Lake Guntersville ranked nation’s second-best for fishing by Bassmaster

Lake Guntersville was recently ranked by Bassmaster as one of America’s best lakes for fishing.

WAFF reported that the popular magazine ranked Lake Guntersville second in its national top-100 list.

While the Alabama lake has been on the list every year Bassmaster released the rankings, this is Lake Guntersville’s highest ever spot.

Dave Precht of Bassmaster explained to WAFF, “We try to tell the readers of Bassmaster the very best places they can go and catch fish and big fish, so that’s what it’s based on, numbers and size of fish.”

Lake Guntersville has a large economic impact on the surrounding area.

“They come in and buy all their stuff, their gas, their supplies, they spend the night, they eat out and so we really appreciate the anglers that come in and utilize our lake,” Guntersville Mayor Leigh Dollar told WAFF.

This is expected to be magnified when Lake Guntersville hosts the 50th Bassmaster Classic’s fishing competition in 2020.

