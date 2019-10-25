Legislative leaders talk rural healthcare, Medicaid expansion at Alabama Economic Growth Summit

HOOVER — Healthcare was a major topic of discussion during a Friday morning panel at the Alabama Economic Growth Summit.

Moderated by University of Alabama System Vice Chancellor Clay Ryan, the day’s first panel consisted of Alabama Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston), Senate Minority Leader Bobby Singleton (D-Greensboro), House Speaker Mac McCutcheon (R-Monrovia) and House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels (D-Huntsville).

The conversation started with a note about how leaders in Congress could learn a lot about bipartisanship from the state legislature.

While this is evidenced by how legislators from both sides of the aisle came together this past session on major issues like the Rebuild Alabama Act, it also shows when partisan differences are present — simply put, the ability to disagree agreeably is rare these days.

Take, as a key example, healthcare. Democrats have long advocated for expanding Medicaid under the provisions of the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare), while Republicans have opposed.

However, as Marsh stressed, there is still significant common ground to be had.

Addressing Singleton, Marsh said, “Obviously, you and I both agree that we want our citizens to have quality, affordable healthcare. We all do.”

Singleton noted that Medicaid expansion need not come through Obamacare. He quipped that the expansion could come via “Kaycare,” referencing Governor Kay Ivey.

Marsh emphasized that both parties want a better healthcare system in Alabama, especially for struggling rural hospitals, but again dismissed Medicaid expansion as even being on the table.

He advised that discussions are ongoing about healthcare reforms that can be made on the state level, saying he and Daniels had been in multiple meetings recently on the subject.

“I think that my colleagues on the Republican side are open to talking about discussions to help solve those problems in rural Alabama,” Marsh said. “And I think as long as we have those discussions — and I look at that separate from Medicaid expansion. I think if we can keep it separate from Medicaid expansion, we have a better chance to get something done [for rural healthcare].”

“I’m going to wipe ‘Medicaid expansion’ out of my vocabulary — just do it,” Singleton responded jokingly.

Chuckling at that remark, Marsh continued, “I think we’re making progress.”

McCutcheon then gave his stance, saying he agreed with points made by all three of his fellow panelists on the subject.

“At the end of the day, Medicaid expansion became [a politically charged phrase] several years ago, and because that, there’s a divide there,” the speaker acknowledged.

“And we’re missing the real point,” McCutcheon added. “Medicaid expansion is not the silver bullet that’s going to save rural healthcare, but it’s a piece of the puzzle that we need to be discussing and talking about.”

McCutcheon named other issues, such as infant mortality, preventive medicine and the use of nurse practitioners as also being key.

“There are just so many issues out there that we need to put on the table — and not get lost in the politics of Medicaid expansion, but look at rural healthcare,” he said.

Expanding high-quality broadband access throughout all areas of the state was also discussed as a healthcare issue, considering telemedicine benefits.

Daniels outlined the need for comprehensive healthcare reform efforts, rather than isolated bandaids or kicking the can down the road.

He praised Ivey and his fellow legislative leaders for their focus on building up rural Alabama.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn