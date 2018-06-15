Subscription Preferences:

Let’s all come to grips with this — there will be no debate in the governor’s race

All of Governor Kay Ivey’s Republican primary opponents wanted the governor to participate in a debate, but it did not matter. Now, two weeks into the general election, Democrat candidate Walt Maddox has had two separate news cycles where he asked for a debate.

It is not happening.

Ivey can be as coy about this as she wants, but by not being clear, Ivey is being crystal clear that this ain’t happening:

“There will be plenty of time for these discussions…” a campaign spokesperson wrote in an email, according to the Associated Press.

Why this matters:

Yes, Alabamians deserve to hear the competing ideas of the two candidates running for governor, but it doesn’t have to be a debate.

If Walt Maddox wants to get in front of as many people as he possibly can, go answer questions from every TV station in the state.

If Maddox wants to reach Republican voters looking at potentially crossing over, including Republicans who voted for Senator Doug Jones over Roy Moore, go on talk radio.

It is 2018 — Maddox has access to plenty of ways to touch Alabama citizens every single day; however, a debate with the incumbent Governor Kay Ivey will not be one of them.

TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a conservative talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

Alabama jobless rate increases slightly

Alabama’s unemployment rate is up slightly from a month ago.

The state says the May jobless rate was 3.9 percent, up one-tenth of a percent from a month earlier.

That rate is far below the rate of 4.6 percent from a year earlier, but it’s one-tenth of a percent higher than the national unemployment rate.

Despite the increase, the state says wage and salary employment is at a 10-year high. More than 2.04 million people are now working in the state. More workers are available, leading to the slight increase.

Shelby County in metro Birmingham has the state’s lowest unemployment rate at 2.7 percent, followed by Cullman County at 3.1 percent.

Wilcox County in rural western Alabama is worst at 8.9 percent. Greene County is next at 7.2 percent.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

On IG report, Sessions speaks like a long-time law man, Trump like a politician

The amount of personal and political separation between President Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions has increased since yesterday, though no more directed swipes have been taken.

Both responded to the much-anticipated Department of Justice’s Inspector General report on the FBI’s handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation with criticism of the bureau, but their words demonstrate that what is ultimately responsible for the division between them is how differently they operate in the political sphere.

In his response to the report, Sessions offered a definite reproof of the Department of Justice.

“The Inspector General’s report reveals a number of significant errors by the senior leadership of the Department of Justice and the FBI during the previous administration,” Sessions said in a statement yesterday.

“Accordingly, this report must be seen as an opportunity for the FBI — long considered the world’s premier investigative agency — and all of us at the Department to learn from past mistakes. The Department is not above criticism, and it is accountable to the Chief Executive, Congress, and most importantly, the American people.”

Even so, he spent near as many words both praising and encouraging the institution.

“I have worked alongside the agents and employees of the FBI for decades, and it is my honor to serve with you as Attorney General,” Sessions said. “In offices throughout the country and the world, you embody the fidelity, bravery, and integrity that is your motto. Continue your mission. Achieve excellence. And understand that your work – protecting the American people at home and abroad – is your greatest legacy.”

Trump responded to the report this morning with tweets targeting former FBI director James Comey and FBI Agent Peter Strzok.

In an impromptu appearance on “Fox & Friends” this morning, Trump reinforced those criticisms while offering his support, and accepting the support, of the rank and file.

“The people in the FBI are incredible,” he told Steve Doocy. “I would bet if you took a poll, in the FBI, I would win that poll by more than anyone’s ever won a poll.”

For Sessions, all of this demands an effort to preserve the Department of Justice.

For Trump, all of this offers an opportunity for self-preservation.

@jeremywbeaman is a contributing writer for Yellowhammer News

Alabama prolife voters should stand with U.S. Rep. Martha Roby, because she stands up for them

As president of Susan B. Anthony List, I’ve had the privilege of working together with many amazing pro-life women in Congress. Even so, there are a few who stand out for going above and beyond in their commitment to unborn children and their mothers – a description that perfectly fits Martha Roby. We were proud to see her advance in her primary last week.

Earlier this year, SBA List kicked off our endorsement of Martha’s re-election campaign with a tour of the 2nd District. Our team was grateful for the opportunity to meet with conscientious pro-life voters who were concerned about how policy being made in Washington affects them.

These voters want a champion, and they couldn’t have a better one than Martha Roby. Martha speaks with passionate conviction and seizes every opportunity to be a leader on life, so much that we can hardly imagine the House without her.

Martha was one of the first to speak out on the House floor when shocking undercover videos surfaced showing high-level staff of Planned Parenthood, America’s largest abortion business, discussing their techniques for crushing the bodies of unborn babies in late-term abortions in order to harvest fresh organs, for which procurement companies would pay them. It soon became apparent that, beyond the horror of watching a casual chat about such brutality over salads and glasses of wine and realizing that these precious babies truly are worth more to Planned Parenthood dead than alive, there was compelling evidence of possible federal crimes.

More recently, an investigative report and video series by Live Action has exposed Planned Parenthood’s systematic failure to report suspected human trafficking and sexual exploitation of women and girls. The abortion giant portrays itself as a champion of women’s rights, but has actually helped pimps, traffickers, and abusers cover their tracks, all while raking in more than half a billion dollars in taxpayer funding every year.

Martha, like all of us, is sickened and outraged by these abuses. She has fought tirelessly to hold Planned Parenthood accountable, and her efforts along with those of her colleagues are beginning to pay off. Already facing federal investigation for their role in the harvest and sale of baby body parts for profit, Planned Parenthood now has lawmakers calling for an investigation of their failure to report child sexual abuse. The Trump administration has taken an important step to disentangle taxpayers from the scandal-ridden abortion business with the new Protect Life Rule, which draws a bright line between abortion and family planning in the Title X program. Since Planned Parenthood refuses to comply, they stand to lose approximately $50-60 million a year.

Martha will not rest until tax dollars are completely redirected away from Planned Parenthood and other abortion businesses to community health alternatives that outnumber Planned Parenthood facilities by an average of 20 to one nationwide and provide the comprehensive health care women want and deserve – not abortion.

Martha took a leading role in two of this year’s biggest pro-life victories in the House of Representatives. She co-sponsored the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act to prevent babies who survived failed abortions from being left to die – yes, believe it or not, this happens in America and some of our staff have personally witnessed it – by requiring them to be treated like any other premature baby born at the same age. Martha also spoke on the House floor in support of the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act, which would save an average of 15,000 babies each year from excruciating late-term abortions after five months, more than halfway through pregnancy. The United States is one of only seven nations in the world – China and North Korea included – that allow abortion on-demand through birth. Polls consistently show that two-thirds of Americans think this is unacceptable and want to change our laws. Martha Roby is working to do just that.

Martha is also a tremendous supporter of the good work of pregnancy help centers and an advocate of adoption as a loving, courageous option. She won’t stand for the abortion industry’s self-serving attacks on those who provide compassionate support to women in need without charging a dime. She demonstrates that the pro-life movement has so much to offer women and families, the abortion industry with its one pitiful offering of death for the child is truly backward.

This year’s elections present the greatest opportunity the pro-life movement has had in many years, and there is so much work to be done. When it comes to policies that have a very real, lifesaving impact in Alabama and across the country, voters should know they can count on Martha Roby to fight for them. SBA List wholeheartedly supports her and urges pro-life Alabamans to send her to Washington once again.

Marjorie Dannenfelser is president of the national pro-life group Susan B. Anthony List, a network of more than 630,000 pro-life Americans nationwide.

DC favoritism could jeopardize 600 Alabama jobs — Senate defense bill could favor Elon Musk’s SpaceX over Decatur rocket-builder ULA

Remember the days of high school and the social hierarchy of the lunchroom that was a part of everyday life? It was a pecking order that could vary depending on the school, but at the top of this social construct was what is known as the “cool kids table.”

Modern-day Washington, D.C. is a lot like the high school cafeteria. Everyone is jockeying to be one of these so-called cool kids. Instead of lunchroom table placement, some people in our nation’s capital strive to get invited to the right parties, be seen on TV, make print headlines and be associated with the certain “cool kids.”

As the saying goes, “It isn’t what you know, but who you know.”

The “who” in this equation isn’t of Washington, D.C., but of Los Angeles’ chic Bel Air neighborhood. SpaceX’s Elon Musk is that guy.

The Cool Kid

Musk made a name for himself for his roles in creating Zip2, PayPal, Solar City, Tesla Motors and SpaceX.  He has also capitalized on this DC social status. According to a 2015 Los Angeles Times article, Musk has been the beneficiary of billions of dollars in government subsidies to aid in the development and manufacturing of the necessities for a cleaner and greener future — solar panels, batteries, electric cars, etc.

In 2002, Musk added space transit to his portfolio of ventures with the launch of SpaceX. And much like many of his other undertakings, he has leaned heavily on the federal government to finance his space exploits.

Sixteen years since launching SpaceX, Musk is making a play to take some of the federal government’s business away from other manufacturers, including Decatur, Ala.-based rocket manufacturer United Launch Alliance (ULA).

