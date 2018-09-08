Subscription Preferences:

8 hours ago

Jug fishing producing plenty of Alabama River catfish

The ripples emanating from the sides of the 2-foot-long piece of pool noodle was just what Joe Dunn hoped to see.

It meant there was something attached to the line that dropped some 15 feet into the murky waters of the Alabama River near Camden.

During the dog days of summer, this fishing tactic is what Dunn prefers because the heat makes it unbearable to crappie fish in hopes of catching seven or eight keepers. The same goes for bass fishing.

So, Dunn turns to the plentiful catfish that inhabit Alabama’s many rivers, and lets the jugs, or noodles in this case, do the fishing while he enjoys a restful night of sleep. If he’s ambitious, he’ll run the 20 or so jugs during the night. If not, he’ll head out at dawn to find out what’s been biting.

Catching bait might be the only real work involved in “jug” fishing.

“The predominant bait on Millers Ferry is going to be shad that you catch with your cast net,” Dunn said. “But skipjacks (members of the herring family) are another excellent bait. It’s a little harder, sometimes, to catch skipjacks. Most people use Sabiki rigs and go behind the power house to catch the skipjacks. But sometimes there’s another way to catch them. If you’re on the river, sometimes you will see skipjacks chasing little river minnows or small shad. You ease over into that area, and when they come up to feed, you throw your cast net and load it up with skipjacks. We did that just the other day with the cast net.

“The key is good, fresh bait.”

Dunn said if you’re planning to do a little tightlining for catfish before you head back to camp to get out of the heat, the skipjacks will stay alive for a little while in the livewell. If you see a couple floating in the livewell, it’s best to get them all out, put them in a plastic bag and get them on ice before they degrade.

Dunn says the best way to deal with leftover skipjacks is to freeze them as soon as possible.

“Freezing skipjacks in water doesn’t work well,” he said. “When you thaw them out, they’re all mushy and just don’t work well. I found out if you put them on a cookie sheet and freeze them individually before putting them in freezer bags, they work a lot better. That’s a big plus.”

When Dunn is targeting flathead catfish, he tries to catch small bream to bait the jugs. Flathead, also known as yellow cats, prefer the bait to be live and swimming.

“Most of the time, flatheads are going to hit something live, whether it’s a 3-inch bream (taken by hook and line) or a skipjack you’ve just caught in the cast net,” he said. “If you have a good live skipjack, you just hook him in the middle of the back so he can swim and stay alive.

“If you’re looking for a mess of small fish for a fish fry, just use those small shad and thread them on the hook. If you’re keying on bigger fish, you’re better off with a live bait, even your bigger blue cats like live bait.”

Most people tend to shun keeping a larger blue cat because the flesh is not as suitable for consumption as any size flathead. However, Dunn said large blue cats can be delicious if they’re prepared correctly.

“The key is learning how to clean them to where they taste good,” he said. “It’s best to bleed them. I cut the tail off and throw them in the splash well. When I clean them, I get all the red meat off, and then I soak the meat in an ice-water slush. You soak it and get all the blood out, changing the water when needed to get that meat snowball white.

“Then you fry it, and it’s good. I’ve had people tell me it was the best blue cat they’ve ever eaten.”

Now Dunn is not saying he can make big blue cats taste like a flathead, which doesn’t seem to lose any appeal to the palate the larger the fish gets.

“I fried some flathead for my brother, Bubba, and he kept asking me, ‘What did you do to this fish? What did you do to this fish?’” Dunn said. “I didn’t do anything to it. It was just the fish. The flathead is just the primo catfish catch out of the river.”

Dunn said a couple of techniques seem to work when he’s specifically targeting flatheads. He focuses on the inside bends in the river and rock walls. At the start of the bend, most will have a small sandbar. He said the flathead like to hang out at the drop-off behind the sandbar.

“They’re sitting below that bar where the current is running over the top of them, waiting on that bait to come to them,” he said. “I also like to fish where a cut is coming into the main river where the depth goes from 12 to 14 feet down to 30. They like to hang underneath that drop-off. But big blue cats like those spots too.”

Even though Millers Ferry has a reputation as a fantastic crappie fishery, Dunn thinks catfish are overlooked at times.

“This is a super good catfish fishery.”

Dunn said the hot weather pattern for catfish starts around the middle of June and usually runs through October, depending on when we get enough of a cold front to lower the water temperature.

“The hotter it gets, the more you stay in the main river channel,” he said. “I use the noodles because you use a lot longer lines, 15 to 20 feet, and it’s easier to wrap the lines around the noodles when I take them up.”

When he’s targeting the larger fish, Dunn uses a tarred nylon twine for the main lines with a 1½-ounce lead, swivel, monofilament leader and a 5/0 circle hook.

Dunn said the largest flathead catfish he’s hauled in at the Ferry weighed 65 pounds, and the largest blue cat he’s seen weighed 55 pounds.

For “fry ’em whole” small fish, he uses double-hook rigs with smaller hooks and smaller shad for bait.

Dunn takes a break from catfishing during the winter to head to the deer woods. The water gets high during the winter, but he’s back on the river fairly early in the new year.

“We usually start on February 17,” he said. “We’ve always started on that date because that’s my oldest son’s birthday. We would come up to the river and get our jugs ready. But that time of year, you go up in the shallow flats. The catfish will move into the shallow flats before anything else.”

In February, Dunn changes his “jugs” to 20-ounce drink bottles and 1½- to 2-foot lines with a ½-ounce to 1-ounce weight, swivel and foot of 20-pound-test monofilament leader tied to a 3/0 circle hook.

“That’s when I go in places like Gee’s Bend, Buzzard’s Roost, River Bluff, Alligator,” he said. “You just get in the backs of the creeks and throw your jugs out. You can wear them out in the springtime doing that.”

Alabama’s creel limit on catfish is determined by size. For catfish under 34 inches there is no limit. Anglers can keep one catfish 34 inches or longer in most areas of the state. Several river basins – Perdido, Conecuh, Blackwater, Yellow, Choctawhatchee, Chipola and Chattahoochee – are exempt from the size limit. Also, it is unlawful to transport live catfish 34 inches or longer beyond the boundaries of Alabama.

David Rainer is an award-winning writer who has covered Alabama’s great outdoors for 25 years. The former outdoors editor at the Mobile Press-Register, he writes for Outdoor Alabama, the website of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

Understanding constitutional Amendment One: The Ten Commandments and religious freedom

For years, discussion over the public display of the Ten Commandments has animated Alabama’s political landscape.

The issue is so energizing, it seems, that many politicians frame their own races through the lens of this battle––that support for their candidacy is a vote for the Ten Commandments.

Even so, Alabamians have never actually gotten a chance to vote directly on the issue.

This November, however, a constitutional amendment sponsored by Senator Gerald Dial provides that opportunity.

Statewide Amendment 1, if successful, would enshrine in the state constitution language signifying two things, a) that the Ten Commandments is authorized to be displayed on public property, including public schools and b) that no person’s religion can affect his or her political or civil rights.

This amendment, as expected, has received its share of support and criticism.

Dean Young, Chairman of the Ten Commandments PAC, suggests this to be a vote where Alabama decides if we “want to acknowledge God.” He also remarks that we will be held accountable for our vote on judgment day.

Not all Christians agree with Young, however. The Baptist Joint Committee, for example, argues that “the government should represent all constituents regardless of religious belief” and not involve itself in “religious favoritism.”

The question, of course, is on the real impact of this amendment.

Essential to the discussion of impact is one provision within the amendment that will not be included on the ballot: the fact that any Ten Commandments display must comply with constitutional requirements.

This provision explicitly acknowledges that Ten Commandments displays in Alabama are subject to the U.S. Constitution, and therefore the U.S. Supreme Court.

The U.S. Supreme Court, it is important to note, has largely settled on an understanding of the constitutionality of this issue through three precedent-setting court rulings.

In McCreary County v. ACLU, the Supreme Court ruled that the display of the Ten Commandments in a Kentucky courthouse was unconstitutional. In Van Orden v. Perry, however, the Court allowed the Ten Commandments to be displayed, provided it was within a larger array of historical monuments and markers.

In regard to the display of the Ten Commandments in public schools, the Court ruled in Stone v. Graham that posting the Ten Commandments in every public school classroom, as required by a Kentucky law, served “no secular purpose” and was therefore unconstitutional.

As this amendment is subject to these precedents and already-existing First Amendment protections, the approval or rejection of this amendment will likely have limited immediate impact in Alabama.

What, then, is the purpose?

In a recent call with the Alabama Policy Institute, Senator Dial – the sponsor of the amendment – answered that question.

He acknowledged that, for the amendment to have greatest impact, the U.S. Supreme Court will have to rule differently in the future.

Senator Dial also offered another reason to support the amendment. He remarked that this amendment would shift liability from the individual or government office displaying the Ten Commandments to the state. The hope of this amendment is to embolden displays of the Ten Commandments under the legal protection of the state constitution, Dial suggests, and to let the state deal with any legal ramifications.

It is important to mention, however, that the amendment specifies that no public funds can be used to defend its constitutionality. If there are legal challenges, Senator Dial suggests that a third party will fund the defense.

To be sure, this amendment brings yet again to the public eye an issue that some consider settled. The Supreme Court precedent will –new rulings notwithstanding – supersede any constitutional amendments the people of Alabama pass or fail to pass on the subject. If the U.S. Supreme Court were to, however, overturn past precedent, the success or failure of this amendment could be consequential.

Parker Snider is Manager of Policy Relations for the Alabama Policy Institute, an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit research and educational organization dedicated to strengthening free enterprise, defending limited government, and championing strong families.

Martha Roby: Finalizing the Farm Bill

The farm bill is a critically important piece of legislation that sets agriculture policy in our country for about five years at a time, meaning every five years or so, it is Congress’ responsibility to craft and then ultimately pass a new – and hopefully improved – version to provide our farmers with the certainty they need.

As you may know, over the summer, the House and Senate both passed our versions of the new farm bill, and I was proud to support our bill in the House. Now, it is up to select members of the House and Senate to conference and work out the differences between our two pieces of legislation. I am glad to report that this process is underway, and I’m hopeful the Conference Committee will agree on a final product soon, as the September 30th deadline for the expiration of the current law is quickly approaching.

In Alabama’s Second District, agriculture is the largest employer, so we fully understand how very important it is that Congress get this policy right. Agriculture legislation doesn’t just affect the farmer who puts the seed in the ground. We’re also affecting the ones who sell the seed, who build the equipment to cultivate and harvest the crop, and those who help process the goods to their final products.

In Congress, I consider it one of my top responsibilities to be a strong voice for our farmers and to represent their concerns. That’s why I’m pleased that in the House, our version of the farm bill addresses many of the issues that the hardworking farmers in AL-02 have told me they face, including reducing regulatory burdens, addressing invasive species like feral hogs, maintaining the crop insurance program, and more.

In addition to these important priorities, the House’s version of the farm bill authorizes substantial funding for rural broadband and implements strict work requirements for food stamp recipients.

Since the Senate is currently bound by a 60-vote threshold to pass legislation, their farm bill is quite different than our version in the House. That said, the final farm bill that ultimately comes out of the Conference Committee will very likely be a combination of both versions.

No matter what differences exist between the two chambers, Alabama’s farmers and producers deserve a strong, consistent, improved, and on-time farm bill to plan for the future. I will remain actively engaged with my colleagues on the Conference Committee to deliver agriculture policy that gives fair treatment to our Alabama commodities, like cotton, peanuts, timber, poultry, soybeans, and catfish. We’ve come too far to not get this done.

Our farmers produce the food and fiber that we all depend on, and it is our responsibility to move forward with strong, commonsense policy that enables them to do their jobs. I am looking forward to sending the final farm bill to the President’s desk, and I will keep you informed on developments.

U.S. Rep. Martha Roby is a Republican from Montgomery.

Can’t Miss Alabama rules your weekend at Jasper’s Foothills Festival

Birmingham native Taylor Hicks will perform at Jasper’s Foothills Festival.

Foothills Festival

Jasper’s Foothills Festival is Sept. 7-8 at the Courthouse Square. The music festival headliners are Taylor Hicks, River Dan, Paul Thorn, The McCrary Sisters, The SteelDrivers, Robert Randolph and the Family Band, Chris Simmons and Will Hoge. The event will feature a variety of food and vendors. The hours are Friday 6-10:30 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 10:30 p.m.

Alcohol, coolers, bicycles, scooters, personal motorized vehicles and musical instruments are prohibited.

The event is rain or shine.

Admission is free.

For more information, call 205-221-2100.

Birmingham Botanical Gardens

It’s the perfect time of year to see what’s blooming at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Beautiful camellias, roses, salvias and perennials are among the array of flowers. View the September gallery here. Admission is free. Follow this link for donations.

The Garden Center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The garden is located at 2612 Lane Park Road.

