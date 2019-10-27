Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Jones bashes 2012 Trump tweet after mission killing ISIS leader — ‘Partisan hackery’ 28 mins ago / News
VIDEO: Alabama Republicans storm the SCIF, Poarch Creek Accountability Now, party switchers and more on Guerrilla Politics 58 mins ago / Analysis
LSU jumps Alabama for No. 1 in AP college football poll after win over Auburn 2 hours ago / Sports
Assessing the health of Mobile Bay 3 hours ago / News
Roby: Staying alert against fraudulent scams 4 hours ago / Guest Opinion
State Sen. Orr vows to renew push to take State of Alabama out of retail alcohol sales 5 hours ago / News
Blind spots on Alabama’s Workforce Super Highway 6 hours ago / Sponsored
Alabama’s congressional delegation reacts to death of ‘whimpering’ ISIS leader 7 hours ago / News
B.A.S.S., Alabama Power to award scholarships to two Alabama students 8 hours ago / News
6 takeaways from Auburn’s loss at LSU 9 hours ago / Sports
University of Alabama aligns inventor resources, collaboration with business incubator 9 hours ago / News
Saban: ‘Tua doing really, really well’ — ‘Expect him to return to practice within a week’ 10 hours ago / News
Top federal energy official visits Alabama Power’s Smart Neighborhood 11 hours ago / News
A look at the good work of Rick Pate, Will Ainsworth, Jack Hawkins 23 hours ago / Guest Opinion
On this day in Alabama history: President Warren Harding visits Birmingham for semicentennial celebration 1 day ago / News
Alabama’s Lake Thurlow to refill with new spillway gates 1 day ago / News
UAB website tells how to prevent, treat flu and safeguard loved ones 1 day ago / News
ADOL Secretary Fitzgerald Washington on record employment figures: ‘The collaboration right now with Gov. Ivey’s administration is humming on all cylinders’ 1 day ago / News
Family repairs shoes for nearly a century in Mobile 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
Auburn University alumna colors the Smokies orange and blue 1 day ago / News
The Associated Press on Sunday released its latest AP Top 25 college football poll, and the University of Alabama is no longer the nation’s top ranked team after beating Arkansas 48-7.

In what the AP called “one of the closet votes ever,” LSU jumped Bama for the number-one spot. LSU beat Auburn 23-20 on Saturday.

LSU received 1,476 points from AP voters, closely followed by the Crimson Tide (1,474) and Ohio State (1,468). The top-three teams are all undefeated, as are No. 4 Clemson and No.5 Penn State.

The AP poll began on October 19, 1936, and it is now the longest-running poll of those that award national titles at the end of the season.

Florida, Oregon, Georgia, Utah and Oklahoma rounded out the top-10, followed by Auburn at No. 11.

Alabama and LSU both have bye-weeks this coming weekend, followed by their must-see matchup in Tuscalosoa on November 9. That is expected to be a matchup between the top-two teams, as Ohio State and Penn State are also off this week, with Clemson facing Wofford.

While LSU got more total points this week and thus were ranked above Alabama, the Tide received the most first-place votes with 21. LSU and Ohio State both garnered 17 first-place votes. Clemson received seven first-place votes.

RELATED: Saban: ‘Tua doing really, really well’ — ‘Expect him to return to practice within a week’

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

You would think that a U.S. military mission that killed the world’s most wanted terrorist would bring all Americans together. However, in this day and age, you would apparently be wrong.

After President Donald Trump on Sunday morning confirmed the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the Islamic State’s leader, Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) reacted with an initial tweet.

“Last night was a victory for America & the civilized world & a blow to ISIS,” Jones stated. “Our brave forces who carried out this mission are held in the hearts of a grateful nation. I congratulate President Trump & our military leaders. They deserve great credit & our thanks. They have mine.”

However, the mere mention of Trump’s name seemed to have angered far-left supporters of Jones.

For example, Hollywood actor Michaela Watkins tweeted directly in response to Jones, “I congratulate our troops and leaders for the operation. Trump is a traitor. Impeach now.”

Many others brought up a Trump tweet over seven years old to justify their outrage. Trump at the time was referencing then-President Barack Obama using the death of Osama Bin Laden to his advantage in a reelection debate against Republican nominee Mitt Romney.

While this 2012 Trump tweet has no bearing on Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s death, Jones buckled to the pressure and denounced it after receiving complaints about the senator’s original statement on Sunday morning.

