Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Georgia police sergeant killed in line of duty was Troy University grad 28 mins ago / News
Report: Alabama has most opioid prescriptions per capita 49 mins ago / News
Alabama voters show bipartisan support for Family Caregivers Act 58 mins ago / Sponsored
Lawmakers taking on ALDOT over new I-10 Mobile Bayway-Wallace Tunnel tolls 3 hours ago / News
Alabama offers new license for bait hunting of deer and pigs 3 hours ago / News
Transparency for Alabama’s licensing boards 4 hours ago / Sponsored
FAA awards $20.8 million for improvements at five local Alabama airports 5 hours ago / News
Report: Alabama one of states most at risk as ‘trade war’ with China escalates 5 hours ago / News
7 Things: Alabama is about to get a lot of national attention because of its potential abortion bill, DoD gives $1.5 billion for the wall, potential terrorist training camp in Alabama and more … 6 hours ago / Analysis
Ainsworth urges Alabama Senate to pass HB 314 without amendment 7 hours ago / News
Can we afford higher tax rates? 22 hours ago / Guest Opinion
VIDEO: Rep. John Rogers vs. Senator Doug Jones, vaccine exemptions are targeted, more types of gambling are being proposed and more on Guerrilla Politics … 23 hours ago / Analysis
Alabama Power Junior Clinic teaches lessons about golf and life 23 hours ago / Sports
USA Health’s Ajay Singh honored by Society of Asian American Scientists in Cancer Research 1 day ago / News
Administrators of Project Share help clients by providing hope and funds 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
Roby: A report from my eighth Mother’s Day visit with troops overseas 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
Auburn University veterinarian comments on fresh pet food vs. standard pet food 1 day ago / News
Exceptional Anglers makes fishing dreams come true for students 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
Airbus introduces workforce development programs for Mobile students 1 day ago / News
Matt Might’s personal quest sparks UAB precision medicine revolution 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
3 hours ago

Lawmakers taking on ALDOT over new I-10 Mobile Bayway-Wallace Tunnel tolls

For over a century, residents of Southwest Alabama have been grappling with a solution to getting back and forth across the Mobile Bay.

Prior to the opening of the vertical-lift Cochrane Bridge and the Mobile Bay Causeway in the 1920s, those making the trek from Mobile to Baldwin County’s Eastern Shore relied on ferry service to Daphne and Fairhope. In the 1940s, the Bankhead Tunnel opened, which offered for a more direct path to the existing Causeway. In the 1970s, the Wallace Tunnel opened. Then in the 1990s came the completion of the $69 million Africatown-Cochrane Bridge that replaced the old Cochrane bridge.

In recent years, Alabama’s transportation policymakers have decided on offering another option for Bay crossers to alleviate back-ups coming in and out of the city of Mobile through the Wallace Tunnel: a new Bayway bridge that will be erected south of Mobile’s downtown.

However, it comes with a catch: tolls.


Dollar figures for the proposed toll that would be levied on those crossing the new Bayway bridge and the existing Wallace Tunnel range from $3-6 according to reports. The proposal has been met with opposition from residents of Baldwin County, which is one of the most-Republican counties in the state of Alabama.

The opposition comes on the heels of the Alabama legislature passage of a 10-cent gas tax increase, part of Gov. Kay Ivey’s Rebuild Alabama Act.

State Rep. Matt Simpson (R-Daphne), who represents parts of western Mobile County and the area of Baldwin County where the bridge will be constructed, insists the tolls levied would be the same as double-charging some citizens.

“I have met in person with ALDOT to express my concerns not only with the high tolls on the I-10 bridge but also making sure improvements to the Causeway are addressed,” Simpson said to Yellowhammer News on Monday. “The people of our district are already paying an increase in gas taxes. It would be wrong to charge our citizens twice.”

