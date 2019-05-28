Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Legislation would incentivize tech companies to ‘stay and grow’ in Alabama 1 hour ago / News
Grant to University of Alabama establishes Alabama Power Innovation Fund 5 hours ago / News
Auburn University nursing researchers use therapy dogs to assist dementia patients 7 hours ago / News
Byrne: All who have gone before 9 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Apprentice Readiness Program prepares Alabama students for skilled trades 10 hours ago / News
Picture of Jefferson County deputy praying over veteran goes viral — ‘God’s love was amazing to witness’ 10 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Alabama nonprofit takes special-needs children on hunting, fishing trips 13 hours ago / Outdoors
Alabama statewide home sales in April up 4.4 percent from one year ago 14 hours ago / News
Roby: We owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to all members of our Armed Forces 14 hours ago / Guest Opinion
GoFundMe set up for children of Rod, Paula Bramblett 15 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Mobile APSO, partners install rain barrels in Prichard 1 day ago / News
VIDEO: Lottery fails again in Alabama House, abortion ban continues to get national attention, APTV comes under-fire for gay wedding and more on Guerrilla Politics … 1 day ago / Analysis
On this day in Alabama history: First woman graduated from UA medical school 1 day ago / News
Former Alabama QB and NFL great Bart Starr dies at 85 1 day ago / Sports
Byrne: Getting federal money for new Mobile Bayway Bridge not a ‘priority’ for ALDOT, ‘Focused on tolling’ 1 day ago / News
UAB Hospital lauded for seventh year in a row as one of America’s great hospitals 1 day ago / News
Congressional support, Air Force decision create critical opportunity for Alabama aerospace industry 1 day ago / Sponsored
Opening of manufacturing facility signals ‘continued growth’ for Huntsville’s Dynetics 2 days ago / News
UPDATE: Auburn Tigers radio announcer Rod Bramblett, wife killed in auto accident 2 days ago / Sports
USA Health’s Madeira da Silva honored for cancer research at AACR annual meeting 2 days ago / News
1 hour ago

Legislation would incentivize tech companies to ‘stay and grow’ in Alabama

Legislation aimed at bringing more rural and high-tech jobs to Alabama is one of the remaining priorities for lawmakers and industry recruiters as the 2019 session begins to wind down.

Known as the “Alabama Incentives Modernization Act,” HB540 is sponsored by State Rep. Bill Poole (R-Tuscaloosa) and seeks to bring Alabama’s economic incentives up to speed with what other states are doing to attract jobs.

The bill expands the number of rural communities that may incentivize companies under the Alabama Jobs Act, as well as provides incentives for tech companies to make Alabama a permanent home.

Passed by the House of Representatives on a 98-0 vote, the bill is now in the hands of Majority Leader Greg Reed (R-Jasper) who will carry it through the state Senate.

Reed has long been an advocate for both tech jobs and opportunities for rural communities.

He has been a leader in promoting partnerships at Bevill State to better prepare the region’s workforce for jobs in automotive technology and other advanced technology jobs.

Before coming to a vote by the full Senate, the bill must first clear the Senate Finance and Taxation Education Committee chaired by Sen. Arthur Orr (R-Decatur).

Himself a fierce proponent of the state’s economic development efforts, Orr also serves as chairman of board of directors for the Morgan County Economic Development Association. Some of the state’s most prominent employers in the aerospace, technology and manufacturing sectors reside in Orr’s district, and many continue to grow on his watch.

And, so, it is not surprising that an industry recruiter from his area sees great value in expanding the use of the Alabama Jobs Act to grow the state’s economy in rural areas and in the tech sector.

Jeremy Nails, president and CEO of the Morgan County Economic Development Association, thinks this new approach would send a simple, but powerful, message to tech companies.

“Stay and grow,” he explained. “That’s the message this sends those companies.”

Nails believes the need to update the state’s approach has a lot to do with the tech sector itself.

“The tech sector is going to continue to grow,” he said. “We need to recruit more of that into this area and encourage more of that type of entrepreneurship with tech programs. A lot of the tech companies start out small and that’s why you are seeing some of these changes with this legislation whether it’s not requiring fifty jobs when you can do five or ten with a good tech company. So I think it is more representative of today’s workforce model when it comes to tech companies.”

He also recommends that policy-makers continually assess their incentives to make sure they stay up to date with what other states are doing.

Whatever that path looks like, he says, must be done with an eye toward what is going to benefit both prospective companies and the community.