“Folks, for everyone who is sending me what Trump tweeted at Obama after Bin Laden’s death please know that I too remember that and did not like it at all,” Jones announced.

On the day that Americans ostensibly should be united behind their commander-in-chief after a successful operation, Jones then claimed, “Donald Trump did not put country over party, but we will.”

Alabama’s junior senator asserted “we are better than that” and concluded, “Let’s transcend partisan hackery.”

This comes amidst Democrats’ impeachment efforts. Jones has pledged to back whomever his party nominates against Trump in 2020, no matter how radical that individual is.

Meanwhile, Jones’ follow-up statement was not the only eyebrow-raising reaction from Democrats or members of the media on Sunday — far from it.

National outlets like CNN appeared saddened that the Trump administration had successfully overseen Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s death. And, in shocking headlines, print publications like The Washington Post looked to lionize the terrorist leader, who was a mass murderer, rapist, suicide bomber and sworn enemy of the American people.

Bloomberg also managed to give Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi a fond farewell.

RELATED: Doug Jones votes to undo part of Trump’s tax cut legislation

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Radio talk show host Dale Jackson and Dr. Waymon Burke take you through this week’s biggest political stories, including:

— Could the GOP protests that U.S. Representatives Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) and Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) took part in lead to more openness in the impeachment process?

— Who is funding the shady group targeting the Poarch Band of Creek Indians?

— Should Madison County License Director Mark Craig be viewed skeptically for trying to switch parties two weeks before a filing deadline?

Jackson and Burke are joined by Brooks to discuss the decision he made to join members of his party who protested the Democratic Party’s handling of the ongoing impeachment inquiry.

Jackson closes the show with a “parting shot” directed at journalists who are hypocritically defending the secrecy of the impeachment inquiry.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

Much like the proverbial canary in the coal mine – which warned miners of dangerous gases – the oyster, blue crab and speckled trout can warn us about the fragile health of Mobile Bay.

To that end, the University of South Alabama has received a five-year, $2.9 million grant from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to study how oyster, blue crab and speckled trout respond to changes in their environment.

“The research will involve understanding and linking physical, biological, chemical and human drivers of populations of oyster, blue crab, and spotted trout, also known as speckled trout,” said Dr. John Lehrter, associate professor of marine sciences. “There will be lab and field work to measure trends and variability in drivers and populations. Based on lab and field results, numerical ecosystem models will be used to analyze how future projected trends, as well as management and restoration interventions, may affect the populations.”

Lehrter and his colleagues, including USA students, will also assemble and analyze historical data to see how the populations have responded to long-term trends and variability in temperature, river discharge and water quality in Mobile Bay, and they’ll identify thresholds at which rapid changes in those populations occur.

Ph.D. student Mai Fung, who came to South after getting her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of California, is one of Lehrter’s researchers. “One of the major questions we have in this project is how environmental variability affects quantity and quality, as well as the habitats and resiliency of these populations,” Fung said. “I will primarily take water and sediment samples and use these samples to spatially and temporally characterize the differences in environmental characteristics for these populations.”

You may ask, why are the specific populations of oyster, blue crab and speckled trout significant? Lehrter, who is also a senior marine scientist at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab, said each represents a different segment of our bay waters.

“Oysters are planktonic during larval stages, and then settle and grow in a particular location, so they are not able to move if habitat or water quality declines,” Lehrter explained.

“Blue crab are also planktonic during larval stages before settling to benthic, or bottom habitats. But unlike the oysters, they’re mobile, so they are able to make use of bottom habitat throughout the bay. Generally, bottom waters are where we see the most serious low oxygen and pH problems, so it’s likely that they will be impacted by changes, but perhaps not to the same degree as the stationary oyster. Speckled trout use both bottom and surface layers and are pretty mobile. Thus, they may be least impacted by environmental change.”

Lehrter pointed out that all three also have high fishing pressure, so there are management actions from the fishery side that may also be used to improve these populations.

“In sum, we’re looking at how do we manage the ecosystem both from the bottom up – water quality and habitat quality – and top down – fisheries management,” he said.

South Alabama students such as Fung will play a major role in the research, which benefits both the project and their future careers. “We plan to train five to seven Ph.D. and master’s students during this project,” Lehrter said.

Fung’s dissertation work is focused on mercury, a contaminant of major concern to both humans and the ecosystem. “I am investigating sources of mercury to Mobile Bay, and how mercury is connected to other processes such as carbon cycling and sediment metabolism,” Fung explained. “My ultimate goal is to gain a better understanding of how this contaminant can be managed.”

So this research project has multiple benefits. While providing useful information about the health of Mobile Bay and key populations in the bay, Lehrter said it’s also beneficial to South students conducting the research.

“This training will provide them with the background to become leaders in the area of ecosystem management, which is the direction that water quality and fisheries management is headed.”

(Courtesy of University of South Alabama)

Every day, we consume information in a variety of ways from our cell phone screens to our computers. With having several types of options available, the amount of content can be overwhelming and easily inundate even the most avid consumer. The ability to understand if information is fraudulent or real is becoming ever more difficult to immediately recognize. This month is National Cybersecurity Awareness Month and there are so many fraudulent scams that we all must stay alert against.

Have you ever clicked on a suggested ad on Instagram, liked a normal looking product for sale on Facebook or clicked on a link from an unsolicited email? If so, you most likely have been viewing deceitful companies at least a few times. According to a recent Better Business Bureau’s report on those who documented a scam, 91% directly engaged with the fake company and 53% of those ended up losing money. These types of companies do all they can to appear legitimate from a professional website to consumer reviews and proper looking forms to enter in your credit card information. When scrolling down your own social media page or that of a friend’s you feel safe and secure, but it is the sense of regularity that can invite normal-looking fake products and websites to appear welcoming.

I invite everyone to utilize the tools from the Better Business Bureau at www.bbb.org to review questionable product advertisements and websites. Additionally, if you do unfortunately fall victim to an online scam, you can easily report that information here as well. Everyone should practice the same amount, if not more, awareness online for products and companies as you would if you walked into a store to buy a product.

While scams and fraudulent activity online remain the most likely avenue of interaction with consumers, bad actors continue to use unsolicited calls to cell phones as well. In fact, just this past week, I received numerous calls to my cell phone from people who identified themselves as being from the Social Security Administration. These calls claimed criminal activity was pending against me, and I must call them back immediately with my Social Security number to rectify the situation. Most of these type of calls can easily be determined to be fake on the onset, however, every situation for each person is different. Think of the person who had recently interacted with the actual Social Security Administration or had indeed just participated in some sort of court case. With online fraudulent activity receiving the most oversight and awareness, I want to remind everyone that those claiming to be actual government agencies continue to exist over the phone.

While it can be alarming to get a call like this, it is important to protect yourself and your identity. First, it is very important to know that you should never give out any personal information on these types of calls. It is best to hang up and immediately report the phone call directly to the actual government agency. In the case of the Social Security Administration there are two ways you can report the call, by phone at 1-800-269-0271 or online at oig.ssa.gov.

There have been safeguards implemented on social media platforms and unsolicited phone calls have decreased over the years, but the ability to protect your identity and defend yourself from getting scammed continues to get more difficult as corrupt individuals adapt to the consumer. At the end of the day, you ultimately are in control by what ads you click on, websites to visit, or phone calls to call-back. Asking questions and always double-checking the legitimacy of any new online interaction or entity is the best practice to follow.

Martha Roby represents Alabama’s Second Congressional District. She lives in Montgomery, Alabama, with her husband Riley and their two children.

One of the last remaining vestiges of America’s failed experiment with the prohibition of alcohol of the 1930s is Alabama state government’s 170 Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) stores, which the state uses to compete with the private sector in the retail sale of liquor.

State Sen. Arthur Orr (R-Decatur) has tried on numerous occasions to end that arrangement with legislation that would privatize the ABC Board’s retail sales. Previously, Orr insisted the state could generate just as much income through privatization by eliminating the overhead. However, such efforts have not been successful.

During an appearance on this week’s “Capitol Journal” on Alabama Public Television, Orr told host Don Dailey he intends to give it another try in next year’s upcoming legislative session.

“I’m going to tilt at that windmill continually,” Orr said. “I think it is a thing we need to do. I chuckle, but it’s serious. I think the state has no business being in the retail sales of alcohol. If we were designing state government today, Don, would we think, ‘Well, let’s get into the retail sales of anything,’ for that matter of alcohol? But then, have the private sector down the street that we’re competing against. So, it’s been tried before. And I’m perhaps a little stubborn and am going to keep trying. I think we’re going to come with something different this time, and we’re going to see where we go.”

Orr did not divulge specifics of his 2020 effort, only saying it is “substantially different” from what has been tried in the past.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

