4 hours ago

Lake Martin Resource Association works to put lights on hazard markers

Anyone on the shorelines of Lake Martin this time of year sees homes alight with dazzling and sparkling holiday decorations.

The Lake Martin Resource Association has been working for years to bring a different type of lighting to the lake.

The organization leads an effort to put lights atop hazard markers across Lake Martin. That’s no small task for a lake with more than 400 markers.

So far, about 85 buoys are lighted. LMRA leaders would like to see that number approach 200 in coming years.

The Alabama Marine Police have granted LMRA authority to place hazard markers on Lake Martin. The marine police oversee hazard markers on Alabama lakes.

Of the 400 hazard markers LMRA maintains, most are floating 6-foot white buoys with red markings and a red diamond indicating “hazard.” The buoys are anchored by stainless steel cables and 100-pound concrete blocks. Some hazards are marked by a pole marker with similar red and white markings.

LMRA leaders decided to add lights to help curb nighttime boating accidents. The “Light Up Lake Martin” program features solar-powered lights visible within a 1-mile radius. LMRA’s focus is to outfit high-traffic areas first.

“For these lit buoys, we chose open waters, areas that have a lot of boating and a lot of nighttime boating,” said Rendell Clark, LMRA boating safety chairman. “Boating at night has become a lot more popular over the last few years.”

While LMRA has maintained buoys since the 1970s, the effort to light buoys has come about recently.

“By 2020, we should be getting close to our goal, but that may be a little ambitious,” said John Thompson, LMRA president. “When we started this, we were around 24 buoys, and we are now into our third year.”

Lit buoys are considerably more expensive. A non-lit buoy runs about $150, but the light and bracket for a lighted buoy drives the cost up to $450 or more.

Buoys last several years; however, they must be replaced eventually, and sooner if damaged by a collision or storm. Last year, LMRA replaced 80 buoys. So far, the group has replaced 12 lit buoys.

“They get hit or will wear out. We never anticipated replacing those 12 so quickly. That really slowed us down,” Clark said. “It’s an ongoing process of maintaining and replacing.”

A team of LMRA volunteers uses pontoon boats to perform buoy placement and maintenance. They work on weekdays to avoid water traffic on the busier weekends.

The cost of the buoy program is paid for by LMRA members and constitutes 65 percent of the organization’s budget.

For more information about LMRA and its buoy program, visit lmra.info.

This story originally appeared in Alabama Power’s Shorelines.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

5 hours ago

Birmingham Iron promises to feed Alabama’s appetite for football into the spring

The Birmingham Iron has good news for those already lamenting the end of football season: The Alliance of American Football (AAF) kicks off in Legion Field in 40 days.

Birmingham Iron coach Tim Lewis and General Manager Joe Pendry held a press conference today to let football fans know that pigskin passions can be satiated after the College Football Playoff and the Super Bowl.

“There are people who want to watch football,” Pendry said. “I was always one of those. I don’t want to turn on one of those other things that happen to be filling a void.”

The preparations begin this weekend for the Iron’s first game against the Memphis Express at 1 p.m. on Feb. 10 at Legion Field. The team whittled down a roster of 85 players to 75 at a minicamp in December and will hold a camp beginning Saturday in San Antonio that will cut the roster down to the final 52 that will take the field next month.

“It may not be the 52 best athletes. It’s going to be the 52 best football players,” Lewis said. “The tools are there. The coaching staff is prepared. Now it’s just a matter of putting the team together under that pressure of training camp and under our watchful eye, we will get this team to know what to do and how to do it.”

Most of the players on the roster had a taste of the NFL and are trying to get back there.

“We sought guys who have potential to go back and play in the NFL,” Pendry said. “For one reason or another, they didn’t make it and they want to continue to play.”

Lewis said the experience level among the current roster varies widely.

At minicamp, when Lewis asked the players with 10 years or more in the NFL to stand up, only kicker Nick Novak was standing. By contrast, 10 players stood up when Lewis asked for those who were experiencing their first professional football camp.

Lewis said the great thing about the players who have been in the NFL before is they are willing to put in the work necessary to get back.

“They understand the urgency of now,” he said. “They understand the urgency of the coach’s voice.”

Pendry said that hunger is what they were after in putting together the current roster.

“If you don’t have a burning desire to play and a burning desire to get better, we don’t want you representing our area or the Birmingham Iron,” he said.

Pendry said the allocation the AAF uses has helped the Birmingham Iron build a quality roster.

In addition to getting access to players from football schools in Alabama, the Iron gets the pick of players from Mississippi State, Maryland, North Carolina State and Missouri. The Iron also gets access to NFL players cut from the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Cleveland Browns, the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots, Pendry said.

