Jeff Sessions: Give thanks and respect to those who protect and serve

As we gather around the table this year to give thanks for our loved ones and many blessings, we should all pause to give thanks for the men and women of law enforcement. Every time they put on a uniform, neither they, nor their families, know if they will come home.

Every day, our law enforcement officers do the most unnatural thing – they run toward danger. Tragically, Sheriff “Big John” Williams of Lowndes County was shot and killed while carrying out his duties Saturday night.

The selflessness and sacrifices of police often go unsung, as millions of daily acts of compassion and care are just part of the job and out of sight of the TV cameras.

While the vast majority of Americans support and count on the police, the recent and terrible trend of disrespect and distrust of law enforcement must be reversed. This summer we watched as people cursed at and doused cops in New York City with buckets of water, and bystanders pelted Philadelphia police with objects as they were responding to an armed stand-off. Our nation simply cannot sit idly by as this anti-police agitation grows.

More than one out of 10 law enforcement personnel will be attacked this year. Almost 59,000 officers were violently assaulted on the job in 2018. Over 18,000 officers needed medical attention. That is a 22% increase in total assaults on police since 2014.

When President Trump issued an Executive Order to protect law enforcement from attacks, I directed the Justice Department and its prosecutors to hold accountable those who assault police and to vigorously support law enforcement in their duties.

Elected officials and community leaders who denigrate and diminish the brave men and women of law enforcement have no place in public office. They are eroding the public trust in our justice system, and encouraging violence against the police. It does all of us a disservice to demoralize and demotivate those who run into harm’s way out of a love for their fellow citizens.

In 2018, over 100 police officers were killed in America (of those, 55 were murdered) doing their duty. Over the last decade, more than a thousand have given their lives for our safety and peace of mind.

Six Alabama law enforcement officers, including “Big John,” made that sacrifice this year. They each left behind grieving families and friends and an empty chair at the Thanksgiving table.

Sheriff Williams loved his job and community so much so that a long-time friend and fellow policeman observed, “Big John was one of those you hear about in our profession that would work for free.” And, in truth, we can never fully compensate the men and women like “Big John” for their courage and kindness.

I know that “Big John” Williams’ story is that of so many police heroes whose dedication and professionalism truly embody the motto, “To Protect and Serve.”

So then, let us take a moment before we enjoy our family meal this Thanksgiving to say a prayer for all of our law enforcement officials and their families.

All law enforcement should know: we have your back, you have our thanks.

Jeff Sessions has served as a U.S. Senator and Attorney General and is a 2020 candidate for U.S. Senate in Alabama

Alabama company named Amazon’s first national ‘Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year’

Limestone County’s 1818 Farms has been named America’s ‘Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year’ by Amazon through their first ever United States Small Business Spotlight Awards.

Located in Mooresville, 1818 Farms before being announced as the winner was named one of six finalists in the category out of more than 1,300 small businesses nominated across three total categories. Amazon customers chose the winners by casting their vote for their favorite small business. Customer voting ended on November 8 and 1818 Farms was notified late last week of the result.

“I am honored that 1818 Farms was named as Amazon’s 2019 Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year. I would like to thank our friends, followers and many Amazon customers for supporting us during the contest,” Natasha McCrary, owner and founder of 1818 Farms, said in a statement.

“Working with Amazon has allowed us to connect with customers across the United States who might not be familiar with our products. Amazon has played an essential role in our growth as a company and a trusted brand,” she added.

McCrary, an Alabama native, and her family were introduced to Olde English Babydoll Southdown sheep while on vacation in North Carolina. There, her son suggested the family raise and breed sheep. The rest, they say, is history.

In 2012, 1818 Farms (named for the year Mooresville was incorporated, one year before Alabama became a state) opened its doors. What started as an idea for a family project, to teach their children to appreciate the land and animals and be good conservationists, is now a thriving small business.

McCrary in 2013 began using some of her dried herbs to create soaps that she sold at area farmers’ markets – originally as a source of income to help feed the farm animals. From there, 1818 Farms’ bath and beauty line was born. Product offerings include their popular shea crème, bath soaks, essential oil roll-ons, face serum and more. Their line is now available in 490 stores in 45 states, as well as online via Amazon Handmade. They have sold close to 200,000 units of 1818 Farms’ shea crème to people all over the country in the past six years, including 64,000 of those just in the last 12 months. The company has averaged 60% revenue growth annually since 2013.

The business owner attributed some of the growth to Amazon’s marketplace.

“We began selling our products on Amazon Handmade in March of 2017. Working with Amazon has helped us expand our customer base and continue to grow. Being associated with Amazon, not only provides credibility with those who may be out of state or haven’t visited the farm, but it also aligns with our brand and mission, as well as theirs. It is extremely important to us that we maintain our authenticity,” she explained. “Everyone loves the convenience of Amazon, we’re thrilled we’re able to offer that to our customers.”