Bernard Blues and Barbecue

Don’t miss mouth-watering barbecue at Bernard Blues and BBQ Sept 8-9 on the campus of St. Bernard Abbey and Prep School in Cullman. Blues Hammer Band, Sweet Licks, De Ja’ Blue Horns and Bama Blue Grace are the headliners.

Admission is $5 and children 5 and under are free.

For more information, visit their website.

Alabama Symphony Orchestra

Enjoy Alabama Symphony Orchestra’s unwined series concert “Mendelssohn’s Italian Symphony” Thursday, Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. at UAB’s Alys Stephens Performing Arts Center. Performancess include Ottorino Respighi’s “Trittico Botticelliano” and Felix Mendelssohn’s “Italian Symphony.” Carlos Izcaray is the conductor. Purchase tickets here.

Follow this link for discounted ticket information.

Visit their website for tickets or call 205-975-2787.

Auburn BBQ Fest 2018

Feast on some of the best barbecue Auburn has to offer Sunday, Sept. 9 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The festival-themed gathering will have live entertainment, contests, games and giveaways. Aubie the tiger will make a special appearance.

Follow this link for ticket information.

The venue for the BBQ Fest is located at The Greystone Mansion at 434 E. Magnolia Ave.

Stay current through Facebook or email contact@auburnfest.com for general information.

Alabama Shakespeare Festival

The Alabama Shakespeare Festival in Montgomery presents “Menopause the Musical” through Sunday, Sept. 16. The hilarious musical features four women who meet at a lingerie sale. Find out what millions of women are laughing about.

For tickets, click here.

To learn more about the production, visit the website.

Women in Jazz Festival

Celebrate women at the 4th Alabama Women in Jazz Festival Sept. 6-8 at the University of Alabama in Huntsville. The festival will feature live jazz and blues music, food vendors and workshops. Jazz Elegance with harpist Brandee Younger will perform Thursday. There will be an album-release vocal performance by B. Alexandria Friday.

The shows are at Roberts Hall on Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. The show on Saturday is in the Chan Auditorium at 3 p.m.

Alcohol, pets and smoking are not allowed.

Contact their website or info@valleyartsandentertainment.org.

Jazz in the Park

This weekend’s Jazz in the Park concert series will feature Kayoband and Adam Hawley on Sunday, Sept. 9 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Huntsville Big Spring Park East. Admission is free. Click here for the complete schedule. Call 205-616-1735 or visit this link.

Follow Jazz in the Park on Facebook for inclement weather and other notifications.

Dates are subject to change.

Steven Curtis Chapman in concert

Grammy-award winner Steven Curtis Chapman will perform at the Lyric Theatre during the SCC SOLO: A night of Hits, History and Influences tour on Friday, Sept. 7 beginning at 7:30 p.m. Chapman is a Christian music singer, songwriter, record producer, actor and author.

He has won 58 Gospel Music Association Dove Awards, five Grammys, an American Music Award and had 48 No. 1 singles, selling nearly 11 million albums, and eight RIAA-certified gold or platinum albums.

Buy tickets here.

Three Dog Night in concert

Spend an evening with Grammy-nominated Three Dog Night on Thursday, Sept. 6 beginning at 7:30 p.m. at the Alabama Theatre in Birmingham. For nearly five decades, tens of millions of their hit songs have sold around the world. The band has 21 consecutive Top 40 hits, 3 No. 1 singles, 11 Top 10s, 18 straight Top 20s, seven million-selling singles and 12 straight RIAA-Certified Gold LPs.

Their hits appeared on best-selling charts in pop, rock and country.

Buy tickets here.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

College football week 2: A look at the state’s matchups and national lines

After Labor Day weekend got the ball rolling for Alabama’s favorite college football teams, week two features an array of exciting matchups across the Yellowhammer State.

The only non-Saturday game this week saw the University of West Alabama beat Miles College on Thursday. The University of South Alabama Jaguars will try to upset Oklahoma State in Stillwater in a weekend game-to-watch.

You can find all of the state’s Saturday game times and how to watch below, as well as the lines for the nation’s top matchups (since Mississippi now has legal sports betting).

All games below are on Saturday, September 8:

Alabama vs. Arkansas State (Bryant-Denny Stadium), 2:30 p.m. CST
TV: ESPN2

UAB at Coastal Carolina (Conway, SC), 6:00 p.m. CST
TV: ESPN+ or watch online here.

JSU vs. Mississippi Valley State (Burgess-Snow Field, Jacksonville, AL), 6:00 p.m. CST
TV: ESPN+ or watch online here.