“Incentives are supposed to be an inducement,” said Nails. “It is not the final decision point for most companies. Workforce and location are most important. But it is important to revisit incentives every year, really, to see if any enhancements need to be made. What’s working? What’s not working? What is the benefit to the community and the state? And then does it benefit the company, as well?”

He has an appreciation for the work done by legislators on this economic development package and how every incentive package requires careful consideration.

“Every incentive has a cost benefit analysis to it,” he explained. “People think we give away the farm — that’s not the case. There has to be a win not only for the company but for the community, too.”

One type of community, in particular, would see a win, according to Nails.

“This will benefit the rural communities in Alabama,” he said. “A lot of tech can be done anywhere, especially if you have good internet service.”

Asked what will happen if this legislation is enacted, Alabama’s top economic developer for 2019 did not hesitate to offer his professional opinion.

“You’ll get more tech companies moving in,” Nails concluded. “That will raise the standard of living for the community. Raises your education levels in the community. It gives more opportunities for residents that live in your community.”

Tim Howe is an owner and editor of Yellowhammer News

5 hours ago

Grant to University of Alabama establishes Alabama Power Innovation Fund

The University of Alabama has been awarded a grant from the Alabama Power Foundation to support business innovation, entrepreneurship, small business growth and talent retention in the state.

The gift, which will establish the Alabama Power Endowed Innovation and Talent Retention Fund, will develop and sustain resources dedicated to business innovation and entrepreneurship, creating a lasting positive economic impact on the state of Alabama and its residents. Managed through the Office of the Vice President for Research and Economic Development, the fund will enhance existing efforts while empowering the university to identify new ways to inspire and support a new wave of business growth in the state with a specific focus on talent retention.

407
Keep reading 407 WORDS

“We appreciate the strong partnership with the Alabama Power Foundation and our shared vision for what this fund will aim to accomplish,” said Dr. Russell Mumper, UA vice president for research and economic development. “Talent retention is a core theme of the office’s five-year strategic plan and aligns very well with the university’s public flagship mission.”

The University of Alabama is committed to ensuring student and faculty entrepreneurs thrive by providing access to cutting-edge resources and expertise necessary to innovate and accelerate bold new ideas in business and technology. In recent years, UA’s role in startup and small business has become the focal point for innovation and entrepreneurship within the state and region.

The university has amplified its suite of resources for entrepreneurs with new and expanded business incubators and accelerators. These resources include The Edge, an incubator and business accelerator partnership between the university, the West Alabama Chamber of Commerce and the City of Tuscaloosa; The Cube, where students and faculty are free to explore ideas with cutting-edge technology at their fingertips; and the Bama Technology Incubator, which helps transform patentable inventions into products that benefit society. The Alabama Power Endowed Innovation and Talent Retention Fund will provide discretionary support for the continued operational enhancement of these resources, among others.

“Through this partnership between the Alabama Power Foundation and the University of Alabama, UA will continue impacting business development and growth opportunities that benefit all Alabamians,” said UA President Stuart R. Bell. “This collaboration further demonstrates the university’s commitment to economic development and the entrepreneurial spirit, and we’re grateful for Alabama Power Foundation’s support of our academic endeavors.”

The partnership aims to enhance current entrepreneurship and business curricula, support University of Alabama initiatives and create incentives for students who wish to remain in the state after graduation. The Alabama Power Endowed Innovation and Talent Retention Fund will assist the university in continuing to enhance its mission, which in turn will help to strengthen the economic development interests of the state.

“We greatly appreciate the timely investment of the Alabama Power Foundation in support of economic development programs at the University of Alabama,” said Alabama Power Western Division Vice President Mark Crews.  “This gift will not only build on The Cube and The Edge, but also help power Dr. Mumper’s efforts to open a new chapter in innovation and talent retention for this area.”

This story originally appeared on the University of Alabama’s website.

Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter

Show less
and 7 hours ago

Auburn University nursing researchers use therapy dogs to assist dementia patients

Researchers in the Auburn University School of Nursing found animal-assisted therapy promotes social engagement among adults with dementia or other cognitive impairments.

Assistant Professor Morgan Yordy and Associate Clinical Professor Stuart Pope studied the possible benefits with the school’s therapy dogs — Miller, Choa and Daisy — at a community respite ministry at Auburn United Methodist Church. REACH, or Refresh, Encourage, Activities, Care, Hope, is for people with early to moderate memory issues.

500
Keep reading 500 WORDS

As the number of older adults rises, so does the prominence of dementia. The Alzheimer’s Association reports 5.8 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease. By 2050, the association projects the number to rise to nearly 14 million.