One proposed alternative is using GOMESA [Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act] money in place of tolls, which has been put forth by U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope), who represents the area in Congress.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

28 mins ago

Georgia police sergeant killed in line of duty was Troy University grad

A report has revealed that slain Savannah Police Department Sergeant Kelvin Ansari was a graduate of Troy University in Pike County, Alabama.

Ansari, 50, was tragically shot and killed while responding to a robbery call at a local barbershop in Georgia on Saturday.

The suspect, after shooting Ansari, was shot and killed by another law enforcement officer following a foot chase.

83
Keep reading 83 WORDS

Ansari reportedly spent 21 years in the Army before beginning a career with the Savannah Police Department in 2009. A husband and father of two, the sergeant received his Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Troy University.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
49 mins ago

Report: Alabama has most opioid prescriptions per capita

A new study shows that Alabama ranks relatively well nationally when it comes to overall drug use problems, however, a more in-depth analysis shows a very mixed bag.

The personal-finance website WalletHub on Monday released a report on the “States with the Biggest Drug Problems in 2019,” with Alabama beating the national average and coming in at number 35.

Comparing the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 22 key metrics, ranging from arrest and overdose rates to opioid prescriptions and employee drug testing laws, D.C., WalletHub ranked Michigan, Missouri, West Virginia and Indiana as the five places with the biggest drug problems.

The metrics were spread across three core categories: 1) Drug Use & Addiction, 2) Law Enforcement and 3) Drug Health Issues & Rehab. Alabama actually ranked as the nation’s best in the Law Enforcement category, yet it also came in at the exact opposite end of the spectrum in multiple metrics.

315
Keep reading 315 WORDS

Source: WalletHub

The most glaring problem area for the Yellowhammer State is opioid prescriptions, with Alabama experiencing 107 of these prescriptions per 100 residents. This is the nation’s highest rate for opioid prescriptions.

Additionally, in the overall category of Drug Health Issues & Rehab, Alabama was ranked at number three — or third worst. This points to the state not having adequate medical and support resources for drug users and addicts.

A few metrics in this category were especially dire for Alabama.

The state has the lowest number of substance abuse and behavioral disorder counselors per capita, and WalletHub awarded the Yellowhammer State the absolute lowest possible score possible when it comes to the availability of drug treatment programs for pregnant women. Additionally, Alabama ranked fourth when it comes to the share of addiction treatment medication paid by Medicaid in the state, which came in at just 5.5 percent.

Alabama’s was ranked as having the ninth most “Clandestine Drug Laboratories or Dumpsites” per capita.

The state’s overall drug use metrics looked good compared to the rest of the nation. Alabama’s share of teenagers (7.21 percent) and adults (8.82 percent) who used drugs in the last month put the state at number 36 and 39 respectively. The state’s overdose per capita rate was ranked at number 32.

Overall, WalletHub’s study showed red states faring significantly better than blue states when it comes to drug use.

Read more about the study’s methodology here.

These rankings come soon after CVS completed the rollout of time delay safes in all of the company’s Alabama locations. This move was aimed at deterring pharmacy robberies, especially when it comes to opioid thefts.

Combatting the opioid epidemic is a top priority of Attorney General Steve Marshall.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
58 mins ago

Alabama voters show bipartisan support for Family Caregivers Act

Right now, the Alabama legislature has an opportunity to pass a no-cost, commonsense bill to support our state’s 761,000 caregivers when their loved ones go into the hospital and as they transition home.

83
Keep reading 83 WORDS

According to a recent survey in Alabama, voters across party lines strongly support (91%) SB376 the Family Caregivers Act.

The Alabama Family Caregivers Act would ensure hospitals identify, notify and provide after-care instructions to family caregivers when their loved ones are in the hospital – prior to discharge.

These caregivers routinely take on tasks that can be overwhelming, stressful and exhausting — from helping with medication regiments, meals, bathing, transportation, complex medical tasks and more.

Learn more about this bipartisan legislation and the survey here.