Troy vs. Florida A&M (Veterans Memorial Stadium, Troy, AL), 6:00 p.m. CST
TV: ESPN+ or watch online here.

Alabama A&M vs. UNA (Louis Crews Stadium, Huntsville, AL), 6:00 p.m. CST
Listen live here.

Samford at Florida State (Tallahassee, FL), 6:20 p.m. CST
TV: ACC Network or watch online here.

Auburn vs. Alabama State (Jordan-Hare Stadium), 6:30 p.m. CST
TV: SEC Network or watch online here.

South Alabama at Oklahoma State (Stillwater, OK), 7:00 p.m. CST
TV: Fox Sports or watch online here.


Graphic by Alabama’s Paul Shashy; lines by Oddshark

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Alabama congressional leaders celebrate ‘unprecedented jobs growth streak’ after strong August report

After the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) this week unveiled the August jobs report, Alabama congressional leaders celebrated the “unprecedented,” booming economy and gave credit to conservative, pro-jobs policies.

Per the White House, the national economy “continues to enjoy its longest, consecutive streak of positive monthly job numbers.” The pace of job growth this year averages 207,000 jobs per month — far exceeding the average monthly gains in 2016 (195,000) and 2017 (182,000). Since President Trump took office, 3.6 million jobs have been created.

Rep. Mo Brooks (AL-5) in a statement said, “Lost or minimized in the national media’s preference for gossip, hearsay and ‘soap opera news’ is another great August jobs report for America and American families!”

More of Alabama’s Republican congressional leaders joined Brooks in applauding the surging economy.

“More jobs, lower unemployment, and higher wages! The August jobs report confirms that the American economy is booming!” Rep. Bradley Byrne (AL-1) tweeted.

Rep. Mike Rogers (AL-3) added his praise, saying, “Great job numbers today! Highest wage growth since ‘09 – think the left will still find a way to complain?”

Brooks credited Trump and congressional Republicans for changing the course of the country since November 2016.

“Congress and President Trump have worked hard and taken substantial political risks to jump start America’s economy,” Brooks explained. “The tax cuts for American families and job creators, the reduction of Obama-era regulatory burdens, the preference for free enterprise principles over socialism, and the cuts in costly economic dictates by federal bureaucrats in their cubicles and windowless D.C. offices are all paying off.”

The numbers show objective proof of the nation’s recent economic successes.

“After a decade of anemic sub-3% economic growth, the American economy sizzled at a 4.2% growth rate in the 2nd quarter of 2018 and appears to be surging again in the 3rd quarter!” Brooks outlined.

He continued, “American families and workers are enjoying a double whammy of good news: plentiful jobs and bigger paychecks brought about by the double dose of higher wages and lower taxes.”

Highlights from the BLS August jobs report are:

  • America’s economy added 201,000 new, nonfarm payroll jobs in August.

  • America’s economy has added 1.2 million new, nonfarm payroll jobs over the past 12 months.

  • America’s August unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.9 percent – the lowest in more than a decade and a 0.5 percent drop from the 4.4 percent unemployment rate of a mere 12 months ago.

  • Unemployment rates for all major races and ethnicities dramatically improved over the past 12 months.

  • The African American unemployment rate improved the most – by 1.3 percent.

  • The Asian American unemployment rate improved by 0.9 percent.

  • The Hispanic American and Caucasian American unemployment rates both improved by 0.4 percent.

  • Americans employed in health care rose by 33,000.

  • The average hourly earnings for all non-farm American workers increased by 10 cents in August and 77 cents (2.9 percent) over the past year.

“A 2.9% boost in average income over one year is fantastic!” Brooks commented.

He then lamented that – as he sees it – illegal immigrants are hurting American workers.

“The one big negative in the August report is that the average hourly earnings of ‘production and nonsupervisory employees’ (those most impacted by the surge in illegal alien labor caused by porous borders) increased at a 15 cents per hour slower pace (at 62 cents per hour) than the average for all American workers (77 cents per hour),” Brooks said.

“I ask American voters to ponder how much higher their incomes would be if there was no competition from lower wage, and often illegal, foreign labor,” Brooks concluded.

This came after Brooks on Wednesday, supported by colleagues and backed by more than 50 sheriffs from across the nation, led a major news conference on the U.S. Capitol grounds urging Congress to pass stronger immigration and border security legislation.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