Health care professionals and caregivers must be prepared to assist this growing and vulnerable population with activities of daily living. Auburn researchers anticipated animal-assisted therapy would be an effective strategy in promoting communication and social engagement.

Yordy, Pope and Chih-hsuan Wang, an associate professor in Auburn’s College of Education, authored a paper, which was recently published in Nurse Educator, a scholarly, peer-reviewed journal for faculty and administrators in schools of nursing and nurse educators in other settings. The trio also published a paper in the Journal of Nursing Education and Practice, an international peer-reviewed and open-access journal for nursing specialists.

Auburn’s animal-assisted therapy program, CAREing Paws, or Canine Assisting Rehabilitation and Education, is believed to be the only animal-assisted therapy program of its kind in a nursing school setting.

By including the dogs on a clinical site experience, Yordy and Pope observed the engagement between participants with dementia and the animals, as well as student engagement and comfort level when working with such participants and animals together.

They called the project COPE, or Canine Outreach Promoting Engagement, and received funding from a Competitive Outreach Scholarship Grant through Auburn University’s Outreach Office of Faculty Engagement.

“Students were significantly more comfortable and more effective in their communication with participants when the animals were included in the community clinical experience,” Yordy said. “Patients were more engaged in the presence of animals.”

“Individuals who have early dementia, when they participate regularly in a program that focuses on socialization, music therapy, pet therapy, community relationships, typically what we have noticed is that their cognitive decline slows a little bit,” added Christine Browdy, REACH director.

Pope created CAREing Paws in 2010, knowing the empirical benefits therapy dogs have on patients. It has also given nursing students the opportunity to learn about the alternative therapy through classroom teaching and clinical experiences.

The stars of the program are Miller, a 7-year-old golden retriever; Choa, an 8-year-old Labrador retriever golden mix; and Daisy, a 2-year-old Goldendoodle.

“Our nursing students learn that the human-animal bond helps patients heal emotionally, socially, mentally and physically,” said Pope. “Students leave Auburn with a degree in nursing and also the understanding of what animal-assisted therapy can do in diverse health care settings.”

Yordy and Pope began collaborating on animal-assisted therapy research soon after Yordy joined the school’s faculty in 2016. However, she has been a part of animal-assisted therapy teams since 2011.

“I have loved working with animals and people, and I knew this was where I wanted to grow my research,” said Yordy.  “There is little research out there regarding dogs in academics and I would like to further this exploration.”

Currently, Yordy and Pope are the only dog handlers at the School of Nursing, but students who complete the animal-assisted therapy course can handle the dogs.

This story originally appeared on Auburn University’s website.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less
9 hours ago

Byrne: All who have gone before

War-time letters throughout our nation’s history can offer us a window into the personal sacrifices of our fighting men and women. Perhaps one of the most famous was by Major Sullivan Ballou of the Second Rhode Island Infantry, written just before the First Battle of Manassas in the Civil War.

In it, he talks of his love for his wife, Sarah, and his deep devotion to the cause for which he is fighting. He also expresses his worries and fears over the coming engagement and his sorrow that, were he not to return home, he will miss his sons growing up to “honorable manhood.”

519
Keep reading 519 WORDS

“I have sought most closely and diligently, and often in my breast, for a wrong motive in this hazarding the happiness of those I loved, and I could not find one. A pure love of my country, and of the principles I have often advocated before the people, and ‘the name of honor, that I love more than I fear death,’ have called upon me, and I have obeyed. … But, O Sarah, if the dead can come back to this earth, and flit unseen around those they loved, I shall always be near you… always, and, if the soft breeze fans your cheek, it shall be my breath; or the cool air cools your throbbing temples, it shall be my spirit passing by. Sarah, do not mourn me dead; think I am gone, and wait for me, for we shall meet again.”

Oliver Reed of the 20th Continental Regiment wrote to his wife of the hardships of Valley Forge, the Battle of Long Island and a number of skirmishes, saying, “God grant that we may Live to [meet] again in this World: if not tis my [desire] and Prayers to God that we may met in the Heavenly World whare thare is no more Deth [sic].”

Staff Sgt. Eugene Lawton was one of the thousands of soldiers, sailors and airmen of the Allied Expeditionary Force landing in Normandy in June of 1944, only 75 years ago. Writing to his parents, “For right here was history in the making. Events taking place that kids will be reading about in future at school. Yes, I for one was proud that I had the honor of helping in my small way in this present conflict.”

