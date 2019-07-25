Kentucky House of Representatives passes resolution urging its AG to join Alabama’s U.S. Census lawsuit

On Monday, the Kentucky State House of Representatives passed a resolution urging its state attorney general Andy Beshear to join Alabama in its lawsuit against the Commerce Department and Census Bureau opposing the inclusion of illegal immigrants in the final census count.

The suit was referenced by U.S. Attorney General William Barr earlier this month as the Trump administration announced it was backing off a pledge to include a citizenship question on the 2020 Census, despite the U.S. Supreme Court not ruling in the Trump administration’s favor earlier in the year.

The resolution, HR 15, was passed by voice vote and welcomed by Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall.

“Alabama’s lawsuit challenging the Census’s inclusion of illegal immigrants in the calculation for congressional apportionment and electoral college votes is a fight to protect the right of American citizens to federal representation,” Marshall said in a statement to Yellowhammer News. “I commend the Kentucky House of Representatives for recognizing that the issue is a long-term threat to the political voice of many U.S. states. The integrity of our system of federal representation and our electoral college is at stake, and I am hopeful that others will follow Kentucky’s example to raise awareness of our efforts to preserve the right of U.S. citizens to proper federal representation.”

Click here to read the entire resolution.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.