4 hours ago

Jalen Hurts gets one more shot at LSU — 3 playoff takeaways

The matchups for the college football playoff are set, and Jalen Hurts is back in Atlanta to face No. 1 LSU.

Hurts’ No. 4 Sooners are set to take on the Bayou Tigers in the Peach Bowl on December 28 in the first round of the playoffs. No. 2 Ohio State takes on No. 3 Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl.

Here are three takeaways from the seedings:

1. There will be points scored in Atlanta. LSU has the No. 1 ranked offense in the country. The No. 2 ranked offense? Oklahoma. LSU and Oklahoma have the No. 32 and No. 24 ranked defenses, respectively. Hurts is an explosive quarterback with playoff experience in a system which has a history of putting up big numbers in big games. LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is the likely Heisman Trophy winner. Expect this game to be a classic Big 12-style game flying up and down the field.

2. The balance in Ohio State’s offense will expose Clemson’s losses on defense for the first time this season. With one of the worst schedules for a playoff team in recent memory, no one really knows how good Clemson is. The soft schedule has allowed Clemson’s defense to mask some of its losses on defense. On the defensive line alone, five players are now in the NFL who were with Dabo Swinney’s Tigers last season. That defense has not come close to getting stressed like it will in Arizona by Ohio State.

3. Prediction: LSU and Ohio State face off for the championship. LSU has gotten healthy in the secondary at just the right time. Three more weeks in between games should help and will be key against a dynamic Oklahoma offense. Ohio State has been the consensus most complete team in the country and one has to wonder how Clemson will handle seeing a good team for the first time all year. Throughout the entire year, LSU and Ohio State have looked like the best two teams in the country. Why would that change now?

Tim Howe is an owner of Yellowhammer Multimedia

49 mins ago

VIDEO: Byrne talks impeachment, a real compromise on gambling might be possible, Buttigieg enters Alabama and more on Guerrilla Politics

Radio talk show host Dale Jackson and Dr. Waymon Burke take you through this week’s biggest political stories, including:

—When will Democrats realize impeachment isn’t working for them?

—Are House Speaker Mac McCutcheon and Alabama Republicans ready for a grand bargain on gambling?

—Why did presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg visit Alabama?

Jackson and Burke are joined by U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) to discuss impeachment and his run for United States Senate.

Jackson closes the show with a “parting shot” at Democrats who are acting like racism and sexism took down Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign in their primary.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=544010349511696

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

1 hour ago

Bowl matchups announced: Bama heading to Citrus, Auburn to Outback, UAB to New Orleans

Bowl matchups were announced for Yellowhammer State college football teams on Sunday.

The University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) Blazers (9-4) will play Appalachian State (12-1) in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl on December 21 at 8:00 p.m. CT. That game will be televised on ESPN. No. 20 Appalachian State are the Sunbelt Conference champions. UAB are the Conference USA runner-ups.

The University of Alabama Crimson Tide (10-2) will play Michigan (9-3) on January 1 in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, FL. Read more here.

Auburn (9-3) will also play on New Year’s Day, facing Minnesota (10-2)  in the Outback Bowl in Tampa, FL, according to media reports.

The Tide and Tigers both play at noon.

RELATED: Jalen Hurts gets one more shot at LSU — 3 playoff takeaways

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

2 hours ago

Alabama piano teacher named among nation’s top music educators

Although Dr. Kevin Chance has tickled the ivories on concert stages around the world, including at the famed Carnegie Hall in New York City, he said his greatest satisfaction comes from watching his students grow into successful, confident performers.

“One of my greatest memories is the first time I had a student perform their first solo recital,” said Chance, assistant professor of piano at the University of Alabama. “The process of putting together an hourlong recital is daunting for some students. It’s a lot of music to put in your head and then feel confident enough to play it in front of people. For me, teaching is the opportunity to see the potential in every student and often take them to heights they didn’t know they could achieve. When I see the joy and satisfaction they get out of that, it gives me eternal gratification.”

