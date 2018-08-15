Subscription Preferences:

Koch Foods announces $80M expansion at Gadsden plant 22 mins ago / News
7 Things: White House can’t guarantee there isn’t a tape of a racist comment by Trump, Rep. Byrne claims victory over housing illegals in Alabama, Trump praises an Alabama coal mine and more … 25 mins ago / Analysis
Alabama native and former Marshall quarterback Reggie Oliver dead at 66 2 hours ago / News
Gov. Ivey appoints interim finance chief — ‘Thorough search’ underway for permanent appointee 16 hours ago / News
Alabama’s state climatologist John Christy rebuts claims of recent fires, heat waves being caused by human activity in in-depth interview 17 hours ago / News
Alabama state Rep. Standridge on ‘In God We Trust’ legislation: ‘It’s a simple message, but I believe it’s a powerful message’ 17 hours ago / News
The media, including some in Alabama, continue endorsing aggressive action by liberals that will lead to violence 18 hours ago / Opinion
WATCH: University of Alabama Police Department completes lip sync battle featuring ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ 19 hours ago / News
Rep. Byrne: Illegal immigrants will not be housed in Baldwin County 19 hours ago / News
Liberal heckler hurls object, expletives at Doug Jones — Jones says ‘there’s just as many people passionate on the other side’ 20 hours ago / News
Arab High School to dump ‘Dixie’ tradition at football games 20 hours ago / News
Rep. Byrne: ‘Great value’ found in traveling around district, speaking with local leaders 21 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Advice for the Wiregrass: If you want an Interstate highway before the automobile is obsolete, start a full-court press immediately 21 hours ago / Analysis
West AlabamaWorks! is bridging the gap between workforce and industry 22 hours ago / Sponsored
Decatur High School teacher accused of having sex with students resigns 23 hours ago / News
How an incoming freshman overcame inner-city Chicago to get to Alabama State University – ‘This is the start of a new life’ 23 hours ago / Faith & Culture
Former Prattville police officer gets 10 years for fraud, theft 24 hours ago / News
GATR Technologies Inc. of Huntsville gets $522M Army contract for inflatable antennas 1 day ago / News
7 Things: Disgraced former FBI Agent Peter Strzok finally fired, 70 percent of Americans want the Mueller probe over, Rep. Mike Rogers says the Space Force is no joke and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
Alabama AG Steve Marshall challenges reporting on new ‘In God We Trust’ law 1 day ago / News
Koch Foods announces $80M expansion at Gadsden plant

Koch Foods has announced an $80 million expansion at an Alabama plant that’s expected to bring around 200 jobs to the area.

The Gadsden Times reports that company announced the move Tuesday. The project will add a fourth processing line to the existing Gadsden facility, increasing production capacity by around 30 percent.

The newspaper says this expansion will make the facility one of the largest poultry-processing plants in the nation.

Gadsden Mayor Sherman Guyton says construction will start this month.

Guyton says the expansion’s economic impact will be “immediate and drastic.”
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

7 Things: White House can’t guarantee there isn’t a tape of a racist comment by Trump, Rep. Byrne claims victory over housing illegals in Alabama, Trump praises an Alabama coal mine and more …

7. Another scandal for the Catholic Church, this time in Pennsylvania

— Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro says that over 300 priests molested over a thousand of children and the Catholic churches knew about it and covered it up.

— Shapiro says, “The cover-up was sophisticated. And all the while, shockingly, church leadership kept records of the abuse and the cover” in order to avoid financial liability and paid publicity.

6. The defense did not call a single witness in defense of Paul Manafort

591
— There was a surprising lack of a defense offered by the Manafort defense team. Experts say this could mean they don’t think the prosecution made their case, or some argue that Manafort is working out a deal with special counsel Robert Mueller.

— Manafort’s freedom seems to rest on the fact that the federal government’s main witness Rick Gates is a questionable character who cut a deal, stole from Manafort and cheated on his wife.

5. Domestic violence claims continue to mount against Congressman Keith Ellison (D-MN) as a second accuser comes forward

— The DNC has finally broken their silence and a former DNC communications director says Rep. Ellison needs to be suspended.

— The American media has very little interest in this story and devotes almost no time to the story, compared to a similar story involving a Trump employee.

4. Senator Doug Jones wants Alabama polluted Superfund site moved up on the pollution cleanup priorities list

— A coal company and a law firm were involved in a scheme to keep a polluted site from being cleaned up. It ended in convictions or plea deals for a state representative, an attorney and a coal company executive.

— Jones sent a letter asking for the special attention to the site claiming that “it is now abundantly clear, as evidenced by the July 19, 2018 convictions of a former state legislator, a business executive and attorney on a number of federal charges including conspiracy, wire fraud and bribery, that the EPA’s initial public review process was undermined by an illegal misinformation scheme to prevent the North Birmingham site from being added to the NPL.”

3. President Donald Trump has some words of support for a saved Alabama coal mine

— The coal mine was covered by The Atlantic, and the president tweeted out the story with the tagline “Hope and Change in an Alabama Coal Mine.”