Two weeks after writing his letter to Sarah, Maj. Ballou was killed by cannon fire at First Manassas. Oliver Reed died in October of 1778 in a hospital in Connecticut after falling ill in camp. Sgt. Lawton was killed only a few months after D-Day during the Battle of the Bulge.

This week, many will celebrate Memorial Day. For some, it is a day to celebrate the freedoms we enjoy with barbeques, pool parties and fireworks.

For you, though, I hope you will take time to reflect on the countless dead who, in service and devotion to their country, gave up their desires of freedom and happiness for those they loved and those that would come after.

Memorials to the fallen are not obelisks standing in fields. They are not towering statues or roadside markers. They are not marble tombs or stone walls.

The real memorials to those who surrendered their lives for our freedoms are the farmers plowing their fields. They are towering skyscrapers and roadside markets. They are marble counters and stone floors in our homes and churches.

We owe all that we are, our very way of life, to those who gave all they had.

For as long as it takes to walk to your car, or to microwave popcorn, or to listen to the national anthem at a ball game, say a prayer of thanks this week for all who have gone before.

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne is a Republican from Fairhope.

Show less
10 hours ago

Apprentice Readiness Program prepares Alabama students for skilled trades

Workforce development officials say that developing a well-trained workforce prepared for current and future jobs is essential for continued growth in Alabama.

To better prepare Alabamians for trade careers, Central Alabama Building Trades began an Apprentice Readiness Program (ARP), providing foundational knowledge and positioning participants for success. Jefferson State Community College is hosting the 10-week program, which began with a full class of 12 students in April.

244
Keep reading 244 WORDS

The North America’s Building Trades Unions (NABTU) sponsors ARPs, designed to prepare local residents, particularly those from underrepresented communities and transitioning veterans, for registered Building Trade apprenticeship programs. These programs produce plumbers, electricians, ironworkers and other skilled professionals that propel growth in the state.

State and local Building Trade Councils administer the programs, partnering with local business, education and community leaders to provide comprehensive pre-apprenticeship training in local communities.

“The Apprentice Readiness Program provides the opportunity for local residents to prepare themselves to compete for career opportunities in the building trades unions, which supports many industries through their specialized construction skills,” said Alabama ARP Coordinator Terry Davis.

Through a pre-apprenticeship, participants receive hands-on training and educational services, exposing them to union crafts and the construction industry before they select a specific career trade. Program administrators aid throughout the application process for Registered Apprenticeship programs.

“Skilled trades are so important for Alabama’s economy today, as well as the economy of the future. Investing in local communities through educational resources like the Apprentice Readiness Program helps develop the highly skilled workforce we need,” said Jeff Peoples, Alabama Power senior vice president of Employee Services and Labor Relations.

“This class mirrors the diversity of the workers in our state and I am excited to see such determined students who want to advance their careers,” said Southern Company Workforce Development Specialist Tom McNeal.

Potential students who want to learn more about future offerings of the program should contact Terry Davis at trdavis@centurytel.net.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less
10 hours ago

Picture of Jefferson County deputy praying over veteran goes viral — ‘God’s love was amazing to witness’

For some pictures, words cannot do justice.

One such picture has gone viral after a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputy was spotted praying with a man after helping him out.

Lindsay Williams McGough shared the moment on Facebook, saying, “I don’t know this police officer and he has no idea that I was watching him or snapped this picture. With all the negative things said about our first responders I wanted to share what I witnessed off the Hayden/Corner exit.”

McGough’s post as follows:

262
Keep reading 262 WORDS

Gray Media later spoke with the law enforcement officer involved after the post went viral, identifying him as Deputy David Lawrence. The deputy explained the back story behind the viral moment.

Lawrence advised that he was getting gas in his patrol car when the man in the picture asked him for help because he was locked out of his car.

The deputy then attempted to get the door open, even driving the man home to try locating the spare key.

When that did not work, Lawrence called a friend with a tow truck company to unlock the car — free of charge.

After that point is when the viral picture comes in, as Lawrence asked the man, a veteran, if he could pray with him, taking a moment to do so in order to encourage the man and lift him up.

“We’re on your side. We’re here to help. In that opportunity it was just a small picture of what we do in the sheriff’s office. As a follower of Christ and a deputy, it goes hand in hand, and we are able to reach out and show them there are men and women here every day that love you and want to protect you and serve you and that’s what we are here for,” Lawrence told WAFF.

Lawrence also reportedly serves the community as a school resource officer and a K-9 officer.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less