interpretation of Davis’ death.

Headlined “Dixie Fantasy,” it identifies the assailant as Horace Miller, 20, a white man from Durant, Mississippi, and says the confrontation occurred after the two got off a city bus at a nearby stop.

The article suggested that Miller may have assaulted the 53-year-old Davis during a robbery attempt and then fabricated the exchange about equality to cover up his criminal intent.

If the Defender account is accurate, the logic is that the white assailant believed he wouldn’t be held accountable for killing a black man, if he said the black man had antagonized him with talk about equality.

The outcome was that a grand jury in fact opted not to indict Miller.

According to information provided by the Civil Rights & Restorative Justice Project, its work and the History Museum of Mobile’s exhibits will honor Davis and five other racially motivated killings.

The public is invited to attend the Aug. 18 ceremony “on Tennessee and Broad Streets, where he was killed to honor his life and legacy” and then to visit the museum to view the related exhibition.

In an honorary renaming, a street retains its green street signs and residents’ addresses do not change. New brown streets signs are added, showing the honorary designation.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

17 hours ago

Maddox officially challenges Gov. Ivey to debate, Ivey responds

As promised, Democrat candidate for governor and Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox sent Gov. Kay Ivey a letter on Tuesday, challenging her to a series of debates between now and November’s general election.

Maddox foreshadowed the letter in a speech to the Alabama Press Association last Saturday.

“With our state being in its most corrupt period in history, it is paramount that those who want to be governor engage in a public debate,” Maddox said in the speech.

Gov. Ivey’s campaign responded to the letter in a statement.

“Walt Maddox refuses to say if he supports Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court, it’s impossible to get a straight answer from him on gun rights, and he’s all over the map on abortion,” the statement said. “It seems the person Walt Maddox should be debating is himself.”

Maddox’s proposal includes two debates, one on issues of education and economic development and another on health care, mental health, and infrastructure. It also proposes that the two candidates hold two townhall events, one in a large city and another in a rural county.

Today’s exchange reflects a larger dynamic that has been playing out in the gubernatorial campaign since the June primaries.

Maddox has tried multiple times to coax Ivey into a debate and subsequently criticized her for deferring, at times reaching back to the Republican primary debates – in which Ivey did not participate – in an effort to demonstrate her unwillingness to talk about the issues.

Ivey has responded in-kind, knocking Maddox for being a Democrat and most recently, for not supporting President Trump’s recent Supreme Court nominee, Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

@jeremywbeaman is a contributing writer for Yellowhammer News

