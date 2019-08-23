Kellum seeking reelection to Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals

Judge J. Elizabeth “Beth” Kellum has officially announced her intention to seek reelection to a third term on the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals.

She will be on the statewide Republican primary ballot on March 3, 2020.

Speaking to a group of friends, family and supporters in Montgomery, Kellum on Thursday outlined her reasons for running for another term.

“It’s been my privilege to serve the people of Alabama on the Court of Criminal Appeals, and I want to continue to serve them,” she said. “Our Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals hears every appeal of felony and misdemeanor cases and all post-conviction writs in criminal cases, and I’m proud of the work we’ve done these last several years.”

Kellum continued, “Our job as the Criminal Appeals Court is to review the actions and decisions of the trial courts, based on the records and evidence presented at those trials. We don’t make or interpret the laws. We are there to make sure the law, and the procedures laid down in the law, are followed correctly with fairness and without bias to either side.”

She pledged that fairness will continue on this important appellate court.

“My pledge to the people of Alabama is that I will continue to be fair and unbiased in every case that comes before the Court of Criminal Appeals,” Kellum concluded. “I believe that is the best way–indeed, the only way–we can ensure that justice and the rule of law is upheld in our Alabama trial courts.”

A native of Vance in Tuscaloosa County, Kellum graduated from Brookwood High School in 1977. She received her undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Alabama.

Her distinguished professional career began in 1985 when she became an assistant attorney general under then-Alabama Attorney General Charles Graddick. That role then led to an offer for Kellum to become a staff attorney for the Court of Criminal Appeals from 1987 until 1990.

In 1990, she entered private practice in Montgomery, but continued to be drawn to public service. Kellum returned to the Court of Criminal Appeals as a senior staff attorney in 1997 and served both the Court of Criminal Appeals and the State Supreme Court in this position until being elected to the Court of Criminal Appeals in 2008. She was reelected in 2014.

Kellum is a member of the First Baptist Church of Montgomery. She is also active in a number of local civic and political organizations.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn