38 mins ago

Major bills to get committee hearings on Tuesday

MONTGOMERY — Tuesday is expected to be an interesting day in the Alabama legislature, as respective bills dealing with the lottery and constitutional carry are set to receive committee consideration.

State Sen. Greg Albritton’s (R-Range) lottery bill – SB 220 – and State Sen. Gerald Allen’s (R-Tuscaloosa) bill eliminating firearm permit requirements – SB 4 – are on the Senate Tourism Committee’s meeting agenda for 2:00 p.m. You can listen live here.

Additionally, State Sen. Cam Ward’s (R-Alabaster) open records reform bill, SB 237, is on the Senate Governmental Affairs Committee’s meeting agenda for 1:00 p.m. Listen live to that here.

Both meetings are in room 825 of the State House.

SB 220 and SB 4 have each received a public hearing in recent weeks.

SB 4’s public hearing was in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

SB 220 is the only clean lottery legislation that has been filed this session.

SB 237 is known as the “Alabama Open Records Act.” State Rep. Chris Pringle (R-Mobile) is carrying the bill in the House.

The House will gavel in at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, while the Senate will begin its legislative day at 3:00 p.m.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News.

1 hour ago

Another state legislator looking at 2020 U.S. Senate bid

Episode five of “The Insider with Sean Ross” has the scoop on a new potential candidate looking at mounting a Republican 2020 U.S. Senate bid. This time, it is a state legislator who voted against the Rebuild Alabama Act, Gov. Kay Ivey’s infrastructure package that will raise the state fuel tax 10 cents over three years.

Join Sean Ross for the inside scoop on all the latest from Goat Hill to Capitol Hill as he hosts “The Insider,” a podcast on the new Yellowhammer Podcast Network.

Episodes will be released as news breaks, so subscribe now to stay in the know on all things political in Alabama.

12 hours ago

Del Marsh not running for U.S. Senate in 2020

Alabama Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston) has confirmed to Yellowhammer News that he will not run for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) in 2020.

This came after The Anniston Star published an interview Monday evening with Marsh saying, “I’m not running.”

Marsh, who has been one of Alabama’s most powerful people since the Republican takeover of the state legislature in 2010, was rumored for months to be a leading contender for the Republican U.S. Senate nomination this cycle.

However, Yellowhammer News had reported in recent weeks online and on WVNN’s “The Jeff Poor Show” that Marsh had become significantly less likely to mount a bid.

Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth (R-AL) also confirmed recently that he will not run for Jones’ seat in 2020.

Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) and former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville are the only announced Republican candidates thus far.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News.

13 hours ago

Report: Doug Jones hires prominent pro-choice adviser as campaign manager

Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) has picked a campaign manager for his 2020 re-election bid.

According to National Journal’s Zach Cohen, Jones has hired Cory Warfield, a Democratic operative known best perhaps for being a former adviser to Emily’s List.

Based in Washington, D.C., Emily’s List succinctly describes its mission as, “We ignite change by getting pro-choice Democratic women elected to office.”

The group lobbies for “abortion rights,” spending tens of millions in major election cycles to advance its cause.

Warfield confirmed the report on Twitter, while also using the opportunity to fundraise for Jones.

The new campaign manager also formerly ran Nevada’s 2016 Democratic presidential caucus.

This comes after Jones only raised 12 percent of his funds from Alabama donors in the first quarter of 2019.

The incumbent junior senator continues to draw heavy criticism for his coziness with D.C. special interest groups and national Democrats.

RELATED: Doug Jones touts support of abortion rights — ‘I am in favor of a woman’s freedom to choose’

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News.

14 hours ago

Neeysa Biddle is a 2019 Woman of Impact

Neeysa Biddle is uniquely familiar with the level of sacrifice and dedication required to leave a substantial legacy. She has spent her career focused on advancing the care of the chronically ill and compromised. At an early age, she fell in love with healthcare as a radiology report transcriber and worked hard to finance her education to progress in the field.

Biddle spent the first 25 years of her career in health information management. She received her B.S. degree in Health Administration from the University of Alabama, a decision she says left a definable impact on her family.

“Sacrifices were made so that I could go back to school full-time and the jobs that followed were miles away from the home base.  But the sacrifices were evidence to our sons of the value of and appropriate timing of one’s college education,” Biddle shared with Yellowhammer News.

Following graduation from graduate school and completion of the required residency, Biddle’s career skyrocketed, as she was named the vice-president of operations at Medical Center East in 1992 and later progressed to chief operating officer of St. Vincent’s Healthcare System in 2005.

In 2011, Biddle attempted to retire by working from home for Ascension – St. Vincent’s Health System’s parent. During that time, she helped create the National Ascension Leadership Academy, a highlight of her career as she had always wanted to be a teacher.

“This period was just so much fun!  I enjoyed interacting with national thought leaders on healthcare reform to shape the curriculum of the Academy and interacting with young executives from across the nation as they completed that course of study,” Biddle shared.

In 2014, she received an unexpected phone call from Ascension asking if she would return to St. Vincent’s in the CEO position, due to an unanticipated vacancy. She served as CEO for three years working to stabilize the leadership team and recruit a new leader. After orienting the new CEO, Biddle went to the 13-hospital system in Austin, TX, where she provided interim leadership during a period of transition and change.

As an advocate for others, Biddle is familiar with battling limitations in the corporate world. She promises not to give up her fight to ensure a brighter tomorrow for career women in our state and beyond.

“Being an encourager and supporter of women is extremely important to me, and I feel I have the responsibility to continue in the role of advocate.  I survived in a male-dominated field and did see some growing acceptance of women and the gifts they bring to leadership.  But, there is still much to do to bring about equality both personally and professionally, and it is my responsibility to make that happen,” Biddle shared.

Mrs. Biddle has been married to her high school classmate, Tommy Biddle, for 53 years. They share two sons and are overjoyed with their expanding family. It is one of her greatest joys to watch her four grandchildren grow up. Aside from spending time with her family, Biddle enjoys gardening – calling it her passion – especially in the beautiful Spring weather.

Biddle spends a great deal of time using her talents to inspire others. The American Heart Association, the March of Dimes, American Cancer Society and the Komen Foundation are a few of the organizations very dear to her heart.

“The gift of being able to impact the lives of others in a positive way is, in my opinion, is the most meaningful of all contributions,” she told Yellowhammer News.

She loves volunteering at her church by teaching Sunday School, chairing the Administrative Council and leading the Discipleship Team. She also sings on the church’s music team and in Snead State Junior College’s Community Choir. She serves on the District Operations Team for the Mountain-Lakes District of the United Methodist Church and was a member of the inaugural class of Momentum, a women’s leadership group that continues to promote growth in leadership of the women across the state.

When reflecting on what she wishes to leave as a legacy for future generations, Biddle shared the following inspirational words: “Go for it!  Many of the limitations I experienced were self-imposed and resulted, to a large degree, from my lack of self-confidence.  My advice would be to stay open to possibilities.  Do not assume that you ‘can’t do something.’  One can do more than ever imagined if only willing to step through the door of possibility.  Be bold and prepare.  Become your very best self and the world will come to you!”

Yellowhammer News is proud to name Neeysa Biddle a 2019 Woman of Impact.

Yellowhammer News is proud to name Neeysa Biddle a 2019 Woman of Impact.

The 2nd Annual Women of Impact Awards will celebrate the honorees on April 29, 2019, in Birmingham.

14 hours ago

Montgomery wins international ‘Smart City’ competition

The City of Montgomery last week was named one of five winners of the prestigious Smart Cities Readiness Challenge competition thanks to the collaborative efforts of Alabama Power Company, Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce, the city, the county, Montgomery Public Schools and military and other national defense partners.

The international competition was hosted by the Smart Cities Council and will garner global recognition, new development opportunities and access to a special year-long technology program for Alabama’s capital city

“This is another special moment – a watershed day – for our community signifying our success in capitalizing on the opportunities for growth and economic development that come through the advancement of technology across our city,” Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange said in a statement Monday announcing the win.

“But what’s even more important is our resolve to adopt practical high-tech solutions that better serve residents, add to our quality of life and expand access to the tools and technology needed for future success. We are grateful to our partners who raised their hands to join us in this venture,” the mayor added.

Montgomery formed a Smart City Committee specifically to steer the application process for the competition. The city’s application provided an overview of up-and-running projects, like the Smart City Living Lab, Star Watch, Rubicon and Open Data Montgomery, as well as future plans to use technology to impact residents – including providing free Wi-Fi access to all Montgomery students by upgrading infrastructure at local community centers.

“This award underscores recent technology and data-driven initiatives advancing Montgomery as a major player in the Smart City movement,” City IT Manager and Smart City Committee Coordinator Savio Dias said. “It also builds on our current momentum in the Smart City space, carrying it forward into the future through strategic planning.”

TechMGM, Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce’s initiative to connect and leverage the city’s unique technology assets, was proud to partner with the entire team that worked for weeks to put the application together. TechMGM and the local chamber said that they are eager to continue to promote and invest in smart city initiatives with their many community partners.

“Montgomery is maximizing and refining the region’s existing infrastructure and physical and intellectual resources to establish innovation strategies that continue to drive demand for the city as a long-term sustainable location for investment,” TechMGM Executive Director Charisse Stokes said. “Receiving this honor reinforces our strategy to make Montgomery a smarter place to live and work.”

While vying with more than 100 major cities — as large and geographically diverse as Dallas, TX, and Jersey City, NJ — Montgomery impressed the Smart Cities Council by demonstrating a concise vision for incorporating innovative data-driven approaches in multiple projects, as well as shoring up efforts to enhance communication and collaboration with its team of regional stakeholders and community partners.

As a winner, Montgomery will receive a full-year Readiness Program, including mentoring, an outcome-oriented Readiness Workshop, a Readiness Roadmap based on its priorities and regular progress calls and follow-up workshops. Montgomery will also receive nationwide publicity as a great place to live and work, plus travel scholarships to Smart Cities Week twice per year to continue learning. To top it off, the city and its partners get access to financiers who can structure public/private partnerships and other forms of alternative financing.

Officials see this competition result as essential to attracting potential job creators and expanding the city’s high-tech workforce, according to the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce.

The four other winners were Baltimore, MD; Edmonton, Canada; Racine, WI, and Cleantech San Diego (San Diego, CA).

This competition victory and award marks yet another technology honor for Montgomery this fiscal year. The city earned two Smart 50 Awards from Smart Cities Connect in January and the Digital Cities Survey Award by the Center for Digital Government in November.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News.