— The story starts with a nod to the excavator and a tribute to the president, “It was hulking, it was orange and its name was Trump.” It was named for the man they credit with saving their jobs.

2. Congressman Bradley Byrne confirms that there will be no illegal immigrants housed in Alabama

— Rep. Byrne and other Baldwin County officials have been lobbying the DOJ, the president, the secretary of state, and the secretary of Homeland Security to not choose a closed Alabama airfield as a site to store 10,000 illegal immigrants.

— After learning the news, the congressman tweeted, “BREAKING: My office has learned that there are no plans to house illegal immigrants at Navy airfields in south Baldwin County! This was a bad idea from the start, and I am pleased it will not come to fruition.”

1. The White House “cannot guarantee” that a tape of the president of the United States saying the “n-word” doesn’t exist after the furor over the president saying Omarosa Manigault Newman was a “dog

— In what is an extraordinary movement at a White House press briefing, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked if there was a tape of the president using a racial slur and Sanders stated, “I can’t guarantee anything, but I can tell you that the president addressed this question directly.”

— Omarosa Manigault Newman is obviously a flawed messenger here and the idea that this tape could exist and not be released seems laughable, but there is now a tape of Manigault and Trump campaign spokesperson Katrina Pierson talking about the tape. Pierson’s story has changed on that issue after the tape has been released.

Alabama native and former Marshall quarterback Reggie Oliver dead at 66

The Marshall University quarterback who was part of the team’s return after the 1970 plane crash that killed 75 players has died.

Reggie Oliver was 66.

136
Marshall President Jerome A. Gilbert said in a release Tuesday that his “heart is broken” at the loss of Oliver.

He added that Oliver was “an integral piece of the fabric that makes up Marshall’s story.”

Marshall Athletics said in a release that Oliver “was one of Marshall’s true legends.”

The Herald-Dispatch reported Oliver was hospitalized in Huntsville, Alabama, last week after suffering a head injury in a fall.

Oliver grew up in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and became a quarterback for the Young Thundering Herd, as the team was known.

In the school’s first home game after the crash, Oliver connected with freshman fullback Terry Gardner for a 13-yard touchdown on the game’s final play to upset Xavier 15-13.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Gov. Ivey appoints interim finance chief — ‘Thorough search’ underway for permanent appointee

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday named longtime state employee Kelly Butler as acting Director of the Alabama Department of Finance to replace outgoing Director Clinton Carter, who resigned this summer to become the Chief Financial Officer for the University of North Carolina System.

According to a press release by the governor’s office, Butler began his career with the Alabama Department of Revenue more than thirty years ago and has since worked for the Legislative Fiscal Office and the Alabama Department of Finance as Assistant State Budget Officer, State Budget Officer and, most recently, Assistant Finance Director for Fiscal Operations.

Now, a “thorough search” is underway for a permanent Finance Director.

Outgoing State Treasurer Young Boozer has emerged as the clear favorite for the appointment, as he leaves office in January due to being term-limited. Former Congressman Jo Bonner, who recently left his role as Vice Chancellor for Economic Development at the University of Alabama System, is also on the shortlist. Another possibility that has been floating around is state Rep. Danny Garrett (R-Trussville).

Until then, the state is in experienced hands with Butler.

206
His duties as Assistant Finance Director included overseeing the State Comptroller’s Office, the State Purchasing Division, the State Debt Management Division, and the State Business Systems Division.

“Kelly Butler has more than two decades of experience working with the state’s budgets and more than three decades experience as a fiscal analyst,” Ivey said in a statement. “I know he will do an excellent job leading the Alabama Department of Finance during this interim period.

The governor added, “I appreciate him stepping up as acting director and his commitment to my administration.”

In addition to handling his new job responsibilities, Butler will continue to work on crafting the Ivey administration’s budget proposals leading up to the 2019 Legislative Session. He accepted the new role with graciousness and thanked the employees that work with him for making the department run smoothly.

“I am honored that governor Ivey has asked me to lead the Department of Finance,” Butler announced in a statement. “The department has many talented employees who work hard to provide excellent services to other state agencies and to the people of Alabama. I look forward to working with them to continue those excellent services.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Alabama’s state climatologist John Christy rebuts claims of recent fires, heat waves being caused by human activity in in-depth interview

There is one particular word that Dr. John Christy turns to frequently for describing climate science: murky.

It’s a point of view foundational to his own research, and a message underpinning each of his twenty appearances before various congressional committees.

“It’s encouraging because they wouldn’t invite you back unless your message was compelling and not only compelling, but accurate,” Christy, Alabama’s state climatologist, told Yellowhammer News in an interview.

Christy, whose day job involves doing research and teaching as the Distinguished Professor of Atmospheric Science at the University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH), has gained notoriety over the years for dissenting from mainstream climate scientists and policymakers who argue that climate change is anthropogenic, or man-made, and that something must be done to stop it.

