Langford’s crimes still costing taxpayers as Birmingham leaders move to honor him

As Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin and other city leaders push to name the CrossPlex after the late Larry Langford, the people of Jefferson County are still paying for the crimes he committed while in office.

ABC 33/40 reported last week on how county officials in the midst of what was then the worst municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history consolidated inmates from the Bessemer jail into the Birmingham jail. The decision was ultimately made as a desperate attempt at saving money, however county officials on Wednesday said this has now led to a fresh $2 million in repairs that the Bessemer jail requires.

This came the very day after Woodfin publicly declared his campaign to honor Langford’s legacy.

All sanitary plumbing inside the jail must be replaced, as the pipes are rusted and serious leaks have plagued the facility for years. Officials advised the rust was primarily caused by water and moisture left in the pipes when the jail went unused for nearly four years.

The county bankruptcy stemmed from the very debacle that landed Langford in prison with a 15-year sentence, having been convicted on 60 of the 101 federal counts on which he was indicted.

While Langford was head of the county commission, a federal investigation revealed that he received $235,000 in bribes to help influence bond deals to raise money for improvements on the county’s sewer system. Ultimately, the bonds resulted in a $3.2 billion sewer debt, contributing to the Jefferson County commissioners voting to declare bankruptcy in 2011.

Langford passed away in January shortly after receiving compassionate leave from a federal penitentiary in Kentucky.

Yet, the taxpayers of Jefferson County are apparently still paying a hefty price for his public corruption.

As ABC 33/40 detailed, this new repair project to the jail is coming out of the county’s general fund.

Additionally, a cost-increasing practice from the bankruptcy crisis days is forced to temporarily return, as the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office will have to transport inmates daily from Birmingham to the courthouse in Bessemer for their cases to be adjudicated.

Despite the mayor and some city councilors pushing to honor Langford by putting his name on the Birmingham CrossPlex, at least one member of the council is willing to stand up and speak out.

According to Alabama Media Group, District Two Councilman Hunter Williams said his constituents have been very vocal in opposing the plan to honor the convicted felon. He hand-delivered a letter to Woodfin’s office Thursday summarizing his position.

“I do not want to send the wrong message by renaming a facility … after a public servant who was convicted on felony bribery and corruption charges. Of course, those actions eventually led to what was the largest municipal bankruptcy in the history of our country,” Williams outlined.

He added, “Taxpayers are still feeling the aftershock of that and they deserve to know that their involuntary contributions to the city are being handled by good stewards.”

On the other hand, Woodfin last week said, “[Langford] made many contributions to our city and we feel …  those contributions today where it has an amazing, positive ripple and benefit not just for our city but for all of our residents and our guests who come to our city.”

The mayor added that “it’s fitting for all the work [Langford] did” that he be honored with the renaming of the CrossPlex.

Woodfin’s proposal to do so is expected to be officially put before the city council in the near future.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Three percent teacher pay raise expected — State Rep. Clouse: ‘Would see it on their paycheck after Oct. 1’

With a little breathing room in state coffers as tax revenues are up over $400 million over the last year, there has been some speculation that Alabama’s public school teachers could see a pay raise this year.

According to a report from WDHN’s Courtney Chandler, that raise is likely to be three percent.

Speaking to Chandler in his report, Rep. Steve Clouse (R-Ozark) said if passed by the legislature, teachers would see that raise on checks after October 1.

Clouse also said there would be an effort to limit increases in health insurance for state employees, which includes teachers, in the upcoming legislative session.

“They wouldn’t see it until October 1 with the new budget year,” Clouse said. “So yeah, they would see it on their paycheck after October 1. I also think that in the budget there will be a proposal to make sure the health insurance doesn’t go up on education employees as well as state employees. So that’s pretty significant, too.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Revised figures confirm Alabama set record with 2018 holiday sales

The Alabama Retail Association said final figures from the Alabama Department of Revenue confirm that 2018 holiday sales in Alabama set a record and topped $12 billion for the first time.