Alabama will celebrate Small Business Saturday this coming weekend.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Speaker Pelosi’s prescription for drug prices is worse than the disease

Speaker Nancy Pelosi has a prescription for high drug prices, but this is one case where the cure is worse than the disease.

Her plan would let the federal government set the prices that Medicare and private health plans pay for drugs. This means that a marketplace now regulated by competition and consumer choice would be ruled by government price controls, and that would not be a positive change for patients, our country or our future.

If Congress wants to tackle the issue of affordability, it should at least reform a system that currently enriches Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs) at the expense of the patients Pelosi claims she wants to help.

Outrageous fortune

PBMs and insurers currently pad their own bottom lines with rebates from drug manufacturers — some as high as 30% of the retail prices patients pay for their prescriptions. The Trump administration proposed earlier this year to help seniors on Medicare, and end this abuse, by making these middlemen pass-along the savings to patients.

PBMs and advocates funded by insurance interests pushed back on this idea, and you won’t find it in Pelosi’s bill. Her proposal does nothing to require PBMs and insurers to give up this cash cow and put these rebates in the pockets of patients who need them.

Instead, Pelosi focused on measures like price controls that threaten what’s working best about our system — namely, the innovations that improve the lives of patients and actually lower medical costs for the country overall.

Unintended consequences

We don’t have to guess what will happen if Pelosi’s plan passes. In countries where governments control drug prices, they also effectively control consumer options and access.

A recent Wall Street Journal editorial noted the effect that price controls have had on access to new treatments in other countries: In the U.S., 89% of new medicines introduced between 2011 and 2018 are available to consumers. Compare that to 62% in Germany, 60% in the U.K., 50% in Japan and 48% in France.

Granted, the difference between an older treatment and a newer treatment is sometimes a matter of degree. A newer treatment, for instance, may not necessarily be more effective for everyone, but it may create fewer side effects. We understand that this is no small concern for patients experiencing bad side effects. Would you want to tell those patients to suck it up for the cause of saving money?

In some instances, the treatments that other countries have delayed offering their citizens are game-changers — like the immunotherapy treatment that saved former President Carter’s life after he was diagnosed with melanoma that had spread to his brain. Carter was lucky that the immunotherapy treatment was available in the U.S. at his time of need; in some countries, the same treatment wasn’t made available until many months later. People with advanced cancer may not have months to wait on these kinds of groundbreaking treatments.

Under Pelosi’s plan, that’s what we can expect — restricted or delayed access to medical breakthroughs. The good news, by her way of thinking, is that the price will be right. The bad news is that, for a lot of people, it won’t matter.

Equally concerning is the impact on the future development of breakthrough treatments. History has consistently proven that government price controls will discourage innovation and investment in pharmaceutical research, to the detriment of patients and our economy.

Destroying jobs while driving-up costs

More than 4 million U.S. jobs are supported by the biopharmaceutical industry. In Alabama alone, the industry and its supply chain support 14,300 jobs and $4 billion in annual economic output. According to some estimates, Pelosi’s plan could cost Alabama 2,500 of those jobs and $720 million of that annual economic output.

And here’s the kicker: What Pelosi and others are proposing would not bring down the costs of healthcare in the U.S. In fact, it would do the opposite.
Despite what you hear in political talking points, prescription drugs account for just 10 – 15% of total healthcare spending in the U.S. The bulk of healthcare spending is on other things, like hospitalizations, procedures and doctor visits.

What politicians don’t like to acknowledge is that medications play a key role in keeping those other costs in check.

A 2017 report from the American Legislative Exchange Council, “Price-Fixing Prescription Drugs Will Cost Us in Cures,” cited national research on the positive financial impact of the Medicare Part D drug program. Among other things:

  • Hospitalizations decreased 8% when patients had prescription drug coverage.
  • Prescription drug coverage resulted in $4 trillion in cost savings, by lowering healthcare utilization over time.

So, the plan is to stifle an industry whose products not only help people, but drive down health costs? This makes no sense.

The proven solution

As the ALEC report concluded: “Free-market incentives for the discovery of more life-saving medications are what the U.S. needs to bring down the cost of both prescription drugs and the cost of healthcare over the long term.”

There are, of course, many valid concerns about health costs. The advent of the Affordable Care Act has driven up the costs of premiums and allowed insurers to shift more costs to patients. When real people talk about high drug costs, that’s what they’re usually talking about: the ever-higher copays and deductibles that are increasingly a reality affecting us all in the U.S. marketplace.

That’s a problem largely created by government mandates, and it’s worth solving. Pelosi should focus on solutions that truly help patients — such as reining-in PBMs’ abuse of the rebate system. Instead, Pelosi’s plan is fixated on government controls that will ultimately reduce competition, choice and life-saving innovation — and will cost us, in every sense of the word.