That has helped the Birmingham Iron fill its roster with names that many in Alabama will recognize. Former Crimson Tide players Chris Black (wide receiver), Leon Brown (guard), Xzavier Dickson (linebacker), Brandon Greene (tackle), J.C. Hassenauer (center), Dominick Jackson (tackle), Korren Kirven (tackle), Cole Mazza (long snapper), Trent Richardson (running back), Blake Sims (quarterback) and Bradley Sylve (defensive back) are on the current roster.

Former Auburn players on the roster include Quan Bray (wide receiver), Chris Davis (defensive back), Trovon Reed (defensive back), Robenson Therezie (defensive back) and Ryan White (defensive back).

There are also players from UAB (Chris Schleuger), South Alabama (Braedon Bowman and Wes Saxton), Troy (Jonathan Massaquoi), Jacksonville State (Jonathan Hagler), Miles (Lonnie Outlaw), Tuskegee (DeVozea Felton) and Samford (Shaheed Salmon).

Many of the 11 coaches also have connections to Alabama schools as does Pendry, who came to the University of Alabama in 2007 as the offensive line coach s part of Nick Saban’s original staff.

Lewis said he’s excited by what he has seen from Trent Richardson thus far.

“We have a running back – you guys might know the name ‘Trent Richardson,’ not foreign to anybody in here – the guy is fantastic,” Lewis said. “He’s bought in. He’s all in 100 percent. He’s really excited about the opportunity. I can’t wait to see him go full speed. We’ve been out in shorts and he’s already got the hair on the back of my neck standing up.”

Lewis said the goal coming out of training camp is to have a team ready to contend for the first AAF championship.

“We’ve all come together and put together a package and a plan to get this team, this city, this state a championship,” he said. “You’re going to love the way the Birmingham Iron plays the game. I’m really excited about leading our team to a championship.”

Pendry, who coached in the former USFL, said one of the problems with past spring football leagues was “teams hogging the quarterbacks.” A quarterback draft was intended to address that concern and the Birmingham Iron got its first pick of Luis Perez, a former Texas A&M-Commerce and Los Angeles Rams player and winner of the Harlon Hill Trophy, which goes to the most outstanding player in NCAA Division II.

Lewis didn’t want to give away much about the team’s offensive and defensive schemes, but did say the offense will be a balance of run and pass and they will use the pass to set up the run.

“The combination of athletes that we will put on the field offensively … I’m not trying to create any bulletin board material for anybody, but I would say as a former defensive coordinator in the NFL, I wouldn’t like to play against us,” he said.

Defensively, Lewis said they will focus on stopping the run and pressuring the quarterback.

Pendry said watching the Iron take shape has him amped for the inaugural season.

“I’ve had the good fortune of being around football for a long time,” he said. “I’m as damned excited as I’ve ever been about this one, too.”

Despite the excitement, oddsmakers aren’t giving the Birmingham Iron much of a chance at winning it all. Lewis said he’s to blame.

“The fact of the matter is I’m the only one with a team who hasn’t been a head coach at any level before,” Lewis said. “But I like our chances. They don’t know our players. Our team will have more to say about that than the oddsmakers.”

Pendry said the job now is to give Birmingham and Alabama a team football fans can get behind.

“If we do our job, if we put a good product on the field … we will attract the fans.”

Watch the entire press conference below.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

19 hours ago

Byrne introduces balanced budget amendment to the U.S. Constitution

On Thursday, Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-1) introduced House Joint Resolution 6, a balanced budget amendment to the United States Constitution.

The bill was introduced on the first day of the 116th Congress and marked the first piece of legislation introduced by Byrne in the new Congress, which sees the Democrats back in the majority. Byrne’s bill was immediately referred to the House Committee on the Judiciary.

In a press release, Byrne said, “We must balance the budget, and the time to do that is now. We must stop passing debt down to the next generation.”

The Republican congressman continued, “Families, businesses, states, counties, and cities must have a balanced budget. Why should the federal government of the most powerful nation in the world not have to play by the same rules?”

Byrne introduced a similar bill at the start of the 115th Congress in 2017 and the 114th Congress in 2015. Neither of these previous bills received a vote in committee or on the House floor.

“I feel very strongly about this, and that is why I have introduced a Balanced Budget Amendment at the start of every Congress since I was elected,” Byrne emphasized. “It is time to balance our budget.”

If adopted by Congress and passed by three-fourths of state legislatures, Byrne’s constitutional amendment would force the federal government to live within its means.

The major provisions of the proposed amendment require the following:

  • total outlays for any fiscal year do not exceed total receipts for that fiscal year,
  • total outlays for any fiscal year do not exceed one-fifth of economic output of the United States and
  • the President submits a balanced budget proposal to Congress each year.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

20 hours ago

Alabama’s Western Market to discontinue operations, Publix to acquire two locations

Publix Super Markets is acquiring the leases for two Western Market locations in the Birmingham area as the longtime owner of Western prepares to exit the business and discontinue operations, per a report by the Birmingham Business Journal.