Show less
3 hours ago

Alabama offers new license for bait hunting of deer and pigs

A new license allowing bait to be used in the hunting of white-tailed deer and feral pigs in Alabama is now on sale.

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is issuing the annual bait privilege license after a new law was passed, AL.com reported .

181
Keep reading 181 WORDS

The Alabama legislature approved the baited hunting measure last month.

The bill passed the House by a vote of 83-12.

The new law could provide limited help with crop destruction and other problems caused by feral hogs, said State Rep. Danny Crawford (R-Athens), who sponsored the bill in the House.

“I don’t know if you could ever kill enough feral hogs with a rifle to ever make a dent in it but it will help,” Crawford said.

Alabama Department Conservation Commissioner Christopher Blankenship said the department did not initiate the bill but was not opposed to it.

There are several stipulations on the new baiting law.

The license applies only to white-tailed deer in season and feral pigs on privately owned or leased lands, for instance.

Baiting any wildlife remains illegal on public lands.

The license costs $15 for Alabama residents and $51 for non-residents.

Revenue generated by the sale of the licenses will be matched by the federal government to help support conservation efforts, officials said.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

Show less
4 hours ago

Transparency for Alabama’s licensing boards

In Alabama, something I have seen across this state is that we don’t tend to take too much for granted. We want to live a life that allows us to provide for our family, whether that is starting a small business, serving the local community as a barber, or helping other citizens find the perfect home in the real estate field.

These are fundamental parts of life, ways that we can help our neighbor and also help our family have the life they deserve. However, this is being threatened by an alarming rise in the expansion of Alabama licensing boards that are crushing competition in our state.

500
Keep reading 500 WORDS

The barriers that the boards have put in place started as measures to protect the consumer and ensure that each worker is trained and equipped to perform their job. Now? The fees have skyrocketed, the requirements continue to add up, and are constantly changing.

The Alabama Policy Institute recently conducted a study on the rising costs being placed on Alabama businesses, putting the total costs of obtaining a license at $122 million, and the total cost of renewing licenses at $45 million.

These numbers are already a ridiculous burden, but even further, the same study put the cost of the initial education requirements for a license at $65 billion and continuing education needed to meet the changing standards dictated by these boards is an additional $243 million. In comparison, government spending throughout our entire state is less than the total costs the boards impose on business.

These licensing boards control over one-fifth of our state workers, requiring them to meet the standards that are determined only by the boards’ members. This means that many board-regulated professions which work together suffer double jeopardy style fines when one side fails to meet the board’s requirements.

For example, if a restaurant requires repairs to keep it running and serving the community, it hires a construction company. If the construction company accepts the job but fails to tell the restaurant it has an expired license, the licensing board fines both the construction company and the restaurant. This type of draconian regulation makes it near impossible to continue to run a business without offending the board and getting hit with absurd fines.

Sadly, many of our citizens are unaware of the boards because they seem to fear transparency just as much as they enjoy regulating. I had the privilege of serving on our House Budget Reform Task Force, where we discovered many irregularities from the boards.

The boards rarely even put the money they collect into the state treasury to at least give back to the taxpayers in some way; they put this money into private bank accounts.

This is an issue I am tired of seeing in our state, and I am taking action this year to prevent this lack of transparency for our citizens.

My first step is to enact reform so the citizens can know where their money is being spent. I have introduced a bill that will subject each board to contract review. In addition, I introduced another bill, which will require every board to put its income and expenditures online for all citizens to see.

The taxpayers already pay enough into this system; the least we can do is allow them to know where their money is going.

These changes would bring much-needed improvement to our economy, businesses, and citizens of Alabama. My bills are a long overdue step to stopping these boards from operating in the shadows. It will bring transparency for our taxpayers, accountability to these regulatory bodies and provide our citizens with more economic freedom.

Paid for by Chris Pringle Campaign 4 Princess Anne Rd. Mobile Alabama 36608

Show less