789
A “working-stiff” scientist

Dissent has gained for Christy the characterization as a “climate change skeptic” or “denier,” as critics refer to him, but he himself rejects those terms.

“I’m a working-stiff atmospheric scientist,” he said, “as opposed to those who support modeling efforts, those who use data sets that other people create and analyze them, but they don’t build them themselves.”

According to Christy, the result of fewer “working-stiff” scientists contributing to the prevailing climate debate is more frequent misuses of data.

“They’re not aware of what goes into it,” Christy said, referring to the data.

“Here we have a science that’s so dominated by personalities that claim the science is settled, yet when you walk up to them and say prove it, they can’t,” he said.

Christy spoke at length about what can be proven and what cannot in his self-described “murky” field, referring often to principles of the scientific method.

“You cannot prove extra greenhouse gases have done anything to the weather,” he said, responding to claims made by many scientists that more greenhouse gases have caused extreme weather patterns to intensify.

“We do not have an experiment that we can repeat and do,” he said.

Christy outlined another problem with attempts to implicate greenhouse gases: a failure to account for things countering trapping effects.

“We know that the extra greenhouse gases should warm the planet,” he said. “The weak part of that theory though is that when you add more greenhouse gases that trap heat, things happen that let it escape as well, and so not as much is trapped as climate models show.”

Economics of climate policy

Though his scientific arguments are primary, Christy also frequently discusses in interviews and testimonies the economic consequences of proposed climate change mitigation policy via carbon reduction.

“Every single person uses energy, carbon energy, and relies on carbon-based energy,” Christy said. “None of our medical advances, none of our technological advances, none of our progress would have happened in the last hundred years without energy derived from carbon.”

Christy contrasts that reality within the modern, developed world with the world he saw working as a missionary teacher in impoverished Africa during the 1970s.

“The energy source was wood chopped from the forest, the energy transmission system was the backs of women and girls hauling wood an average of three miles each day, the energy use system was burning the wood in an open fire indoors for heat and light,” Christy told members of the House Committee on Energy in 2006.

Broad availability to affordable energy enriches countries, Christy said, praising carbon.

“It is not evil. It is the stuff of life. It is plant food,” he said.

What about the fires and heat waves?

According to the National Interagency Fire Center, fires were burning in fifteen states as of Tuesday, August 14.

Alaska reported seventeen fires, Arizona reported eleven, both Oregon and Colorado reported ten, and California reported nine.

Much of the news media’s discussion about these fires over the past few weeks has established a correlation between the many fires and anthropogenic climate change, a correlation that Dr. Christy rejects.

Christy argues that exacerbating fires out west, particularly in California, results from human mismanagement. Such states have enacted strict management practices that disallow low-level fires from burning, he said.

“If you don’t let the low-intensity fires burn, that fuel builds up year after year,” Christy said. “Now once a fire gets going and it gets going enough, it has so much fuel that we can’t put it out.”

“In that sense, you could say that fires today are more intense, but it’s because of human management practices, not because mother nature has done something,” Christy said.

Data from the Fire Center indicates that the number of wildfires have been decreasing since the 1970s overall, though acreage burned has increased significantly.

As for the heat, Christy said there’s nothing abnormal going on in the United States.

“Heat waves have always happened,” he said. “Our most serious heatwaves were in the 1930’s. We have not matched those at all.”

Christy continued, “It is only a perception that is being built by the media that these are dramatic worst-ever heat wave kind of things but when we look at the numbers, and all science is numbers, we find that there were periods that were hotter, hotter for longer periods in the past, so it’s very hard to say that this was influenced by human effects when you go back before there could have been human effects and there’s the same or worse kind of events.”

Though Christy didn’t deny that the last three years have been the hottest ever recorded globally, he doesn’t concede that the changes are attributable to anything other than climate’s usual and historical erraticism.

@jeremywbeaman is a contributing writer for Yellowhammer News

Alabama state Rep. Standridge on ‘In God We Trust’ legislation: ‘It’s a simple message, but I believe it’s a powerful message’

Alabama state Rep. David Standridge (R-Hayden) was interviewed Tuesday on “Fox and Friends First,” where he discussed the state’s new law that allows “In God We Trust” to be displayed in public buildings.

Standridge, who sponsored the legislation in the state legislature, explained that the idea came in part out of recent debate about school safety. He said he views displaying the national motto as a way to bring added comfort to students, teachers and staff while they are at school.

Along the way, Standridge was shocked by the number of people who were afraid to touch the subject, due to what he views as a modern-day culture of hypersensitivity and “political correctness.”

Media outlets like AL.com and the Associated Press reported that legal challenges are “expected,” but, like Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, Standridge does not see an issue with simply displaying the national motto – which he points out was passed by Congress and is featured on American currency.

“It’s a simple message, but I believe it’s a powerful message,” Standridge said on “Fox and Friends First.”

93
Standridge’s wife, Danna, is a former teacher at Hayden High School in Blount County, which is being viewed as the guinea pig county for the new law.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

