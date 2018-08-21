Lipscomb Police chief fired following arrest for marijuana possession

6. Democrat Congressman jokes about the president drowning , and no one cares

— While most will applaud the move because there have been many controversies over the last couple of years including sheriffs using the money for beach houses and to invest in car dealers, State Auditor Jim Ziegler says the decision could cause issues.

— Ivey had the state comptroller draw up agreements the sheriffs must sign by September 1st that will force the sheriffs to spend the funds preparing food, serving food and other services related to the feeding of prisoners.

7. Gov. Kay Ivey continues to strip Alabama sheriffs autonomy on inmate feeding program and the money that comes with it

— Democrat Congressman Alcee Hastings joked, “‘A crisis is if Donald Trump falls into the Potomac River and can’t swim. And a catastrophe is anybody saves his ass.’”

— In saner times, a Congressman joking about the death of the president of the United States would draw condemnation across the board, but we are not living in normal times.

5. Newt Gingrich believes most of the coverage of the Don McGahn implies he has “turned,” but he doesn’t buy it

— Most of the media coverage surrounding White House counsel Don McGahn implies that McGahn is the key to taking down Trump. Before, it was a porn star, her lawyer, Trump’s other lawyer, George Papadopolous, Omarosa, Michelle Wolf, and whoever else the media could dig up before that.

— Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich sees things a bit differently. He argued that “because President Trump waived both executive privilege and attorney-client privilege” there is “now no excuse for Special Counsel Robert Mueller to ask to interview President Trump” after it was reported in the New York Times that McGahn said “he never saw Mr. Trump go beyond his legal authorities.”

4. Microsoft alerted the government that Russia has attacked multiple conservative websites in the United States

— The attempts were made last week using the same methods, spearfishing, that they used in 2016 designing pages that mimicked the International Republican Institute and The Hudson Institute’s email portals.

— This further proves that their purpose in 2016 was to disrupt rather than help Republicans win elections because the attacks Microsoft stopped were on Republican groups.

3. Governor Kay Ivey is joining the fight to save a Congressional seat by advocating for Alabamians to fully participate in the U.S. Census

— The Alabama Counts! Census Committee is a plan unveiled by Gov. Ivey to warn the people of Alabama that maximum participation is required or the state “will be at serious risk of losing a congressional seat … and, very importantly, federal funding for Alabama.”

— Congressman Mo Brooks and Attorney General Steve Marshall have attacked this issue from another angle, suing the federal government over their plan to count illegal aliens when allocating funds and representation.

2. Racism is to blame for Nancy Worley’s attempted ouster from the Alabama Democrat Party

— As if the saga of the troubled Democratic Party couldn’t get any worse, their leader is now accusing its most successful elected official in over 10 years of “a tiny bit of racism.”

— The opposing slate was being pushed by U.S. Senator Doug Jones (white) and supported by State House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels (black), but that didn’t stop Worley from making an absurd charge. She stated, “You know, there could be a tiny bit of racism there – but, I think the most important thing is a lot of folks are just jealous of how successful they’ve been.”

1. President Donald Trump: “Even if I am telling the truth, that makes me a liar”

— The absurd quote factory that is the Trump White House and the people surrounding it never stops. Now, the president is following up Rudy Giuliani’s misunderstood quote “Truth isn’t truth” comment with a couple of doozies of his own.

— Publicly expressing fear of a “perjury trap,” Trump also declared he could take over the investigation and end it, but he still said he hasn’t decided whether he would sit down with the special counsel or not.