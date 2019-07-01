Judge rules former sheriff can’t pocket jail food money

McSween brings more than 30 years of program and construction management experience to HPM and has signature projects totaling more than $3 billion globally. His responsibilities will include leadership on new and developing client projects and serving as a conduit between business development and operational phases of an assignment.

Founded in 1997, HPM provides comprehensive guidance to clients on the construction and development process and offers “a one-stop approach to complete program management and owner’s representation.”

As part of its commitment to growing its business in national markets, a Birmingham program management company has hired an industry veteran to a newly-created position. Hoar Program Management (HPM) has hired Derek McSween as the company’s first senior program development manager, according to a release from the company.

Mike Lanier, president of HPM, sees McSween’s experience and skill set as well-suited for the company’s expansion into more national program management markets.

“Derek is a dynamic leader with an impressive combination of industry experience and technical know-how that made him a natural fit for this position,” Lanier said. “We’re thrilled to have him on board. His ability to pick up new skills, anticipate clients’ needs and connect them with our overall strategy and core values will generate meaningful results for HPM. We look forward to watching Derek apply his passion and expertise as he helps drive our company into the next phase of growth.”

McSween hopes to build on his extensive relationships to the advantage of HPM’s position in those markets.

“There is a unique opportunity to cultivate new partnerships through my prior connections and experience in the industry, and also utilize my skills as a professional trainer to help grow the next generation of leaders within,” he remarked. “I look forward to playing an active role at the company as we tackle new challenges and build upon an already strong foundation.”

And all of this with an eye toward the company’s future, according to Greg Ellis, vice president of program development for HPM.

“Derek’s ability to manage high-impact teams and effectively deliver projects will be a valuable asset as we plan and prepare for the next decade ahead,” said Ellis. “His experience in the field and as an owner’s rep will be invaluable in developing new strategies that are necessary for HPM to cross the next threshold as a company.”

Prior to joining HPM, McSween served as a managing director, director of diversity and community development and senior program manager for Bovis Lendlease where he provided oversight for the design and implementation of a K-12 bond program. He led the growth of the school system’s bond program from $130 million to its present-day total that exceeds $2 billion.

A former recipient of the Charlotte Business Journal’s Catalyst of Diversity Award, McSween will also oversee the company’s diversity programming and offer professional development opportunities for HPM team members.

Tim Howe is an owner and editor of Yellowhammer News