Playing the Washington Game

Musk has convinced some in Washington that the product ULA offers is too expensive and that his SpaceX is a company that can do it much cheaper. One who has bought into Musk and what he is trying sell is Senate Armed Service Committee chairman Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.).

As Todd Stacy pointed out in a piece for Alabama News Daily earlier this week, despite McCain’s absence to receive treatment for brain cancer, many of his staffers remain involved in the process and are working to ensure language is in the National Defense Authorization Act that would favor SpaceX.

McCain is not the only member of Congress that Musk has won over on SpaceX. Unlike many of his current-day Silicon Valley counterparts, the billionaire entrepreneur has been bipartisan with his campaign contributions, as shown by the Center for Responsive Politics’ OpenSecrets.org.

On the Democratic side, Musk has invested his campaign dollars all around, especially in ideologues that profess a liberal point-of-view. However, on the Republican side, he has conspicuously been more targetted with his money.

Musk has given to members that could help with his business ventures, including House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), House Armed Services Committee chairman Rep. Mac Thornberry (R-Texas), former chairman of the House Science Committee’s Space and Aeronautics Subcommittee Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, and as mentioned earlier, John McCain.

Still waiting on SpaceX to live up to expectations

While Musk is being judicious with money and placing bets where it benefits his interests, Musk’s SpaceX is a risky bet.

Part of SpaceX’s plan to offer launches at a lower cost involves reusing rockets. That’s not exactly a new concept, but given the wear and tear of a launch getting multiples uses from a payload to space could be costly in the long run, and that is cause for skepticism.

Musk has staked his claim on this idea, going back as far as 2007. More than a decade later, the federal government has invested at least $3.5 billion in Musk’s SpaceX according to the House Armed Services Subcommittee on Strategic Forces.

Moreover, the Falcon 9, the rocket used by SpaceX for much of its government work and touted as cost-effective because Musk had claimed it could be relaunched 10 to 20 times has only been reused once to date.

While SpaceX has had some success, there have also been some spectacular crashes.

For those reasons, SpaceX is not just a threat to taxpayer dollars but public safety as well — as pointed out by a NASA watchdog group last month.

The Coming Fight

As the FY 2019 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) is making its way through the Senate, there’s an effort underway to give SpaceX an edge over ULA.

Language buried deep within one of the drafts of the NDAA that the Senate is considering would shift who at the Pentagon is the vanguard on U.S. space policy. Currently, NASA administrator Mike Griffin is one of the Pentagon’s top officials that holds a critical post. In the past, Griffin has recognized the risk that SpaceX poses and has preferred ULA.

The NDAA language would strip Griffin’s post of these duties and give them to the Pentagon’s Chief Management Officer, a position currently held by John H. “Jay” Gibson II.

Gibson, as ADN’s Stacy has also pointed out, is a critic of Boeing and Lockheed Martin and could hold a grudge against ULA because it didn’t select his former company XCOR for an engine development contract.

ULA: 100 Percent Success Rate Backed by Alabamians

On the other hand, Decatur’s ULA, a joint venture of Boeing and Lockheed Martin, has been a reliable and steady hand in America’s space endeavors of the new millennium. It has a track record beginning in 2006 with more than 120 consecutive launches, a 100 percent mission success rate and has placed $70 billion of assets in orbit over the Earth.

For Alabama, ULA has employed more than 600 and last year had an estimated economic impact of $285 million on the state.

For those reasons, Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Tuscaloosa) made it a priority to protect ULA’s Alabama presence. In 2016, Shelby thwarted an effort by McCain to undermine ULA.

On Tuesday, Shelby reiterated his support for ULA.

“I continue to support fair and transparent competition at the Department of Defense and NASA,” Shelby said in a statement to Yellowhammer News. “United Launch Alliance has an outstanding reliability record of 128 consecutive launches without a failure, and that record speaks for itself.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and is the editor of Breitbart TV.

Auburn raises tuition amid hikes at other state universities

Auburn University has raised its tuition following increases at other colleges in Alabama.

AL.com quotes a statement from Auburn’s president’s office in a Thursday report as saying the school’s Board of Trustees decided to hold the tuition increase for fall 2019 at 2 percent.

Auburn’s tuition has gone up by 3 percent each year since 2016.

The board approved the increase for the 2019-2020 school year last week. The statement says the annual rise in tuition was less this year because of an increase in state funds. An average undergraduate student will now pay nearly $5,500 for one semester.

The University of Alabama System Board of Trustees also approved an increase last week. In-state tuition will rise by 2.9 percent at its Birmingham campus and 4 percent at its Huntsville one.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