Publix will acquire leases for the Western located in Mountain Brook and the location in Vestavia Hills on Rocky Ridge Road. The acquisition will close in March. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The Mountain Brook grocery store will become a GreenWise Market by the third quarter of 2019, making it the first of Publix’s new GreenWise Market concept stores in Alabama.

The Vestavia Hills market will be torn down and rebuilt as a 35,000-square-foot traditional Publix. The opening date for that location has not been determined.

However, the Highland Avenue location does not have a long-term lease and is expected to close in the weeks to come. Daniel Corp. recently purchased the shopping center and accompanying property but has not disclosed its specific redevelopment plans for the site.

The Village Market in East Lake, also owned by Western, is up for sale.

Western’s owner, Ken Hubbard, told the Birmingham Business Journal that he was proud of the local grocery chain’s service to the people of Alabama.

“When I became involved in ownership in 1987, our goal was to maintain Western as Birmingham’s leading independent grocer,” Hubbard advised. “With the help of the loyal and talented people on the Western team, we’ve achieved that goal. We’ve taken Western as far as we can. It’s time to exit the business that has been my life’s work.”

The transaction with Publix will continue its recent growth in the market, which has provided a boost for the local commercial real estate scene.

“Western Market has been serving Alabama for 70 years. I am happy to know our spirit of service, dedication to our people and community involvement will continue through Publix. I believe this is the best grocer to serve our loyal customers into the future,” Hubbard said.

Now, more than 200 Western Market employees are being encouraged to seek employment with Publix.

Hubbard explained, “Many of our employees have worked at Western their entire careers. Treating them fairly, giving them plenty of notice, and helping them find employment is now our mission. I am committed to that.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

20 hours ago

Shelby announces future navy destroyer named for Alabama’s Jeremiah Denton

On Friday, Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) praised Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer’s decision to name a future Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer in honor of former Senator Jeremiah Denton of Alabama.

The late Denton was a prominent U.S. Navy Vietnam veteran and Navy Cross recipient.

The destroyer will be constructed at Ingalls Shipbuilding shipyard in Pascagoula, Mississippi – roughly 40 miles from Denton’s hometown of Mobile. More than 2,000 Ingalls employees live in Alabama.

“Secretary Spencer’s decision to honor Admiral Jeremiah Denton embodies the significant impact of his courageous actions during the Vietnam War,” Shelby said in a release. “Admiral Denton’s patriotism, sacrifice, and noble service to Alabama and our great nation will never be forgotten. He is very worthy of this honor, as his legacy merits this level of recognition.”

Secretary Spencer also added his praise of Denton’s service to our nation.

“Admiral Denton’s legacy is an inspiration to all who wear our nation’s uniform,” Spencer outlined.

“His heroic actions during a defining period in our history have left an indelible mark on our Navy and Marine Corps team and our nation. His service is a shining example for our Sailors and Marines and this ship will continue his legacy for decades to come,” he continued.

Denton graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1946 and went on to serve in the Navy for 34 years as a test pilot, flight instructor and squadron leader. Following decades of military service, he was elected to the U.S. Senate in 1980, where he honorably served the state of Alabama for six years.

In July of 1965, then-Commander Denton’s A-6 Intruder jet was shot down over North Vietnam. He spent the following eight years as a prisoner of war – many of those years in isolation. During an interview with a Japanese media outlet, Denton used Morse code to blink “torture,” signaling for the first time to U.S. Naval Intelligence that American troops were being tortured. Despite attempts to force military information out of Denton with torturous methods, he remained loyal to the United States. He was released from captivity in 1973 and finally retired from the Navy as a rear admiral in 1977.

His heroic actions earned him the Navy Cross – the U.S. military’s second-highest decoration awarded for valor in combat.

The future USS Jeremiah Denton (DDG 129) will be capable of fighting air, surface and subsurface battles simultaneously. The advanced Navy vessel will contain a combination of offensive and defensive weapon systems designed to support maritime warfare, including integrated air and missile defense and vertical launch capabilities.

RELATED: The legacy of Alabama hero Jeremiah Denton lives on

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

23 hours ago

Alabama sheriff pleads guilty to not filing tax return

An Alabama sheriff who leaves office this month has pleaded guilty to failing to file a tax return.

AL.com reports 54-year-old Morgan County Sheriff Ana Franklin pleaded guilty Thursday to not filing a 2015 tax return by its April 2016 deadline.

She is set to be sentenced in May.

Franklin has been accused of bribery, intimidation and other offenses including conducting an illegal search on a person critical of her during her time as sheriff.

Court records say she was held in contempt in 2017 and fined $1,000 for taking $160,000 from a jail food account and investing part of it into a car lot.

Hartselle Police Chief Ron Puckett will take over as the county sheriff on Jan. 15. Franklin did not seek a third term in the recent election.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