Chance is on campus seven days a week teaching his students and perfecting his art. As chair of the Gloria Narramore Moody Piano Area, he also helps recruit the “best and brightest” music students from across the country and works to motivate them to attend the university.

Chance said his students range from freshmen to those working on doctorates. He even has a 7-year-old student.

Under Chance’s guidance, many protégés have been named winners or finalists in state, regional and national music competitions.

His commitment to students and passion for piano recently garnered national recognition. Chance was inducted into the inaugural class of the Steinway & Sons Teacher Hall of Fame on Oct. 24.

Alabama’s Kevin Chance is working to safeguard the future of music from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Chance was among 43 piano teachers from the United States and Canada who received this honor at the Steinway Factory in New York City. Their names are displayed on a commemorative wall inside the iconic piano factory.

“It was my distinct honor to nominate Dr. Chance to the Steinway Teacher Hall of Fame,” said Jon McClaran, director of Educational Services at the Alabama Piano Gallery in Vestavia Hills. “He is a highly skilled and compassionate teacher. He has produced many wonderful musicians and numerous award winners. Dr. Chance is beloved by his students and the entire music community.”

Chance was one of the youngest piano teachers to earn Steinway honor.

“I don’t know if I have the words to describe how I felt when I received this recognition,” Chance said. “However, I felt incredibly validated for the work that I do. But it also gave me great hope for the future of music because I saw the terrific passion that was in that room. It gave me hope because I know there are students throughout the country who are benefiting from our expertise.”

Along with teaching, Chance is a world-renowned concert pianist. He has taken curtain calls in Japan, Mexico, Canada and nearly all 50 states in the U.S.

Born and raised in Dora, Chance said he began playing the piano as soon as he could reach the keys.

“When I was a small child, I would come home from church and try to play by ear all the hymns I heard that morning,” Chance said. “My mother recognized that I had some talent and called her former piano teacher who lived in Troy.”

Chance said because his teacher lived so far from Dora, he received those early lessons by phone. At age 6, he began studying piano at the Birmingham-Southern College Conservatory. By age 15, he had moved to the teacher’s chair and started passing his skill on to other students.

Chance received his bachelor’s degree in English from Birmingham-Southern in 2000, his master’s in piano performance from LSU in 2002 and his doctorate from Eastman School of Music in Rochester, New York, in 2011.

Chance has served on the University of Alabama faculty since 2010. He took that position after teaching for four years at the Alabama School of Fine Arts in Birmingham.

In addition to the recognition from Steinway & Sons, Chance has received the 2019 Music Educator of the Year Award from the Arts and Humanities Council of Tuscaloosa and was named the 2015-2016 Teacher of the Year by the Alabama Music Teachers Association.

Chance said his parents have been his greatest music mentors and supporters – especially during his childhood.

“I am very grateful to my parents,” Chance said. “It was 45 minutes from Dora to Birmingham, and they drove me every week – sometimes two or three times a week – to Birmingham-Southern. That was a lot of driving.”

Chance said music and teaching will always be an integral part of his life.

“I’ll never stop teaching. I love it,” Chance said. “As much as I identify as a concert pianist, my heart is in teaching, and that’s where I find my identity the most. I’m really passionate about trying to build the quality of music instruction among pre-college students throughout our state, and I love seeing my students go out and teach others, because that’s the future of music.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

4 hours ago

Gaston APSO brightens Childersburg shop window with holiday cheer

The Grinch can’t steal Christmas in downtown Childersburg.

To help catch shoppers’ interest, members of the Gaston Chapter of the Alabama Power Service Organization (APSO) spruced up an empty shop window with trees, lighting and bright pops of holiday color. Indeed, the Gaston Grinch transformed a forlorn window into a joyful holiday scene.