According to the Revenue Department, shoppers in the state spent nearly $12.07 billion, up 2.66 percent from 2017. The numbers were just shy of the Alabama Retail Association’s prediction of $12.2 billion.

The National Retail Federation’s preliminary numbers show a 4.6 percent growth in holiday sales nationally.

The Alabama Retail Association said the state’s early adoption of tax policy related to online sales helped boost sales figures during the holiday season. A U.S. Supreme Court decision and a state tax rule broadened the collection of online taxes starting Oct. 1.

For the holiday season, those sales brought an additional $12 million dollars in tax revenue into the state compared to 2017. The sales reflected in Alabama’s simplified sellers use tax jumped 72.27 percent, or $154.5 million, in November and December 2018, from $213.8 million to $368.3 million. Alabama holiday sales for the almost 1,000 simplified sellers represent just 3.05 percent of total holiday sales in the state.

The Alabama Revenue Department reports sales tax collections on general merchandise, restaurant and other food service, automobiles, machinery and vending.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

The house that survived the hurricane

Last October, Hurricane Michael slammed the Florida panhandle with 155 mile per hour (mph) winds. Mexico Beach was largely destroyed, except for one exceptional, and now much reported on, house called the Sand Palace. Does it offer a guide for building for the future?

Strengthening buildings to reduce damage from natural disasters is called mitigation, and is a topic I have researched. I can’t tell anyone how much they should spend to strengthen their home, but I can help you think about this question.

Engineers can design buildings to pretty much withstand nature’s extremes. The Sand Palace was built to withstand 240 mph winds. It is built on 40-foot pilings with one foot thick concrete reinforced walls. Steel cables anchor the roof. Florida’s 2001 building code requires construction to withstand 120 mph winds, and existing homes were not required to be brought up to the code. The Sand Palace was built to survive a hurricane like Michael, while surrounding structures were not.

How much extra did the hurricane-proof design cost? Owners Lebron Lackey and Russell King of Tennessee think that it added 15 to 20 percent to the cost. Let’s round up and say 20 percent. The 20 percent is added “only” to the cost of the structure, not total property value. The home for a $700,000 listing might only cost $400,000, so the added cost would be $80,000.

The full cost of mitigation, though, exceeds $80,000. Hurricane-proofing altered the Sand Palace’s design, reducing the number of windows, scrapping a planned balcony, and only a small roof overhang. The design diminished the enjoyment provided by the residence and is part of the cost.

Still, spending $80,000 to prevent destruction of a $400,000 home (and protect the contents and residents) sounds like a good deal. Especially if we knew the home would be struck by 155 mph winds within a year of construction. Yet hurricanes as powerful as Michael, rated at the very top of Category 4 of the Saffir-Simpson hurricane wind intensity scale, are rare. Only three highest-rated Category 5 hurricanes have hit the continental United States since 1900, with only Camille striking the Gulf Coast.

The Sand Palace’s engineering primarily prevents destruction from a really powerful hurricane. Yet since World War II, only two parts of the Atlantic and Gulf coast have experienced winds stronger than Michael’s. Spending $80,000 to prevent a disaster likely to never happen is less attractive.

Timing also matters. While the return on the Sand Palace’s construction occurred within a year; the owners might have waited fifty years for a Michael-type storm to hit. Time is money. The money invested in mitigation, if invested in stocks or real estate, could easily have yielded enough money to replace the home after a monster hurricane fifty years in the future.

Valuing mitigation involves even more details. The design will likely reduce losses from weaker hurricanes, storm surge, and tornadoes. We would also need the exact cost of hurricane-proofing for homes of different sizes and designs plus hurricane landfall probabilities by Saffir-Simpson category.

The calculations can only tell if the investment is worthwhile given all the assumptions made. The value of mitigation depends on how we value protecting ourselves, our loved ones, and our possessions. Two people can reasonably disagree about whether a hurricane-proof design is worth the cost. Neither is wrong, because the values are personal.