Dan Roberts is a member of the Alabama State Senate from Mountain Brook representing Senate District 15

Sessions hires senior Greg Reed aide for campaign role

Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed (R-Jasper) Tuesday that his communications director and policy advisor, John Rogers, will be joining Jeff Sessions’ campaign for the U.S. Senate.

“John Rogers has been a trusted confidant since joining my office in 2015. He has done an outstanding job directing the communications and policy strategy for my office, and has built strong relationships with every senator in the Republican Caucus,” Reed said.

Rogers thanked Reed for the opportunity to work in the majority leader’s office, saying, “It has been a privilege to work for such a principled and effective leader in Senator Reed, as well as serve each member of the Republican Caucus.”

This is not Rogers’ first campaign role in recent cycles. He served as Roy Moore’s communications director during the special election in 2017 for the U.S. Senate seat eventually won by Doug Jones. Rogers left that campaign after sexual misconduct allegations were made against Moore. Additionally, prior to serving in Reed’s office, Rogers was former State Senator Phil Williams’ campaign manager in 2014.

Senator Clyde Chambliss (R-Prattville), who serves as majority floor leader, commended Rogers.

“John has been a consummate professional to work with at the Statehouse, and I hate to see him go. His policy knowledge and communications acumen and advice will be sorely missed,” Chambliss said.

Senator Arthur Orr (R-Decatur), chairman of the Senate’s education budget committee, said Rogers was a key contributor on the Senate Republicans’ team.

“John has been invaluable in helping senators communicate effectively with constituents and media outlets in each district, and the state as a whole. He has been a trusted advisor and an effective communicator. John leaves behind big shoes to fill,” Orr commented.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

Ivey orders flags to half staff in honor of slain sheriff

On Monday, Governor Kay Ivey ordered all state agencies to fly their flags at half staff out of respect for Lowndes County Sheriff “Big John” Williams, who was tragically killed in the line of duty on Saturday, November 23.

“We offer our heartfelt condolences and prayers to his family, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department and the people of Lowndes County,” said Ivey in her directive.

Ivey said the flags should be flown at half-staff until sunset on Monday, December 2, 2019, the day of Sheriff Williams’ funeral.

Williams was shot and killed in the line of duty at a convenience store in Hayneville, AL. Police arrested 18-year-old William Chase Johnson in connection with the murder. According to the Associated Press, Judge Tom Sport ordered the suspect to be held without bond awaiting a trial.

According to Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, Williams is the fifth law enforcement officer in Alabama to die by gunfire in the line of duty this year.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

Jalen Hurts finalist for national player of the year award, Auburn’s Derrick Brown for defensive player of the year

The Maxwell Football Club on Monday announced the three 2019 finalists for both the 83rd Maxwell Award for the Collegiate Player of the Year and the 25th Chuck Bednarik Award for the Outstanding Defensive Player of the Year.

Each list of three college football players contains a tie to the Yellowhammer State.

First, senior Auburn University defensive lineman Derrick Brown was named a finalist for the Bednarik Award, along with Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons and Ohio State defensive end Chase Young.

A release from the Maxwell Football Club stated, “Brown has been one of the most dominant defensive linemen in the country this season. He has 4 sacks for 29 yards in losses, 43 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, and 4 pass breakups. He regularly forces offenses to account for him with two or three blockers and generally wreaks havoc in the middle of the line. The Auburn Tiger standout is considered to be one of the most disruptive middle players in college football.”

Monday marked a big day for Brown, whose season has already landed him on several semifinalist and finalist lists, including being an Outland Trophy finalist and a Wuerffel Trophy finalist.

The Wuerffel Trophy, presented by the Chick-fil-A Foundation, is known as “College Football’s Premier Award for Community Service.” The Outland Trophy is awarded annually to the nation’s best college interior lineman on offense or defense.

Then, former University of Alabama star quarterback Jalen Hurts was named to the Maxwell Award finalist list, along with LSU QB Joe Burrow and Young — the only player named to both lists.

“Hurts played his first three seasons at Alabama and helped Crimson Tide to 41-3 record (26-2 mark as a starter in 2016 and ’17). A graduate transfer, Hurts immediately stepped in as the Sooner quarterback and has completed 71 percent of his passes, going 192-of-269 for 3,184 yards with 30 touchdowns and six interceptions. He’s also rushed for 1,156 yards and 17 touchdowns while leading the Sooners to a 10-1 record and a No. 7 national ranking. He is arguably the most dangerous dual-threat quarterback in college football this season,” the release said.

Last season, the Maxwell Award went to Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the Bednarik Award was presented to Kentucky defensive end Josh Allen.

The winners of both awards will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show on December 12.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

