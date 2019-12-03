Ivey receives flags from Native American tribes as part of Alabama bicentennial
MONTGOMERY – Monday in the Old House Chamber on the second floor of the capitol, Governor Kay Ivey exchanged flags with representatives of some of the Native American tribes with ties to the land that now makes up the state of Alabama.
Joining her for the presentation was Alabama Senator Arthur Orr (R-Decatur), who is the chair of the Alabama Bicentennial Commission.
“Today is an especially important moment,” Orr said in his remarks at the event. “Alabama’s history includes the stories of many peoples.”
“Our states rich Native American history is something I’m especially proud of,” said Ivey. “This land that became Alabama has a much more extensive heritage.”
Eleven tribes were represented at the ceremony of the 18 total invited. Ivey also presented those in attendance with a proclamation and commemorative coin.
“The tribal representatives gathered here today carry on the beliefs and ideals of the people of the people that lived on this land long before the State of Alabama was established two centuries ago,” read the proclamation.
“Each of Alabama’s 19 tribes have contributed to the heritage and history that is being celebrated during Alabama’s bicentennial” the proclamation concluded.
Tribes and representatives attending as follows:
Alabama – Coushatta Tribe of Texas
Chief Herbert & Deloris Johnson, Chairwoman Cecilia Flores, Ricky Sylestine
Alabama – Quassarte Tribal Town
Rovena Yargee, Janice Lowe
Chickasaw Nation
Brad Lieb
Choctaw Nation of OK
Dr. Ian Thompson
Coushatta Tribe of LA
Chairman David Sickey & Mrs. Sickey
Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians
Mike Crowe
Kialegee Tribal Town
Brian Givens
Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians
Vice Chair Dorothy Wilson, Vice Chair Asst. Trina Jim
Muscogee (Creek) Nation
Ambassador Johnodev Chaudhuri
Poarch Band of Creek Indians
Chairwoman Stephanie Bryan, Larry Haikey, Adrienne Mathison, John Teague, Tami Teague, Jerry Spencer
United Keetoowah Band of the Cherokee Indians in OK
Whitney Warrior
Tribes not attending as follows:
Absentee Shawnee Tribe
Cherokee Nation
Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma
Jena Band of Choctaw Indians
Seminole Nation of OK
Seminole Tribe of Florida
Thlopthlocco Tribal Town
Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana
The Poarch Band of Creek Indians is the only federally recognized tribe remaining in Alabama.
Our state’s rich Native American history dates back well past the last 200 years & is something to be proud of. I’m especially proud to exchange flags with members of Alabama’s tribes to recognize the many contributions Native American culture has had on Alabama. @AL200 #AL200 pic.twitter.com/B8eGNcm8Jh
— Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) December 2, 2019
Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.