Karen White, a Plant E.C. Gaston scheduler, said the decorating project helped propel members into the Christmas spirit. Trish Wesson, the wife of Childersburg Mayor Ken Wesson, spurred the plan to decorate empty shops in the downtown area. With these efforts, merchants and many townspeople in Childersburg – the nation’s oldest continually occupied city, dating to 1540 – hope to attract more shoppers this holiday season.

Gaston APSO members were among 12 teams that spent several hours decorating. Another building resembles Santa’s workshop.

White, Barbara McGinnis, Kamber Nwransky and Sarah Hansen created the Grinch theme with paint, Christmas trees and ornaments. Gaston Maintenance Team Leaders Jason Bailey and Jason Blackerby safely strung and wired lights to illuminate the scene from dawn to dusk. Gaston APSO volunteers gave 18 hours to the mini-revitalization project.

“There are lots of empty storefronts, and these decorations helped revitalize our little town,” White said. “We pulled what we had in our closets and sheds. Our window looks great.”

White thinks that it would be helpful to keep displays in the town’s empty shops year-round.

“It brought joy to people in Childersburg, and we had so much fun doing it,” White said. “It makes you feel good when you go through town and see all of the windows brightened up.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

6 hours ago

Stars, including Alabama luminaries, come out for ‘Rockers on Broadway’

As Dolly Fox watched “Rockers on Broadway,” a New York fundraiser she produced, unfold a couple of weeks ago, she realized it was a full-circle moment for her.

Her mother, Yolande Betbeze Fox, had won the talent preliminary and the title crown at both the Miss Alabama and Miss America pageants, and Dolly Fox herself had gotten some early performing experience in musicals at Town and Gown’s Summerfest in Birmingham. Now, former Miss Alabama Callie Walker was on stage at New York’s Le Poisson Rouge, singing a duet with her sister, Scarlett, who appeared in Broadway’s “Carousel.”

“This is all about mentoring kids in the arts,” Dolly says about “Rockers on Broadway.” “Mom would have never gotten where she ended up without training with the most wonderful mentors and teachers along the way. Now that I’m an only child, I feel like it’s important to use some of my mother’s money to give back to other young, talented women.”

At the top of that list is establishing a new Miss Alabama scholarship in memory of her mother, who died in 2016, and “Rockers on Broadway.”

In its 26th year, “Rockers on Broadway” was founded by Donnie Kehr, who starred on Broadway in “The Who’s Tommy.” The idea came from the show’s director, Des McAnuff, and Pete Townshend of The Who. The idea was to give the rock opera’s performers – mostly Broadway performers — experience performing in rock clubs.

That has continued year after year, presented by the PATH Fund (Performing Artists That Help) and benefiting several charities.

This year’s event honored Tony Award-winner LaChanze and Grammy-winning producer Russ Titelman and featured performances from Broadway luminaries and up-and-coming artists such as the Walker sisters.

“This event went so well,” says Fox, who has been a member of the PATH board for four years. “Callie and Scarlett were amazing. They were so rehearsed and professional. They really knew their stuff.”

Callie and Scarlett Walker sang “Enough is Enough” (a hit for Barbra Streisand and Donna Summer).  Alexa Ray Joel, daughter of Billy Joel and Christie Brinkley, was among the performers, and her mother was in the audience.

“It was such an awesome evening,” Scarlett Walker says. “Having the opportunity to perform alongside the most amazing vocalists and musicians in the business was so magical.”

Her sister agreed.

“It honestly was one of the most exhilarating and fun performances I have ever been a part of,” Callie Walker says.

Dolly, whose father was Matthew Fox, president of Universal Pictures, had a famous champion herself in Andy Warhol, the pop artist who was a friend and a boss when she was an editor for his Interview magazine.

“Andy was such a mentor to me,” she says. “He came to everything I did, no matter how bad it was. I had such great mentors, and the parallel to Andy is actually quite relevant. He did that for me, and I’m trying to use any clout I have to do that for others.”

And her mother would be with her every step of the way, says Fox.

“We’re finding talent and mentoring it and giving it a leg up,” she says. “She would absolutely love this.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