This is why building codes, I think, provide a poor way to encourage natural hazards mitigation. Building codes don’t encourage; they force everyone to build to the specified level of wind resistance. Mr. Lackey and Mr. King decided that the Sand Palace’s resilience was worth the cost, and many others will likely follow their example. Yet Florida’s 120 mph building code likely already makes many homeowners spend more on mitigation than they desire.

Just because we can build homes to resist the strongest hurricanes does not mean that we should. No single level of protection is right for everyone when the values at stake are personal.

Daniel Sutter is the Charles G. Koch Professor of Economics with the Manuel H. Johnson Center for Political Economy at Troy University.

VIDEO: Emergency declaration is happening, $900 million for prisons, the vote on the Green New Deal and more on Guerrilla Politics …

Radio talk show host Dale Jackson and Dr. Waymon Burke take you through this week’s biggest political stories, including:

— Can President Donald Trump go it alone on the border?

— Can Governor Kay Ivey pull off her prison plan?

— Should Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) force a vote on the Green New Deal?

On the third anniversary of the show, Jackson and Burke are joined by State Senator Tom Butler (R-Madison) to talk about gas taxes and $900 million for new prisons.

Jackson closes the show with a “parting shot” addressing the continued waste of government resources funding subsidies to print media outlets in the state.

Roby: Lawmakers must stop playing games with the Second Amendment

As a gun owner myself, I am a strong supporter of the Second Amendment and an individual’s right to keep and bear arms. The overwhelming majority of gun owners are law-abiding citizens who use firearms for sporting purposes, as historical collector’s items, to go hunting with their children or friends and, if necessary, to protect themselves and their families.

The Second Amendment states that the “right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.” In 2008, the Supreme Court of the United States held that the Second Amendment protects an individual’s right to possess a firearm for traditionally lawful purposes. Unfortunately, some lawmakers view the Second Amendment as an inferior amendment, subject to being restricted and curtailed whenever political winds blow. But, the bottom line is that the Founding Fathers included the first 10 amendments to the Constitution, known as the Bill of Rights, because they understood the need to place restrictions on the federal government in order to protect Americans’ individual liberties.

Any time Congress discusses placing restrictions on an enumerated constitutional right, it is our responsibility to very carefully weigh the many competing interests, which is ultimately why I recently voted against H.R. 8, the Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2019, during its consideration in the House Judiciary Committee. This is a poorly drafted and ill-considered bill that would punish lawful gun owners without doing anything to prevent gun violence.

To give you an idea of what I’m talking about, H.R. 8 would implement a system of universal background checks that make the following actions illegal: Loaning a gun to your neighbor, donating a historic firearm to a museum, and gifting a gun to a relative.

Democrats in Congress have been campaigning on ending gun violence in America for years. I, along with my fellow Republicans, want to see a reduction in violent crime and gun violence, too – but H.R. 8 won’t accomplish that, especially in relation to mass shootings. In fact, none of the recent mass shootings in this country would have been prevented by this bill.

The State of California has some of the strictest firearm laws in the country, and their system of universal background checks has proven to be a failure. A recent study by the liberal-leaning Violence Prevent Research Program at the University of California – Davis and Johns Hopkins University found that the implementation of universal background checks has had no effect on the rates of homicide or suicide by firearm.

In order to actually combat gun violence, we must take a long, hard look at making improvements in our society, like repairing our mental health care system. Our country has been experiencing a mental health crisis for far too long, and it is past time we address it with meaningful change. We must also more effectively enforce the laws that are currently on the books before implementing new regulations that criminalize law-abiding gun owners.

To put it plainly, Congress should not be wasting valuable time on ineffective bills that would only serve to impede upon Americans’ constitutional rights. While I voted against H.R. 8, it ultimately passed the Judiciary Committee, and it will be considered for a vote by the full House in the coming weeks. I have and will continue to urge my colleagues to oppose this measure and get to work finding real solutions to gun violence. We must stop playing politics with legislation that will not benefit the American people.

U.S. Rep. Martha Roby is a Republican from Montgomery.

